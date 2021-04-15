|0.0 : Lalit Yadav has been handed his maiden cap in the league by Delhi coach and the Australian legend, Ricky Pointing. Â He looks set to make his debut. It will be interesting to see who he replaces in the side.
|Two new captains in the Indian T20 League face off in match number 7. Yes, we are talking about Sanju Samson's Rajasthan and Rishabh Pant's Delhi. In terms of momentum, it is Delhi as they defeated Chennai comfortably while Rajasthan came close to a win over Punjab but could not get over the line despite Samson's fine century. For Delhi, Anrich Nortje tested positive for Covid and he won't be available and that is a big blow. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will miss the services of Ben Stokes. Wh
|TOSS - We are all in readiness for the crucial spin of coin. Rajasthan skipper, Sanju Samson is out with fellow young captain, Rishabh Pant of Delhi. Sanju has the coin in hand as this is Rajasthan's designated home game. Up goes the coin. Pant calls Tails but it comes down as Heads. RAJASTHAN OPT TO BOWL!
|Delhi captain, Rishabh Pant, says that these are the kind of wickets where toss does not matter as he believes the surface looks good and anything is possible. Pant says that it is good to take decision after looking at the wicket but adds it is a new day. Pant says that it is good to know that they have won their last 5 games against Rajasthan but adds the team that plays good cricket will win. Pant informs they have two changes as well as Hetmyer and Mishra are out and replaced by Rabada and L
|DelhiÂ (Playing XI) -Â Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav (IN PLACE OF AMIT MISHRA), Kagiso Rabada (IN PLACE OF SHIMRON HETMYER), Tom Curran, Avesh Khan.
|Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan skipper, says that they would like to bowl first as the situation demands it. Adds that they have plans for each and every batsman. Tells that they need to keep a mindset of taking wickets. Mentions that they have two changes as David Miller comes in for Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat comes in for Shreyas Gopal.
|RajasthanÂ (Playing XI) -Â Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (WK/C), David Miller (IN PLACE OF BEN STOKES), Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat (IN PLACE OF SHREYAS GOPAL), Mustafizur Rahman.
|PITCH REPORT - Simon Doull is the pitch master for the evening. Doull starts by reminding us that 816 runs were scored in the last 2 games. Doull says it is an even spread and Doull believes the bowlers should bowl very straight with the new ball. Doull tells it looks like a great surface. Adds there is a nice covering of grass and believes that there will be a lot of runs today as well.
|Chris Morris is there for a chat. He says that Stokes is at a different level to him and he is a big loss but they have got a few guys who have come in and they are ready to go. Tells that he is a big fan of batting in the lower order and he has been given a role of batting in the lower order. States that there was added pressure after two weeks of the auctions and he needs to perform to the best of the abilities and win games for his team.Â
|We are done with all the pre-match formalities! The Rajasthan players make their way out to the middle, followed by Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Chetan SakariyaÂ will start with the ball for Rajasthan.Â
|0.6 : Who will start from the other end and share the new ball? It is going to be the returning, Jaydev Unadkat!
|1.5 : Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan, On a length outside off, Dhawan punches it to deep cover and takes a single.
|1.6 : Jaydev Unadkat to Prithvi Shaw, OUT! CAUGHT AT POINT! Not today for Prithvi Shaw as Jaydev Unadkat gets him. Brilliant slower delivery from Unadkat and this is turning out to be a brilliant start from Rajasthan. Slower ball around off, Shaw fails to pick it and looks to heave it to the leg side but gets a leading edge which goes towards Miller at point who takes it comfortably.
|2.1 : Chetan Sakariya to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Well played by Dhawan! Good length ball outside off, Dhawan drives it through extra cover for a boundary.Â
|0.0 : Early blow for Delhi. Who will walk out at number 3? It is going to be the former Rajasthan skipper, Ajinkya Rahane!
