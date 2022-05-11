|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 0wd 1 1 . . 1 | 4 1 . . . .
|Last bat : Yashasvi Jaiswalc Lalit Yadav b Mitchell Marsh19(19b1x41x6) SR:100.00, FoW:54/2 (8.1 Ovs)
|12.6 : Axar Patel to Devdutt Padikkal, 1 run.
|12.5 : Axar Patel to Devdutt Padikkal, Six!
|12.4 : Axar Patel to Devdutt Padikkal, SIX! Over the fence! The reverse sweep and it pays off brilliantly. Padikkal gets into position early, he hits it over backward point for a biggie.Â
|12.3 : Axar Patel to Devdutt Padikkal, Tosses it up a little and lands it on off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ looks to work it on the leg side, it goes off a soft leading edge back to the bowler.Â
|11.6 : Axar PatelÂ is back on. He went for 11 runs in his first over.
|12.2 : Axar Patel to Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar goes really full, on middle, Ashwin sweeps, it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.Â
|12.1 : Axar Patel to Ravichandran Ashwin, He played that really late! Shorter and outside off, Ashwin cuts but to short third man.Â
|11.6 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ravichandran Ashwin, A single to end a good over for Rajasthan! They will hope this is just the start of the big overs. On middle, Ashwin works it through mid-wicket for one.Â
|11.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ravichandran Ashwin, SIX! Over the fence! That is the biggie Rajasthan needed! Ashwin too! This should break the shackles they would hope! Ashwin steps out, he gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over long off. Kuldeep just gave that a little bit of more air and landed it outside off which allowed Ashwin to free his arms.Â
|11.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Devdutt Padikkal, Shorter and outside off, Padikkal slaps it through covers for one.Â
|11.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ravichandran Ashwin, Ashwin is trying but he is just not able to get the bowler away! On middle, he steps out, gets too close to the pitch of the ball. It is hit towards deep mid-wicket for one.Â
|11.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Devdutt Padikkal, Dealing in singles at the moment! Fuller and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.Â
|11.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ravichandran Ashwin, Just the one again! Ashwin steps out, it is fired on the pads, it is a full toss but a lot quicker. Just the one as this is eased down to long on.Â
|10.6 : Shardul Thakur to Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul has done really well to get a hand to it! He probably saved two more. Fuller and on off, this is smashed back to the left of the bowler. Thakur stretches his left hand out. It hits the hand and goes down to long on for one.Â
|10.4 : Ashwin has been hit on his helmet, on the grill. The physio comes out for theÂ mandatory concussion test. Ashwin looks fine and is ready to resume.
|10.5 : Shardul Thakur to Ravichandran Ashwin, Yet another dot! Pressure building on Ashwin here! Shorter and outside off, Ashwin slashes but misses.Â
|10.4 : Shardul Thakur to Ravichandran Ashwin, A dot! Shorter and on middle, Ravichandran AshwinÂ looks to pull, he misses as there is tennis-ball like bounce on this one. Gets his near the chest. He was actually hit near the face and not the chest.Â
|10.3 : Shardul Thakur to Ravichandran Ashwin, That is a good shot! Fuller and on off, Ravichandran AshwinÂ pushes it through covers and takes two.Â
|10.2 : Shardul Thakur to Devdutt Padikkal, Devdutt PadikkalÂ will feel he missed out there! On the pads, Padikkal looks to flick, he gets an inside edge onto the pads, it rolls on the leg side for one.Â
|10.1 : Shardul Thakur to Devdutt Padikkal, Back of a length and on off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ stands tall and pushes it to covers.Â
|9.6 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ravichandran Ashwin, An appeal from Kuldeep Yadav but no one else is interested! Yadav bowls it slower and gives it some more air on middle. Ashwin skips down the track and looks to work it away. He misses and the ball hits his pads. An appeal but turn down as the batter is too far down the pitch.
|9.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Devdutt Padikkal, Flatter this time, on off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ drives it towards deep cover for a single.
|9.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ravichandran Ashwin, Slower in the air, outside off. Ashwin drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
|9.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Devdutt Padikkal, It is a bit short and quicker at 92.4 kph, on off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ cuts it to backward point for a single.
|9.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Devdutt Padikkal, Nicely tossed up, around off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ pushes it left of the bowler.
