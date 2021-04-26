Punjab Kings innings
|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|KL Rahul (C) (W)c Sunil Narine b Pat Cummins
|19
|20
|2
|1
|95.00
|Mayank Agarwalc Rahul Tripathi b Sunil Narine
|31
|34
|1
|2
|91.18
|Chris Gaylec Dinesh Karthik b Shivam Mavi
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Deepak Hoodac Eoin Morgan b Prasidh Krishna
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|Nicholas Pooranb Varun Chakaravarthy
|19
|19
|1
|1
|100.00
|Moises Henriquesb Sunil Narine
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|Shahrukh Khanc Eoin Morgan b Prasidh Krishna
|13
|14
|0
|1
|92.86
|Chris Jordanb Prasidh Krishna
|30
|18
|1
|3
|166.67
|Ravi Bishnoic Eoin Morgan b Pat Cummins
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|Mohammed Shaminot out
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|Arshdeep Singhnot out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Total
|126
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 14, nb 8) 23
|Fall Of Wickets:
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Shivam Mavi
|4
|0
|13
|1
|3.25
|Pat Cummins
|3
|0
|31
|2
|10.33
|Sunil Narine
|4
|0
|22
|2
|5.50
|Prasidh Krishna
|4
|0
|30
|3
|7.50
|Andre Russell
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6.00
Kolkata Knight Riders innings
|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Shubman Gilllbw b Mohammed Shami
|9
|8
|2
|0
|112.50
|Nitish Ranac Shahrukh Khan b Moises Henriques
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rahul Tripathic Shahrukh Khan b Deepak Hooda
|41
|32
|7
|0
|128.13
|Sunil Narinec Ravi Bishnoi b Arshdeep Singh
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eoin Morgan (C)not out
|47
|40
|4
|2
|117.50
|Andre Russellrun out (Arshdeep Singh / KL Rahul)
|10
|9
|2
|0
|111.11
|Dinesh Karthik (W)not out
|12
|6
|2
|0
|200.00
|Pat Cummins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Shivam Mavi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Prasidh Krishna
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Total
|123
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 14, nb 8) 23
|Fall Of Wickets:
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Moises Henriques
|1
|0
|5
|1
|5.00
|Mohammed Shami
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|Arshdeep Singh
|2.4
|0
|27
|1
|10.13
|Ravi Bishnoi
|4
|0
|19
|0
|4.75
|Chris Jordan
|3
|0
|24
|0
|8.00
|Deepak Hooda
|2
|0
|20
|1
|10.00