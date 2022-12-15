share
51932L
Qatar vs Singapore Live Cricket Score, Match 2, Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022, December 15, 2022

SIN 211/10 (48.2) , 16/3 (3.5)
Live
CRR: 4.17
RRR: 24
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
TJ Murtagh 7 11 0 0 63.64
PKD Chase 2 3 0 0 66.67
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Dawlat Zadran 9.2 1 30 2 3.21
Rashid Khan 10 0 28 3 2.80
Recent overs : . 1 . . . 1 | 1 . . . . . | . 1 2 4 4 1
Last bat : TJ Murtaghc: Zadran b: Zadran7(11b0x40x6) SR:63.64, FoW:211/10 (48.2 Ovs)
Commentary :
48.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Murtagh, OUT, no run
Afghanistan wins by 39 runs and leads the 5 match ODI series 1-0
48.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Murtagh, no run
End of over: IRL 211/9 (Chase 2, Murtagh 7)
47.6 : Rashid Khan to Murtagh, one run, drives it towards long off.
Rashid finishes with 28/3 from his 10 overs
47.5 : Rashid Khan to Murtagh, no run, looks to slog sweep but gets a bottom edge towards point
47.4 : Rashid Khan to Murtagh, no run, tries to cut but misses
47.3 : Rashid Khan to Chase, one run, swings it towards long on
47.2 : Rashid Khan to Murtagh, one run, sweeps it through square leg
47.1 : Rashid Khan to Murtagh, no run, looks to cut but misses
End of over: IRL 208/9 (Chase 1, Murtagh 5)
46.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Murtagh, one run, swings and gets a bottom edge towards square leg.
46.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Murtagh, two runs, makes room and drives it towards square third man
46.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Chase, one run, works it towards backward square leg
46.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Chase, no run, swings across the line but misses
46.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Chase, wide, a high bouncer and called a wide
Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, OUT, no run, a nice Yorker on the stumps, McCarthy swings and misses. The ball crashes into the stumps
46.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Murtagh, one run, makes room and slashes but gets an outside edge towards third man
End of over: IRL 202/8 (McCarthy 3, Murtagh 1)
45.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Murtagh, one run, pushes it towards long off.
45.5 : Mohammad Nabi to McCarthy, one run, drives it towards long on
45.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Dockrell, OUT, no run, lofts it straight down the ground. Rashid Khan takes the catch
45.3 : Mohammad Nabi to McCarthy, leg bye, looks to swing it towards the leg side but misses, A leg bye is taken
45.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Dockrell, one run, cuts it through point for a single
45.1 : Mohammad Nabi to McCarthy, one run, flicks this full toss towards deep square leg
End of over: IRL 197/7 (McCarthy 1, Dockrell 5)
44.6 : Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, one run, works it through square leg.
44.5 : Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, APPEAL, no run, looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is turned down
44.4 : Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, no run, looks to drive but gets an inside edge towards square leg
44.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, one run, dabs it down towards third man for a single
44.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, no run, looks to defend but misses
44.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
End of over: IRL 195/7 (McCarthy 0, Dockrell 4)
43.6 : Rashid Khan to McCarthy, no run, looks to work it towards the leg side but misses.
43.5 : Rashid Khan to McCarthy, no run, turns it towards short leg
43.4 : Rashid Khan to McCarthy, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
43.3 : Rashid Khan to McBrine, OUT, no run, bends down and tries to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is upheld
43.2 : Rashid Khan to Dockrell, one run, drives it towards point
43.1 : Rashid Khan to McBrine, one run, pulls the short ball towards deep mid wicket
End of over: IRL 193/6 (McBrine 11, Dockrell 3)
42.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, no run, fends at this short ball but misses.
42.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, no run, ducks under the bouncer
42.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, no run, defends it towards short cover
42.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, two runs, drives it through point for two runs
42.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten
42.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, no run, drives it to the point fielder
End of over: IRL 191/6 (McBrine 11, Dockrell 1)
41.6 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, no run, comes forward and defends.
41.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Dockrell, one run, works it through mid wicket
41.4 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, one run, goes back and cuts it through point for a single
41.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, OUT, no run, comes down the track and swings it towards long on. Rashid Khan takes the catch on the boundary
41.2 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, one run, turns it towards mid wicket
41.1 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 188/5 (Stirling 16, McBrine 9)
40.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder.
40.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, two runs, goes back and cuts it through backward point for two runs
40.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder
40.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, two runs, drives it through extra cover for two runs
40.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to McBrine, one run, drives it towards square third man
40.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to McBrine, no run, defends it to the point fielder
End of over: IRL 183/5 (Stirling 12, McBrine 8)
39.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, no run, cuts it to the point fielder.