|9.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ravichandran Ashwin, Slightly shorter and around off. Ashwin pushes it to long on for a single.
|8.6 : Mitchell Marsh to Devdutt Padikkal, Back of a length, around off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ punches it to mid off. 10 runs from the over and a wicket!
|8.4 : Mitchell Marsh to Ravichandran Ashwin, On a length, around off. Ashwin gets a bit across and works it to fine leg for a single.
|8.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Second boundary of the over and Marsh will not like it. Marsh goes short, around leg. Devdutt PadikkalÂ pulls and is cramped for room. However, the ball goes off his blade fine and towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|8.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Devdutt PadikkalÂ is off the blocks straightaway with a confident shot! It is full and outside off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ drives and it goes slightly off the outer half of his balde through point for a boundary.
|8.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, OUT! CAUGHT! Marsh strikes and both the openers are back to the hut now! It is a short ball on middle and at a decent pace. Jaiswal looks to pull but is hurried by this short ball. He fails to keep the ball on the ground as it goes off the top edge towards deep square leg. Lalit YadavÂ there settles under it to take an easy catch and Delhi have started this game quite well, keeping things tight and now have two big wickets!
|8.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Devdutt Padikkal, Back of a length, outside off. Devdutt PadikkalÂ punches it through covers for a single.
|8.1 : DRINKS! Delhi have been really good so far! They have got the openers and also not let Rajasthan score freely. The question is, can they continue the good work. Rajasthan on the other hand, need a partnership now, they need a platform for the batters below to come and launch. An interesting phase awaits.Â
|7.6 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ravichandran Ashwin, Bit of mix-up but no damage in the end! A fuller delivery on middle and leg. Ashwin sweeps it to short fine leg and Jaiswal initially looks for a single. Ashwin is late to react and then tries to run but they decide to not take a run in the end.
|7.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shorter and outside off. Jaiswal cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
|7.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ravichandran Ashwin, Ashwin looking to take him on but fails to connect it properly. It is full and around off. Ashwin charges down the track and looks to go big downtown. The ball goes off the bottom of his blade to long on for a single.
|7.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Yashasvi Jaiswal, This is a bit quicker and flatter on middle. Jaiswal pushes it to long off for a single.
|7.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ravichandran Ashwin, On off and middle at 82.6 kph. Ashwin works it to mid-wicket for a single.
|7.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Pitches it on off and it turns away from Jaiswal. He works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|6.6 : Change! Kuldeep YadavÂ is on now!Â
|Mitchell Marsh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Quick single to end the over! Back of a length, around off. Jaiswal dabs it to short third man and Ashwin calls him for a single and makes it easily in the end.
|6.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Ravichandran Ashwin, Shorter and outside off. Ashwin cuts it to square off the wicket on the off side for a single.
|6.4 : Mitchell Marsh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, A slower fullish delivery on middle and leg. Jaiswal drives it to left of long on for a single.
|6.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Ravichandran Ashwin, In the air..but safe! A short ball by Marsh on middle. Ashwin looks to pull it away but is hurried by the pace of the delivery. It goes in the air towards deep mid-wicket but falls in the vacant region. A single taken.
|6.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Marsh finds the edge but a single for the batting side. It is full and outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ drives but gets a thick outside edge to third man for a single.
|6.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Ravichandran Ashwin, On a length, on middle. Ashwin works it to fine leg for a single.
|Axar Patel to Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar starts with a shorter delivery and down the leg side. Ashwin looks to pull it and the ball catches the faint part of his bladeÂ and goes behind the stumps. Pant fails to collect it and the ball goes towards short fine leg.
|5.6 : Axar Patel to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dot ball to end the over and after the Powerplay, Rajasthan are 43/1! A flatter delivery, outside off. Jaiswal looks to drive it away but misses.
|5.5 : Axar Patel to Ravichandran Ashwin, A fullish delivery on middle. Ashwin works it to square leg for a single.
|5.4 : Axar Patel to Ravichandran Ashwin, SIX! This time great use of the feet! It is fuller on middle. Ashwin skips down the track and launches it over cow corner for a maximum.
|5.3 : Axar Patel to Ravichandran Ashwin, FOUR! Ashwin is doing what he was sent up for! A shorter delivery outside off. Ashwin goes back and cuts it through point for a boundary.
