|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . . 0wd . | . . . . 1 .
|Last bat : Anuj Rawatb Rahul Chahar21(20b2x41x6) SR:105.00, FoW:50/1 (7 Ovs)
|12.4 : Odean Smith to Faf du Plessis, Six!
|12.3 : Odean Smith to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Finds the gap! Pitches it up and on off.Â du Plessis drives it through covers, in the gap for a boundary.Â
|12.2 : Odean Smith to Virat Kohli, Short in length and on off. Kohli chops it to point for a single.
|Odean Smith to Virat Kohli, Wide! Short and down the leg side. Kohli misses his tuck there and a wide is signaled.Â
|12.1 : Odean Smith to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Boundaries are coming now! A length ball, on off. Kohli smashes it through covers and the fielder there lets it through for a boundary.Â
|11.6 : Liam Livingstone to Faf du Plessis, Flatter ball, on off.Â du PlessisÂ drives it through covers for a single. The fielder scores a direct-hit at the bowler's end and they get another run, through overthrow.
|11.5 : Liam Livingstone to Faf du Plessis, SIX! BANG! A full ball, flighted and on off.Â du Plessis stays back and hammers it over long on for a biggie. Will this break the shackles?
|Liam Livingstone to Faf du Plessis, WIDE! Liam LivingstoneÂ sees Faf du PlessisÂ shuffling and tries to fire it in at the toes. The ball seems to have hit du Plessis' pads but a wide is signalled and Livingstone isn't happy.
|0.0 : Liam LivingstoneÂ to roll his arm now.
|11.4 : Liam Livingstone to Faf du Plessis, Full and on off, pushed through covers for a couple of runs.Â
|11.3 : Liam Livingstone to Faf du Plessis, A leg breaker but was at a short-length and Faf du PlessisÂ pulls it to deep mid-wicket. A bit of fumble and they steal a couple of runs.
|11.1 : Liam Livingstone to Virat Kohli, A dipper, fuller and on off. Kohli square drives it but finds point.Â
|11.2 : Liam Livingstone to Virat Kohli, Tossed up, quicker and on middle, Kohli hits it to long on for a single.
|10.6 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, Tad short and on off.Â du Plessis pulls it to the right of long on and calls for two runs. This time he puts a dive and makes it, the throw was not that accurate so made it with ease.Â
|10.5 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Angles it on the pads, this is tucked behind square on the leg side for a single.
|10.4 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, Fullish and on off, pushed to covers for another quick single.Â
|10.3 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, On middle, flicked to deep square leg for a couple of runs.Â
|10.2 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Flighted, full and on middle. Virat uses his wrists to push it to covers. He takes off for a single and reaches the other end with a big dive.Â
|10.1 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, Flatter ball, on middle. Du Plessis works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|9.6 : Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, A quicker ball, on a length and on the pads. Kohli skips down and misses his flick. The ball hits him on the pads and rolls away to point.Â
|Harpreet Brar to Faf du Plessis, Two wides! Length ball and down the leg side,Â du Plessis misses his flick. The keeper fumbles and a single is stolen.Â
|9.5 : Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, Brar sees Kohli advancing down again and he serves it on the pads, this is pushed to long on for a single.Â
|9.4 : Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, SIX! Kohli trying to change the gears now! Tossed up, on off. Kohli dances down and heaves it well over mid-wicket for a biggie. A much needed boundary.
|9.3 : Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, This one comes with the angle, on a length and around leg. Kohli leans to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but it was straying down.Â
|8.1 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, A slower ball, on the pads. Kohli flicks behind square on the leg side for a single.
|9.2 : Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, Two again! Shorter this time, on middle, pulled away wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple.Â
|9.1 : Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, Fuller ball and on middle. Kohli comes down the track and wrists it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs!
|8.6 : Strategic Time-Out! It's been an interesting opening 9 overs so far. The bowlers have bowled fairly well and yet the batting side had a decent Powerplay. This was not due to runs off the bat but mainly due to the extras. Anuj RawatÂ tried to up the ante but perished and Faf du PlessisÂ has looked out of touch so far. But with Virat KohliÂ alongside him, they will look to bat as deep as possible. Punjab will be looking for wickets to put their opposition under more pressure.
|8.2 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, Slightly short and on off.Â du Plessis cuts it uppishly and to deep point for a couple of runs. Big boundaries and the batters will get two easily.Â
|8.6 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, Just three runs off it! Flatter and on off, cut away straight to point.Â
|8.5 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, A flighted ball, outside off.Â du Plessis looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge to short third man.Â
|8.4 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, A loopy ball, outside off,Â du Plessis keeps it out to covers.