|2.2 : Chetan Sakariya to Shikhar Dhawan, Full on middle, Dhawan flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|2.3 : Chetan Sakariya to Ajinkya Rahane, Edged but safe! Fullish ball outside off, Rahane looks to drive but gets an outside edge which goes to third man for a single.
|2.4 : Chetan Sakariya to Shikhar Dhawan, Full ball on off, Dhawan drives it to mid off and takes a run.Â
|2.5 : Chetan Sakariya to Ajinkya Rahane,Good length ball on middle, Rahane flicks it to mid-wicket.
|2.6 : Chetan Sakariya to Ajinkya Rahane, FOUR! Good shot to end the over! Short ball on middle and eg, Rahane swivels and pulls it to the backward square leg region for a boundary.
|3.1 : Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Is that a bird? Is that Superman? No, it is the Rajasthan skipper, Sanju Samson. What a catch from the skipper to send the man-in-form back to the pavilion. Just terrific. Rajasthan are off to a brilliant start in this game. Good length ball around middle, Dhawan shuffles across and looks to paddle but it takes the edge, hits the gloves and goes to the right of Samson. He dives to that side and plucks it out of thin air with his right ha
|3.2 : Jaydev Unadkat to Rishabh Pant, PLAY AND A MISS! Beautiful delivery from Unadkat. He almost got a Hat-Trick here! Good length ball outside off, Pant looks to drive but does not move his feet. Misses./
|0.0 : UnadkatÂ on a hat-trick. Who will come out to face the hat-trick ball? It is going to be the skipper, Rishabh Pant!
|3.3 : Jaydev Unadkat to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! Pant is off the mark in style! Good length ball outside off, Pant punches it through the point region for a boundary.Â
|3.4 : Jaydev Unadkat to Rishabh Pant, Full ball on off, Pant pushes it to mid off.
|3.5 : Jaydev Unadkat to Rishabh Pant, Length ball outside off, Pant lets it go to the keeper.
|3.6 : Jaydev Unadkat to Rishabh Pant, Full on middle, PantÂ flicks but finds mid on.Â
|4.1 : Chris Morris to Ajinkya Rahane, Full on the pads, Rahane flicks it through mid-wicket and picks up a couple of runs.
|0.0 : Change in bowling. The most expensive player in the league, Chris MorrisÂ is into the attack as the first change.
|4.2 : Chris Morris to Ajinkya Rahane, Good length ball on middle, Rahane flicks it to square leg for a single.
|4.3 : Chris Morris to Rishabh Pant, Low full toss outside off, Pant drives it to deep cover for a single.
|4.4 : Chris Morris to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! Smashed down the ground! Pant will not hold back! Fuller ball outside off, Pant smacks it wide of the mid off fielder for a boundary.
|4.5 : Chris Morris to Rishabh Pant, Full ball on middle, Pant looks to flick but gets an inside edge towards the leg side for a single.1 run.
|4.6 : Chris Morris to Ajinkya Rahane, Good length ball on the pads, Rahane flicks it to short fine leg.
|5.1 : Jaydev Unadkat to Rishabh Pant,Â EDGED AND FOUR! Unlucky for Unadkat! Another very good delivery from Unadkat. He offers an immaculate seam position and bowls it on a length on off. It is Test match bowling. Pant looks to play it towards mid on and closes the face of the bat a little early. It takes the outside edge and goes behind point and to the third man fence.Â
|5.2 : Jaydev Unadkat to Rishabh Pant, Patience from Pant! Length ball on off, once again the seam position from Unadkat is fantastic. Pant this time keeps calm and blocks it.
