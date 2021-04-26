Search icon
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score, Match 21, Indian Premier League, 2021 2021-04-26 19:30:00

PBKS 126/9 (20)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
KKR 123/5 (16.4)
Live
CRR:3.11
Recent Overs: . . 4 . w 0wd . | 4 1 . . 1 w | 4 . 1 w . .
Commentary:
  • 16.4 That is it from this game. Kolkata begin their Ahmebadad leg with a win that ends their 4-game winning run. Punjab faild to adjust to the new environment and succumbed to another loss. The action in the league continues on Tuesday, 27th April. As Risabh Pant's Delhi takes on Kohli's Banglore. That game begins at 1930 local (1400 GMT). We shall see you then. Till then goodbye and take care.
  • 16.4 Arshdeep Singh to Dinesh Karthik, FOUR! Thumped! Kolkata win it in style! Short and on middle, this is hammered through mid-wicket for a boundary. KOLKATA WIN BY 5 WICKETS!
  • 16.4 Eoin Morgan, Kolkata skipper and Man of the Matxh, says winning has not been easy and they have worked really hard, the performance today was really impressive especially with the ball. Adds Punjab are a tough side to play against but they did well to chase it down. Mentions from the 12th and 13th kver of the first innings the wicket was sliding on and it kept getting better and better. Adds giving 4 overs on the trot is something he does not do a lot but Mavi bowled well and he wanted him to bo
  • 16.4 The win was set-up by the Kolkata bowlers as they managed to restrict Punjab to a paltry score of 123. Shivam Mavi, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy were superb as they all went under 6 rpo and grabbed at least one wicket with Narine getting two. Cummins and prasidh Krishna got 2 and 3 wickets each but the duo was expensive. Punjab never got going and managed to reach a respectable total thanks to Chris Jordan. That though was not enough to get them a win.
  • 16.4 Kolkata's smiling Rahul TripathiÂ is caught for a chat.Â Rahul Tripsrhi says it was an important win after the loses. Adds the bowlers did really well, they did lose a few wickets but they knew if they bat sensibly, theyâll chase it down. Adds there was some help for the bowlers but it was coming on better in the second innings. Mentions he thought he was run out as he was late to dive and he was upset but was happy after watching the replay. Ends by saying he was set and he wanted to take a c
  • 16.4 Punjab skipper, KL Rahul says it is a tough night, it is never nice to be on a losing side, he is lost for words and they should have adapted. Mentions they could have applied themselves a lot more and expected the batters to be a lot smarter and get an extra 20 to 30 runs. Adds the wicket was a bit two-paced and it also remained up and down and it was difficult to bat with the new ball. Also says good teams assess quickly and they could not do that and he hopes they can learn from their mistake
  • 16.4 A performance full of heart from Punjab but they just did not have enough runs on the board and dew did not help their cause either. Henriques, Shami, Arshdeep and Hooda were all among the wickets. Bishnoi did not get any wicket but was very good. In the end, one cannot be critical of Punjab bowlers as defending 124 needed miracle which they did not get.
  • 16.4 Chasing a sub-par target of 124, Kolkata started off awfully as they lost Rana, Gill and Narine all departed in the first three overs. There were fears that Kolkata would mess up this chase. But Tripathi continued his fine form and Morgan found his touch too. Chasing such a low total, the two-time champions needed one solid stand. That is what Tripathi and Morgan's 64-run stand gave. Tripathi was unable to finish things off and neither could Russell. Morgan though stuck till the end and along wi
  • 16.4 Finally, Kolkata end their losing run and get back to winning ways. They did make things very difficult for themselves but have got over the line. Punjab will be happy with the fight shown by the bowlers but their batting has failed for the third time this season and that will worry KL Rahul and coach Kumble.
  • 16.3 Arshdeep Singh to Dinesh Karthik, Only two needed! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over mid-wicket for a couple.
  • 16.2 Arshdeep Singh to Dinesh Karthik, FOUR! Just the 4 needed! Full and on off, this hit down the ground for a boundary.
  • 16.1 Arshdeep Singh to Eoin Morgan, A slower short one, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
  • 15.6 Deepak Hooda to Eoin Morgan, A single to end! On middle, it is hit down to long on for one.
  • 15.5 Deepak Hooda to Eoin Morgan, SIX! Morgan wants to end it quickly! Also now has 7000 runs in T20s. A lovely shot to bring it up. Tossed up on off, Morgan makes room and lifts it over covers for a biggie.
  • 15.4 Deepak Hooda to Eoin Morgan, FOUR! Finds the gap! Powerfully hit. Makes room and this is a full one outside off, it is smashed through covers for a boundary.
  • 15.3 Deepak Hooda to Dinesh Karthik, Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
  • 15.2 Deepak Hooda to Eoin Morgan, Yet again it is outside off, Morgan chops it through point for one.
  • 15.1 Deepak Hooda to Eoin Morgan, Flatter and outside off, Morgan looks to cut but this one stays low and it's a dot.
  • 14.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan,Â This time Morgan cuts and gets it to deep point for a single. Bishnoi finishes with 0/19. Anothr good day at the office for the leggie as the ball was wet but he has continued to enhance his reputation.Â 
  • 14.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, Short and wide outside off. Morgan chops it to backward point.
  • 14.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, EDGED AND AWAY! Tossed up outside off, Morgan looks to paddle but gets a top edge. Luckily for Morgan it goes over the man at slip and away. Two taken.
  • 14.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Dinesh Karthik, Another risky run but this time they get it. On the pads, DK flicks it to the right of short mid-wicket. The fielder there dives and stops the ball. Karthik puts a dive at the bowler's end but the throw is far off the stumps.
  • 14.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Dinesh Karthik, Low full toss on off, Karthik pushes it to mid off.
  • 14.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan,Â OUT! RUN OUT! Russell has to go back and is this the turning point in this game? Can Punjab pull off a miraculous win here? Fabulous work from Arshdeep. Flighted delivery outside off. Morgan looks to defend but the ball goes to short third man off the outer half. Russell calls for the run but Morgan is hesitant. He still goes for it. Arshdeep sends the throw at the keeper's end on a bounce. KL Rahul guides it onto the stumps. The square leg umpire takes it ups
  • 14.1 Dinesh KarthikÂ is the new man in!
  • 13.6 Direct hit and Russell is in trouble.
  • 13.6 Chris Jordan to Eoin Morgan,Â Slower ball on middle. Morgan taps it in front of square on the off side for a single.Â 
  • 13.5 Chris Jordan to Andre Russell, This time Russell pulls it with control but to deep mid-wicket for one.
  • 13.4 Chris Jordan to Andre Russell,Â EDGED AND FOUR! Second boundary for Russell and both have come with the inside edge. Good length ball on middle, Russell looks to pull but gets an inside edge which misses the stumps and goes fine down the leg side for a boundary.
  • 13.3 Chris Jordan to Andre Russell,Â Slapped but straight to the fielder. Full around off, Russell muscles it but straight to Shami at short extra cover.
  • 13.2 Chris Jordan to Eoin Morgan,Â Morgan charges down the track and punches it to sweeper cover for one.Â 
  • 13.1 Chris Jordan to Eoin Morgan,Â Full on middle, Morgan tucks it to the man at short mid-wicket.Â 
  • 12.6 Time-Out! 33 needed off 42 balls. This should be 2 points in the bag for Kolkata. But you never know, Punjab have done well so far and would like to take a few more and send some shivers down the Kolkata dugout. Kolkata's captain, Morgan is out in the middle and he would look to finish this game himself. Chris Jordan is into the attack.
  • 12.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Andre Russell,Â Another wrong 'un and the appeal is turned down. It pitches on middle and leg and turns back in. Russell gets on his back foot and looks to defend but misses. Going down and hence the umpire is not keen.
  • 12.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan,Â In the air but safe! Outside off, Morgan walks inside his stumps and drags his sweep to deep mid-wicket. The ball falls in front of the fielder. Single taken.
  • 12.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan,Â Another one that turns away from the southpaw. Morgan looks to cut but misses.Â 
  • 12.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Andre Russell,Â Wrong 'un on middle and leg. Russell looks to defend but it goes off the inner half of his bat through 45 on the leg side. Single taken.Â 
  • 12.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan,Â Shorter and on middle. Morgan knocks it towards long on and trudges to the other end.Â 
  • 12.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, Wrong 'un outside off. Morgan looks to sweep but misses.Â 
  • 11.6 Change in bowling. Ravi BishnoiÂ is back on.
