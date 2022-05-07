|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 4 . . 4 . 2 | . . 1 . 1 4
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|2.6 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, No run.
|2.5 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, That fell just short! Boult goes fuller this time, shaping away, Dhawan looks to drive, it goes uppishly but short of extra cover. 5 dots in a row, can Boult bowl a maiden?Â
|2.4 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, Make that 4 in a row now! Outside off, on the shorter side, Dhawan guides it to point.Â
|2.3 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, Really well bowled! Three dots in a row now! On off, length, Dhawan pushes it to covers.Â
|2.2 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, Another play and a miss! Outside off, on the shorter side, Dhawan goes after it but is beaten again.Â
|1.6 : Will Trent BoultÂ continue? Yes, he does.
|2.1 : Trent Boult to Shikhar Dhawan, Swing and a miss! Dhawan steps out, Boult shortens the length. Dhawan slashes at it but misses.Â
|1.4 : Prasidh Krishna to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Off the edge and another boundary! Short and wide outside off, Dhawan throws his bat at it, this goes off the outside edge, fine on the off side, past the widish first slip fielder and into the third man fence. Third boundary already.Â
|1.6 : Prasidh Krishna to Shikhar Dhawan, A slip and a single! On off, this is pushed towards cover, the fielder slips as he tries to stop the ball, pushes it away from him and the batters take one. It is a good start for Punjab.Â
|1.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length and on off, Dhawan plays it on the off side.Â
|1.3 : Prasidh Krishna to Jonny Bairstow, A quick run! Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off for one.Â
|1.2 : Prasidh Krishna to Jonny Bairstow, Good delivery! Length and on off, this lands and jags back in. Bairstow looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.Â
|1.1 : Prasidh Krishna to Shikhar Dhawan, A ball closer to the body, cramps the batter for room. Dhawan looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the off side. A leg bye taken.Â
|0.6 : Prasidh KrishnaÂ will start from the other end.
|0.5 : Trent Boult to Jonny Bairstow, Off the inside edge now! Goes back to over the wicket, angles this away from the off pole. Jonny BairstowÂ looks to cut but it goes off the inside edge to the left of Samson who was moving to his right, he dives, does slow it down, it goes towards third man and two is taken.Â
|0.6 : Trent Boult to Jonny Bairstow, BEATEN! Still though a good first over for Punjab! Outside off, Bairstow slashes but misses.Â
|0.4 : Trent Boult to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! The change of angle does not work, he strays on the pads again, Bairstow works it past short fine leg and this one races away to the fence too.Â
|0.3 : Trent Boult to Jonny Bairstow, TwoÂ dots after the boundary then! On a length and around off, defended.Â
|0.2 : Trent Boult to Jonny Bairstow, A little too straight again, Bairstow flicks but to mid-wicket this time.Â
|0.1 : Trent Boult to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! What a start for Jonny Bairstow and Punjab! A boundary to get off the mark! This one is a little too straight, it does swing back in. Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! So it is Jonny BairstowÂ who comes out to open the batting for Punjab alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Rajasthan players are out there in the middle as well. Trent BoultÂ to start with the ball for Rajasthan. Here we go...
|Liam LivingstoneÂ is down for a chat. HeÂ says the six he hit at Leeds and in the last game are very different. Mentions he does not have a solid defense so he enjoys hitting it big and hitting biggies is more about confidence and he tries to put the bowler under pressure. Informs it wasnât a plan to finish it in that over (ShamiÂ over in the last game) but he took the chance as it was the shorter boundary. Adds he works hard on his consistency and he hopes he can do better today.
|So Rajasthan have brought back Yashasvi Jaiswal but the question is will he open the batting? They have Devdutt PadikkalÂ who has done decently at the top of the order too, so it will be interesting to see who opens alongside Jos Buttler. On the other hand, the same question applies to Punjab too. Who will open alongside Shikhar Dhawan? Will it be Jonny BairstowÂ or Mayank Agarwal? Let's find out!
|Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan,Â says they would have loved to bat first too. Adds they are balanced side and they are okay to do both andÂ they just want to have some fun. Reckons the spinners might get some help. Informs Karun NairÂ misses out and Yashasvi JaiswalÂ comes in.
|Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C) (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal (In place of Karun Nair), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.
|Punjab (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.Â
|Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of Punjab,Â says it looks like a good wicket and it might get slower and they would like to put up a score on the board. Adds it is hot and it might turn in the second innings. Mentions Livingstone did really well in the last game and he hopes they can continue. Ends by saying they are unchanged.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Punjab. They have elected to BATÂ first.
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|It is time for Super Saturday to unveil its magic as Punjab take on Rajasthan in game number 52 at the Wankhede Stadium. Itâs a day game and both these teams will be looking to beat the heat and come out on top as the race for the playoffs heats up.
|Â Pitch report - Ian Bishop is down for the pitch report. He says that this is not the biggest ground and there is high scoring rate from 16th to 20th over and yorkers are important for seamers in the death overs. He says that there is fair amount of grass on the one side of the pitch and the ball might skid on and the other side it bit dry and spinners will get help there. Overall, he says that we can expect a high-scoring contest.Â
|Punjab, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold this season. It is their inconsistency that they need to address and it is just the right time in the season to do so. They notched up a confidence-boosting win in the last game against the table-toppers, Gujarat and would be looking to continue the same momentum forward. Can they hand Rajasthan their third successive loss? Or will Rajasthan get back to winning ways? We shall find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.
|Rajasthan have been pretty good this season but are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive losses. They have the leading run-scorer and leading wicket-taker of the seasonÂ in their ranks but they would like their middle-order to contribute more especially when Jos ButtlerÂ and Sanju SamsonÂ fail to get going.Â