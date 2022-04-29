|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 . . . . | 1 . 1 . . .
|Last bat : KL Rahul (C)c Jitesh Sharma b Kagiso Rabada6(11b1x40x6) SR:54.55, FoW:13/1 (2.5 Ovs)
|3.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Quinton de Kock, No run.
|2.5 : Deepak HoodaÂ walks out at number 3.
|2.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Deepak Hooda, No run.
|2.5 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Rabada strikes in the Powerplay yet again and he gets the big fish, the in-form KL Rahul! Another beauty of a delivery. This starts on middle, it is angling in but then leaves the batter. Rahul is rooted to his crease and ends up pushing ahead of his body, this goes off the outside edge and it is a low catch taken by Sharma by diving to his right. Early wicket for Punjab, just the start they needed.
|2.4 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, That is a good comeback! After serving a half volley on the last ball, Rabada bowls this one on a length and around middle, Rahul looks to defend but it goes off the outer half to short third man.
|2.3 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, FOUR! That is beautifully timed! Length and on off, shaping away. Rahul leans into it and creams it through covers for a boundary.
|2.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Quinton de Kock, Probably de Kock was a little surprised there! This one is a full toss, Rabada was going for a yorker but end up bowling a full toss, de Kock is early in the flick, it goes off the inner half wide of mid on for one.
|2.1 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, A quick run! On middle, Rahul pushes it to mid on for a single.
|1.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Quinton de Kock, Looks to be innovative but it does not come off! This one is well wide outside off, de Kock looks to play the scoop on the leg side but misses by a long way. Really good start by Sandeep.
|1.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Quinton de Kock, Really good five deliveries! Length and on off, de Kock pushes it to covers.
|1.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Quinton de Kock, Leading edge but safe! This starts around the leg pole. Shapes away. De Kock looks to flick, it is against the swing, it goes off the leading edge but lands well short of point.
|1.3 : Sandeep Sharma to KL Rahul, Rahul is off the mark! Length and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|1.2 : Sandeep Sharma to KL Rahul, Slashes but misses! Outside off, shaping away. Rahul goes after it but no connection.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It will be Sandeep Sharma.
|1.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Quinton de Kock, Some shape for Sandeep too! Fuller and around off, this one moves away. De Kock looks to drive, it goes off the outer half through point for one.
|0.6 : Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, FOUR LEG BYES! Fails to end the over well! Ends up with one on the pads, Rahul does not put bat on ball but it hits the pad, goes past the keeper and into the fine leg fence. First boundary of the game. A steady start for Lucknow.
|0.5 : Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, Now gets this one to shape away! Length and on off, Rahul hangs back and defends. Can he end the over well now?
|0.4 : Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, Another loud appeal but it is probably going down leg! Yet again, Arshdeep Singh gets nice amount of movement into the right-hander. The line though is on the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Sharma from behind the stumps indicates it is going down leg.
|0.2 : Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, This one does come back in a touch! The line is a little too straight though. Rahul looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|0.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Quinton de Kock, De Kock and Lucknow are underway! Length and on off, shaping away. De Kock opens the face of the bat and guides it towards point for one.
|0.3 : Arshdeep Singh to KL Rahul, Yet again, this one shapes back in nicely but the length is slightly short, on middle, Rahul has enough time to adjust and defend it.
|0.0 : Time for the action to begin! The players make their way out to the middle. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul are the openers for Lucknow. Arshdeep Singh has the new ball in hand. Here we go...
|Marcus Stoinis is up for a chat. He says he is looking forward to the game after a 5-day break. Mentions he bats when needed, they are still not sure about his best position. He adds he would love to bat up the order but he will bat wherever needed. Mentions the bowling is going good but not sure if he will be needed. Ends by saying, the wicket seems like it will have good bounce.
|KL Rahul says there has not been much dew and hence, it is an even game and whoever plays well, will win. States it is now about enjoying their batting and they need to bat smartly. Informs they have one change, Manish misses out and Avesh Khan comes in.
|Mayank Agarwal says they would want to know what they are chasing and informs they are playing the same team. Mentions the dew does not arrive and it is now more about trying to restrict them early and chase whatever they put up on board. Mentions the guys are quite flexible and if they win, then who plays and who does not is not an issue. Ends by saying he is looking forward to play against Rahul.
|LUCKNOW (PLAYING XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan (IN FOR Manish Pandey), Mohsin Khan.
|PUNJAB (PLAYING XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.
|TOSS - Punjab win the toss and ELECT TO FIELD!
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Three of the most successful franchise are struggling big time as Kolkata tasted yet another defeat at the hands of Delhi. It is a new day and two new teams will be facing of as the action shifts to Pune. It is a clash between the new entrants this year, Lucknow and Punjab. This promises to be an absolute cracker.
|Lucknow have been really good so far. They sit in the top 4 with 5 games won and three lost out of the 8 they have played. Punjab on the other hand, have won and lost the same number of games. They have been a tad inconsistent so far but head into this game on the back of a good win. Can they continue the good work is what we will have to see. A win here will see them go level on points with the sides placed on 3rd and 4th. Theyâll have to play really well if they are to beat Lucknow. Toss and
|PITCH REPORT - Danny Morrison says the straighter boundaries are longer. Adds one needs to bowl length and probably short on this wicket and there is even covering of grass in that area and the pacers will love it.