  • 11.6 Mohammed Shami to Andre Russell,Â Another peach! This is brilliant from Shami. Bowls it right in the hole on off. Russell once again does well to jam it out.Â 
  • 11.5 Mohammed Shami to Andre Russell,Â Â EDGE AND FOUR! Russell gets off the mark with some luck on his side. Shami will feel hard done by. Shortish ball on off, Russell looks to pull but gets an inside edge. It goes away from the stumps and away from fine leg for a boundary.Â 
  • 11.4 Mohammed Shami to Andre Russell,Â Full around middle and leg. Russell hits it very hard as the ball flies to mid on on a bounce.Â 
  • 11.3 Mohammed Shami to Andre Russell,Â Corker of a yorker. What a ball!Â It is on middle and leg. Russell does really well to jam it out. A hostile welcome for Russell.Â 
  • 11.2 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, Full on middle and leg, Morgan knocks it to long on and gets to the other end.
  • 0.0 Who will walk out to bat now? It is Andre Russell who walks before Dinesh Karthik.
  • 11.1 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, Fullish on off, this one sticks to the surface. Morgan defends it to short extra cover.
  • 10.6 Deepak Hooda to Rahul Tripathi,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Tripathi departs and he is absolutely furious with himself. End of a very nice innings from Rahul but he knows he should have finished and was this shot really needed at this stage?Â  Good catch from Shahrukh Khan! Tossed up delivery around off, Tripathi comes down the track and looks to go over down the ground. He does not commit to the shot and chips it to the left and in front of long on. Shahrukh KhanÂ there dives and takes a very good catc
  • 10.5 Deepak Hooda to Eoin Morgan,Â Hooda gives this one nice flight and air on off. Morgan knocks it to long off for a single.Â 
  • 10.4 Deepak Hooda to Eoin Morgan, Tossed up on the stumps, Morgan pushes it back to the bowler.Â 
  • 10.3 Deepak Hooda to Rahul Tripathi, Slightly flatter outside off, Tripathi drags his sweep in front of square on the leg side for one.
  • 10.2 Deepak Hooda to Rahul Tripathi,Â FOUR! Tripathi continues to impress. How underrated is this man? He is playing a gem of a knock here. Tossed up on the pads, Tripathi wants to finish this early. He sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
  • 10.1 Deepak Hooda to Eoin Morgan, Hooda starts with a floated delivery on off, Morgan milks it to long off for one.
  • 9.6 Deepak HoodaÂ replaces Ravi Bishnoi!
  • 9.6 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, Two more! Just 48 more needed! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over mid-wicket for two.
  • 9.5 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, A good short one. It comes in with the angle. Rahul looks to upper cut it but misses.
  • 9.4 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, Fuller and on off, it is driven to covers.
  • 9.3 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Nice and fine! Deft! Length and just outside off, Rahul plays it really fine on the off side, he bats another boundary.
  • 9.2 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, Just over! Rahul comes down the track and lifts this length ball over covers for two.
  • 9.1 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, Length and on middle, defended.
  • 8.6 DRINKS! So, the stand between Morgan and Rahul has once again turned the tide completely into Kolkata's favor. There was a scare when they lost three early but these two have got things back on track with some attacking cricket. Punjab need wickets and quickly, that is the only way they can win. Will the break help?
  • 8.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, On off, it is pushed towards cover for one.
  • 8.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, A reverse sweep. It is dragged from outside leg through point for one.
  • 8.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, Outside off, it is driven through covers for one.
  • 8.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! That is really nicely played! It is on middle, Tripathi plays the paddle scoop fine. Arshdeep runs to his right but dives over the ball. Another poor effort in the field. Not good from Punjab.
  • 8.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, On middle, this is slapped down to long on for one.
  • 8.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, Lucky escape! Tripathi comes down the track and this is the googly from Bishnoi. It lands outside off and turns back in. Tripathi looks to hit it through the off side but gets an inside edge. It goes quickly and hits the left boot of Rahul and goes towards short fine leg for one.
  • 7.6 Chris Jordan to Eoin Morgan, FOUR! Thumped! This is not the kind of over Rahul wanted. It is full and outside off. Morgan nails it over covers for a boundary.
  • 7.5 Chris Jordan to Eoin Morgan, Goos length and on off, this is guided to point.
  • 7.4 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
  • 7.3 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR LEG BYES! That has races away. Jordan has not started well. On the pads, Tripathi looks to flick but it goes off the pads down to the fine leg fence.
  • 7.2 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, Goes fuller and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
  • 7.1 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Pulls it in style! Shorter and on the body, this is pulled behind square on the leg side for a boundary. 50 up in style.
  • 6.6 Jordan is on now!
  • 6.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, A leg bye to end the 7th! The googly on the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls towards short fine leg for one.
  • 6.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, Morgan moves across and this is bowled on off, he pushes it towards cover for one.
  • 6.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, Shorter and outside off, Morgan looks to cut but misses.
  • 6.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, The googly, Tripathi picks it and plays it down to long on for one.
  • 6.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, Shorter and on off, this is slapped down to long off for one.
  • 6.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, Flatter and outside off, Morgan looks to cut but misses.
  • 5.6 Bishnoi is on now!
  • 5.6 Mohammed Shami to Rahul Tripathi, So except for the misfield, it is a tremendous kver from Shami! On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket. Kolkata are 42 for 3 after the first 6. Game on here.
  • 5.5 Mohammed Shami to Rahul Tripathi, Length again and on off, Rahul pushes it to covers.
  • 5.4 Mohammed Shami to Rahul Tripathi, Good length and on off, blocked.
  • 5.3 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, That was a risky shot! It is shorter and outside off, just outside off. Morgan guides it towards point for one. That was too close to play that shot.
  • 5.2 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, Good length and on off, it is blocked.
  • 5.1 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, FOUR! Bishnoi at fault yet again. Another misfield from him. Shorter and outside off, Morgan cuts towards point. Bishnoi lets it through again and it goes to the fence.
  • 4.6 Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Bishnoi lets it through. Hero a few minutes ago and a villain now. Outside off, this is guided through point. Bishnoi in deep runs to his left and lets it through his legs.Â 
  • 4.5 Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi, Tripathi moves right across, Arshdeep bowls a slower one on off, it is guided to point.
  • 4.4 Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Lovely placement! Tripathi comes down the track and it is shorter, he opens the face and guides it through point for a boundary.
  • 4.3 Arshdeep Singh to Eoin Morgan, Goes short, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for one.
  • 4.2 Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi, Shot! Length and on off, Tripathi comes down the track and hits it through covers for one.
  • 4.1 Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi, Good length and on off, Tripathi looks to defend. It goes off the inner half on the leg side.
  • 3.6 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan,Â FOUR! Valiant effort from Henriques but it is not good enough. Full around off, Morgan goes aerial over extra cover. He does not time it but there is no in the deep there. The ball bounces in front of the ropes. Henriques puts in a dive to save it before the ropes but as he touches the ball, his body hits the advertising cushion.
  • 3.5 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan,Â  Length ball on middle, Morgan moves away from the stumps and taps it back to the bowler.
  • 3.4 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, SIX! CRUNCHED! Captain Morgan is off the mark in style. A short ball from Shami. It has proved to be Morgan's weakness. Morgan this time gets on his back foot and crunches his pull right off the meat over mid-wicket for a biggie.
  • 3.3 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, Length bal on off, Morgan blocks it and shouts a loud no.
  • 3.2 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, NOT OUT! Tripathi's dive has saved him! Length ball on middle, Morgan clips it to the right of short mid-wicket. Morgan calls for the run but sells his partner midway. Tripathi turns his bike and sprints the other way. Gayle scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. Tripathi puts in a desperate dive. He thinks he is a goner but that desperate dive indeed saves him as replays confirm.
  • 0.0 Tripathi is in trouble. A direct hit from Chris Gayle and it might be the end of Rahul Tripathi.
  • 3.1 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, Good length ball on off, Morgan blocks it.
  • 2.6 Captain, Eoin MorganÂ is the new man in.
  • 2.6 Arshdeep Singh to Sunil Narine,Â OUT! CAUGHT! What a fantastic catch from Bishnoi! This might just be the catch of the tournament! Take a bow, Bishnoi! He has made an impact ever since his inclusion in the side. In his first game, he did the damage with the ball and now before he is introduced into the attack, he has made an impact in the field. Slower delivery bowled into the surface on leg. Narine looks to smack his pull over the ropes. It goes very high in the air and goes to the right o
  • 2.5 Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi,Â Length ball around off, Tripathi drives it to the left of cover and takes a single.Â 
  • 2.4 Arshdeep Singh to Sunil Narine,Â Another shortish delivery around leg. Narine looks to pull but misses. The ball hits his pad and goes bhind point. Tripathi calls for a run and they steal a leg bye.Â 
  • 2.3 Arshdeep Singh to Sunil Narine,Â Swing and a miss! Back of a lrngth delivery on top of middle and leg. Narine looks to pull but misses and luckily for the Kolkata all-rounder, it goes over the stumps.