|5.3 : Jaydev Unadkat to Rishabh Pant, Length delivery on middle, Pant swings and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|5.4 : Jaydev Unadkat to Ajinkya Rahane,Â Peach! An absolute peach of a delivery! This is a joy to watch if you like pace bowling. Once again Unadkat bowls offering the seam. It pitches outside off and makes the ball jag back in. Rahane looks to defend but the ball cuts him in half and misses the off stump by a whisker.Â
|5.5 : Jaydev Unadkat to Ajinkya Rahane, OUT! CAUGHT! Wonderful bowling from Unadkat and he gets the better of his former skipper. Rahane is out of here and he has been completely outfoxed by the wits and delusion of Unadkat. A deceptive slower delivery. Unadkat takes pace off the ball but disguises it so well that it gets the better of the experienced Rahane as well. Rahane comes down the track to take on the attack to Unadkat. He misreads the slower one and ends up chipping it back to Unadkat. J
|Who will come out to bat next? Marcus Stoinis it is.
|5.6 : Jaydev Unadkat to Marcus Stoinis, Dot to finish the Powerplay! Good length delivery on off, Stoinis starts with a calm defense. End of the first phase and it has belonged to the pink of Rajasthan. Delhi are stuttering at 36/3!
|4.4 : Chris Morris to Ajinkya Rahane, WIDE! Full ball down the leg side, Rahane looks to flick but misses.
|6.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rishabh Pant, Fizz starts with a length ball on off, Pant taps it towards cover and takes a single.
|0.0 : Mustafizur Rahman is into the attack.Â
|6.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Marcus Stoinis,Â Good length delivery on off, Stoinis stays back and punches it to cover.Â
|6.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Marcus Stoinis, Fullish ball on off, Stoinis gets on his front foot and plays the off drive straight to mid off.
|6.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Marcus Stoinis, Brilliant delivery! This is the slower one and a very new slower one. Mustafizur rolls his wrists on this one in a way very reminiscent of Muralitharan. It is outside off, Stoinis looks to play but misses.Â
|6.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Marcus Stoinis, OUT! CAUGHT! Stoinis joins the trio of Shaw, Dhawan and Rahane back in the hut. The Hulk departs without even troubling the scorers and Delhi are in a massive puddle here. Another slower one and this time it gets the wicket it deserves. Buttler dropped one in the last game but now he has taken a very good catch. Slower ball once again. There is no fizz on this delivery from Fizz. He once again rolls his wrists like Muralitharan. It is on off. Stoinis is
|Lalit Yadav comes out to bat.Â
|6.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Lalit Yadav, Good length delivery on off, Lalit starts his career by a defensive tap. Excellent first over from Mustafizur. Just a single and a wicket as well.
|Chris Morris is back on.Â
|7.1 : Chris Morris to Rishabh Pant, Length ball on off, Pant pushes it to cover for one.
|7.2 : Chris Morris to Lalit Yadav, FOUR! Lalit YadavÂ gets off the mark in the league with a boundary! Morris misses his line and bowls it fullish on middle. It is easy for Lalit. He just places it through mid-wicket using his wrists and gets a boundary.
|7.3 : Chris Morris to Lalit Yadav, Better from Morris. Pulls his length back and hits the right area on off. Lalit Yadav defends it.
|7.4 : Chris Morris to Lalit Yadav, FOUR! Deft from Lalit! He is showing no nerves here. He has come in a tough situation but he is playing well. Slightly behind the length area around off from Morris.Â Lalit waits for it and places it fine down the third man region. There is a fielder there but he cannot cut it off as that is too fine.
|7.5 : Chris Morris to Lalit Yadav, Length ball on off stump, Lalit blocks it.
|7.6 : Chris Morris to Lalit Yadav, Bouncer to end the over. It is outside off, Lalit looks to guide it over the keeper's head but misses.Â Another expensive over from Morris. 9 off this one. His 2 overs have cost 20, while the other 6 overs have gone for just 26.
