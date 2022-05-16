|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 2 6 6 . 1 . | 1 . 1 2 w 1
|Last bat : David Warnerc Rahul Chahar b Liam Livingstone0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:0/1 (0.1 Ovs)
|3.4 : Rishi Dhawan to Sarfaraz Khan, Four!
|3.3 : Rishi Dhawan to Sarfaraz Khan, FOUR! In the air and into the boundary! A length ball, outside off, slower this one. Khan gets low and cuts it late, it goes aerially but in between backward point and point for a boundary.
|3.2 : Rishi Dhawan to Mitchell Marsh, Length ball, outside off. Marsh punches it aerially and to deep cover for a single. Mistimed it there but it falls well wide of the player.
|3.1 : Rishi Dhawan to Mitchell Marsh, Dhawan fires a length ball, on off. Mitchell blocks it.
|2.6 : Harpreet Brar to Sarfaraz Khan, FOUR! Delhi are going really well after losing that wicket! Not a good ball from Brar! Serves it full and down the leg side. Khan shuffles across and paddles it past short fine leg for a boundary. 15 runs off this over as well.
|2.5 : Harpreet Brar to Sarfaraz Khan, FOUR! Good shot! Too short and outside off. Khan goes on the back foot and punches it through covers for a boundary.Â
|2.4 : Harpreet Brar to Sarfaraz Khan, SIX! HAMMERED! This is in the slot and fuller as well. Khan kneels and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Three sixes already by Delhi in the Powerplay.Â
|2.3 : Harpreet Brar to Sarfaraz Khan, Tad short and an arm ball as well. Khan punches it but straight to cover.
|0.0 : Will Liam LivingstoneÂ continue? No, it is time for some left-arm spin now as Harpreet BrarÂ comes on to bowl against two right-handers. Good thinking this by Mayank Agarwal.
|2.2 : Harpreet Brar to Sarfaraz Khan, Around off, full, pushed to covers.
|2.1 : Harpreet Brar to Mitchell Marsh, Tossed up, quicker and on middle. Marsh turns it in front of square on the leg side for one.
|1.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Sarfaraz Khan, Rabada sees Khan shaping to paddle it and serves it outside off. Sarfaraz gets low and tries to scoop but misses. Good end to the over but still it goes for 15 runs.Â
|1.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Marsh, Length and on off. Marsh taps it through backward point for a run.
|1.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Marsh, Drags his length ball, around off. Marsh keeps it out on the off side.Â
|1.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Marsh, SIX! BANG! Pitched up, in the slot. Marsh shuffles a bit and heaves it over cow corner for consecutive sixes.Â
|1.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Marsh, SIX! Marsh is in the red-hot form! This is confidence! Full ball, on middle. Marsh lofts it through the line and straight down the ground for a biggie.Â
|0.6 : Kagiso RabadaÂ to start from the other end.
|1.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Marsh, On a length and angling on the pads. Marsh flicks it through mid-wicket and collects a brace.
|0.2 : Liam Livingstone to Mitchell Marsh, Tossed up, on middle. Marsh tucks it to square leg for a single.
|0.1 : Liam Livingstone to David Warner, OUT! CAUGHT! What a start this is for Punjab! First delivery and the dangerous David WarnerÂ is gone!Â Livingstone floats this one, outside off, it bounces a bit as well. Warner tries to drive it but gets a thick outside edge and Rahul ChaharÂ at point takes the simplest of catches. An electric start to an electric game. Actually, it was Sarfaraz KhanÂ who was all set to take the strike but Warner decided at the last moment that he will take the strike and
|0.6 : Liam Livingstone to Sarfaraz Khan, On middle, fuller, swept to square leg where the fielder fumbles and the batters steal another run. Two runs taken. Spinners would be key to this game and we have already found that out.
|0.5 : Liam Livingstone to Mitchell Marsh, Flighted ball, full and outside off, bit of turn. Marsh opens the face of the bat and dabs it past short third man for a single.Â
|0.4 : Liam Livingstone to Mitchell Marsh, Flatter ball, outside off, Marsh blocks off the back foot.
|0.3 : Liam Livingstone to Sarfaraz Khan, Fuller ball on middle. Khan nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|0.1 : Mitchell MarshÂ walks out at number 3.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! Punjab players make their way out to the middle. Sarfaraz KhanÂ and David WarnerÂ are the openers for Delhi. It is the fifth opening pair they have used this season. Spin to start for Punjab. Liam LivingstoneÂ will start the proceedings. Here we go...
|So, Punjab feel they have found their best XI while Prithvi Shaw's absence is hurting Delhi a bit. Khaleel Ahmed is back and thatÂ will give a huge boost to Delhi.Â
|Rovman PowellÂ is down for a chat. HeÂ says they'll try to bring the best gameÂ knowing what is at stake. Adds that it's their 4th gameÂ here, it's not been a happy hunting ground for them but they'll try to change. Admits he doesn't like one side with a bigger boundary, he likes it when the circumference and everything is roughly around the same so the bowlers can bowl from any end but now they know what the bowlers will come up with.
|Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of Punjab,Â says they will bowl first. Feels like the wicket won't change much and dew can come into play. Informs they are playing the same team. Mentions that they have found the right combination and it is going well fromÂ the last few games. SharesÂ that they'll take as another game, it is important to win but they'll follow the process.
|PunjabÂ (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.Â
|DelhiÂ (Playing XI) - Sarfaraz Khan (In place of Srikar Bharat), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed (In place of Chetan Sakariya).
|Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi,Â says that they were looking to bowl first but that is not in their control. Informs they have made two changes as Khaleel AhmedÂ comes in for Chetan SakariyaÂ and Sarfaraz KhanÂ for Srikar Bharat. Mentions that they were focusing on how they can prepare for the match and as a captain he was talking to his team about just concentrating on the game and that is all that matters.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Punjab. They have elected to BOWL first.
|... MATCH DAY...
|Delhi and Punjab both have not won two consecutive games this season, so surely one of them will stitch a winning streakÂ here. Both teams have found their balance after mixing and shuffling early on and itâs very hard to pick one team with the upper hand right now. Itâs easy for you,Â cheer your favorite team, lay back, and enjoy the action. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
|Pitch Report - Graeme Smith is near the pitch. He says the dimension will play a key role as it is short on one side. Adds that there is a lively grass covering but underneath it is very dry, spin can come into play. Mentions that the captain winning the toss will look to chaseÂ here and 165 looks a par score.
|HelloÂ everyone and welcome to the final week of action inÂ the group stages. Itâs Punjab vs DelhiÂ in match number 64. Both the teams are relishing out of the top four and their fateÂ to make the next round relies upon themselves. A slight hiccup now and they could lose a shot forward. OnÂ that note, welcome to the coverage.