|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|TJ Murtagh
|7
|11
|0
|0
|63.64
|PKD Chase
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Dawlat Zadran
|9.2
|1
|30
|2
|3.21
|Rashid Khan
|10
|0
|28
|3
|2.80
|Recent overs : . 1 . . . 1 | 1 . . . . . | . 1 2 4 4 1
|Last bat : TJ Murtaghc: Zadran b: Zadran7(11b0x40x6) SR:63.64, FoW:211/10 (48.2 Ovs)
|48.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Murtagh, OUT, no run
|Afghanistan wins by 39 runs and leads the 5 match ODI series 1-0
|48.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Murtagh, no run
End of over: IRL 211/9 (Chase 2, Murtagh 7)
|47.6 : Rashid Khan to Murtagh, one run, drives it towards long off.
|Rashid finishes with 28/3 from his 10 overs
|47.5 : Rashid Khan to Murtagh, no run, looks to slog sweep but gets a bottom edge towards point
|47.4 : Rashid Khan to Murtagh, no run, tries to cut but misses
|47.3 : Rashid Khan to Chase, one run, swings it towards long on
|47.2 : Rashid Khan to Murtagh, one run, sweeps it through square leg
|47.1 : Rashid Khan to Murtagh, no run, looks to cut but misses
End of over: IRL 208/9 (Chase 1, Murtagh 5)
|46.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Murtagh, one run, swings and gets a bottom edge towards square leg.
|46.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Murtagh, two runs, makes room and drives it towards square third man
|46.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Chase, one run, works it towards backward square leg
|46.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Chase, no run, swings across the line but misses
|46.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Chase, wide, a high bouncer and called a wide
|Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, OUT, no run, a nice Yorker on the stumps, McCarthy swings and misses. The ball crashes into the stumps
|46.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Murtagh, one run, makes room and slashes but gets an outside edge towards third man
End of over: IRL 202/8 (McCarthy 3, Murtagh 1)
|45.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Murtagh, one run, pushes it towards long off.
|45.5 : Mohammad Nabi to McCarthy, one run, drives it towards long on
|45.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Dockrell, OUT, no run, lofts it straight down the ground. Rashid Khan takes the catch
|45.3 : Mohammad Nabi to McCarthy, leg bye, looks to swing it towards the leg side but misses, A leg bye is taken
|45.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Dockrell, one run, cuts it through point for a single
|45.1 : Mohammad Nabi to McCarthy, one run, flicks this full toss towards deep square leg
End of over: IRL 197/7 (McCarthy 1, Dockrell 5)
|44.6 : Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, one run, works it through square leg.
|44.5 : Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, APPEAL, no run, looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is turned down
|44.4 : Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, no run, looks to drive but gets an inside edge towards square leg
|44.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, one run, dabs it down towards third man for a single
|44.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, no run, looks to defend but misses
|44.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
End of over: IRL 195/7 (McCarthy 0, Dockrell 4)
|43.6 : Rashid Khan to McCarthy, no run, looks to work it towards the leg side but misses.
|43.5 : Rashid Khan to McCarthy, no run, turns it towards short leg
|43.4 : Rashid Khan to McCarthy, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|43.3 : Rashid Khan to McBrine, OUT, no run, bends down and tries to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is upheld
|43.2 : Rashid Khan to Dockrell, one run, drives it towards point
|43.1 : Rashid Khan to McBrine, one run, pulls the short ball towards deep mid wicket
End of over: IRL 193/6 (McBrine 11, Dockrell 3)
|42.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, no run, fends at this short ball but misses.
|42.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, no run, ducks under the bouncer
|42.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, no run, defends it towards short cover
|42.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, two runs, drives it through point for two runs
|42.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten
|42.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Dockrell, no run, drives it to the point fielder
End of over: IRL 191/6 (McBrine 11, Dockrell 1)
|41.6 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, no run, comes forward and defends.
