|Recent overs : . | . w . 4 4 .
|Last bat : Prabhsimran Singhc Rashid Khan b Mohammad Shami0(2b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:0/1 (0.2 Ovs)
|0.6 : Joshua LittleÂ to operate from the other end.
|1.1 : Joshua Little to Shikhar Dhawan, No run.
|0.6 : Mohammad Shami to Matthew Short, No run.
|0.5 : Mohammad Shami to Matthew Short, FOUR! Two boundaries in a row and Punjab are up and running! This is bowled slightly short as well and at the stumps. The ball sits up nicely for Matthew ShortÂ to pull this towards deep square leg for four more runs.Â
|0.4 : Mohammad Shami to Matthew Short, FOUR! Matthew ShortÂ is off the mark in cracking fashion. This is bowled back of a length as well and outside the off stump. Matthew ShortÂ gets on his toes and punches this towards deep cover point for four runs.Â
|0.3 : Mohammad Shami to Matthew Short, Pulls his length back a fraction and delivers this straight. Matthew ShortÂ looks to pull this away but the ball is not short enough and hits him on his body.Â
|0.2 : Matthew ShortÂ is in at number 3.
|Mohammad Shami to Prabhsimran Singh, OUT! CAUGHT! Prabhsimran SinghÂ departs on a duck once again and Mohammad ShamiÂ draws first blood on the second ball of the inning! This is bowled on a good length as well and in line with the stumps. Prabhsimran SinghÂ clips this towards the leg side but the ball seems to have got stuck in the wicket. He is early into the shot and the ball lobs towards Rashid KhanÂ at short mid-wicketÂ who takes an easy catch over his head. PunjabÂ are off to a poor st
|0.1 : Mohammad Shami to Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammad ShamiÂ begins with a good-length delivery served just outside the off stump. Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets across the line and dabs this towards mid-wicket.Â
|0.0 : All in readiness for the game to begin! The two umpires make their way out to the middle followed by the players of Gujarat. It will be Prabhsimran SinghÂ to open the innings alongside skipper Shikhar DhawanÂ for Punjab. Mohammad ShamiÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C) (In place of Abhinav Manohar), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma (In place of Yash Dayal), Joshua Little (In place of Vijay Shankar).Â
|Punjab (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (In place of Rahul Chahar), Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada (In place of Nathan Ellis), Rishi Dhawan (In place of Mohit Rathee), Arshdeep Singh.Â
|Shikhar DhawanÂ the skipper of Punjab saysÂ that batting first does not bother him but they were looking to bowl as well. Adds that there should not be much dewÂ so bowling second shouldnât be a problem. Mentions that they had an off day and it isÂ common to go through thatÂ in the tournament. Claims that they do want to learn from their mistakes but they are also happy with the good things that they have done.Â Shares that it is good to be home and it always helps withÂ the crowdsÂ behind th
|Hardik Pandya the captain of GujaratÂ says they will bowl first and mentions that it looks like a good wicket and the general norm has been to chase here. On the last game, he says that it was once in a million game and after the match, they had a get-together. Adds that they could have done things a lot better but it is a fresh game and they aren't a team that gets demoralized easily. Mentions that he isn't sure about any other changes other than himself and jokingly adds that it is all there i
|Impact Players for Gujarat - Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat.
|Impact Players for Punjab -Â Harpreet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Gurnoor Brar.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Gujarat. They have elected to BOWLÂ first.