|Strategic Time-Out! Delhi are off to a poor start! On a good Wankhede pitch, they have already lost 4 wickets and are in heaps of trouble. They still have Pant out in the middle and he needs support from the other end. They have just failed to pick the slower balls and they need to play better. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have bowled brilliantly. The returning, Jaydev Unadkat was superb, picking up three while Mustafizur has started off well. Chris Morris though needs to step up.Â
|Riyan Parag is into the attack.Â
|8.1 : Riyan Parag to Rishabh Pant,Â FOUR! SLAMMED! Pant will continue the way he knows to play. Poor start from Parag. Short and wide outside off. Pant slaps it through covers for a boundary.Â
|8.2 : Riyan Parag to Rishabh Pant, WIDE! The wide slinga-Malinga from Parag. He misses his line though as it is too far outside off. On the wrong side of the tramline.Â
|Riyan Parag to Rishabh Pant, Floated on off, Pant punches it to cover.
|8.3 : Riyan Parag to Rishabh Pant, Short outside off, Pant slams it but there is deep coverÂ for protection so just one.
|8.4 : Riyan Parag to Lalit Yadav,Â Darted slightly quicker on off, Lalit knocks it to long on for one.Â
|8.5 : Riyan Parag to Rishabh Pant, Once again the sidearm delivery. It is on middle and off. Pant looks to defend and does so off the inner half of his bat. It hits the inner half of his bat, hits the pad and goes slightly away from the stump. That saves Pant as he comes out of his crease but gets back in quickly before Samson can get to the ball and do the damage.
|8.6 : Riyan Parag to Rishabh Pant, 8 off Parag's first. Not a bad over. The last ball is milked to sweeper cover for one.
|9.1 : Jaydev Unadkat is back on.Â
|Jaydev Unadkat to Rishabh Pant,Â Good fielding! Slower ball once again. It sticks on the surface. Pant checks his drive to the left of sweeper cover. He wants two but Lalit turns down that idea. Good call as it would have been a suicide.Â
|9.2 : Jaydev Unadkat to Lalit Yadav, Good length ball outside off, Lalit looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad.Â
|9.3 : Jaydev Unadkat to Lalit Yadav,Â Another dot for Unadkat. It is on off, Lalit defends it to the on side.
|9.4 : Jaydev Unadkat to Lalit Yadav, On middle, Lalit cannot get off the striker's end as he blocks this too.
|9.5 : Jaydev Unadkat to Lalit Yadav,Â Single now. Slower ball on middle, Lalit turns it to the leg side and gets a single this time.Â
|Ben Stokes is there for a chat. HeÂ says that they have bowled well but they need to get Rishabh Pant out. Adds that they don't think too much from the first game and they take the positives and Sanju's innings was brilliant. Goes onto say that having a legend like Sangakkara works wonders for the team and he has mixed really well with the guys and it is a good opportunity to learn from him. Tells that he told Sakariya to keep smiling and enjoy. Tells that they are on top but Pant is still out t
|Unadkat has fallen down on his run up. That looks painful. But Unadkat is fine and ready to bowl again.Â
|9.6 : Jaydev Unadkat to Rishabh Pant,Â What a stunning comeback from Unadkat! He finishes with 3/15 from his 4! Fabulous! Just fabulous! Just a single off the last ball too. It is a length ball outside off, Pant punches it to sweeper cover and keeps the strike. Very seldom you see a bowler bowl out inside the first half of a T20 game but Unadkat was in such a good rhythm that there was no point holding him back. Good captaincy.
|10.1 : Rahul Tewatia to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! SHOT! Tewatia does not start off well! He bowls a short one outside off, Pant stands back and then hammers it through extra cover for a boundary.
|10.2 : Rahul Tewatia to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! Beautiful from Pant! He is playing ths shot so well! Flatter and outside off, Pant flays it through the point region for another boundary. 8 runs from the first two balls.
|10.3 : Rahul Tewatia to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! Three boundaries in three balls! Tewatia is bowling way too short here! He drags it down and bowls it outside off. These are easy pickings for Pant as he thrashes it through extra cover for a boundary.
|10.4 : Rahul Tewatia to Rishabh Pant, Excellent running! Floated on middle, Pant flicks it to the deep square leg region and picks up a couple.