|41.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Dockrell, one run, works it through mid wicket
|41.4 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, one run, goes back and cuts it through point for a single
|41.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, OUT, no run, comes down the track and swings it towards long on. Rashid Khan takes the catch on the boundary
|41.2 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, one run, turns it towards mid wicket
|41.1 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 188/5 (Stirling 16, McBrine 9)
|40.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder.
|40.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, two runs, goes back and cuts it through backward point for two runs
|40.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder
|40.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, two runs, drives it through extra cover for two runs
|40.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to McBrine, one run, drives it towards square third man
|40.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to McBrine, no run, defends it to the point fielder
End of over: IRL 183/5 (Stirling 12, McBrine 8)
|39.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, no run, cuts it to the point fielder.
|39.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, no run, defends it off the front foot
|39.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, no run, turns it to the mid wicket fielder
|39.3 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, one run, pushes it towards point for a quick single
|39.2 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, FOUR, bends down and sweeps it towards deep backward square leg for a boundary
|39.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, one run, drives it towards cover for a single
End of over: IRL 177/5 (Stirling 11, McBrine 3)
|38.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to McBrine, no run, drives it to the point fielder.
|38.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to McBrine, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|38.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to McBrine, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
|38.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to McBrine, no run, defends it towards short leg
|38.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single this time
|38.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, two runs, drives it through extra cover for two runs
End of over: IRL 174/5 (Stirling 8, McBrine 3)
|37.6 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, no run, defends it towards short cover.
|37.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, one run, goes on the back foot and cuts it towards deep point
|37.4 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, one run, drives it down towards long off
|37.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, one run, punches it towards long on
|37.2 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, one run, turns it towards square leg
|37.1 : Mohammad Nabi to McBrine, no run, comes forward and drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: IRL 170/5 (Stirling 6, McBrine 1)
|36.6 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder.
|Nabi comes back to bowl
|A slip in place
|36.5 : Rashid Khan to McBrine, one run, works it towards square leg for a single
|36.4 : Rashid Khan to McBrine, no run, looks to work it towards the leg side but misses
|36.3 : Rashid Khan to McBrine, no run, looks to defend but misses
|36.2 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, OUT, no run, comes forward and looks to loft it over long off but fails to clear the fielder . Ashraf takes the catch
|36.1 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, comes forward and looks to defend but misses
End of over: IRL 169/4 (Stirling 6, O'Brien 35)
|35.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, drives it towards cover.
|35.5 : Dawlat Zadran to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|35.4 : Dawlat Zadran to O'Brien, two leg byes, misses the flick and off the pad the ball rolls towards fine leg
|35.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|35.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, FOUR, pulls this short ball towards long leg for a boundary
|35.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Stirling, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 161/4 (Stirling 1, O'Brien 34)
|34.6 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten.
|34.5 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, one run, swings it towards wide long on for a single
|34.4 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, looks to punch it off the back foot but misses
|34.3 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|34.2 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, OUT, no run, comes forward and looks to drive but gets an outside edge. Shahzad takes a sharp catch behind the stumps
|Drinks Break
|34.1 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: IRL 159/3 (Anderson 26, O'Brien 33)
|33.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Anderson, no run, tries to hook this short ball but misses.
|33.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Anderson, no run, pulls it towards square leg
|33.4 : Dawlat Zadran to O'Brien, one run, pushes it towards deep cover
|33.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Anderson, one run, pushes it towards backward point
|33.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Anderson, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|33.1 : Dawlat Zadran to O'Brien, one run, pushes it towards backward point for a quick single
End of over: IRL 156/3 (Anderson 25, O'Brien 31)
|32.6 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
|32.5 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, three runs, looks to drive but gets an outside edge towards third man for three runs
|32.4 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards cover
|32.3 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, one run, works it through backward square leg
|32.2 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|32.1 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, no run, defends it towards cover
End of over: IRL 152/3 (Anderson 24, O'Brien 28)
|31.6 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, SIX, bends down and slogs it over deep mid wicket for SIX.
