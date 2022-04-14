|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 4 . 4 . 4 | . w . . 1 .
|Last bat : Shubman Gillc Shimron Hetmyer b Riyan Parag13(14b2x40x6) SR:92.86, FoW:53/3 (6.4 Ovs)
|10.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Hardik Pandya, Flatter and holding in the surface a but. Pandya pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|9.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Hardik Pandya, 1 run.
|9.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Abhinav Manohar, Tad shorter, spinning away, outside off. Abhinav ManoharÂ pushes it towards cover for a single.Â
|9.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Hardik Pandya, On the pads again, fuller ball. Hardik PandyaÂ works it away towards square leg for a single.Â
|9.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Hardik Pandya, Fuller ball, driftingÂ it on the pads, quicker through teh air. Hardik PandyaÂ looks to sweep this but the ball goes off the toe end towards the bowler.Â
|9.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Abhinav Manohar, Slower through the air, full, spinning away, outside off. Abhinav ManoharÂ dances down the pitch and lifts it towards deep cover. The fielder there collects the ball on a bounce. One run taken!
|9.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Hardik Pandya, Tosses it up, full, around middle. Hardik PandyaÂ drills it down the ground. The ball deflects off his Chahal's fingers and goes towards long off. Single taken!Â
|8.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Abhinav Manohar, Much straighter now, around middle, full in length. Abhinav ManoharÂ pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|8.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Abhinav Manohar, Fuller, around middle. Abhinav ManoharÂ presses forward and defends it out.
|8.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Hardik Pandya, This one comes in, around middle, fuller ball. Hardik PandyaÂ pushes it towards mid on and takes a single.Â
|8.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Hardik Pandya, Another shorter ball, spinning away, outside off. Hardik PandyaÂ punches it off the back foot towards sweeper cover for a brace.Â Â
|8.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Abhinav Manohar, Shorter ball now, around middle. Abhinav ManoharÂ pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.Â
|7.6 : Ravichandran AshwinÂ to bowl now.
|8.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran AshwinÂ begins with a loopy ball, fuller delivery, around off. Hardik PandyaÂ pushes it towards cover for a single.Â
|7.6 : James Neesham to Abhinav Manohar, FOUR! Edgy runs! Another length delivery, outside off. Abhinav ManoharÂ stays in his crease and tries to defend this but the ball goes off the outside edge away from the keeper towards third man for a boundary.Â
|7.5 : James Neesham to Hardik Pandya, Yorker-length delivery, around middle and leg. Hardik PandyaÂ jams it out towards deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.Â
|7.4 : James Neesham to Abhinav Manohar, On a length this time, outside off. Abhinav ManoharÂ looks to block this but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for a single.Â
|7.3 : James Neesham to Abhinav Manohar, Back of a length, angling in around middle. Abhinav ManoharÂ blocks it out.
|7.2 : James Neesham to Hardik Pandya, James NeeshamÂ drops it short now, around off. Hardik PandyaÂ upper cuts it towards third man. The fielder there collects the ball on a bounce. Single taken!Â
|7.1 : James Neesham to Abhinav Manohar, Pitches it up, outside off. Abhinav ManoharÂ leans and drives it throughÂ cover for a single.Â
|6.6 : James NeeshamÂ is back on. Went for 12 runs in his first over.
|Riyan Parag to Abhinav Manohar, Tad shorter now, around middle and leg. Abhinav ManoharÂ tucks it off the back foot through mid-wicket for a single. Abhinav ManoharÂ gets off the mark with that! 12 runs and a wicket off the over!
|6.5 : Riyan Parag to Abhinav Manohar, Drifting in on the pads, fuller ball. Abhinav ManoharÂ leans to defend but he misses and gets hit on his front pad.Â
|6.4 : DRINKS! Gujarat are scoring at a good rate but are also losing wickets regularly. Gill tried to take the part-timer on but perished in the process. Hardik PandyaÂ is still out there and is looking in good touch and he will hope for a big partnership. While Yuzvendra ChahalÂ and Ravichandran AshwinÂ will hope to control the middle phase. Abhinav ManoharÂ is the new man in.
|Riyan Parag to Shubman Gill, OUT! CAUGHT! Riyan ParagÂ strikes! He might have conceded 11 runs but he gets rid of the dangerous, Shubman Gill! AÂ carrom ball by Riyan Parag!Â Tosses this one up, fuller delivery, around middle and off. Shubman GillÂ looks to go big again, as he smashesÂ it towards long on. The ball goes off the bottom of the bat and goes straight to Shimron Hetmyer, who takes a good catch at long on. Gujarat are 3 down now!Â
|6.3 : Riyan Parag to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Top shot! A shorter ball now, around middle. Shubman GillÂ pulls it towards deep square leg for a boundary.Â
|6.2 : Riyan Parag to Hardik Pandya, Another fuller ball, around middle. Hardik PandyaÂ whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|6.1 : Riyan Parag to Hardik Pandya, SIX! Welcome to the attack, Riyan Parag! A loopy delivery, full, around middle. Hardik PandyaÂ stays in his crease and tonks it over long on for a biggie!Â
|5.6 : Riyan ParagÂ is introduced into the attack.