|10.5 : Rahul Tewatia to Rishabh Pant, Leading edge but safe! Floated on off, Pant looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes towards point where Vohra misfields and that allows the batters to pick up a couple.
|10.6 : Rahul Tewatia to Rishabh Pant, MISFIELD AND FOUR! 20 runs from the over! Chetan Sakariya who took a brilliant catch in the last game has let one easy one pass through his legs. Shorter and outside off, Pant smacks it to deep cover. Sakariya runs across and tries to stop it but it goes in between his legs and into the fence.
|Change in bowling. A partnership is building here and Rajasthan will look to cut it short sooner rather than later. Unadkat has bowled out so Samson has recalled Mustafizur Rahman!
|11.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Lalit Yadav, Brilliant work from Riyan Parag in the deep! Short ball on middle and leg, Lalit Yadav pulls it to deep square leg. Parag stationed there jumps and takes the catch but he sees that he is going over and throws it back in. The umpires want to check if it is a clean save and it is. Just a single taken.
|11.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rishabh Pant, PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Pant looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it.Â
|1.3 : Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length ball around off, Dhawan uses his feet and then punches it to point.
|1.4 : Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan, Another dot! Good length ball outside off, Shikhar once again plays it to point. This is a good start from Rajasthan so far.
|11.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rishabh Pant, Short ball on off, Pant pulls it wide of long on for a single.
|11.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Lalit Yadav, WIDE! Down the leg side, Lalit lets it go. Wide given.
|0.1 : Chetan Sakariya to Prithvi Shaw, BEATEN! Lovely ball to start from Sakariya! Brilliant! Good length ball around off, Shaw pokes at it but it beats the outside edge.Â
|0.2 : Chetan Sakariya to Prithvi Shaw, Ohh another lovely delivery from Sakariya! This is too high maybe! Good length ball around off, this time it comes in. Shaw looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad. Rajasthan appeal but the umpire is unmoved. They think of a review but decide against it.Â
|0.3 : Chetan Sakariya to Prithvi Shaw, Good length ball on middle, Shaw gets off the mark by flicking this ball to square leg and picking up a single.
|0.4 : Chetan Sakariya to Shikhar Dhawan, On a length on off, Dhawan goes on his back foot and then punches it to point.Â
|0.5 : Chetan Sakariya to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length ball outside off, Dhawan shoulders arms to it. This is a good start from Sakariya so far. Can he end it well?
|0.6 : Chetan Sakariya to Shikhar Dhawan, Yes, he can! Just 2 from the first over! Sakariya bowls a full ball on off, Dhawan prods forward and then pushes it to deep cover for a single.
|1.1 : Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length ball on off, Dhawan plays it to the point region and takes a run.
|1.2 : Jaydev Unadkat to Prithvi Shaw, On a length on middle, Prithvi flicks it towards mid-wicket and crosses over for an easy run.
|11.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Lalit Yadav, Slower ball on middle, Yadav works it to deep square leg for a single.
|11.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rishabh Pant, PLAY AND A MISS! Nicely bowled by Mustafizur! Full ball outside off, Pant looks to drive but fails to get any bat on it.
|11.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! FIFTY FOR PANT! The Delhi skipperÂ is putting Delhi back in the game! Brilliant innings so far! Shortish and outside off, Pant punches it through cover-point. Parag comes, puts in a dive but in vain.Â
|Change in bowling.Â Riyan ParagÂ replaces Rahul Tewatia!
|12.1 : Riyan Parag to Lalit Yadav, Tossed up on middle, Lalit plays it to long on for a single.
|12.2 : Riyan Parag to Rishabh Pant, Floated on middle, Pant uses the feet and looks to heave it away but gets a leading edge which goes towards the leg side for a single.
|12.3 : Riyan Parag to Lalit Yadav, Loopy ball on off, Yadav punches it to long off for a single.