  • 2.2 Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi, Length ball wide outside off, Tripathi stretches and slaps it to deep point for one.Â 
  • 2.1 Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Tripathi is off the mark in style! Arshdeep starts with a short ball around off. Tripathi is in good form. He just ramps it over slip and there is no third man either so an easy boundary.
  • 1.6 Mohammed Shami to Sunil Narine,Â Dot to finish the over. 5 off this one and a wicket as well. Length ball around the pads, Narine tucks it to the on side.Â 
  • 1.6 Mohammed Shami to Sunil Narine, WIDE! Short ball to welcome Narine. It is around leg, Narine looks to pull but misses. Rahul appeals but the umpire just stretches his arms and signals it as wide.
  • 1.5 Sunil NarineÂ walks out at number 4!
  • 1.5 Mohammed Shami to Shubman Gill,Â OUT! LBW! Shami has the last laugh and Punjab are off to a very good start. Do not go anywhere folks, this game is certainly on. Kolkata made a hash of a chase against Mumbai are they going to mess this lowish chase too? Full and angling in, Gill gets across the line and looks to flick. He misses and gets hit on the front pad. An appeal follows and the umpire has no qualms in raising his finger. Gill knows he is a goner and he does not review it either. Gill
  • 1.4 Mohammed Shami to Shubman Gill,Â Fuller on middle and off. Gill is happy to block it back to the bowler.Â 
  • 1.3 Mohammed Shami to Shubman Gill,Â FOUR! Super shot from Gill! Lovely use of the wrists and that is why he is so highly rated in world cricket. Full on middle and leg, Gill flicks it and wrists it through mid-wicket for a boundary.Â 
  • 1.2 Mohammed Shami to Shubman Gill,Â Length ball on off, Gill clips it to short mid-wicket.Â 
  • 1.1 Mohammed Shami to Shubman Gill, Shami starts with a good length delivery on off. The ball keeps a touch low. Gill does well to block it.
  • 0.6 Who will bowl from the other end? It is Mohammed Shami!
  • 0.6 Moises Henriques to Rahul Tripathi, Henriques takes pace off the ball and bowls it on a length around off. Tripathi taps it to short third man. Good start from Henriques. 5 runs and a wicket off the first over.
  • 0.5 Moises Henriques to Rahul Tripathi, Another full toss. This is on off, Tripathi pushes it back to the bowler on a bounce. 5 balls and three of them have been full toss.
  • 0.4 Rahul TripathiÂ walks out at number 3!
  • 0.4 Moises Henriques to Nitish Rana,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Rana has gone for a duck and what a lucky break for Henriques and Punjab. Rana will be fuming with himself. He has missed out on a full toss.Â  A gentle full toss around off, Rana could have hit it anywhere. But he hits it uppishly and too close to short cover. Shahrukh KhanÂ there dives and takes a good catch. Moises HenriquesÂ will be thanking his stars as that was another genuine 'hit-me'.
  • 0.3 Moises Henriques to Shubman Gill, Right off the meat but there is protection! Shortish ball around off, Gill pulls it right out of the screws to deep mid-wicket for a single.
  • 0.2 Moises Henriques to Shubman Gill, A full toss on off now. Gill fails to utilise it and pushes it to mid off.
  • 0.1 Moises Henriques to Shubman Gill,Â FOUR! Perfect start for Kolkata! Henriques starts with a poor delivery. A genuine gift from the Australian. He bowls one on the pads, easy for Gill. He clips it fine down the leg side for a boundary.

Punjab Kings innings

BatsmenRB4s6sSR
KL Rahul (C) (W)c Sunil Narine b Pat Cummins19202195.00
Mayank Agarwalc Rahul Tripathi b Sunil Narine31341291.18
Chris Gaylec Dinesh Karthik b Shivam Mavi01000.00
Deepak Hoodac Eoin Morgan b Prasidh Krishna140025.00
Nicholas Pooranb Varun Chakaravarthy191911100.00
Moises Henriquesb Sunil Narine230066.67
Shahrukh Khanc Eoin Morgan b Prasidh Krishna13140192.86
Chris Jordanb Prasidh Krishna301813166.67
Ravi Bishnoic Eoin Morgan b Pat Cummins140025.00
Mohammed Shaminot out120050.00
Arshdeep Singhnot out1100100.00
Total126
Extras(b 1, lb 14, nb 8) 23
Bowlers OMRWEcon
Shivam Mavi401313.25
Pat Cummins3031210.33
Sunil Narine402225.50
Prasidh Krishna403037.50
Andre Russell10202.00
Varun Chakaravarthy402416.00




Kolkata Knight Riders innings

BatsmenRB4s6sSR
Shubman Gilllbw b Mohammed Shami9820112.50
Nitish Ranac Shahrukh Khan b Moises Henriques01000.00
Rahul Tripathic Shahrukh Khan b Deepak Hooda413270128.13
Sunil Narinec Ravi Bishnoi b Arshdeep Singh04000.00
Eoin Morgan (C)not out474042117.50
Andre Russellrun out (Arshdeep Singh / KL Rahul)10920111.11
Dinesh Karthik (W)not out12620200.00
Pat Cummins00000.00
Shivam Mavi00000.00
Prasidh Krishna00000.00
Varun Chakaravarthy00000.00
Total123
Extras(b 1, lb 14, nb 8) 23
Bowlers OMRWEcon
Moises Henriques10515.00
Mohammed Shami402516.25
Arshdeep Singh2.4027110.13
Ravi Bishnoi401904.75
Chris Jordan302408.00
Deepak Hooda2020110.00
  • 0.0 Hello and welcome to game number 21 of the league. It is a brand new venue as the league plays its first game in the biggest cricket stadium in the world. Kl Rahul's Punjab are high on confidence as they come to Ahmedabad with a convincing win over Mumbai. Punjab will look to carry that momentum and start their winning run. Kolkata, on the other hand, are on a freefall. Morgan's side have struggled so far this season and have lost all of their last 4 contests. The 2-time champions desperately ne
  • 0.0 PITCH REPORT -Â Simon Doull and Kevin Pietersen doing the pitch report. The latter says when you get out here and see a surface like this being a batter, you will be licking your lips. States the covering off grass is beautiful and there are going to be runs on offer so the bowlers will have to bowl well.
  • 0.0 TOSS - We are all in readiness for the toss. Punjab skipper, KL Rahul is out in the middle joined by Kolkata captain, Eoin Morgan. KL Rahul has the coin in hand. Up it goes. Morgan calls correctly. KOLKATA OPT TO BOWL!
  • 0.0 Eoin Morgan, KolkataÂ skipper,Â says it is the first they have won in few games and hopes it changes the luck. Informs they are going with the same eleven, they have played but have not done well with both, the bat and ball in the same game. Informs there is a lot of talent and depth in their squad and he hopes they can play well here. Adda if you go on a losing streak it can hurt badly but they do have the opportunity to change it now and he hopes they can do well.
  • 0.0 Punjab skipper, KL Rahul says that it is a new venue and new pitch and tells it will be interesting to see what kind of start they get. Rahul tells it is important the country fights back from what is happening. Adds they look to play cricket and entertain everyone. Rahul says the win in the last game has given them a lot of confidence and adds that the boys are positive as it was not an easy pitch to chase. Rahul says Gayle lightens the dressing room and told the boys to back up the good cricke
  • 0.0 Kolkata (Playing XI) -Â Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
  • 0.0 We are all set for the action to begin! The Punjab openers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are out in the middle. Rahul will take strike and he will be facing Shivam Mavi who has the new ball in hand. Here we go...Â 
  • 0.2 Shivam Mavi to KL Rahul, Rahul and Punjab are underway! Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
  • 0.1 Shivam Mavi to KL Rahul, A full one to begin with, no swing, Rahul strokes it to covers.
  • 0.3 Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal, This is angled into middle, Agarwal plays it back to mid on.
  • 0.4 Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal, Agarwal is off the mark now! He plays this late and down to third man for one.
  • 0.5 Shivam Mavi to KL Rahul, Fuller in length and on off, Rahul pushes it to mid off.
  • 0.6 Shivam Mavi to KL Rahul, That stays a little low! Length and on off, does not bounce a lot. Hits low on Rahul's bat as he tries to block. A good start by Mavi.