|Prasidh Krishna to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Shubman GillÂ takes full advantage of the Free Hit! Very full again, outside off. Shubman GillÂ caressesÂ it through cover for a boundary. Gujarat are 48 for 2 at the end of the Powerplay!Â
|Prasidh Krishna to Shubman Gill, No ball! A full toss, outside off. Shubman GillÂ gets on his toes and punches it towards cover. No ball called for height! Free Hit coming up!Â
|5.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Hardik Pandya, Very full on this occasion, around middle and off. Hardik PandyaÂ pushes it with the inner half of his bat towards mid on. Single taken!
|5.4 : Prasidh Krishna to Shubman Gill, Angling in around middle and leg, on a length. Shubman GillÂ tucks it towards deep square leg for a single.Â
|5.3 : Prasidh Krishna to Hardik Pandya, Another yorker, outside off. Hardik PandyaÂ squeezes it out towards third man. Single taken!
|5.2 : Prasidh Krishna to Hardik Pandya, Well bowled! Yorker-length delivery, around middle, at around 144 clicks. Hardik PandyaÂ digs it out.Â
|5.1 : Prasidh Krishna to Hardik Pandya, Back of a length, around middle. Hardik PandyaÂ stays in his crease and blocks it out.Â
|4.6 : Kuldeep Sen to Hardik Pandya, A length ball, outside off. Pandya opens the face of the bat and plays it late to third man for a single. 14 comingÂ off the over.Â
|4.5 : Kuldeep Sen to Hardik Pandya, Well outside off, this is hit straight to covers.
|4.4 : Kuldeep Sen to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! Edgy runs but Pandya won't mind it! Three boundaries in a row! A length ball, slanting outside off. Pandya looks to go downtown but gets a thick outside edge to the third man fence. First slip was not there or else that was certainly a wicket.Â
|4.3 : Kuldeep Sen to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! Pandya making the most of the Powerplay! Short and outside off. Pandya stands tall and upper cuts it over covers and bags a boundary.Â
|4.2 : Kuldeep Sen to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! Brilliant shot! Hits the deck hard and serves it outside off. Pandya muscles it past over the bowler and wide of mid off for a boundary.Â
|4.1 : Kuldeep Sen to Shubman Gill, Another quick single! Short of a length and on off. Gill punches it to mid off and takes off for a single. A shy at the bowler's end but the fielder misses.Â
|3.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Shubman Gill, Tossed up, on off. Gill skips down and eases it to long off for a run. Gujarat need a bit of momentum now.Â
|3.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Shubman Gill, Full, flighted and on off. Defended back to Chahal.
|3.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Shubman Gill, Shorter and this one skids on, around off. Gill rocks back and knocks it to point.Â
|3.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Hardik Pandya, A leg-breaker, full and outside off. Hardik leans and pushes it through covers for a single.
|3.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Shubman Gill, Full and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|3.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Hardik Pandya, Flatter and on middle. Pandya makes room and punches it to long off for a single.
|2.6 : Time for spin! Yuzvendra ChahalÂ comes into the attack.
|Kuldeep Sen to Hardik Pandya, Fuller ball, angling in around middle. Hardik PandyaÂ pushes it towards mid on. The fielder fumbles there and the batters take a single. Hardik PandyaÂ gets off the mark! A successful over for Rajasthan!
|2.5 : Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat, comes to the crease.Â
|Kuldeep Sen to Vijay Shankar, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Rajasthan are off to a flier! Short of a length and way outside off. Shankar is glued to his crease as he looks to cut it but the extra bounce takes the outside edge and goes to the right of the keeper, Samson who pouches it. Kuldeep SenÂ continues to impress!
|2.4 : Kuldeep Sen to Vijay Shankar, On a length and outside off. Shankar works it to mid off.Â
|2.3 : Kuldeep Sen to Vijay Shankar, A length ball, just outside off at 147Â clicks, it nips back in as well. Shankar looks to push but gets beaten on the inside edge.Â
|2.2 : Kuldeep Sen to Shubman Gill, A length ball, around off, extra pace there. Gill looks to defend but gets an inside edge to square leg for a single.
|2.1 : Kuldeep Sen to Vijay Shankar, Too full and outside off, driven to extra-cover for an easy single.
|1.6 : Kuldeep SenÂ comes into the attack.Â
|Prasidh Krishna to Shubman Gill, Length ball, around off, this is hit to mid-wicket.Â
|1.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Vijay Shankar, Short in length and outside off. Vijay dabs it to third man to get off the mark with a single.Â
|1.4 : Prasidh Krishna to Vijay Shankar, Touch short and around off. Shankar stays back and keeps it out on the off side.
|1.3 : Prasidh Krishna to Vijay Shankar, Length and on off. Blocked out.
