|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 4 4 . . . | . . . . 6 4
|Last bat : Devdutt PadikkalBatting12(6b2x40x6) SR:200.00, FoW:9/1 (0.4 Ovs)
|2.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Devdutt Padikkal, Four!
|1.6 : Jason Holder to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Once Buttler gets going there is no stopping him. A deft touch this time. Length ball, angled down leg. Jos ButtlerÂ gets inside the line and tickles it down to fine leg for a boundary.
|1.5 : Jason Holder to Jos Buttler, SIX! BANG! Jos ButtlerÂ makes up for all the dots balls. This is overpitched outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ extends his arms and smokes it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|1.4 : Jason Holder to Jos Buttler, Four dots on the trot! A length ball, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ tries to punch it away but works it to the off side off the inner half.
|1.3 : Jason Holder to Jos Buttler, This is full and wide outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ walks across and drives it gently towards mid off.Â
|1.2 : Jason Holder to Jos Buttler, Good length, outside off, nips in a touch late. Jos ButtlerÂ shuffles across and shoulders his arms.Â
|0.6 : Jason HolderÂ to share the new ball.
|1.1 : Jason Holder to Jos Buttler, Full length, tailing in around off. Buttler pushes it back to the bowler.
|0.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Devdutt Padikkal, Full length, on off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ defends it out on the front foot.
|0.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Devdutt Padikkal, Length ball, on off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ blocks it out solidly.
|0.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Devdutt Padikkal, Devdutt PadikkalÂ takes the review and survives. It a peach of a delivery though by Chameera. It is a length ball, around middle. The ball sneaks past the inside edge and pings the pads. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ appeals and the umpire raises his dreaded finger. Devdutt PadikkalÂ challenges the decision and luckily, the UltraEdge confirms the bat is involved.
|0.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Devdutt Padikkal, A length ball, on off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ pushes it to cover but straight to the fielder. The fielder overthrows and sees the ball clout the ropes. Free runs for Rajasthan.
|0.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Devdutt PadikkalÂ gets lucky this time. Not an ideal start for theÂ opener. It is a full-length ball, angled across the left-hander. Devdutt PadikkalÂ tries to drive it away. The ball races away to third man off the outside edge.
|0.0 : The game is set to begin. The Lucknow players are seen to be in a huddle near the ropes before they take the field. Followed by Devdutt PadikkalÂ and Jos ButtlerÂ who walk out to open for Rajasthan. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
|0.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler, Rajasthan and Jos ButtlerÂ are off the mark! A length ball, on off. Jos ButtlerÂ stays back, opens the face of the bat late, guides it to third man for one.
|0.0 : Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan, says that they did the same thing in the last match to post a total on the board. Wants to see how the pitch will behave and then decide on the target. Tells that nothing can be done about the toss and their team is well balanced to take care of that challenge. Informs Kuldeep SenÂ and Rassie van der Dussen are in the playing 11.
|KL Rahul, the Lucknow skipper, is in for a chat. He says they will bowl first. Says they just want to know what target they have to chase and hopefully, some dew to play a part later on. Says he will try to pace his innings well and hopes he stays out till the end. Further says when the players do a great job, the pressure on the skipper eases. Ends by saying Marcus StoinisÂ and Dushmantha ChameeraÂ make way into the side.
|Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(C/ WK), Rassie van der Dussen (In for Yashasvi Jaiswal), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen (In for Navdeep Saini), Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Marcus StoinisÂ (In for Evin Lewis), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha ChameeraÂ (In for Andrew Tye), Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Lucknow. They have opted to BOWLÂ first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|No need to wait for the action! A game is already going on between Kolkata and Delhi with the former needing 125 more to win off 60 balls. You can switch tabs and have a sneak peek. But don't forget to get back here in time.
|Hello and a warm welcome to all. It is time for game number 20 which sees a contest between Rajasthan and Lucknow. Both sides look to have ample quality in their squad, this game should be no less than a cracker.
|Lucknow are coming on the back ofÂ three wins. TheyÂ are making a solid statement in their first ever campaign. The depth on displayÂ has been unreal. Ayush BadoniÂ is the man to watch out for.Â Rajasthan doÂ have a good mix of bowlers at their disposal. Also, with the form Yuzvendra ChahalÂ is in, he can do wonders in the middle overs for them. A lot of exciting match-upsÂ coming up. Stay tuned for the toss and more updates.