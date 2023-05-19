|0.0 : Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan says that they will bowl first. Adds that the decision is based on the dimension of the ground and what the team requires at the moment. Mentions that it is crucial to play good cricket and forget things from their previous games. Shares that they have regrouped and hoping to do well in this game. Adds that they have to go back to their basics and each player needs to understand their role well. Closes by saying that Ravichandran AshwinÂ misses out (back sp
|Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Devdutt Padikkal (In place of Joe Root), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag (In place of Dhruv Jurel), Trent Boult (In place of Ravichandran Ashwin), Navdeep Saini (In place of KM Asif), Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.Â
|Punjab (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh (In place of Nathan Ellis), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.Â
|Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of PunjabÂ says that the wicket is the same as the last match and it was a good wicket so they are okay with batting first. Claims that he has told his players to enjoy the game and keep the process going. Mentions that they need to keep theirÂ performance up and end the tournament on a high note. Admits that they need to take a few more wickets in the first six oversÂ and take theirÂ catches. Informs they are going with the same team.
|Impact Players for Rajasthan -Â Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Akash Vasisht, Kuldeep Sen, Murugan Ashwin.
|Impact Players for Punjab - Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Matthew Short.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Rajasthan. They have elected to BOWL first.