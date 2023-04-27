|0.0 : Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan, says that they will bat first. Adds that the wicket looks good and they want to learn from the previous games soÂ stick to their strengths which is defending. Mentions that it is a special moment for the team to play their 200th game. Tells that he feels great playing for Rajasthan for over 10 years. Ends by saying that he would have liked to see more pink in the crowd but it is more yellow and we all know the reason behind it.Â Informs that they have made
|MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, says they would have bowled first as he expects the wicket to remain the same throughout the game. Mentions that there is a bit of grass cover and the wicketÂ behaves differently sometimes and there is lower bounce so need the bowlers need to adapt. Claims that in tournaments like this, theyÂ look up to certain individuals to perform. Adds that when they are out there, they are alone and they can only build character which they try to do.Â Whatever happens after
|Impact Players for Chennai - Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
|Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh.Â
|Impact Players for Rajasthan - Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav.
|Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.Â
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Rajasthan. They have elected to BAT first.