|12.4 : Riyan Parag to Rishabh Pant, OUT! RUN OUT! What a piece of fielding from Riyan Parag! Rishabh Pant knows his fate and has already started to walk back before the third umpire's decision. Yes, he is a goner. Brilliant piece of work from Parag. Loopy ball on middle, Pant works it to the side of the pitch on the leg side and takes off for a single. Parag goes after it, collects and has a shy at the bowler's end and hits. The umpire takes it upstairs but Pant knows that he is a goner and the r
|12.3 : Massive moment in this game. Run out appeal has been taken upstairsÂ but itÂ looks like a formality. Pant is not even waiting for the replays nor is he looking back. He knows he is a goner and he is continuing his walk back. Will replays call him back? Nope! The Delhi skipper has to go back to the dug out after a fantastic knock.
|12.5 : Riyan Parag to Lalit Yadav, FOUR! Nicely played! Tossed up on middle, Lalit whacks it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|12.6 : Riyan Parag to Lalit Yadav, Full on off, Yadav plays it to long off for a single.
|Change in bowling. Rahul TewatiaÂ replaces Mustafizur Rahman!
|13.1 : Rahul Tewatia to Lalit Yadav, An appeal for LBW turned down! Tossed up on the pads, Yadav looks to smack it out of the park but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but it is turned down.Â
|13.2 : Rahul Tewatia to Lalit Yadav,Â On middle, played back to the bowler.
|13.3 : Rahul Tewatia to Lalit Yadav, EDGY! Floated on middle, Yadav looks to heave it away but gets an inside edge towards the leg side.Â
|13.4 : Rahul Tewatia to Lalit Yadav, Flatter ball on middle, Yadav punches it down to long on for a single.
|13.5 : Rahul Tewatia to Tom Curran, Shortish and on middle, worked down to long on for a single.
|13.6 : Rahul Tewatia to Lalit Yadav, Loopy ball on off, pushed back to the bowler.
|0.0 : Who walks out to bat now? It is Tom Curran! The Englishman can bat and has shown it in the past especially for Sydney SixersÂ in the BBL. Can he do it for Delhi tonight?
|14.1 : Chris Morris to Tom Curran, PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Curran looks to swing it away but misses.
|14.2 : Chris Morris to Tom Curran, FOUR! Pulled away nicely by Curran! Short ball on middle, Curran pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|14.3 : Chris Morris to Tom Curran, Good length ball on the pads, Tom flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|14.4 : Chris Morris to Lalit Yadav, EDGY! Slower ball outside off, Lalit looks to heave it away but gets a bottom edge back to the keeper.
|14.5 : Chris Morris to Lalit Yadav, OUT! CAUGHT! Great running catch from Rahul Tewatia! Excellent! Slower ball on middle, Lalit looks to go over mid on and it seems that it will clear it but Tewatia runs back, keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a very good catch.
|Chris Woakes is the new man in.
|14.6 : Chris Morris to Tom Curran, Very full on middle, Curran flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|15.1 : Rahul Tewatia to Chris Woakes, Floated on off, Woakes places it to the left of mid on and takes a quick run. Had it been a direct hit from Sakariya, Woakes would have been a goner for all money.
|15.2 : Rahul Tewatia to Tom Curran, Flighted on off, Curran milks it to sweeper cover for one.
|15.3 : Rahul Tewatia to Chris Woakes, Tossed up on middle, Woakes whips it to mid-wicket.
|15.4 : Rahul Tewatia to Chris Woakes, Floated on off, Woakes milks it to mid on.