  • 0.5 Who will bowl from the other end? Pat Cummins it is!
  • 1.1 Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal, WIDE! Starts off with one down the leg side, Agarwal looks to flick but misses.Â 
  • 1.1 Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal, SIX! All the way! Fortunate biggie but Agarwal won't mind. Short and on middle, Agarwal looks to pull but it flies off the top edge and over the third man fence.
  • 1.2 Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal, Length now on middle, Agarwal guides it to point.
  • 1.3 Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal, Good length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one more.
  • 1.4 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, On middle, this is worked to mid on.
  • 1.5 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Rahul looks to put the bowler off by moving around but this lands on a length on off, it is guided to point.
  • 1.6 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, FOUR! Just a little bit of room and Rahul bags his first blundary! Outside off, this is guided past point and it races away.
  • 2.1 Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! What a shot that is! Nothing much wrong with the ball. Length and on off, Agarwal takes a good stride ahead and times it brilliantly through covers.
  • 2.2 Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal, Another one right off the middle! On off, this is stroked back to the bowler who does well to get down and stop it.
  • 2.3 Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal, Some swing for Mavi! This comes in a long way from off. Agarwal misses the flick and hits the pad. It rolls on the leg side. Leg bye taken.
  • 2.4 Shivam Mavi to KL Rahul, On off, Rahul drops it towards cover and gets toÂ the other end.
  • 2.5 Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal, A good slower one, fuller and outside off, Mayank is done in by the lack of pace. Stops his shot and pushes it to cover.
  • 2.6 Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal, Very well bowled! Length and on middle, Agarwal is squared up as he tries to block. It goes off the outer half towards cover. A good comeback by the bowler after going for a boundary early on.
  • 2.6 Narine is on now!Â 
  • 3.2 Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, Makes room again, this is quicker and on middle, guided to point.
  • 3.3 Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, On middle, little bit of turn into the batter, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
  • 3.4 Sunil Narine to Mayank Agarwal, On middle, this is played down to long on for one more.
  • 3.5 Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, Slightly shorter, this is pushed to covers. Another dot.
  • 3.1 Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, FOUR! Welcome into the attack! Rahul makes room and Narine bowls it short and on off, it is slapped through covers for a boundary.
  • 3.6 Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, So once again a good comeback by the bowler after going for a boundary early on. On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket for one.
  • 4.1 Shivam Mavi to KL Rahul, Fuller and on off, Rahul pushes it to mid off for one.
  • 4.2 Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal, Another run! Rotation of strike is very important when boundaries are hard to come by! On off, this is guided towards point for one.
  • 4.3 Shivam Mavi to KL Rahul, Fuller and on off, Rahul drives but to covers.
  • 4.4 Shivam Mavi to KL Rahul, Good length and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler. One more dot, pressure building.
  • 4.5 Shivam Mavi to KL Rahul, Three dots in a row! On off, Rahul pushes it to covers again.Â 
  • 4.6 Shivam Mavi to KL Rahul, A dot to end! On middle, this is pushed to mid on. End of a superb over from Mavi.Â 
  • 5.1 Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal, 4 dots in a row now! On middle, Agarwal works it to mid-wicket.
  • 5.2 Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal, On off, this is guided through point for one.
  • 5.3 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, TOP EDGE AND SIX! Welcome one. Rahul makes room. Cummins bowls it full and outside off, Rahul goes after it. It flies off the outside edge over the third man fence.
  • 5.4 Chris Gayle walks out to bat.
  • 5.4 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, OUT! TAKEN! Cummins gets a wicket and it is the big fish, Rahul. Rahul makes room again. Cummins bowls it on a length and it is a slower one. Rahul looks to go over mid off but ends up skying it. The timing is not quite there as he is a touch early in the shot. The fielder at mid off, Narine takes a good catch. This is turning out to be an excellent Powerplay for Kolkata.
  • 5.5 Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal, On middle, this is flicked to mid-wicket.
  • 5.6 Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal, A single to end the Powerplay and it is a very good one for Kolkata! On off, the last ball is guided through point for one.
  • 6.1 Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal,Â Good fielding from Russell! Good length delivery on middle and leg. Mayank flicks it to the right of short mid-wicket. Russell there dives and saves runs for his side.
  • 6.2 Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal, Fullish ball outside off, Mayank slams it to the right of point and gets a single. It might have been two if it was Rahul at the other but it is Gayle so just a single.
  • 6.2 Review time! There is some noise as the ball has gone past the bat and to the keeper. The umpire though is unmoved. Dinesh KarthikÂ is confident and Morgan has trusted his keeper and the bowler and signaled the 'T'.
  • 6.3 Deepak HoodaÂ walks out to bat now.
  • 6.3 Shivam Mavi to Chris Gayle,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent review from Morgan and Kolkta's brilliant start continues. Karthik knew there was an edge, he convinced his skipper and credit to Morgan to backing his keeper. The ploy to bowl out Mavi pays its reward. A second ball duck for the Universe Boss and it is a big blow for Punjab. Full ball wide outside off. Gayle looks to drive but the feet does not move at all. There is some noise as the ball goes past the bat. Karthik and Mavi appeal but the
  • 6.4 Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda, WIDE! Mavi misses his line to the right-hander and sprays one down the leg side. Hooda looks to flick but misses.Â 
  • 6.4 Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda, Fullish on off, Hooda keeps it out.
  • 6.5 Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda, Short ball! It is well-directed as it does not give any room to Hooda. He pulls it awkwardly and gets off the mark with a single.Â 
  • 6.6 Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal, Single to end the over. Fantastic spell of bowling from Mavi. He has bowled out with the figures of 1/13. The last ball is around off, Mayank opens the face of the bat and runs it down to third man to keep the strike.
  • 7.1 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal, Prasidh starts with a fullish ball around off, Mayank taps it to point.
  • 0.0 Change in bowling. Prasidh KrishnaÂ is into the attack for the first time this evening.Â 
  • 7.2 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal,Â IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! Prasidh hits the deck hard. Mayank looks to pull but the ball does not raise as much as he expected it. He mistimes his pull but luckily it falls in front of long on. Single taken.Â 
  • 7.3 Prasidh Krishna to Deepak Hooda,Â Good length delivery on middle, Hooda blocks it.Â 
  • 7.4 Prasidh Krishna to Deepak Hooda,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Hooda departs and it is a soft dismissal. Kolkata are enjoying Ahmedabad so far and Morgan has taken a very sharp catch. His captaincy so far is looking on point as Punjab are stuttering at 42/3. Prasidh gets his first in his first over. Full ball around off at pace. Hooda looks to drive it by getting on top of the bounce. The pace of the ball sees it jarrs Hooda's bat. Morgan's field placement is spot on. The skipper is standing at backward po
  • 7.5 Prasidh Krishna to Nicholas Pooran, Pooran is off the mark!Â  Prasidh KrishnaÂ hits the deck hard around leg, Pooran tucks it to fone leg and gets a run.
  • 7.6 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal, Single to end the over. Good start for Prasidh! Just 3 off his first and a wicket too. The last ball is around off, Mayanlk runs it down to third man for a run.
  • 7.4 Who will walk out to bat now? It will be Nicholas Pooran. He has struggled so far but his team desperately needs him to step up tonight.
  • 7.6 Who will bowl now? Andre RussellÂ is called into the action.
  • 8.1 Andre Russell to Mayank Agarwal, Good length ball from Russell to begin with. Mayank blocks it.
  • 8.2 Andre Russell to Mayank Agarwal, This time Mayank taps it to cover for one.
  • 8.3 Andre Russell to Nicholas Pooran,Â Russell hits the deck hard around off. Pooran taps it behind point.Â 
  • 8.4 Andre Russell to Nicholas Pooran,Â Good shot for nothing! Length ball on off, Pooran punches it but to mid off.Â 
  • 8.5 Andre Russell to Nicholas Pooran,Â Back of a length delivery on off. Pooran swivels and mistimes his pull but along the ground through point. He wanted two but the fielder was quick to get to the ball and keep it down to one.Â 
  • 8.6 Andre Russell to Mayank Agarwal, Another great over from Kolkata. Russell begins by just going for two. The last ball is short around the body. Mayank looks to pull but closes the face of the bat early. It hits the other side of the bat and lobs towards the vacant short cover region.
  • 8.6 Strategic Time-Out! So far it is one-way traffic. Kolkata have dominated proceedings so far and are on top of this game. Punjab are struggling to get a move on. This pitch might not be an easy track to bat as we expectedÂ but Punjab are going under 6 rpo and have lost two wickets. They need to get a move along from now if they are to post a competitive total.