|5.2 : Axar Patel to Ravichandran Ashwin, An arm ball on middle and leg. Ashwin works it to short fine leg.
|4.6 : Axar PatelÂ is into the attack now.
|Shardul Thakur to Yashasvi Jaiswal, A dot to end but back-to-back good overs for Rajasthan! Short and on the body, Jaiswal is beaten for pace and lets it go.Â
|4.5 : Shardul Thakur to Ravichandran Ashwin, Just the one this time! Shorter and outside off, Ravichandran AshwinÂ guides it past point, there is a fielder in the deep so only one.Â
|4.4 : Shardul Thakur to Ravichandran Ashwin, FOUR! Stand and deliver stuff! Length and on off, Ashwin hits it on the up, through covers. It races away to the fence. Second boundary in the over. Ashwin is on a roll here. This one is a superb shot.Â
|4.3 : Shardul Thakur to Ravichandran Ashwin, Mistimed but safe! Fuller and on off, Ravichandran AshwinÂ looks to go downtown but it goes more off the splice, lands well short of the mid off fielder.Â
|4.2 : Shardul Thakur to Ravichandran Ashwin, FOUR! That is a really good shot and now runs have started to flow for Rajasthan! On middle, fuller, this is whipped over mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|4.1 : Shardul Thakur to Ravichandran Ashwin, Length and on off, Ravichandran AshwinÂ pushes it to covers.Â
|3.6 : Anrich Nortje to Yashasvi Jaiswal, SIX! Over the fence! Excellent batting from Yashasvi Jaiswal! Just used the pace of the bowler. Short and outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ stands tall and upper cuts it over third man for a biggie. A good way to end a good over for Rajasthan.Â
|3.5 : Anrich Nortje to Ravichandran Ashwin, Ashwin takes one now! Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.Â
|3.4 : Anrich Nortje to Ravichandran Ashwin, Angled into the pads, Ashwin looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.Â
|3.3 : Anrich Nortje to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shorter and outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ looks to cut, it goes off the underedge on the off side for one.Â
|3.2 : Anrich Nortje to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Fuller and on off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ pushes it to mid off.Â
|3.1 : Anrich Nortje to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! What a shot that is! Beautiful! Fuller and on off, this is driven, with the full face of the bat, down to long off for a boundary.Â
|2.6 : Chetan Sakariya to Ravichandran Ashwin, End of an oustanding over from Chetan Sakariya! Length and on middle, defended.Â
|2.5 : Ravichandran AshwinÂ walks in at number 3.
|Chetan Sakariya to Jos Buttler, OUT! TAKEN! Straight to the man! That is a huge wicket and well deserved too! Chetan SakariyaÂ has been outstanding so far and he gets he big fish. Goes fuller, this one shapes back in, it ends up on middle. Buttler whips it uppishly but straight to the man at mid on. A low score for Buttler and Delhi have got off to the perfect start. Not a lot wrong with the shot, he just did not find the gap. He had got it off the middle but not the gap.Â
|Chetan Sakariya to Jos Buttler, WIDE! Slips this one down the leg side. Buttler looks to flick but misses. Wided.Â
|2.4 : Chetan Sakariya to Jos Buttler, 4 dots in a row now! Length and on off, Jos ButtlerÂ guides it to point.Â
|2.3 : Chetan Sakariya to Jos Buttler, Another dot! On a length again, this is guided to point.Â
|2.2 : Chetan Sakariya to Jos Buttler, Good stuff from Chetan Sakariya! Fuller and attacks the stumps, not letting Buttler free his arms. He pushes it to mid off.Â
|2.1 : Chetan Sakariya to Jos Buttler, Length and on off, blocked.Â
|1.6 : Anrich Nortje to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Good length and on off, defended.Â
|1.5 : Anrich Nortje to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Good length and on middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|1.4 : Anrich Nortje to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Fuller and on off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ pushes it to mid off.Â
|1.3 : Anrich Nortje to Yashasvi Jaiswal, That has taken off! Shorter and outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ shapes up to cut it but then seeing the bounce, lets it go to the keeper.Â
|1.2 : Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, Short and outside off, Buttler cuts, it goes down to third man for one.Â
|1.1 : Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Finds the gap and that is the first boundary of the game! A full toss on off, Buttler creams it through covers for a boundary. A gift by Anrich NortjeÂ first up and Buttler takes full toll of it.Â
|0.6 : Anrich NortjeÂ to start from the other end.