|15.5 : Rahul Tewatia to Chris Woakes,Â Short around off, Woakes punches it to sweeper cover and gets to the other end.Â
|15.6 : Rahul Tewatia to Tom Curran,Â Good running! Flighted delivery bowled slower on off. Curran clips it towards mid-wicket. The fielder has to come running in from deep mid-wicket. The two Englishmen see that they have a chance to take the second and get it with ease.Â
|Strategic Time-Out! Rajasthan are doing a very good job at the moment. It did look like that they are letting the game go away when Pant and Lalit were batting as they were milking them for runs but Pant's wicket has put Rajasthan back in the ascendancy. Delhi, on the other hand, need to finish well and try to get to 150 at least. Will they be able to get there?
|16.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Chris Woakes,Â FOUR! Excellent placement and a perfect start to the death for Delhi. Full ball outside off, Woakes plays a lovely inside-out shot over extra cover. It is placed to perfection and the ball goes to the fence.Â
|16.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Chris Woakes, Good comeback from Fizz! Corrects his line and pulls it back. It is on off too. Woakes punches it to sweeper cover for one.
|16.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Curran, Slower ball wide outside off. Tom Curran stretches and edges it to short third man on the bounce.
|16.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Curran,Â IN THE AIR AND JUST AWAY! Miller dives but cannot get there. Another well-disguised slower ball. It is full and on middle. Curran looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. It goes in the air, over the bowler's head. Miller runs to his right from long off and puts a dive. The ball though falls slightly away from him. Two taken.Â
|16.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Curran, Pacy good length ball now. It is outside off, takes Curran by surprise. He looks to punch but misses it.
|16.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Curran, Slower ball to end the over. It is on off, Tom knocks it to long off and keeps the strike.
|Chetan Sakariya is back on.Â
|17.1 : Chetan Sakariya to Tom Curran,Â Good length delivery bowled at 124.4 kph. It is on off, Tom punches it to the right of Buttler at short extra cover and gets a single.Â
|17.2 : Chetan Sakariya to Chris Woakes,Â FOUR! Good shot! Valuable runs these for Delhi! Good length ball pitching on off and coming back in. Woakes stays deep in his crease and late cuts it against the swing and away from short third man for a boundary.
|17.3 : Chetan Sakariya to Chris Woakes, Now places it away from short extra cover for one.
|17.4 : Chetan Sakariya to Tom Curran, Slower ball. This one sticks on the surface too. Tom can just hit it to long on and get to the other end.
|17.5 : Chetan Sakariya to Chris Woakes,Â Sakariya bowls it on middle. Woakes flat-bats it away from the bowler and to long on off the inner half of his bat. Gets a single.Â
|17.6 : Chetan Sakariya to Tom Curran,Â Very good ball! Right in the hole. Tom manages to hit it to long on and keep the strike. 9 off the over. Delhi will certainly looking to get 26 from the remaining 3 here.
|18.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Curran, FOUR! CRUNCHED! What a shot from Tom Curran! Half volley outside off, Tom Curran smacks it through extra cover for a boundary.Â
|18.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Curran,Â OUT! BOWLED! Superb comeback from Mustafizur! He has the last laugh and this is a top-class ball. Once again Mustafizur rolls his wrists and makes the batter turn back to the dugout. It is almost a yorker on middle and off. Tom Curran looks to flick but the ball comes slower, sneaks under Tom's bat and hits the stumps.Â
|Ravichandran Ashwin is the next man in.
|18.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ravichandran Ashwin, FOUR! Very good shot but a very poor ball. Short ball around off, the third man is up so easy for Ashwin. He just places it over the short third man fielder and gets off the mark with a boundary.
|18.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ravichandran Ashwin, Swing and a miss! Good length ball on middle and leg, Ashwin clears his front leg and looks to go downtown. Fizz once again rolls his wrists and this one goes over the stumps by a whisker.Â
|18.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ravichandran Ashwin,Â Excellent running! Fullish ball around off, Ashwin hits it away and in front of long off. They run the first one hard and look for the second. They get it with ease.Â
|18.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ravichandran Ashwin, WIDE! Has to reload that one. Fizz tries to go wide outside off. Goes too wide and bowls it well away from the tramline. Samson does well to save runs. He dives and saves that extra run.