  • 9.1 Prasidh Krishna to Nicholas Pooran,Â Zip and pace from Prasidh Krishna! Good length delivery pitching on off and then going away from Pooran. Nicholas leaves it alone.Â 
  • 9.2 Prasidh Krishna to Nicholas Pooran,Â Good length delivery outside off, Pooran punches it to sweeper cover for one.Â 
  • 9.3 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal,Â Play and a miss! Mayank Agarwal continues to struggle. Good length delivery outside off. Mayank looks to play it through point but misses.Â 
  • 9.4 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal, Slightly fuller on middle and leg. Mayank defends it.
  • 9.5 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal,Â WIDE! Very well bowled but slightly overcooked. Mayanl moves away from the stumps, Prasidh follows him and bangs it short. Mayank looks to pull but misses. It has been wided.Â 
  • 9.5 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal, SIX! 50 comes up for Punjab in style. Is this the shot that changes things in favour of Mayank Agarwal? Prasidh looks to go short but does not bang is short enough. It sits well around the waist height for Mayank. He quickly gets in position and pulls it over the cow corner region for a cracking six.Â 
  • 9.6 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal, Brace to end the over. 10 off the over. Just the over they needed and they need a few more like this. The last ball is on a length around off, Mayank strokes it away from the fielder at sweeper cover and gets a couple.
  • 9.6 Varun is on! FINALLY! Held him back for long did Morgan.Â 
  • 10.1 Varun Chakaravarthy to Nicholas Pooran, Starts well! Flatter and on off, defended.
  • 10.3 Varun Chakaravarthy to Mayank Agarwal, Good shot! Only for one. Outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
  • 10.2 Varun Chakaravarthy to Nicholas Pooran, Pooran misses out! Down the leg side, he looks to sweep. It hits the glove and then the pads of the keeper. Goes on the off side for one.
  • 10.4 Varun Chakaravarthy to Nicholas Pooran, Very full and on off, it is squeezed through covers for one.
  • 10.5 Varun Chakaravarthy to Mayank Agarwal, On middle, this is played back to the bowler.
  • 10.6 Varun Chakaravarthy to Mayank Agarwal, Tosses it up on off, this is hit down to long off for one. Superb start from Varun. Just 4 from his first.
  • 11.1 Sunil Narine to Mayank Agarwal, Short and it grips in the surface. Agarwal is early in the pull. He gets an inside edge onto the pads.
  • 11.2 Sunil Narine to Mayank Agarwal, OUT! TAKEN! That is a superb catch from Rahul! Excellent. The well-set Agarwal is a goner! Â On middle, this is pulled hard but flat and towards deep mid-wicket. Rahul runs in and takes it with a dive forward. Punjab in big, big trouble now.
  • 11.2 Henriques walks out to bat!
  • 11.3 Sunil Narine to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, this is defended into the ground.
  • 11.4 Sunil Narine to Nicholas Pooran, Shorter, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
  • 11.5 Sunil Narine to Moises Henriques, DROPPED? That is very tough to take. Shorter and outside off. Henriques looks to cut but gets a bottom edge. It hits the inner part of Karthik's glove and goes towards fine leg for one. The bat also flew out of Henriques' hand.
  • 11.6 Sunil Narine to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket for one more.
  • 12.1 Varun Chakaravarthy to Nicholas Pooran, On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
  • 12.2 Varun Chakaravarthy to Moises Henriques, Â Just another single! On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
  • 12.3 Varun Chakaravarthy to Nicholas Pooran, SIX! Pooran power! Is this the start of something for him? They need him to fire. Fuller and on middle, it is lifted over the long on fence for a biggie.
  • 12.4 Varun Chakaravarthy to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR! That has burst through Varun's hands! This is shorter and it is slapped towards the bowler. Varun puts his hands up but it goes through and down to the long on fence.
  • 12.5 Varun Chakaravarthy to Nicholas Pooran, Flatter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
  • 12.6 Varun Chakaravarthy to Nicholas Pooran, Another dot as this flatter ball is also pushed to the fielder at covers. Still a good over for Punjab. They need a few more like this.
  • 13.1 Sunil Narine to Moises Henriques, OUT! TIMBER! This lands on off and then spins back in. Henriques does not pick it. He tries to flick it but it sneaks through the gap between bat and pas and hits the stumps. Kolkata all over Punjab at the moment.
  • 0.0 Sharukh Khan walks out to bat!
  • 13.2 Sunil Narine to Shahrukh Khan, Khan is off the mark! On off, it is lifted over covers for one.
  • 13.3 Sunil Narine to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
  • 13.4 Sunil Narine to Shahrukh Khan, On off, this is guided to point.
  • 13.5 Sunil Narine to Shahrukh Khan, Another dot as this is worked with the turn towards mid-wicket.
  • 13.6 Sunil Narine to Shahrukh Khan, A single to end! On middle, this is worked through square leg for one more.
  • 14.1 Varun Chakaravarthy to Shahrukh Khan, On middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
  • 14.2 Varun Chakaravarthy to Nicholas Pooran, OUT! TIMBER! So the batter who Punjab were relying on to take them to a good score is a goner! Flatter and on off, Pooran looks to go over the leg side but misses and the off pole is uprooted. 120 looks far away now.Â 
  • 14.3 Varun Chakaravarthy to Chris Jordan, On off, Jordan looks to drive but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
  • 14.4 Varun Chakaravarthy to Shahrukh Khan, On middle, this is played to silly mid on. Good field placement.
  • 14.5 Varun Chakaravarthy to Shahrukh Khan, Fires it one middle, it is hit back to the bowler.
  • 14.6 Varun Chakaravarthy to Shahrukh Khan, Two to end the over! Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for two.
  • 15.1 Sunil Narine to Chris Jordan,Â Flighted outside off, Jordan drives it nicely to sweeper cover for one. Punjab need more than singles now.Â  Right now this innings is not going anywhere.
  • 15.2 Sunil Narine to Shahrukh Khan,Â A big swing but a miss! Short outside off. Shahrukh Khan looks to slash it over against the spin on the leg side but misses.Â 
  • 15.3 Sunil Narine to Shahrukh Khan, SIX! No miss this time! Shahrukh Khan has smoked it over the fence. Flighted too full on off. This one spins in and Shahrukh Khan slog sweeps it with the spin over mid-wicket for a biggie.
  • 15.4 Sunil Narine to Shahrukh Khan, Darted quicker on the pads, Shahrukh Khan flicks it to the right of deep mid-wicket. They think of two but need to be content with one.
  • 15.5 Sunil Narine to Chris Jordan, Floated leg spinner pitching on middle and leg and turning in. Jordan looks to play but misses and gets hit on the pad. DK appeals but without any support.
  • 15.6 Sunil Narine to Chris Jordan, Single to end the over. 9 off it. Floated on off, Jordan milks it to the left of long off and gets a single.Â 
  • 15.6 Time-Out! Kolkata continue to dominate this game so far. Punjab have been behind the 8-ball since the start of this innings. They still have Shahrukh KhanÂ out in the middle and will hope he can finish with a bang and see them enter the innings break with momentum and some decent target to bowl at.
  • 16.1 Varun Chakaravarthy to Chris Jordan,Â Stifled appeal but the ball is going down leg. Floated delivery pitching on middle and it turns in. Jordan looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad.Â 
  • 16.2 Varun Chakaravarthy to Chris Jordan, Floated on off, Jordan blocks it.
  • 16.4 Varun Chakaravarthy to Shahrukh Khan,Â A huge swing but it comes off the inner half. Floated around off, Shahrukh Khan swings across the line. It hits the inner half of his bat and gets it to the on side for one.Â 
  • 16.5 Varun Chakaravarthy to Chris Jordan, Quicker one on off. Jordan is a little surprised by it but manages to block it.
  • 16.3 Varun Chakaravarthy to Chris Jordan, Darted fuller around off, Jordan runs it down behind point for one.
  • 16.6 Varun Chakaravarthy to Chris Jordan,Â A little fumble in the deep allows the batters to take two. A rare mistake from Kolkta so far in this game. Floated on off, Jordan drives it to the right of sweeper cover. The fielder there moves to that side but the dew has made the ball wet which makes it hard for him to hold onto the ball. Allows the batters to take two and Shahrukh to have the strike for the start of the next over.
  • 17.1 Prasidh Krishna to Shahrukh Khan, Back of a length delivery outside off, Shahrukh Khan looks to pull but misses.
  • 0.0 Who will replace Sunil Narine? Prasidh KrishnaÂ is back on! 1/13 from his two.Â 
  • 17.2 Prasidh Krishna to Shahrukh Khan, OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and the last recognized batter is out of here! Shorter and on off, Sharukh is hurried into the shot. It goes off the splice and lobs towards cover where Morgan takes an easy catch.
