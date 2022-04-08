|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end?
|Mohammad Shami to Mayank Agarwal, 1 run.
|0.5 : Mohammad Shami to Mayank Agarwal, On a length, just outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ taps it towards backward point.
|0.4 : Mohammad Shami to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! UP AND OVER! Not from the middle of the bat though! This is a length ball, jagging back in from off. Mayank prods and looks to go downtown. It goes off the inner half of the bat and over the mid on fielder for a boundary. Punjab is underway!
|0.3 : Mohammad Shami to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length, around off. Mayank AgarwalÂ gets solid in his back foot defence.
|0.2 : Mohammad Shami to Mayank Agarwal, Good-length delivery, around middle and shaping away late. Agarwal looks to block but he gets squared up. The ball goes off the outer half of the blade towards point.
|0.1 : Mohammad Shami to Mayank Agarwal, Shami starts with a length ball, nipping back in from off. Mayank AgarwalÂ defends it to the off side.
|0.0 : We are set for the game to begin! The players of Gujarat have made their way out to the middle. Mayank AgarwalÂ and Shikhar DhawanÂ walk out to bat for Punjab. Mohammad ShamiÂ will start proceedings with the ball for Gujarat. Let's go!
|Jonny BairstowÂ is up for a quick chat. HeÂ says, itâs been a great so far with the new franchise. Says, these are exciting times and he will start from zero and look to impress straightaway. Adds it is all about learning. Tells, the training has been going well. Mentions, he isnât much sure if he will don the gloves in the match and it will be a surprise for all of us.
|PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is near the pitch, He says that it looks like another good track to bat on and it could be a high-scoring game. Tells that there is some grass on it and it will help the pace bowlers initially.
|Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of Punjab, saysÂ that they would have bowled first as well. Adds, they did bat well in their last game and they would be looking to repeat the same. Informs that they have one change, Jonny BairstowÂ comes in for Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
|Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat,Â says they will bowl first because dew might play a factor in the latter part of the game. Says, the boys showed a lot of courage by the way they pulled things back in the last game. Says, there are two forced changes that give opportunities to two debutants, Sai SudharsanÂ and Darshan Nalkande.
|Punjab (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (In for Bhanuka Rajapaksa), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.Â
|GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Matthew Wade (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan (On debut) (In for Vijay Shankar), Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami, Darshan Nalkande (On debut) (In for Varun Aaron).
|TOSS - Gujarat has won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|... Match Day ...
|Hello and a very warm welcome to game number 16 of the Indian T20 League where Punjab will lock horns with Gujarat. Both these sides are coming at the back of a win in their previous game and would be confident of their chances heading into this clash. Infact, Gujarat are yet to lose a game as they have won their first two matches and they seem to be a well-balanced unit.
|Punjab did lose their second game of the season but it was a Liam Livingstone show at the Brabourne Stadium in their next game against Chennai which saw them get over the line. Punjab too, has some genuine match-winners in their ranks and they will look to give it their all and hand Gujarat their first loss of the season. Lots of things to look forward to in this exciting clash and it promises to be a cracker. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
|DEBUT ALERT - Sai SudharsanÂ and Darshan NalkandeÂ would be making their Indian T20 League debut for Gujarat, while Jonny BairstowÂ has been handed over his debut cap for Punjab.