|8.3 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, This is full, slower in the air and just around off.Â du Plessis goes for the big slog-sweep but misses it completely and the ball bounces over the off pole.Â
|7.1 : Harpreet Brar to Faf du Plessis, Full ball, on off,Â du Plessis drills it to long off for a single.
|7.6 : Harpreet Brar to Faf du Plessis, Keeps it tight, around off.Â du Plessis is early as he tries to drive and ends up pushing it back to Brar. Good start by Brar.Â
|7.5 : Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, Full ball, on off. Kohli reaches to the pitch of the ball and eases it to long off for a single.Â
|7.4 : Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, Very full and on middle. Kohli leans and nudges it to mid-wicket.
|7.3 : Harpreet Brar to Faf du Plessis, A flatter ball, this one comes with the angle.Â du Plessis tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.Â
|7.2 : Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, Kohli is offÂ the mark as well as he pushes this full ball to long off.
|6.6 : Virat KohliÂ walks in at number 3 for Bangalore. Also, Harpreet BrarÂ is into the attack.
|Rahul Chahar to Anuj Rawat, OUT! TIMBER! Chahar gets his man! A flighted ball, full and on middle, turns a bit back into the batter. Anuj RawatÂ gets on his knee to slog-sweep but gets beaten by the spin and the ball meets the wooden sticks behind.Â
|6.5 : Rahul Chahar to Anuj Rawat, Four byes! A tossed up, full and around leg. Rawat tries to reverse sweep it but misses. The keeper fails to collect and the ball races away to the fence.
|6.4 : Rahul Chahar to Anuj Rawat, Full ball, on off. Rawat slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket and bags another couple of runs.Â
|6.3 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, Tossed up, on off, pushed to long off for a run.
|6.2 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, This is full and on leg.Â du Plessis makes room and lofts it to long off for a couple of runs. Good running between the wickets.
|6.1 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, A leg breaker, it lands on off and spins away.Â du Plessis prods to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|5.6 : Rahul ChaharÂ is into the attack.
|Odean Smith to Anuj Rawat, FOUR! Excellent finish for Bangalore! A length ball, outside off. Rawat skips down and muscles it over covers for a boundary.Â
|5.5 : Odean Smith to Anuj Rawat, FOUR! Pulled away! Short of a length, outside off, Rawat stays back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|5.4 : Odean Smith to Anuj Rawat, Another dropped catch but it was a terrific effort from Shahrukh Khan! A length ball, outside off. Rawat smashes it to the right of covers where Khan dives and gets a hand to it, certainly saves a boundary there. Two runs taken.Â
|5.3 : Odean Smith to Anuj Rawat, A low full toss, outside off, pushed straight to covers.
|5.2 : Odean Smith to Anuj Rawat, A length ball, outside off. Rawat is cramped for room as he tries to go over covers, ends up hitting it to mid off.
|5.1 : Odean Smith to Anuj Rawat, A length ball, outside off. Rawat looks to cut but misses.
|4.6 : Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat, It's been a watchful start from the Bangalore openers here. Full and straight, pushed towards mid on for a quick single by Anuj Rawat.
|4.5 : Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat, Slower delivery, full and angled into leg stump. Rawat flicks it uppishly towards mid-wicket.
|4.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat, Fullish delivery, on off. Rawat hangs back and keeps it out.
|4.3 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, Risky single but Faf makes it in time. Full and straight, jammed out to mid off for a quick single.
|4.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, Good fielding in the deep by Liam Livingstone. Around middle and leg, flicked away in front of square on the leg side. Livingstone sprints to his left and dives in to save two runs for his team.
|Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, WIDE! Faf du PlessisÂ tries to be cheeky and Arshdeep SinghÂ tries to outsmart him. Faf shuffles right across his stumps. Singh goes chasing after him but pushes it beyond the tramline.
|4.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat, Back of a length, around off. Rawat punches it off the back foot through covers for a single.
|3.6 : Odean Smith to Faf du Plessis, Full and around off, this is driven towards mid off.
|3.4 : Odean Smith to Faf du Plessis, DROPPED! At this level that should have been taken! Just short of a length, on middle. Faf du PlessisÂ doesn't move his feet and just pulls it straight towards Shahrukh KhanÂ at short mid-wicket. It is a sharp chance but he completely misses the ball and ends up spilling a straightforward chance. Odean SmithÂ doesn't look impressed.
|3.5 : Odean Smith to Faf du Plessis, On off, pushed towards mid off.
|3.3 : Odean Smith to Anuj Rawat, Around leg stump, tucked away towards mid-wicket for another quick run.