  • 17.3 Prasidh Krishna to Chris Jordan, On middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
  • 17.4 Prasidh Krishna to Ravi Bishnoi, A dot! On off, this is guided to point.
  • 17.5 Prasidh Krishna to Ravi Bishnoi, WIDE! Short but down the leg side, left alone.
  • 17.5 Prasidh Krishna to Ravi Bishnoi, This one takes off after landing around off, Bishnoi is beaten as he looks to put bat on ball.
  • 17.6 Prasidh Krishna to Ravi Bishnoi, Shorter and on off, this is played down to third man for one.
  • 17.6 Cummins is back on!
  • 18.1 Pat Cummins to Ravi Bishnoi,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Cummins gets his second. A look at his figures might make you feel he has been expensive but if you dig deep, he has bowled superbly and most of those runs have come off edges. Morgan is having a good game, another catch for the skipper. Cummins steams in and bowls it on the pads at pace. Bishnoi looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes high in the air towards cover. Morgan there makes no mistake and takes it.
  • 0.0 Mohammed ShamiÂ walks out to bat now.
  • 18.2 Pat Cummins to Chris Jordan, FOUR! Valuable runs! 100 comes up for Punjab! Shortish ball on the body, Jordanm swivels his pull through square leg for a boundary.
  • 18.3 Pat Cummins to Chris Jordan, Back of a length delivery outside off, Jordan swings but misses.Â 
  • 18.4 Pat Cummins to Chris Jordan, SIX! BOOM! Bonus and valuable runs for Punjab. Jordan was brought in to do the job with the ball but he has been forced to do some with the bat and he is doing well. Shortish on middle, Jordan pulls it and gets enough meat on it to sends it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie.
  • 18.5 Pat Cummins to Chris Jordan, Much, much better from Cummins. Full and wide outside off, Jordan can just place it to deep point for one.
  • 18.6 Pat Cummins to Mohammed Shami,Â Dot to finish the over! Full outside off, Shami swings but connects with nothing.Â 
  • 18.6 Who will bowl the final over of the innings? It will be Prasidh Krishna!
  • 19.1 Prasidh Krishna to Chris Jordan,Â SIX! SLAPPED! Perfect start to the final over for Punjab! Short and wide outside off. Jordan slaps it over the short boundary over point for a boundary.Â 
  • 19.2 Prasidh Krishna to Chris Jordan,Â Slower ball outside off. Jordan swings but it takes the outer half of his bat. The ball spins and Rana at third man overruns a bit. They do not take the run.
  • 19.3 Prasidh Krishna to Chris Jordan, SIX! Jordan, you beauty! TPunjab have gone over 120 and this might be the differential runs in this game. Back of a length outside off, Jordan slaps it over long off for a biggie.
  • 19.4 Prasidh Krishna to Chris Jordan,Â OUT! BOWLED! Finally Prasidh Krishna gets the better of Jordan and has the final laugh. End of a very good and very valuable innings from Jordan. Prasidh KrishnaÂ finally decides to take pace off the ball and go full on the stumps. Jordan does not pick the slower one as he looks to hit it across the line. He misses and the off stump goes for a toss.
  • 19.4 The last man in is Arshdeep Singh!
  • 19.5 Prasidh Krishna to Arshdeep Singh,Â Length ball on middle and off. Arshdeep clears his front leg, and swings. It takes the outer half of his bat and luckily for Arshdeep it falls before Rana at third man. Single taken. Did not hit it where he intended to but Punjab will not care.
  • 19.6 Prasidh Krishna to Mohammed Shami,Â Single to end the innings! Length ball outside off, Shami punches it to the right of long off. Arshdeep comes out for the second but Shami says no. The throw is at the keeper's end but Arshdeep is back in. PUNJAB FINISH WITH 123/9!
  • 19.6 Jordanâs innings towards the end has given Punjab something to bowl with but overall it is a poor outing with the bat for them. Also, credit to Kolkata for the way they have bowled.
  • 19.6 Mavi and Cummins were excellent in the Powerplay. Krishna, Narine and Varun then continued the good work. The key was, they kept picking wickets at regular intervals and that just never let Punjab accelerate. The last two overs did take a pounding but overall, they were excellent.
  • 19.6 The Punjab batting just never got going. None of their batters got used to the pace of the wicket and the set batters threw it away when they needed to bat for longer. Yet another low score registered by Punjab and Rahul will be very disappointed.
  • 19.6 The man who played a crucial part in this impressive performance, Varun ChakaravarthyÂ is caught for a chat.Â Varun says that the pitch is keeping a bit low but in the last 10 overs dew started to set in. Varun says that it was very difficult to grip the ball as there is a lot of dew and it was difficult. Chakravarthy says that he tries to not consider that the ball is slipping. Varun feels they can chase it as the dew is setting in.Â 
  • 19.6 This should be a straightforward chase for Kolkata but their batters arenât in the best of forms. If Punjab start off well, you just never know, this could end up being a good game. Stay tuned for the second essay.
  • 0.1 Moises Henriques to Shubman Gill,Â FOUR! Perfect start for Kolkata! Henriques starts with a poor delivery. A genuine gift from the Australian. He bowls one on the pads, easy for Gill. He clips it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
  • 0.2 Moises Henriques to Shubman Gill, A full toss on off now. Gill fails to utilise it and pushes it to mid off.
  • 0.3 Moises Henriques to Shubman Gill, Right off the meat but there is protection! Shortish ball around off, Gill pulls it right out of the screws to deep mid-wicket for a single.
  • 0.4 Moises Henriques to Nitish Rana,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Rana has gone for a duck and what a lucky break for Henriques and Punjab. Rana will be fuming with himself. He has missed out on a full toss.Â  A gentle full toss around off, Rana could have hit it anywhere. But he hits it uppishly and too close to short cover. Shahrukh KhanÂ there dives and takes a good catch. Moises HenriquesÂ will be thanking his stars as that was another genuine 'hit-me'.
  • 0.4 Rahul TripathiÂ walks out at number 3!
  • 0.5 Moises Henriques to Rahul Tripathi, Another full toss. This is on off, Tripathi pushes it back to the bowler on a bounce. 5 balls and three of them have been full toss.
  • 0.6 Moises Henriques to Rahul Tripathi, Henriques takes pace off the ball and bowls it on a length around off. Tripathi taps it to short third man. Good start from Henriques. 5 runs and a wicket off the first over.
  • 0.6 Who will bowl from the other end? It is Mohammed Shami!
  • 1.1 Mohammed Shami to Shubman Gill, Shami starts with a good length delivery on off. The ball keeps a touch low. Gill does well to block it.
  • 1.2 Mohammed Shami to Shubman Gill,Â Length ball on off, Gill clips it to short mid-wicket.Â 
  • 1.3 Mohammed Shami to Shubman Gill,Â FOUR! Super shot from Gill! Lovely use of the wrists and that is why he is so highly rated in world cricket. Full on middle and leg, Gill flicks it and wrists it through mid-wicket for a boundary.Â 
  • 1.4 Mohammed Shami to Shubman Gill,Â Fuller on middle and off. Gill is happy to block it back to the bowler.Â 
  • 1.5 Mohammed Shami to Shubman Gill,Â OUT! LBW! Shami has the last laugh and Punjab are off to a very good start. Do not go anywhere folks, this game is certainly on. Kolkata made a hash of a chase against Mumbai are they going to mess this lowish chase too? Full and angling in, Gill gets across the line and looks to flick. He misses and gets hit on the front pad. An appeal follows and the umpire has no qualms in raising his finger. Gill knows he is a goner and he does not review it either. Gill
  • 1.5 Sunil NarineÂ walks out at number 4!
  • 1.6 Mohammed Shami to Sunil Narine, WIDE! Short ball to welcome Narine. It is around leg, Narine looks to pull but misses. Rahul appeals but the umpire just stretches his arms and signals it as wide.
  • 1.6 Mohammed Shami to Sunil Narine,Â Dot to finish the over. 5 off this one and a wicket as well. Length ball around the pads, Narine tucks it to the on side.Â 
  • 2.1 Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Tripathi is off the mark in style! Arshdeep starts with a short ball around off. Tripathi is in good form. He just ramps it over slip and there is no third man either so an easy boundary.
  • 2.2 Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi, Length ball wide outside off, Tripathi stretches and slaps it to deep point for one.Â 
  • 2.3 Arshdeep Singh to Sunil Narine,Â Swing and a miss! Back of a lrngth delivery on top of middle and leg. Narine looks to pull but misses and luckily for the Kolkata all-rounder, it goes over the stumps.