|Chetan Sakariya to Jos Buttler, A single to end a good first over by Chetan Sakariya! On off, this is pushed to mid off for one.Â
|0.5 : Chetan Sakariya to Jos Buttler, Yet again a length ball on middle, Buttler pushes it to mid off.Â
|0.4 : Chetan Sakariya to Jos Buttler, Chetan SakariyaÂ was certain he had Jos! Pant though knew it was off the back pad and it indeed did clip the flap. Excellent decision from Pant to not review. That though is a beauty! Length and on middle, this lands and then moves away. Jos is squared up as he tries to defend. There is a sound as it goes past the batter. A huge appeal but turned down. Chetan SakariyaÂ was usually getting the ball back in to the right-hander but this time he took it away.Â
|0.3 : Chetan Sakariya to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Back of a length and on off, YJ stands tall and guides it through point for one.Â
|0.2 : Chetan Sakariya to Jos Buttler, Buttler is off the mark now! Shorter and outside off, Buttler stands tall and pushes it through covers for one.Â
|Chetan Sakariya to Jos Buttler, WIDE! Swing but the line is down the leg side. Buttler looks to flick but misses.Â
|0.1 : Chetan Sakariya to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ starts off with a very confident walk down the wicket. Chetan SakariyaÂ bangs it short and gets it to bounce nicely. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ looks to fend it away, it goes off the glove on the leg side for one. Rajasthan and Yashasvi JaiswalÂ are underway!Â
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! Delhi players are out there in the middle. Jos ButtlerÂ and Yashasvi JaiswalÂ are the openers for Rajasthan. Chetan SakariyaÂ to start with the ball for Delhi. Here we go...
|David Warner is down for a chat. He says that it is a do-or-die game for them and there were a few hiccups here and there and adds that they are ready to go. Tells that it is all about sticking to the basics and keeping it as simple as they can. Mentions that against Chennai they were batting at just one tempo and failed to rotate the strike which they can learn from that game. Tells that for him it is all about batting well for the first 6 oversÂ and taking the game as deep as he can and that h
|DelhiÂ (Playing XI) - Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav (In place of Ripal Patel), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya (In place of Khaleel Ahmed), Anrich Nortje.
|RajasthanÂ (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C) (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen (In place of Shimron Hetmyer), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.Â
|Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan,Â says they do not mind setting a total as they have been doing it well. Informs Rassie van der DussenÂ comes in for Shimron Hetmyer. Adds they would like to continue to play some good cricket. Reckons the wicket might be a little sticky to begin with but he is looking forward to bat on it.
|Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi,Â says the wicket seems on the drier side and there might be dew and hence, they want to bowl first. States they only want to think about positives at the moment. Adds they want to take more wickets in the middle overs. Reckons 140 to 160 will be good to chase. Informs they have two changes as Khaleel AhmedÂ and Ripal go out.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Delhi. They have elected to BOWL first.
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|The race for the top 4 spots is heating up and two teams looking to finish in one of those positions will be battling it out today. It is Delhi against Rajasthan. One sits 5th in the table and the other at the 3rd spot. A win for Rajasthan could see them go to second. Whereas, a win for Delhi will see them lessen the margin with the teams above. A lot at stake. Welcome to the coverage.
|PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann is down for the pitch report. He says that boundaries are big on one side and small on the other. Tells that it looks like a fairly good pitch and there is evenÂ covering of grass. Adds that some part of the pitch is hard but very dry and it will be tricky to bat second. Mentions that the skipper that wins the toss will look to bat first and overall it is a fairly good pitch first up and will help spinners later on.
|Delhi have struggled to win two games in a row. They have been pretty inconsistent but canât afford anymore slip ups now. They face a big challenge against Rajasthan who after a couple of slip ups have got back to winning ways and will be eager to continue that. They will be without the services of Shimron HetmyerÂ and that surely is a big blow for them. However, a win here will see them have one foot in the playoffs. They also won the earlier encounter between the two sides. Can they do the d