|3.2 : Odean Smith to Anuj Rawat, A touch fuller, on off. Rawat pushes it out towards covers.
|3.1 : Odean Smith to Faf du Plessis, Smith bowls his first bowl in the Indian T20 League at almost 141 clicks and around the top of off. De Plessis bunts it out on the off side for a quick single.
|2.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, Full and straight, Rawat works it towards mid on.
|2.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, Around the top of off, Rawat presses forward and nudges it on the off side with soft hands.
|2.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, SIX! What a hit from Anuj Rawat! Rawat shimmies down the track and smokes the length ball over the long on fence for the first biggie of the match.
|2.3 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, Around middle and leg, tucked away past square leg. They look for the second run but it isn't there. Just a single.
|2.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Finally, Sandeep SharmaÂ misses his mark and serves a half volley on the pads. Du Plessis clips it aerially and into the vacant mid-wicket fence.
|2.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, A length ball, on the fifth stump line. Faf du PlessisÂ gets right behind the line of the ball to make the block.
|1.6 : Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat, On off, pushed towards covers by Rawat.
|Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat, WIDE! A length ball, pushed wider and moving further away. Wide called.
|1.5 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, Leg bye! A stifled appeal from the bowler but it's well down leg. Singh goes full and at the toes, the ball curves into the batter. Faf du PlessisÂ is yorked and the ball rolls onto the off side off his pads. They scamper through for a leg bye.
|1.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, On middle and going away again, du Plessis keeps it out on the off side.
|1.3 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, Arshdeep SinghÂ gets this one to go the other way and Faf is taken by surprise. Around leg, going away after pitching and du Plessis manages to fend it off.
|1.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, FOUR LEG BYES! Singh errs in line again and gives away four extra runs. On the pads, Faf misses the flick and the ball goes off the pads and into the fine leg fence.
|1.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, Around middle and leg, swinging back into the right-hander. Du Plessis gets cramped for room and awkwardly blocks it away.
|0.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, Right on the money again from Sharma. Around the top of off, Rawat shimmies a bit and nudges it out onto the off side. Just a single off the first over.
|Who will bowl from the other end? It is Arshdeep Singh.
|1.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, FIVE WIDES! A hint of swing for Arshdeep SinghÂ but the line is completely wrong. Length, down leg and swinging further down. The keeper has no chance of getting to that one and its a boundary as well.
|0.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, Faf du PlessisÂ and Bangalore are off the mark. Length again, on the fifth stump line. Faf guides it down to third man for a single.
|0.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, A touch fuller from Sandeep and outside off. This one shapes away now and du Plessis eases it onto the off side. Solid start so far from Sandeep Sharma.
|0.3 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, Length again, a bit wider and shaping in nicely. Faf taps it towards cover-point.
|0.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, On a length, shaping in from around off. du Plessis keeps it out on the off side.
|0.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, Sharma starts off with a fullish ball, around off and there is some inward movement on offer for him. Faf du PlessisÂ stays in his crease and blocks it out.
|0.0 : We are all set for play! The umpires make their way out to the middle as the Punjab team is seen in a huddle. Faf du PlessisÂ and Anuj RawatÂ are the openers for Bangalore tonight and they take guard. Sandeep SharmaÂ has the new ball in hand and he will be looking for some swing early on. Let's go...
|We are minutes away from the start of this match but in the first match of Super Sunday, Delhi have managed to notch up a victory out of nowhere against Mumbai. It required a special batting effort from Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav to guide Delhi to a win in their opening fixture.
|Bangalore (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Virat Kohli, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
|Punjab (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (WK), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of Punjab. They will BOWL first!
|... MATCH DAY ...
|The Indian T20 League is up and running and the third match of the season sees Punjab take on Bangalore. Both the teams have new leaders for the new season. Virat KohliÂ announcedÂ last year that he will step down as the Bangalore skipper so it will be Faf du PlessisÂ leading the side while Punjab will rely on prolific opener Mayank AgarwalÂ to lead them.
|âEe sala cup namdeâ which means, this time the cup is ours. For yet another season, Bangalore fans will chant wholeheartedly, with a promise that the franchise will live up to the expectations, this time with a new leader at the helm. In the previous edition, they made it to the Eliminator but were knocked out by Kolkata. So they will hope to make the next big step this season and go a couple of steps further.
|Punjab on the other hand have shuffled things around with changes right on the top. A new season with a new skipper and they look balanced on the paper. They have the likes of Liam LivingstoneÂ and Odean SmithÂ in the middle with Kagiso RabadaÂ leading the bowling troops. Rabada though will miss the opening fixture. Which new captain will lead his troops to the safer shores first? We will find out soon. Toss and teams coming up shortly.