|31.5 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, defends it
|31.4 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad
|31.3 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, FOUR, drives it through cover for a boundary
|31.2 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|31.1 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, SIX, lofts it over extra cover for a SIX
End of over: IRL 136/3 (Anderson 24, O'Brien 12)
|30.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, drives it to the long on fielder.
|30.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, one run, drives it towards deep point
|30.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards mid off for a quick single
|30.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
|30.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, defends it on the pitch
|30.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|29.6 : Shapoor Zadran to O'Brien, SIX, Free Hit
|29.5 : Shapoor Zadran to Anderson, (no ball) one run, drives it to the point fielder. Shapoor oversteps as well
|Shapoor Zadran to Anderson, no run, tries to pull but misses and off the helmet the ball goes into the hands of the fielder
|29.4 : Shapoor Zadran to Anderson, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|29.3 : Shapoor Zadran to Anderson, no run, tries to pull but misses
|29.2 : Shapoor Zadran to O'Brien, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single
|29.1 : Shapoor Zadran to O'Brien, no run, gets up on his toes and pushes it to the point fielder
End of over: IRL 123/3 (Anderson 21, O'Brien 3)
|28.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
|28.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, drives it towards extra cover
|28.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, pushes it towards short point for a quick single
|28.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, one run, drives it through cover for a single
|28.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|28.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, turns it towards square leg
End of over: IRL 120/3 (Anderson 20, O'Brien 1)
|27.6 : Shapoor Zadran to O'Brien, one run, glances it off his pads towards fine leg.
|27.5 : Shapoor Zadran to O'Brien, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|27.4 : Shapoor Zadran to Anderson, one run, punches it towards deep cover for a single
|27.3 : Shapoor Zadran to Anderson, FOUR, swings this short ball through mid wicket for a boundary
|27.2 : Shapoor Zadran to Anderson, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
|27.1 : Shapoor Zadran to Anderson, no run, drives it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 114/3 (Anderson 15, Poynter 0)
|26.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, OUT, no run, looks to work it towards the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is upheld.
|26.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|26.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|26.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, OUT, no run, looks to run it down towards third man but some extra bounce from Ashraf induces the outside edge. Shahzad takes the catch
|26.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, two runs, works it through mid wicket and comes back for the 2nd run
|26.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, FOUR, swings it past the mid on fielder for a boundary
End of over: IRL 108/1 (Joyce 56, Anderson 15)
|25.6 : Javed Ahmadi to Anderson, FOUR, reverse sweeps it through backward point for a boundary.
|25.5 : Javed Ahmadi to Anderson, no run, looks to defend but misses
|25.4 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long off
|25.3 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, looks to drive but misses
|25.2 : Javed Ahmadi to Anderson, one run, turns it towards square leg
|25.1 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: IRL 101/1 (Joyce 54, Anderson 10)
|24.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long on.
|24.5 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, one run, drives it towards long off
|24.4 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|24.3 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten. A caught behind appeal is turned down
|24.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long off
|24.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, two runs, cuts it towards third man for two runs
End of over: IRL 96/1 (Joyce 50, Anderson 9)
|23.6 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, one run, gives the charge and drives it to the long on fielder.
|Joyce reaches his 50 from 76 balls with 5 FOURS
|23.5 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, cuts it to the backward point fielder
|23.4 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|23.3 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, defends it
|23.2 : Javed Ahmadi to Anderson, one run, drives it towards long on
|23.1 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards long on
End of over: IRL 93/1 (Joyce 48, Anderson 8)
|22.6 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder.
|22.5 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|22.4 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards point for a single
|22.3 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, one run, turns it towards square leg
|22.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives this full toss towards long off
|22.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, FOUR, pulls the short ball towards deep mid wicket for a boundary
End of over: IRL 86/1 (Joyce 42, Anderson 7)
|21.6 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, one run, comes forward and punches it towards long off.