  • 2.4 Arshdeep Singh to Sunil Narine,Â Another shortish delivery around leg. Narine looks to pull but misses. The ball hits his pad and goes bhind point. Tripathi calls for a run and they steal a leg bye.Â 
  • 2.5 Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi,Â Length ball around off, Tripathi drives it to the left of cover and takes a single.Â 
  • 2.6 Arshdeep Singh to Sunil Narine,Â OUT! CAUGHT! What a fantastic catch from Bishnoi! This might just be the catch of the tournament! Take a bow, Bishnoi! He has made an impact ever since his inclusion in the side. In his first game, he did the damage with the ball and now before he is introduced into the attack, he has made an impact in the field. Slower delivery bowled into the surface on leg. Narine looks to smack his pull over the ropes. It goes very high in the air and goes to the right o
  • 2.6 Captain, Eoin MorganÂ is the new man in.
  • 3.1 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, Good length ball on off, Morgan blocks it.
  • 0.0 Tripathi is in trouble. A direct hit from Chris Gayle and it might be the end of Rahul Tripathi.
  • 3.2 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, NOT OUT! Tripathi's dive has saved him! Length ball on middle, Morgan clips it to the right of short mid-wicket. Morgan calls for the run but sells his partner midway. Tripathi turns his bike and sprints the other way. Gayle scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. Tripathi puts in a desperate dive. He thinks he is a goner but that desperate dive indeed saves him as replays confirm.
  • 3.3 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, Length bal on off, Morgan blocks it and shouts a loud no.
  • 3.4 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, SIX! CRUNCHED! Captain Morgan is off the mark in style. A short ball from Shami. It has proved to be Morgan's weakness. Morgan this time gets on his back foot and crunches his pull right off the meat over mid-wicket for a biggie.
  • 3.5 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan,Â  Length ball on middle, Morgan moves away from the stumps and taps it back to the bowler.
  • 3.6 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan,Â FOUR! Valiant effort from Henriques but it is not good enough. Full around off, Morgan goes aerial over extra cover. He does not time it but there is no in the deep there. The ball bounces in front of the ropes. Henriques puts in a dive to save it before the ropes but as he touches the ball, his body hits the advertising cushion.
  • 4.1 Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi, Good length and on off, Tripathi looks to defend. It goes off the inner half on the leg side.
  • 4.2 Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi, Shot! Length and on off, Tripathi comes down the track and hits it through covers for one.
  • 4.3 Arshdeep Singh to Eoin Morgan, Goes short, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for one.
  • 4.4 Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Lovely placement! Tripathi comes down the track and it is shorter, he opens the face and guides it through point for a boundary.
  • 4.5 Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi, Tripathi moves right across, Arshdeep bowls a slower one on off, it is guided to point.
  • 4.6 Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Bishnoi lets it through. Hero a few minutes ago and a villain now. Outside off, this is guided through point. Bishnoi in deep runs to his left and lets it through his legs.Â 
  • 5.1 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, FOUR! Bishnoi at fault yet again. Another misfield from him. Shorter and outside off, Morgan cuts towards point. Bishnoi lets it through again and it goes to the fence.
  • 5.2 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, Good length and on off, it is blocked.
  • 5.3 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, That was a risky shot! It is shorter and outside off, just outside off. Morgan guides it towards point for one. That was too close to play that shot.
  • 5.4 Mohammed Shami to Rahul Tripathi, Good length and on off, blocked.
  • 5.5 Mohammed Shami to Rahul Tripathi, Length again and on off, Rahul pushes it to covers.
  • 5.6 Mohammed Shami to Rahul Tripathi, So except for the misfield, it is a tremendous kver from Shami! On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket. Kolkata are 42 for 3 after the first 6. Game on here.
  • 5.6 Bishnoi is on now!
  • 6.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, Flatter and outside off, Morgan looks to cut but misses.
  • 6.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, Shorter and on off, this is slapped down to long off for one.
  • 6.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, The googly, Tripathi picks it and plays it down to long on for one.
  • 6.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, Shorter and outside off, Morgan looks to cut but misses.
  • 6.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, Morgan moves across and this is bowled on off, he pushes it towards cover for one.
  • 6.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, A leg bye to end the 7th! The googly on the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls towards short fine leg for one.
  • 6.6 Jordan is on now!
  • 7.1 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Pulls it in style! Shorter and on the body, this is pulled behind square on the leg side for a boundary. 50 up in style.
  • 7.2 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, Goes fuller and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
  • 7.3 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR LEG BYES! That has races away. Jordan has not started well. On the pads, Tripathi looks to flick but it goes off the pads down to the fine leg fence.
  • 7.4 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
  • 7.5 Chris Jordan to Eoin Morgan, Goos length and on off, this is guided to point.
  • 7.6 Chris Jordan to Eoin Morgan, FOUR! Thumped! This is not the kind of over Rahul wanted. It is full and outside off. Morgan nails it over covers for a boundary.
  • 8.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, Lucky escape! Tripathi comes down the track and this is the googly from Bishnoi. It lands outside off and turns back in. Tripathi looks to hit it through the off side but gets an inside edge. It goes quickly and hits the left boot of Rahul and goes towards short fine leg for one.
  • 8.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, On middle, this is slapped down to long on for one.
  • 8.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! That is really nicely played! It is on middle, Tripathi plays the paddle scoop fine. Arshdeep runs to his right but dives over the ball. Another poor effort in the field. Not good from Punjab.
  • 8.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, Outside off, it is driven through covers for one.
  • 8.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, A reverse sweep. It is dragged from outside leg through point for one.
  • 8.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Rahul Tripathi, On off, it is pushed towards cover for one.
  • 8.6 DRINKS! So, the stand between Morgan and Rahul has once again turned the tide completely into Kolkata's favor. There was a scare when they lost three early but these two have got things back on track with some attacking cricket. Punjab need wickets and quickly, that is the only way they can win. Will the break help?
  • 9.1 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, Length and on middle, defended.
  • 9.2 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, Just over! Rahul comes down the track and lifts this length ball over covers for two.
  • 9.3 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Nice and fine! Deft! Length and just outside off, Rahul plays it really fine on the off side, he bats another boundary.
  • 9.4 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, Fuller and on off, it is driven to covers.
  • 9.5 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, A good short one. It comes in with the angle. Rahul looks to upper cut it but misses.
  • 9.6 Chris Jordan to Rahul Tripathi, Two more! Just 48 more needed! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over mid-wicket for two.
  • 9.6 Deepak HoodaÂ replaces Ravi Bishnoi!
  • 10.1 Deepak Hooda to Eoin Morgan, Hooda starts with a floated delivery on off, Morgan milks it to long off for one.
  • 10.2 Deepak Hooda to Rahul Tripathi,Â FOUR! Tripathi continues to impress. How underrated is this man? He is playing a gem of a knock here. Tossed up on the pads, Tripathi wants to finish this early. He sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
  • 10.3 Deepak Hooda to Rahul Tripathi, Slightly flatter outside off, Tripathi drags his sweep in front of square on the leg side for one.
  • 10.4 Deepak Hooda to Eoin Morgan, Tossed up on the stumps, Morgan pushes it back to the bowler.Â 
  • 10.5 Deepak Hooda to Eoin Morgan,Â Hooda gives this one nice flight and air on off. Morgan knocks it to long off for a single.Â 
  • 10.6 Deepak Hooda to Rahul Tripathi,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Tripathi departs and he is absolutely furious with himself. End of a very nice innings from Rahul but he knows he should have finished and was this shot really needed at this stage?Â  Good catch from Shahrukh Khan! Tossed up delivery around off, Tripathi comes down the track and looks to go over down the ground. He does not commit to the shot and chips it to the left and in front of long on. Shahrukh KhanÂ there dives and takes a very good catc
  • 11.1 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, Fullish on off, this one sticks to the surface. Morgan defends it to short extra cover.
  • 0.0 Who will walk out to bat now? It is Andre Russell who walks before Dinesh Karthik.
  • 11.2 Mohammed Shami to Eoin Morgan, Full on middle and leg, Morgan knocks it to long on and gets to the other end.
  • 11.3 Mohammed Shami to Andre Russell,Â Corker of a yorker. What a ball!Â It is on middle and leg. Russell does really well to jam it out. A hostile welcome for Russell.Â 
  • 11.4 Mohammed Shami to Andre Russell,Â Full around middle and leg. Russell hits it very hard as the ball flies to mid on on a bounce.Â 
  • 11.5 Mohammed Shami to Andre Russell,Â Â EDGE AND FOUR! Russell gets off the mark with some luck on his side. Shami will feel hard done by. Shortish ball on off, Russell looks to pull but gets an inside edge. It goes away from the stumps and away from fine leg for a boundary.Â 
  • 11.6 Mohammed Shami to Andre Russell,Â Another peach! This is brilliant from Shami. Bowls it right in the hole on off. Russell once again does well to jam it out.Â 
  • 11.6 Change in bowling. Ravi BishnoiÂ is back on.