|An appeal for run out has been taken upstairs! It looks like Ashwin is a goner and the replays show that he is.Â
|Mustafizur Rahman to Ravichandran Ashwin,Â OUT! RUN OUT! Smart thinking from Miller, he sends the throw at the keeper's end and Ashwin was relatively slow and has been caught for his lack of speed and a bit of awareness. Fullish ball outside off, Ashwin plays it to the right of sweeper cover. Woakes calls for the second as he is at the danger end but Miller sends a very good throw close to the stumps at the keeper's end. Samson whips the bails off and Ashwin is found wanting.Â
|Kagiso Rabada is the next man in.Â
|19.1 : Chetan Sakariya to Chris Woakes, Full on off, Woakes hits it to long onÂ and has to be content with one.
|19.2 : Chetan Sakariya to Kagiso Rabada,Â Slower ball and it is too full for Rabada to get under it. KG can just knock it to long on for one.Â
|19.3 : Chetan Sakariya to Chris Woakes,Â Slower delivery once again. It is on off. Woakes swings, it comes very late, hits the inner half of his bat and goes to square leg for one.Â
|19.4 : Chetan Sakariya to Kagiso Rabada,Â IN THE AIR BUT IN NO MAN'S LAND! Slower ball which is full outside off. Rabada looks to go downtown but mistimes it. It goes high in Â the air and falls between Miller and Morris. Two taken!
|19.5 : Chetan Sakariya to Kagiso Rabada, EDGED AND FOUR! Good length delivery bowled at pace outside off. Rabada comes down the track and looks to punch it through the off side. It takes the inside edge, goes past the stumps and away from short fine leg for a boundary.
|19.6 : Excellent bowling performance from Rajasthan! On a pitch where many runs were scored in the last game, Rajasthan have managed to keep Delhi down to 147 which is a par-score on this wicket. Lovely bowling performance and they will be very pleased with the effort and they will back themselves to chase this down. Delhi would need to bowl really well if they want to defend this.Â
|Chetan Sakariya to Kagiso Rabada, Excellent running from Woakes. He pushes Rabada for the second and they get it! Fullish ball on off, Rabada hits it in front of long on. Woakes runs the first one quickly and calls for the second too. The throw is at the keeper's end but it too high. Samson has to jump to gather it and that extra second allows Rabada to get back in. RAJASTHAN FINISH WITH 147/8!
|Rajasthan were simply brilliant with the ball. They used the slower balls to perfection with Jaydev Unadkat being the pick of the bowlers. Chetan Sakariya did not pick up a wicket but bowled well to restrict the runs. Mustafizur Rahman also bowled very well while the spinners did come back well after being expensive at the start. The disappointment, one has to say, would be Chris Morris who was hit for plenty. Overall, a good bowling performance from Rajasthan.Â
|Delhi, on the other hand, would be disappointed with their performance. They lost Shaw early and neither of Dhawan, Rahane and Stoinis stuck it out as they went back to the pavilion quickly. Lalit Yadav played well but Rishabh Pant was the star as he scored a brisk fifty before he was run out and they struggled after that. They kept losing wickets and some lusty blows in the end from Curran and Woakes meant that they ended up with 147.
|Right then! 148 to win for Rajasthan and they would be backing themselves to chase this down and get off the mark in this season's Indian T20 League. Delhi, on the other hand, would need to pick up early wickets if they want to stand a chance. Can they defend this? We will find out as the chase begins in a while.
|The star of the show for Rajasthan.Â Jaydev Unadkat is caught for a chat. Unadkat says that he was waiting for this and tells there is no better feeling than getting wickets for a bowler. Unadkat says the wicket looks similar to the one from the last game. Adds it was moving in the start but nothing else. Unadkat says the slower balls were planned in the meeting as they did not want to offer extra pace. Unadkat jokes that he would love to chase it in 10 overs but says he is not batting.