|21.5 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, defends it towards mid wicket
|21.4 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, punches it to the cover fielder
|21.3 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|21.2 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, makes room and tries to cut but misses
|21.1 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, no run, gives the charge and defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 85/1 (Joyce 41, Anderson 7)
|20.6 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, no run, looks to defend but misses.
|20.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, drives it through extra cover. The fielder dives and got his hand to it but drops it
|20.4 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, comes forward and looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|20.3 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, looks to flick but misses
|20.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, defends it off the back foot
|20.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: IRL 84/1 (Joyce 40, Anderson 7)
|19.6 : Javed Ahmadi to Anderson, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder.
|19.5 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long off
|19.4 : Javed Ahmadi to Anderson, one run, drives it towards long off
|19.3 : Javed Ahmadi to Anderson, no run, punches it to the cover fielder
|19.2 : Javed Ahmadi to Joyce, one run, makes room and drives it through extra cover
|19.1 : Javed Ahmadi to Anderson, one run, drives it down towards long on
End of over: IRL 80/1 (Joyce 38, Anderson 5)
|18.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|18.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, one run, drives it through cover for a single
|18.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, defends it towards mid on after getting forward
|18.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|18.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, turns it towards square leg
|18.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, drives it towards square third man
End of over: IRL 78/1 (Joyce 37, Anderson 4)
|17.6 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, steers it wide of first slip fielder. Short third man fielder dives and stops the ball.
|17.5 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|17.4 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|17.3 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|17.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|17.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
End of over: IRL 77/1 (Joyce 36, Anderson 4)
|16.6 : Drinks Break
|Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
|16.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single
|16.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|16.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, one run, drives it towards mid off for a quick single
|16.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|16.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Anderson, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
End of over: IRL 75/1 (Joyce 35, Anderson 3)
|15.6 : Few drops of rains are in the air
|Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, turns it towards short mid wicket.
|15.5 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, one run, sweeps it towards deep square leg
|15.4 : Rashid Khan to Anderson, no run, looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. The ball was missing leg stump
|15.3 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, one run, goes back and cuts it towards backward point
|15.2 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, looks to flick but misses
|15.1 : Rashid Khan to Joyce, no run, defends it from the crease
End of over: IRL 73/1 (Joyce 34, Anderson 2)
|Mohammad Nabi to Anderson, no run, defends it off the front foot.
|14.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Anderson, no run, comes on the front foot and blocks
|14.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Anderson, no run, defends it towards mid on
|14.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Anderson, two runs, drives it through cover for a couple of runs
|14.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Anderson, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|14.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, OUT, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but misses and the ball crashes into the stumps
End of over: IRL 71/0 (Porterfield 25, Joyce 34)
|13.6 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, one run, works it through backward square leg.
|13.5 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|13.4 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, five wides, a high bouncer and Shahzad fails to collect it as well. It goes for 5 wides
|Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, no run, pushes it towards backward point
|13.3 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, one run, flicks it through square leg for a single
|13.2 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, FOUR
|13.1 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, one run, works it through square leg for a single
End of over: IRL 59/0 (Porterfield 23, Joyce 29)
|12.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, one run, pushes it past the bowler towards deep mid on.
|12.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|12.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
|12.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, drives it to the long off fielder
|12.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|12.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, comes forward and defends it
End of over: IRL 57/0 (Porterfield 22, Joyce 28)
|11.6 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
|11.5 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, one run, pulls the short ball and gets a top edge towards mid wicket
|11.4 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, wide, down the leg side
|Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, FOUR, drives it on the up through point for a boundary
|11.3 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|11.2 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, one run, pushes it towards mid on for a single
|11.1 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards backward point
End of over: IRL 49/0 (Porterfield 21, Joyce 22)
|10.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder.