|1.2 : Vijay ShankarÂ walks out to bat now.Â
|1.1 : Run-out chance! A direct-hit at the striker's end and Matthew Wade is OUT!
|1.2 : Prasidh Krishna to Shubman Gill, OUT! RUN OUT!Â Ohh dear! Wade knew he was just short there. Brilliant work from Rassie van der Dussen! Short of a length and angling around middle. Gill hops and taps it in front of covers and scampers across for a quick single. Rassie van der DussenÂ there, collects it quickly and scores a direct-hit at the keeper's end. It looked like Wade is short and the replay confirms the same. After a good start, Wade has to take the long walk.Â
|1.1 : Prasidh Krishna to Shubman Gill, On a length and outside off, pulled away to mid-wicket.
|0.6 : Prasidh KrishnaÂ will bowl from the other end.Â
|James Neesham to Matthew Wade, FOUR! Superb start for Gujarat and a much-required one for Wade who is short of confidence! This will give him a good boost! Length ball, outside off. Wade hangs on the back foot and cuts it past point for a boundary.Â
|0.5 : James Neesham to Matthew Wade, Length and outside off. Matthew punches it straight to the cover fielder.
|0.4 : James Neesham to Matthew Wade, FOUR! Wade is not letting any freebies go away!Â A full toss now, outside off. Wade drives it through covers for a boundary.Â
|0.3 : James Neesham to Matthew Wade, Fuller ball, on off. Wade pushes off the inner half of the bat and to mid on.
|0.1 : James Neesham to Matthew Wade, FOUR! A loosener to start with and Gujarat are underway! A full ball, down the leg side. Wade clips it to deep backward square leg for a boundary.Â
|0.2 : James Neesham to Matthew Wade, Fullish again, this time around off. Wade pushes it to mid off.
|0.0 : We are all ready for action! The players are out in the middle. Matthew WadeÂ and Shubman GillÂ will open the batting for Gujarat. James NeeshamÂ will begin with the ball. Here we go...
|Jos ButtlerÂ is up for a chat. HeÂ says that wearing the orange cap is a confidence booster early on in the tournament and he is very grateful for the cap and he is enjoying his season so far. Adds that opening is best for him in the T20 format and it suits his game and he gets the most number of balls to face. But every position in T20 is important and just because he faces most balls at opening does not make it an important position. Informs that he feels nice to score runs early on, but he ha
|Gujarat (Playing XI) - Matthew Wade (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar (In for Sai Sudharsan), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal (In for Darshan Nalkande).
|Hardik Pandya, the captain of GujaratÂ says they would've bowled first as well but they don't mind much. Adds that he is enjoying the captaincy and so do the players and support staff, they are in a honeymoon phase and he hopes it continues further. Tells that if he misses with the bat, he can contribute with the ball. Mentions that they are brilliant in the bowling department and informs, there are two changes.
|Sanju Samson, the skipper of RajasthanÂ says that they are going to bowl first, they would like to use the conditions here today and bowl here. Informs that Boult has a niggle and he will miss the game tonight, and Neesham will replace him
|RajasthanÂ (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham (In for Trent Boult), Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna.Â
|TOSS - Rajasthan have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
|UPDATE -Â Yash DayalÂ has received hisÂ cap from Ashish Nehra. He is all set to make his debut tonight for Gujarat.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome folks to match number 24Â of the Indian T20 League where Rajasthan will be up against Gujarat. There is not much that separates the two sides, both teams have played four games and have managed to grab 6 points so far. It will be an interesting battle to see which team comes out on top today.Â
|Rajasthan are coming into this game after defeating Lucknow in their previous game. Their main strength is their bowling attack. Trent BoultÂ and Yuzvendra ChahalÂ have been real match winners. After grabbing 11 wickets, Chahal is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He will prove to be a real threat. Although RajasthanÂ will need their top-order mainly, Sanju SamsonÂ to step up. He has been struggling in the past few games and he will want to get some runs under his belt. Rajas
|After winning three back-to-back games, Gujarat were handed their first defeat in their previous game against Hyderabad. Just like their opposition, they do have a strong bowling attack.Â Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson,Â andÂ Rashid Khan are bowlers who all cause a lot of trouble. However,Â Matthew WadeÂ has not been at his best and GujaratÂ will need him to give them the desired start if he is in the playing XI today. We could probably see Rahmanullah GurbazÂ replace him.Â
|The toss has played a crucial part in this tournament so far. Interestingly we saw the team successfully defend a target in the previous game at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. So, what will it be bat or bowl first? We will find out. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
|PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is near the pitch. He says that this pitch is not new and has been used before. This pitch is in the middle ofÂ the stadium and the dimensions are similar. Adds that the pitch is an absolute beauty, it has got a fair bit of grass around the hard lengths where the bowlers love to bowl at. Mentions that pitch is good, it's got true even pace, but the bowlers will have to bowl at the stumps otherwise they will go big. He further adds that we expect a lot of runs today