  • 12.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, Wrong 'un outside off. Morgan looks to sweep but misses.Â 
  • 12.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan,Â Shorter and on middle. Morgan knocks it towards long on and trudges to the other end.Â 
  • 12.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Andre Russell,Â Wrong 'un on middle and leg. Russell looks to defend but it goes off the inner half of his bat through 45 on the leg side. Single taken.Â 
  • 12.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan,Â Another one that turns away from the southpaw. Morgan looks to cut but misses.Â 
  • 12.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan,Â In the air but safe! Outside off, Morgan walks inside his stumps and drags his sweep to deep mid-wicket. The ball falls in front of the fielder. Single taken.
  • 12.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Andre Russell,Â Another wrong 'un and the appeal is turned down. It pitches on middle and leg and turns back in. Russell gets on his back foot and looks to defend but misses. Going down and hence the umpire is not keen.
  • 12.6 Time-Out! 33 needed off 42 balls. This should be 2 points in the bag for Kolkata. But you never know, Punjab have done well so far and would like to take a few more and send some shivers down the Kolkata dugout. Kolkata's captain, Morgan is out in the middle and he would look to finish this game himself. Chris Jordan is into the attack.
  • 13.1 Chris Jordan to Eoin Morgan,Â Full on middle, Morgan tucks it to the man at short mid-wicket.Â 
  • 13.2 Chris Jordan to Eoin Morgan,Â Morgan charges down the track and punches it to sweeper cover for one.Â 
  • 13.3 Chris Jordan to Andre Russell,Â Slapped but straight to the fielder. Full around off, Russell muscles it but straight to Shami at short extra cover.
  • 13.4 Chris Jordan to Andre Russell,Â EDGED AND FOUR! Second boundary for Russell and both have come with the inside edge. Good length ball on middle, Russell looks to pull but gets an inside edge which misses the stumps and goes fine down the leg side for a boundary.
  • 13.5 Chris Jordan to Andre Russell, This time Russell pulls it with control but to deep mid-wicket for one.
  • 13.6 Chris Jordan to Eoin Morgan,Â Slower ball on middle. Morgan taps it in front of square on the off side for a single.Â 
  • 13.6 Direct hit and Russell is in trouble.
  • 14.1 Dinesh KarthikÂ is the new man in!
  • 14.1 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan,Â OUT! RUN OUT! Russell has to go back and is this the turning point in this game? Can Punjab pull off a miraculous win here? Fabulous work from Arshdeep. Flighted delivery outside off. Morgan looks to defend but the ball goes to short third man off the outer half. Russell calls for the run but Morgan is hesitant. He still goes for it. Arshdeep sends the throw at the keeper's end on a bounce. KL Rahul guides it onto the stumps. The square leg umpire takes it ups
  • 14.2 Ravi Bishnoi to Dinesh Karthik, Low full toss on off, Karthik pushes it to mid off.
  • 14.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Dinesh Karthik, Another risky run but this time they get it. On the pads, DK flicks it to the right of short mid-wicket. The fielder there dives and stops the ball. Karthik puts a dive at the bowler's end but the throw is far off the stumps.
  • 14.4 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, EDGED AND AWAY! Tossed up outside off, Morgan looks to paddle but gets a top edge. Luckily for Morgan it goes over the man at slip and away. Two taken.
  • 14.5 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan, Short and wide outside off. Morgan chops it to backward point.
  • 14.6 Ravi Bishnoi to Eoin Morgan,Â This time Morgan cuts and gets it to deep point for a single. Bishnoi finishes with 0/19. Anothr good day at the office for the leggie as the ball was wet but he has continued to enhance his reputation.Â 
  • 15.1 Deepak Hooda to Eoin Morgan, Flatter and outside off, Morgan looks to cut but this one stays low and it's a dot.
  • 15.2 Deepak Hooda to Eoin Morgan, Yet again it is outside off, Morgan chops it through point for one.
  • 15.3 Deepak Hooda to Dinesh Karthik, Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
  • 15.4 Deepak Hooda to Eoin Morgan, FOUR! Finds the gap! Powerfully hit. Makes room and this is a full one outside off, it is smashed through covers for a boundary.
  • 15.5 Deepak Hooda to Eoin Morgan, SIX! Morgan wants to end it quickly! Also now has 7000 runs in T20s. A lovely shot to bring it up. Tossed up on off, Morgan makes room and lifts it over covers for a biggie.
  • 15.6 Deepak Hooda to Eoin Morgan, A single to end! On middle, it is hit down to long on for one.
  • 16.1 Arshdeep Singh to Eoin Morgan, A slower short one, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
  • 16.2 Arshdeep Singh to Dinesh Karthik, FOUR! Just the 4 needed! Full and on off, this hit down the ground for a boundary.
  • 16.3 Arshdeep Singh to Dinesh Karthik, Only two needed! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over mid-wicket for a couple.
  • 16.4 Finally, Kolkata end their losing run and get back to winning ways. They did make things very difficult for themselves but have got over the line. Punjab will be happy with the fight shown by the bowlers but their batting has failed for the third time this season and that will worry KL Rahul and coach Kumble.
  • 16.4 Chasing a sub-par target of 124, Kolkata started off awfully as they lost Rana, Gill and Narine all departed in the first three overs. There were fears that Kolkata would mess up this chase. But Tripathi continued his fine form and Morgan found his touch too. Chasing such a low total, the two-time champions needed one solid stand. That is what Tripathi and Morgan's 64-run stand gave. Tripathi was unable to finish things off and neither could Russell. Morgan though stuck till the end and along wi
  • 16.4 A performance full of heart from Punjab but they just did not have enough runs on the board and dew did not help their cause either. Henriques, Shami, Arshdeep and Hooda were all among the wickets. Bishnoi did not get any wicket but was very good. In the end, one cannot be critical of Punjab bowlers as defending 124 needed miracle which they did not get.
  • 16.4 Punjab skipper, KL Rahul says it is a tough night, it is never nice to be on a losing side, he is lost for words and they should have adapted. Mentions they could have applied themselves a lot more and expected the batters to be a lot smarter and get an extra 20 to 30 runs. Adds the wicket was a bit two-paced and it also remained up and down and it was difficult to bat with the new ball. Also says good teams assess quickly and they could not do that and he hopes they can learn from their mistake
  • 16.4 Kolkata's smiling Rahul TripathiÂ is caught for a chat.Â Rahul Tripsrhi says it was an important win after the loses. Adds the bowlers did really well, they did lose a few wickets but they knew if they bat sensibly, theyâll chase it down. Adds there was some help for the bowlers but it was coming on better in the second innings. Mentions he thought he was run out as he was late to dive and he was upset but was happy after watching the replay. Ends by saying he was set and he wanted to take a c
  • 16.4 The win was set-up by the Kolkata bowlers as they managed to restrict Punjab to a paltry score of 123. Shivam Mavi, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy were superb as they all went under 6 rpo and grabbed at least one wicket with Narine getting two. Cummins and prasidh Krishna got 2 and 3 wickets each but the duo was expensive. Punjab never got going and managed to reach a respectable total thanks to Chris Jordan. That though was not enough to get them a win.
  • 16.4 Eoin Morgan, Kolkata skipper and Man of the Matxh, says winning has not been easy and they have worked really hard, the performance today was really impressive especially with the ball. Adds Punjab are a tough side to play against but they did well to chase it down. Mentions from the 12th and 13th kver of the first innings the wicket was sliding on and it kept getting better and better. Adds giving 4 overs on the trot is something he does not do a lot but Mavi bowled well and he wanted him to bo
  • 16.4 Arshdeep Singh to Dinesh Karthik, FOUR! Thumped! Kolkata win it in style! Short and on middle, this is hammered through mid-wicket for a boundary. KOLKATA WIN BY 5 WICKETS!
  • 16.4 That is it from this game. Kolkata begin their Ahmebadad leg with a win that ends their 4-game winning run. Punjab faild to adjust to the new environment and succumbed to another loss. The action in the league continues on Tuesday, 27th April. As Risabh Pant's Delhi takes on Kohli's Banglore. That game begins at 1930 local (1400 GMT). We shall see you then. Till then goodbye and take care.