39.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, no run, defends it off the front foot
39.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, no run, turns it to the mid wicket fielder
39.3 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, one run, pushes it towards point for a quick single
39.2 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, FOUR, bends down and sweeps it towards deep backward square leg for a boundary
39.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, one run, drives it towards cover for a single
End of over: IRL 177/5 (Stirling 11, McBrine 3)
38.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to McBrine, no run, drives it to the point fielder.
38.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to McBrine, no run, drives it to the point fielder
38.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to McBrine, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
38.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to McBrine, no run, defends it towards short leg
38.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single this time
38.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, two runs, drives it through extra cover for two runs
End of over: IRL 174/5 (Stirling 8, McBrine 3)
37.6 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, no run, defends it towards short cover.
37.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, one run, goes on the back foot and cuts it towards deep point
37.4 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, one run, drives it down towards long off
37.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, one run, punches it towards long on
37.2 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, one run, turns it towards square leg
37.1 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, no run, comes forward and drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: IRL 170/5 (Stirling 6, McBrine 1)
36.6 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder.
Nabi comes back to bowl
A slip in place
36.5 : Rashid Khan to McBrine, one run, works it towards square leg for a single
36.4 : Rashid Khan to McBrine, no run, looks to work it towards the leg side but misses
36.3 : Rashid Khan to McBrine, no run, looks to defend but misses
36.2 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, OUT, no run, comes forward and looks to loft it over long off but fails to clear the fielder . Ashraf takes the catch
36.1 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, comes forward and looks to defend but misses
End of over: IRL 169/4 (Stirling 6, O'Brien 35)
35.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, drives it towards cover.
35.5 : Dawlat Zadran to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards deep cover
35.4 : Dawlat Zadran to O'Brien, two leg byes, misses the flick and off the pad the ball rolls towards fine leg
35.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, one run, drives it towards deep cover
35.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, FOUR, pulls this short ball towards long leg for a boundary
35.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 161/4 (Stirling 1, O'Brien 34)
34.6 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten.
34.5 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, one run, swings it towards wide long on for a single
34.4 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, looks to punch it off the back foot but misses
34.3 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
34.2 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, OUT, no run, comes forward and looks to drive but gets an outside edge. Shahzad takes a sharp catch behind the stumps
Drinks Break
34.1 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: IRL 159/3 (Anderson 26, O'Brien 33)
33.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Anderson, no run, tries to hook this short ball but misses.
33.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Anderson, no run, pulls it towards square leg
33.4 : Dawlat Zadran to O'Brien, one run, pushes it towards deep cover
33.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Anderson, one run, pushes it towards backward point
33.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Anderson, no run, defends it back to the bowler
33.1 : Dawlat Zadran to O'Brien, one run, pushes it towards backward point for a quick single
End of over: IRL 156/3 (Anderson 25, O'Brien 31)
32.6 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
32.5 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, three runs, looks to drive but gets an outside edge towards third man for three runs
32.4 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards cover
32.3 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, one run, works it through backward square leg
32.2 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
32.1 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, no run, defends it towards cover
End of over: IRL 152/3 (Anderson 24, O'Brien 28)
31.6 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, SIX, bends down and slogs it over deep mid wicket for SIX.
31.5 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, defends it
31.4 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad
31.3 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, FOUR, drives it through cover for a boundary
31.2 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, lets it go outside off stump
31.1 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, SIX, lofts it over extra cover for a SIX
End of over: IRL 136/3 (Anderson 24, O'Brien 12)
30.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, drives it to the long on fielder.
30.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, one run, drives it towards deep point
30.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards mid off for a quick single
30.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
30.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, defends it on the pitch
30.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, one run, drives it towards deep cover
29.6 : Shapoor Zadran to O'Brien, SIX, Free Hit
29.5 : Shapoor Zadran to Anderson, (no ball) one run, drives it to the point fielder. Shapoor oversteps as well
Shapoor Zadran to Anderson, no run, tries to pull but misses and off the helmet the ball goes into the hands of the fielder
29.4 : Shapoor Zadran to Anderson, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
29.3 : Shapoor Zadran to Anderson, no run, tries to pull but misses
29.2 : Shapoor Zadran to O'Brien, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single
29.1 : Shapoor Zadran to O'Brien, no run, gets up on his toes and pushes it to the point fielder
End of over: IRL 123/3 (Anderson 21, O'Brien 3)
28.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
28.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, drives it towards extra cover
28.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, pushes it towards short point for a quick single
28.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, one run, drives it through cover for a single
28.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, defends it back to the bowler
28.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, turns it towards square leg
End of over: IRL 120/3 (Anderson 20, O'Brien 1)
27.6 : Shapoor Zadran to O'Brien, one run, glances it off his pads towards fine leg.
