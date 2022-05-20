|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 . . . . | 2 . . . . w
|Last bat : Ruturaj Gaikwadc Sanju Samson b Trent Boult2(6b0x40x6) SR:33.33, FoW:2/1 (1 Ovs)
|6.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Devon Conway, 1 run.
|5.6 : DRINKS! Catch your breath, folks! This has been an absolute masterclass from Moeen Ali! Boult got an early wicket of Gaikwad and with two quiet overs initailly, it seemed that Powerplay will belong to Rajasthan. However, first Conway and then Moeen AliÂ started absolutely smashing it all around the park and at the end of the Powerplay, Chennai are going at over 12 an over.
|5.4 : Trent Boult to Moeen Ali, FOUR! FIFTY for Moeen AliÂ and the boundaries just don't seem to be stopping at the moment. Short and outside off, Ali with a smart shot over short third man and he makes it 18 in the over with 2 balls still left.
|5.6 : Trent Boult to Moeen Ali, FOUR! Would you believe it? Six boundaries in six balls including a maximum! This is overpitched around off, Moeen AliÂ with a glorious cover drive through extra cover and that makes it 26 runs in the over. Chennai absolutely flying at the moment.
|5.5 : Trent Boult to Moeen Ali, FOUR! Make that 22 in the over! Boult goes wider and Ali just drives it through the point region for a fifth boundary in the over.
|5.3 : Trent Boult to Moeen Ali, FOUR! The call is for two but it races away. Off-cutter from Boult on middle stump and Ali works it through mid-wicket for yet another boundary.
|5.2 : Trent Boult to Moeen Ali, FOUR! Carnage, absolute carnage! Just a bit too straight from Boult, full and on the pads. Ali with an aerial flick in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
|5.1 : Trent Boult to Moeen Ali, SIX! WOW! Moeen AliÂ is in the zone right now! Boult angles it onto the pads and Ali just dispatchesÂ itÂ nonchalantly over the square leg fence.
|4.6 : Trent BoultÂ to bowl from the opposite end now.
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Moeen Ali, Single to end the over and Ali retains the strike! Quicker one angling into middle. Ali works it to deep square leg and takes a single. Another expensive over, 16 from it.
|4.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Moeen Ali, SIX! Another quality shot from a quality player! A full ball on middle. Moeen AliÂ makes room and goes inside out towards the cow corner just over the ropes for a maximum.
|4.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Moeen Ali, FOUR! Moeen AliÂ is taking full advantage of this Powerplay! Ashwin pushes it quicker on middle. Ali gets under it slams it towards wide long on for a boundary.
|4.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Moeen Ali, Almost a yorker from Ashwin on off. Ali makes room and digs it out towards the off side.
|4.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Moeen Ali, FOUR! Moeen AliÂ does not middle it but gets the boundary as the ball races away towards the boundary line. Tossed up delivery on middle. Ali charges down the track and looks to heave it towards the leg side. The ball catches the outside edge and goes aerially towards deep extra-cover region in the gap for a boundary.
|0.0 : Ravichandran AshwinÂ comes in as first change.
|4.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Devon Conway, Ashwin starts with a full ball on middle. Conway works it to deep square leg for a single.
|3.6 : Prasidh Krishna to Moeen Ali, Good slower ball to end the over! A fullish delivery, on middle and leg, slower in pace. Ali is early in his push and mistimes it. 18 runs from the over!
|3.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Moeen Ali, FOUR! Stand and deliver stuff! Back of a length, around off. Ali stands tall in his crease and smashes it straight down the ground for a boundary.
|3.4 : Prasidh Krishna to Moeen Ali, SIX! He is looking in his elements now! Prasidh KrishnaÂ bangs it short from 'round the wicket angling into the body. Ali makes room and slams it over deep square leg for a maximum.
|3.3 : Prasidh Krishna to Moeen Ali, Hits Ali on the pads but going down leg! A fullish delivery around leg from 'round the wicket. Ali looks to flick it but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is a slight appeal by the bowler but the angle is taking it down the leg side.
|3.2 : Prasidh Krishna to Moeen Ali, FOUR! Glorious shot! Moeen AliÂ makes room as Krishna serves a length ball on middle. Ali gets on the top of the bounce and punches it through covers for a boundary.
|3.1 : Prasidh Krishna to Moeen Ali, FOUR! Now, Moeen AliÂ joins the act! On the shorter length, on off. Ali is in the position early and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|2.6 : Trent Boult to Devon Conway, On a length and drifting on the pads again. Conway clips it through mid-wicket and comes back for the second run. Just the over Chennai needed, 12 from it.
|2.5 : Trent Boult to Devon Conway, FOUR! This time a more convincing shot from Conway! This might get him going! A full ball on middle and leg. Conway whips it aerially towards deep square leg for a boundary.
|2.4 : Trent Boult to Devon Conway, A fullish delivery on middle. Conway drives it straight to mid on.
|2.3 : Trent Boult to Devon Conway, SIX! Devon ConwayÂ gets a maximum this time but it is not at all convincing! Boult goes for an effort ball, shorter on off. Conway looks to pull. However, he gets a huge top edge and the ball sails over the keeper's head and over the ropes.