|10.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
|10.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|10.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, turns it towards square leg
|10.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, two wides, down the leg side. Keeper fumbles and an extra run taken
|Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, two runs, drives it through square leg for a couple of runs
|10.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: IRL 43/0 (Porterfield 19, Joyce 20)
|9.6 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder.
|9.5 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, no run, pushes it to the mid on fielder
|9.4 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, no run, defends it towards short mid on
|9.3 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, one run, runs it down towards third man for a single
|9.2 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|9.1 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, leg bye, looks to flick but misses and off the pad the ball goes towards square leg
End of over: IRL 41/0 (Porterfield 19, Joyce 19)
|8.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, FOUR, comes forward and drives it straight down the ground through mid off for a boundary.
|8.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Porterfield, leg bye, looks to defend but misses and off the pad the ball goes towards cover
|8.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, makes room and drives it towards cover. A direct hit from the fielder at the striker's end and one run taken off the deflection
|8.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, comes right behind the ball and pushes it towards mid off
|8.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, comes forward and defends it towards cover
|8.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad. The ball pitched outside leg stump
End of over: IRL 35/0 (Porterfield 19, Joyce 14)
|7.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, APPEAL, no run, looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. The ball was missing leg stump.
|7.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, drives it through backward point
|7.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, one run, steers it towards square third man
|7.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, moves inside the line of the ball and works it towards long leg
|7.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
|7.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
End of over: IRL 32/0 (Porterfield 18, Joyce 12)
|6.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge towards third man.
|6.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, two runs, drives it through mid wicket for two runs
|6.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Porterfield, one run, pushes it towards cover point and rushes across for a quick single
|6.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Porterfield, no run, defends it towards short cover
|6.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, one run, drives it through cover for a single
|6.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
End of over: IRL 27/0 (Porterfield 17, Joyce 8)
|5.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, APPEAL, no run, tries to hook but misses. A huge caught behind appeal is turned down.
|5.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, pushes it to the extra cover fielder
|5.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, FOUR, comes forward and drives it through point for a boundary
|5.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, pushes it towards short point and takes a quick single
|5.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, covers the line of the stumps and lets it go outside off stump
|5.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, wide, slides this one down the leg side
|
Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, one run, drives it towards square third man
End of over: IRL 20/0 (Porterfield 12, Joyce 7)
|4.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, drives it to the point fielder.
|4.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|4.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, FOUR, drives it on the up through extra cover for a boundary
|4.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, pushes it towards mid off
|4.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, wide, down the leg side
|Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, defends it towards mid on
|4.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Joyce, no run, drives it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 15/0 (Porterfield 12, Joyce 3)
|3.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, defends it towards short cover.
|3.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|3.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, defends it towards point
|3.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, leaves it for the keeper
|3.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|3.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
End of over: IRL 15/0 (Porterfield 12, Joyce 3)
|2.6 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, one run, runs it down towards third man for a single.
|2.5 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, FOUR, stays back and cracks it through cover for another boundary
|2.4 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, FOUR, pulls this short ball through mid wicket for a boundary
|2.3 : Shapoor Zadran to Porterfield, two runs, turns it towards mid wicket for a couple of runs
|2.2 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a quick single
|2.1 : Shapoor Zadran to Joyce, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
End of over: IRL 3/0 (Porterfield 1, Joyce 2)
|1.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
|1.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, comes forward and pushes it towards cover
|1.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|1.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, Porterfield crouches a touch low and knocks it to short mid-wicket
|1.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, prods forward and defends it
|1.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a single
End of over: IRL 2/0 (Porterfield 1, Joyce 1)
|0.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, one run, drives it towards long off.
|0.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, drives it towards cover
|0.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, presses forward and blocks it solidly
|0.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Joyce, no run, Joyce stays on the back foot and punches it to cover
|0.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, one run, drives it towards long off
|0.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, no run, Porterfield gets a stride forward and defends it into the off-side