27.5 : Shapoor Zadran to O'Brien, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
27.4 : Shapoor Zadran to Anderson, one run, punches it towards deep cover for a single
27.3 : Shapoor Zadran to Anderson, FOUR, swings this short ball through mid wicket for a boundary
27.2 : Shapoor Zadran to Anderson, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
27.1 : Shapoor Zadran to Anderson, no run, drives it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 114/3 (Anderson 15, Poynter 0)
26.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, OUT, no run, looks to work it towards the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is upheld.
26.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
26.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
26.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, OUT, no run, looks to run it down towards third man but some extra bounce from Ashraf induces the outside edge. Shahzad takes the catch
26.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, two runs, works it through mid wicket and comes back for the 2nd run
26.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, FOUR, swings it past the mid on fielder for a boundary
End of over: IRL 108/1 (Joyce 56, Anderson 15)
25.6 : Javed Ahmadi to Anderson, FOUR, reverse sweeps it through backward point for a boundary.
25.5 : Javed Ahmadi to Anderson, no run, looks to defend but misses
25.4 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long off
25.3 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, looks to drive but misses
25.2 : Javed Ahmadi to Anderson, one run, turns it towards square leg
25.1 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: IRL 101/1 (Joyce 54, Anderson 10)
24.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long on.
24.5 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, one run, drives it towards long off
24.4 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
24.3 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten. A caught behind appeal is turned down
24.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long off
24.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, two runs, cuts it towards third man for two runs
End of over: IRL 96/1 (Joyce 50, Anderson 9)
23.6 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, one run, gives the charge and drives it to the long on fielder.
Joyce reaches his 50 from 76 balls with 5 FOURS
23.5 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, cuts it to the backward point fielder
23.4 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
23.3 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, defends it
23.2 : Javed Ahmadi to Anderson, one run, drives it towards long on
23.1 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards long on
End of over: IRL 93/1 (Joyce 48, Anderson 8)
22.6 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder.
22.5 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, no run, defends it back to the bowler
22.4 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards point for a single
22.3 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, one run, turns it towards square leg
22.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives this full toss towards long off
22.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, FOUR, pulls the short ball towards deep mid wicket for a boundary
End of over: IRL 86/1 (Joyce 42, Anderson 7)
21.6 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, one run, comes forward and punches it towards long off.
21.5 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, defends it towards mid wicket
21.4 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, punches it to the cover fielder
21.3 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, drives it back to the bowler
21.2 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, makes room and tries to cut but misses
21.1 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, gives the charge and defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 85/1 (Joyce 41, Anderson 7)
20.6 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, no run, looks to defend but misses.
20.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives it through extra cover. The fielder dives and got his hand to it but drops it
20.4 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, comes forward and looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
20.3 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, looks to flick but misses
20.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, defends it off the back foot
20.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: IRL 84/1 (Joyce 40, Anderson 7)
19.6 : Javed Ahmadi to Anderson, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder.
19.5 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long off
19.4 : Javed Ahmadi to Anderson, one run, drives it towards long off
19.3 : Javed Ahmadi to Anderson, no run, punches it to the cover fielder
19.2 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, one run, makes room and drives it through extra cover
19.1 : Javed Ahmadi to Anderson, one run, drives it down towards long on
End of over: IRL 80/1 (Joyce 38, Anderson 5)
18.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
18.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, one run, drives it through cover for a single
18.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, defends it towards mid on after getting forward
18.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
18.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, turns it towards square leg
18.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, drives it towards square third man
End of over: IRL 78/1 (Joyce 37, Anderson 4)
17.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, steers it wide of first slip fielder. Short third man fielder dives and stops the ball.
17.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
17.4 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, drives it back to the bowler
17.3 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
17.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, defends it to the point fielder
17.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
End of over: IRL 77/1 (Joyce 36, Anderson 4)
16.6 : Drinks Break
Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
16.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single
16.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
16.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, one run, drives it towards mid off for a quick single
16.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, lets it go outside off stump
16.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
End of over: IRL 75/1 (Joyce 35, Anderson 3)
15.6 : Few drops of rains are in the air
Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, turns it towards short mid wicket.
15.5 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, one run, sweeps it towards deep square leg
15.4 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, no run, looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. The ball was missing leg stump
15.3 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, goes back and cuts it towards backward point
15.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, looks to flick but misses
15.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, defends it from the crease
End of over: IRL 73/1 (Joyce 34, Anderson 2)
14.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Anderson, no run, defends it off the front foot.
Mohammad Nabi to Anderson, no run, defends it off the front foot.
14.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Anderson, no run, comes on the front foot and blocks
14.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Anderson, no run, defends it towards mid on
14.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Anderson, two runs, drives it through cover for a couple of runs
14.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Anderson, no run, lets it go outside off stump
14.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, OUT, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but misses and the ball crashes into the stumps
End of over: IRL 71/0 (Porterfield 25, Joyce 34)
13.6 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, one run, works it through backward square leg.
