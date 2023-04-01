|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 2 . 6 . 1 | 4 4 . . 6 w
|Last bat : Prabhsimran Singhc Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Tim Southee23(12b2x42x6) SR:191.67, FoW:23/1 (2 Ovs)
|4.4 : Sunil Narine to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Four!
|4.3 : Sunil Narine to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Four!
|4.2 : Sunil Narine to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tosses this one full and into the stumps. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ knocks this back to the right of the bowler.Â
|3.6 : We will see spin for the first time as Sunil NarineÂ is ready to bowl now.
|4.1 : Sunil Narine to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sunil NarineÂ floats this one full and outside the off stump. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ dabs this towards backward point.Â
|3.6 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Wide outside the off pole on a good length. Shikhar DhawanÂ gets down the pitch and swings his blade but is unable to connect. 12 runs from the over and Punjab are off to a decent start.Â
|3.5 : Tim Southee to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Back to bowling on a good length and outside the off stump. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ pushes this towards point and take a single.Â
|3.4 : Tim Southee to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Goes a touch fuller this time and angles this into the pads. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ clips this towards deep square leg and picks up a couple of runs.Â
|3.3 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, On a good length this time and outside the off stump. Shikhar DhawanÂ knocks this towards point and takes one.Â
|3.2 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Two boundaries in a row and this is easy pickings for the Punjab skipper! Short once again and wide outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ reaches for this and gets bat on the ball as it flies towards deep point for four more runs.Â
|3.1 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! First boundary for Shikhar DhawanÂ and this has flown to the fence! Tim SoutheeÂ bowls this short and outside the off stump. Shikhar DhawanÂ slaps this towards deep cover for four runs.Â
|2.6 : Umesh Yadav to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Great over from Umesh YadavÂ as just one run comes from it! This is bowled slightly short and outside the off stump. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ slashes his blade and finds the point fielder.Â
|2.5 : Umesh Yadav to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Continues to bowl full and angles this into the stumps. Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ gets behind the line of the ball and defends this towards mid off.Â
|2.4 : Umesh Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, Goes full and offers width outside the off stump. Shikhar DhawanÂ guides this down to third man and picks up a single to get off the mark.Â
|2.3 : Umesh Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, On a good length this time and just outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ knocks this towards point as he can not find the gap.Â
|1.6 : Tim Southee to Prabhsimran Singh, OUT! CAUGHT! Tim SoutheeÂ gets his man against the run of play and with a delivery that he would not consider his best! He bowls an off-cutter on a good length and strays down the leg side. Prabhsimran SinghÂ looks to glance this fine but gets the faintest of edges through to the keeper. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ grabs hold of the catch and starts to celebrate. The umpire raises his finger and Prabhsimran SinghÂ has to depart after an entertaining inning. Kolkata
|2.2 : Umesh Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length delivery bowled close to the body. Shikhar DhawanÂ gets on his toes and dabs this into the off side.Â
|2.1 : Umesh Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh YadavÂ bowls this one full and outside the off stump. Shikhar DhawanÂ strokes this firmly wide of mid off. No run taken.Â
|1.6 : Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|1.5 : Tim Southee to Prabhsimran Singh, SIX! This is some exhibition of batting! Prabhsimran SinghÂ is out there to entertain! Tim SoutheeÂ bowls this slightly back of a length and in line with the stumps. Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets forward once again and pulls this over deep mid-wicket for a six.Â
|1.4 : Tim Southee to Prabhsimran Singh, On a good length once again and closer to the off pole. Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets behind the line of the ball and blocks this back to the bowler.Â
|1.3 : Tim Southee to Prabhsimran Singh, Continues bowling on a good length and outside off. Prabhsimran SinghÂ pushes this towards the point fielder.Â
|1.2 : Tim Southee to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR! Prabhsimran SinghÂ is looking really good here! Tim SoutheeÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump. Prabhsimran SinghÂ shuffles down the wicket and cross-bats this past the fielder towards long off for another boundary.Â
|1.1 : Tim Southee to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR! Poor start from Tim SoutheeÂ and gets a full treatment! This is bowled on a fullish length and on the pads. Prabhsimran SinghÂ clips this towards fine leg and collects four runs.Â
|0.6 : Tim SoutheeÂ to share the attack.
|Umesh Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, Really close but Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets away with it. This is bowled on a good length and outside off. Prabhsimran SinghÂ looks to cut this but the ball is too close to the body and not short enough. Gets an inside edge past the stumps and he takes a single to rotate strike.Â
|0.5 : Umesh Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, Goes back to bowling on a good length and outside the off stump. Prabhsimran SinghÂ knocks this towards short cover.Â
|0.4 : Umesh Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, SIX That has been picked up beautifully! Umesh YadavÂ goes full and on a middle and legÂ line. Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets his front foot across the line of the ball and flicks this over deep square leg for a maximum. First boundary of the Punjab inning.Â
|0.3 : Umesh Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, Delivers this one outside the off stump on a good length. Prabhsimran SinghÂ pushes this towards point.Â
|0.2 : Umesh Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, Bowls this one back of a length and just outside off with pace taken off. Prabhsimran SinghÂ feels for this tentatively and gets an inside edge past the keeper for a couple of runs.Â
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! The two umpires walk out and pick up the ball. The players of Kolkata are seen in a huddle just outside the ropes and they spread out to take their respective field positions. Prabhsimran SinghÂ and Shikhar DhawanÂ are the two openers for Punjab. Umesh YadavÂ has the new ball in his hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|0.1 : Umesh Yadav to Prabhsimran Singh, Umesh YadavÂ begins with a full delivery outside the off stump. Gets some movement off the pitch as Prabhsimran SinghÂ miscues his shot towards mid off.Â
|0.0 : Andre Russell is up for a chat and he says that it may sound small but you need to get bat on the ball and adds that it is always amazing to play in India. ExplainsÂ that he tries to be relaxed in the hope to get the job done and play his part. Claims that his role is to finish the games and get the team to a good total while hisÂ job onÂ the field is to take catches and creat run-out chances.Â
|Shikhar DhawanÂ the skipper of Punjab says that they would have fielded first as well as they could then get the Impact Player in the second innings. Adds that they have a well-balanced side so they are happy to bat as well. Mentions that the team preparation has been good soÂ they are looking to play well and dominate the game. Claims that theyÂ want to win the trophy and as a leader, he wants to perform from the front and keep a great environment in the team.
|Nitish RanaÂ the captain of Kolkata says that they will bowl first. Adds that there was a bit of rain and he expects some moisture on it. Tells that he is excited to lead the team as this is an opportunity only a few people get. Mentions that the impact player rule is in its initial stages and they have to take the right decisions.
|Impact Players for KolkataÂ - Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Narayan Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese.
|Kolkata (Playing XI) - Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Nitish Rana (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy.Â
|Impact Players for PunjabÂ - Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh, Mohit Rathee.
|Punjab (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Kolkata. They have elected to BOWL first.