|2.2 : Trent Boult to Devon Conway, Tight line again, Chennai batters have not been able to get going so far! Another length delivery on off. Conway with a solid block.
|2.1 : Trent Boult to Devon Conway, Boult lands on a length, on off. Conway defends it towards the off side.
|1.6 : Prasidh Krishna to Moeen Ali, Dot to end the over and just a single from this one. On a length, on middle. Ali defends it towards the leg side.
|1.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Moeen Ali, Swing and a miss again for Moeen Ali! This is a fullish length, outside off. Entices Ali to drive, he goes for it and gets beaten off the outside edge again.
|1.4 : Prasidh Krishna to Moeen Ali, Serves a length ball, on off. Ali blocks it solidly.
|1.3 : Prasidh Krishna to Moeen Ali, A fullish delivery, outside off. Ali goes for a drive away from his body but gets beaten.
|1.2 : Prasidh Krishna to Devon Conway, Lands on a length, around off. Conway guides it to third man for a single
|0.6 : Moeen AliÂ comes in at number 3. Also, it will be Prasidh KrishnaÂ to steam in from the opposite end.
|1.1 : Prasidh Krishna to Devon Conway, Back of a length, around off. Conway looks to works it towards the leg side. However, he is early on the shot and gets a leading edge towards the off side.
|0.6 : Trent Boult to Ruturaj Gaikwad, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Trent BoultÂ strikes and Ruturaj GaikwadÂ is gone early! Boult is a crucial part of Rajasthan's plans in the Powerplay and has delivered yet again today. He serves a full ball that is angled across the batter again. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ goes for a big booming drive but only gets the outside edge of his blade. The ball goes to the keeper and Samson takes an easy catch. Big wicket and great start for Rajasthan this!
|0.5 : Trent Boult to Ruturaj Gaikwad, This time goes bit straighter on middle. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ works it to square leg.
|0.4 : Trent Boult to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lands on a length, on off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ with a solid front foot defence.
|0.3 : Trent Boult to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Beaten this time! It is that fullish length again and outside off. It is angled across the batter and beats the outside edge of Ruturaj Gaikwad's blade as he looks to drive.
|0.2 : Trent Boult to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A fullish delivery, around off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ drives and drives it off the outside half of his blade to point.
|0.1 : Trent Boult to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Boult starts with a length delivery on middle. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ works it through mid-wicket and gets a couple. Good timimg straightaway for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Chennai are underway!
|0.0 : We are ready to play! The two umpires make their way out to the middle as the Rajasthan players are seen in a huddle. The Chennai opening pair of Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Devon ConwayÂ take guard as Trent BoultÂ is marking his run-up. Boult is raring to go, let's play...
|Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan,Â says that they are comfortable doing both but they would have liked to bat first. Informs that they have one change with Shimron HetmyerÂ coming in for James Neesham.Â Says that Shimron HetmyerÂ had a couple of practice sessions and he is looking good. Tells that they have played good cricket so far and would like to finish on a high.Â
|PITCH REPORT - Sunil Gavaskar inspects the pitch. He says that it is generally a good batting surface and it will stay that way. The key is to survive the new ball and the early overs, after which the batters can take on the bowlers. There might be something for the spinners but still, batters will dominate.
|MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai,Â says that they will bat first because they want to give their batters enough time so they don't have any scoreboard pressure. Informs that they have made one change with Ambati RayuduÂ coming back in for Shivam Dube. About Rajvardhan Hangargekar, MS DhoniÂ says that he bowls a good length with decent pace as well and he wants to groom players like him who come in from the Under-19 level and give them ample time as well and that is the chat with the bowling coac
|ChennaiÂ (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu (In place of Shivam Dube), Moeen Ali, Narayan Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (C) (WK), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.
|RajasthanÂ (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C) (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer (In place of James Neesham), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Chennai. They have elected to BAT first.
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|Chennai, on the other hand, decided to try some new players in the last game with an eye on the future. All three young players that were brought into the playing XI had a decent outing and this is another great opportunity for Chennai to give some game time to the youngsters. They have a big fan base and their fans would be hoping that Dhoni and his boys finish the season on a high. However, the bigger question is, can Rajasthan register a win to seal the second spot on the points table? We sha
|It is Rajasthan going up against Chennai in game number 68 which is the last game at the Brabourne StadiumÂ this season. Brabourne has been a high-scoring venue and it might well turn out to be a battle of sixes between two powerful batting lineups. Rajasthan are in with a golden chance of booking a second spot on the points table and a win in this game will seal the second spot for them. A loss, especially a big loss for Rajasthan can make things quite interesting as they have not yet officiall
|Rajasthan have been one of the consistent teams of this season with Jos ButtlerÂ and Yuzvendra ChahalÂ leading with the bat and ball respectively. However, the middle order has been a bit of an issue for Rajasthan and with Shimron HetmyerÂ back after a break, they will be upbeat about their chances in this crucial game for them.