13.5 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, no run, defends it to the point fielder
13.4 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, five wides, a high bouncer and Shahzad fails to collect it as well. It goes for 5 wides
Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, no run, pushes it towards backward point
13.3 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, one run, flicks it through square leg for a single
13.2 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, FOUR
13.1 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, one run, works it through square leg for a single
End of over: IRL 59/0 (Porterfield 23, Joyce 29)
12.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, one run, pushes it past the bowler towards deep mid on.
12.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, no run, defends it back to the bowler
12.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
12.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, drives it to the long off fielder
12.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, drives it to the point fielder
12.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, comes forward and defends it
End of over: IRL 57/0 (Porterfield 22, Joyce 28)
11.6 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
11.5 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, one run, pulls the short ball and gets a top edge towards mid wicket
11.4 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, wide, down the leg side
Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, FOUR, drives it on the up through point for a boundary
11.3 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, no run, defends it to the point fielder
11.2 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, one run, pushes it towards mid on for a single
11.1 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards backward point
End of over: IRL 49/0 (Porterfield 21, Joyce 22)
10.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder.
10.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
10.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
10.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, turns it towards square leg
10.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, two wides, down the leg side. Keeper fumbles and an extra run taken
Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, two runs, drives it through square leg for a couple of runs
10.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: IRL 43/0 (Porterfield 19, Joyce 20)
9.6 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder.
9.5 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, no run, pushes it to the mid on fielder
9.4 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, no run, defends it towards short mid on
9.3 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, one run, runs it down towards third man for a single
9.2 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
9.1 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, leg bye, looks to flick but misses and off the pad the ball goes towards square leg
End of over: IRL 41/0 (Porterfield 19, Joyce 19)
8.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, FOUR, comes forward and drives it straight down the ground through mid off for a boundary.
8.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Porterfield, leg bye, looks to defend but misses and off the pad the ball goes towards cover
8.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, makes room and drives it towards cover. A direct hit from the fielder at the striker's end and one run taken off the deflection
8.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, comes right behind the ball and pushes it towards mid off
8.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, comes forward and defends it towards cover
8.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad. The ball pitched outside leg stump
End of over: IRL 35/0 (Porterfield 19, Joyce 14)
7.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, APPEAL, no run, looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. The ball was missing leg stump.
7.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, drives it through backward point
7.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, one run, steers it towards square third man
7.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, moves inside the line of the ball and works it towards long leg
7.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
7.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
End of over: IRL 32/0 (Porterfield 18, Joyce 12)
6.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge towards third man.
6.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, two runs, drives it through mid wicket for two runs
6.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Porterfield, one run, pushes it towards cover point and rushes across for a quick single
6.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Porterfield, no run, defends it towards short cover
6.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, drives it through cover for a single
6.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
End of over: IRL 27/0 (Porterfield 17, Joyce 8)
5.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, APPEAL, no run, tries to hook but misses. A huge caught behind appeal is turned down.
5.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, pushes it to the extra cover fielder
5.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, FOUR, comes forward and drives it through point for a boundary
5.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards short point and takes a quick single
5.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, covers the line of the stumps and lets it go outside off stump
5.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, wide, slides this one down the leg side
Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, one run, drives it towards square third man
End of over: IRL 20/0 (Porterfield 12, Joyce 7)
4.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, drives it to the point fielder.
4.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
4.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, FOUR, drives it on the up through extra cover for a boundary
4.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, pushes it towards mid off
4.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, wide, down the leg side
Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, defends it towards mid on
4.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, drives it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 15/0 (Porterfield 12, Joyce 3)
3.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, defends it towards short cover.
3.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, lets it go outside off stump
3.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, defends it towards point
3.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, leaves it for the keeper
3.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, lets it go outside off stump
3.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
End of over: IRL 15/0 (Porterfield 12, Joyce 3)
2.6 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, one run, runs it down towards third man for a single.
2.5 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, FOUR, stays back and cracks it through cover for another boundary
2.4 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, FOUR, pulls this short ball through mid wicket for a boundary
2.3 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, two runs, turns it towards mid wicket for a couple of runs
2.2 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a quick single
2.1 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
End of over: IRL 3/0 (Porterfield 1, Joyce 2)
1.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
1.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, comes forward and pushes it towards cover
1.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, lets it go outside off stump
1.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, Porterfield crouches a touch low and knocks it to short mid-wicket
1.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, prods forward and defends it
1.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a single
End of over: IRL 2/0 (Porterfield 1, Joyce 1)
0.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long off.
0.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, drives it towards cover
0.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, presses forward and blocks it solidly
0.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, Joyce stays on the back foot and punches it to cover
0.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, one run, drives it towards long off
0.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, no run, Porterfield gets a stride forward and defends it into the off-side