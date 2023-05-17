|Batsmen
|4.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Prithvi Shaw, Shorter and outside off. Shaw swings and misses.
|Arshdeep Singh to Prithvi Shaw, Wide! Full and down leg, Shaw misses his clip. A wide is given but the keeper is convinced it is off the pads. Punjab take the review. UltraEdge shows a flat line when it passes the bat and pad. Punjab have burned their review early on.
|3.6 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, SIX! Make it 17 of the over! Shorter and outside off.Â Warner pulls and pulls it well over mid-wicket for another six.Â
|3.5 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, Outside off, this is hit to point.
|3.4 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, SIX! BANG!Â Warner is targeting Punjab's main bowler! Full and in the arc on middle.Â Warner heaves it over mid-wicket forÂ a biggie.
|3.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Prithvi Shaw, Hard length delivery on middle, nudged to mid-wicket for one.
|1.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Prithvi Shaw, Shorter and on middle, extra bounce and this one swings in very late. Shaw looks to defend but misses.
|3.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Prithvi Shaw, Good comeback! Targets the stumps on middle. Shaw blocks.
|3.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Three boundaries in a row for Delhi! A good start for them! This is full and again too much width. Shaw slashes it over covers and bags a boundary.
|2.6 : Sam Curran to David Warner, FOUR! 12 of the over! A bouncer on middle.Â Warner looks to pull and gets a faint edge over the keeper and behind for a boundary.Â
|2.5 : Sam Curran to David Warner, FOUR! Here comes the first boundary for Delhi! Sam CurranÂ gives too much width outside off andÂ Warner latches on it as he cuts it through covers for four.
|2.4 : Sam Curran to Prithvi Shaw, Superb stop! Full and outside off, this is driven to the left of mid off where Liam LivingstoneÂ dives and saves a certain boundary.
|2.3 : Sam Curran to David Warner, On a good length, outside off,Â Warner plays it to cover. Rahul ChaharÂ misfields and allows a single.Â
|2.2 : Sam Curran to David Warner, Length and on middle,Â Warner keeps it out.
|2.1 : Sam Curran to David Warner, Good running! Outside off, this is punched through point for a couple of runs.
|1.5 : The physio is out as Prithvi ShawÂ gets hit on his right gloveÂ on the previous ball. The magic spray is out and Shaw is ready to go...
|Kagiso Rabada to Prithvi Shaw, Length ball, on off. Shaw defends it out.
|1.4 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, Length ball, around leg.Â Warner is cramped as he looks to flick and it goes off the higher part of the blade to square leg for one.
|1.3 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, Length ball, around off,Â Warner eases it to mid on. Good start by Kagiso Rabada.
|1.2 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, Short in length and on middle.Â Warner blocks.
|1.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Prithvi Shaw, On a length and on middle. Shaw bunts it to square leg for a single.Â
|0.6 : Kagiso RabadaÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Sam Curran to Prithvi Shaw, Length and outside off, this is cut to deep cover for one.
|0.5 : Sam Curran to Prithvi Shaw, This is full and outside off. Shaw looks to flick but gets a leading edge through covers for two runs. He is off the mark as well.
|0.4 : Sam Curran to Prithvi Shaw, Length ball, close to off. Shaw hops and tucks it to mid-wicket.
|0.3 : Sam Curran to David Warner, This is wide of off.Â Warner drops it to point where the fielder half-stops and allows Delhi to get underway with a single.
|0.2 : Sam Curran to David Warner, This is touch fuller and outside off.Â Warner punches it to point and wants a single but is sent back by Shaw. The skipper is not happy with his partner. He needed a quick single there.
|0.1 : Sam Curran to David Warner, A length ball, outside off.Â Warner slaps it straight to cover.
|0.0 : A must win for Punjab. A win here will keep their hopes alive for the playoffs race while Delhi's run is over but not yet as they will look to end the tournament on a high and away from the final spot. It is time for action. The Punjab players are out in the middle. David WarnerÂ and Prithvi ShawÂ to open for Delhi. Sam CurranÂ toÂ start with the ball. A slip in place. Let's play...
|Impact Players for Delhi -Â Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Pravin Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan.
|Impact Players for Punjab -Â Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee.
|DELHI (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
|David WarnerÂ says he would have bowled first. Feels the pitch is going to be the same throughout the match. Adds it's a spectacular ground and they are looking forward to the game. Informs that Mitchell MarshÂ is out injured and is replaced by Anrich Nortje.
|PUNJAB (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.Â
|Shikhar DhawanÂ says they will bowl first as it is a new track. Shares the destiny is in their own hands but they want to enjoy the game, stay calm and focus on the process. Informs they have made a couple of changes as Atharva TaideÂ and Kagiso RabadaÂ come in the XI.
|TOSS - PUNJAB have won the toss and will BOWLÂ first.