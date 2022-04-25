|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 2 . . 1 1 . | 1 1 1 . 4 0wd 1
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|3.1 : Mukesh Choudhary to Shikhar Dhawan, 2 runs.
|2.6 : Mukesh ChoudharyÂ to bowl from the opposite end now.
|Mitchell Santner to Mayank Agarwal, Fires it in flat, short and on off, Mayank AgarwalÂ is cramped for room and cuts it at the last moment towards point. A fine first over by the Kiwi!
|2.5 : Mitchell Santner to Mayank Agarwal, Extra bounce this time! Flighted delivery, around off and straightening, Mayank AgarwalÂ hangs back and tries to cut but it bounces over his bat and the off stump.
|2.4 : Mitchell Santner to Mayank Agarwal, Flatter and on off, skidding in, Mayank AgarwalÂ mistimes his shot to covers. Dhawan wants a non-existent run and is sent back.
|2.3 : Mitchell Santner to Shikhar Dhawan, Very full on this occasion, around off, Dhawan goes hard and scuffs his shot off the inner edge. It rolls through square leg and they cross.
|2.2 : Mitchell Santner to Shikhar Dhawan, Turning away from the batter, short and outside off, Dhawan cuts but finds the point fielder.
|2.1 : Mitchell Santner to Mayank Agarwal, Flighted delivery, full and around middle, Agarwal eases it towards mid off and sets off for a run. His partner is ball-watching initially but then races away to the other end.
|1.6 : Spin from both ends now as Mitchell SantnerÂ comes into the attack.
|Maheesh Theekshana to Mayank Agarwal, Another risky run. Full and floated, around off, Mayank AgarwalÂ bunts it to mid off and takes on Ravindra Jadeja's arm. He makes it safely as Jadeja misses his shy at the bowler's end.Â 9 from this over!
|Maheesh Theekshana to Mayank Agarwal, Wide! Full and around leg, skidding down the leg side, Mayank AgarwalÂ tries to flick but misses.
|1.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mayank Agarwal,Â FOUR! Finds the gap this time! Flatter again, short and just outside off, Mayank delays his shot as he goes on the back foot and guides it past short third man for a boundary - first of the match.
|1.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mayank Agarwal, Tossed up, full and outside off, Mayank AgarwalÂ cuts but finds the short third man fielder.
|1.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Shikhar Dhawan, Flatter and around middle, at 94.6 kph, Dhawan drops it with gentle hands to covers and pinches a single.
|1.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mayank Agarwal, Fires it quicker through the air, full and around leg, Agarwal knocks it down to long on and rotates the strike.
|1.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Shikhar Dhawan, 6000 runs in the Indian T20 League for Shikhar Dhawan, only the second batter after Virat Kohli to achieve this feat. Flatter and shorter around off, Dhawan goes back and taps it down towards point for a run.
|0.6 : Spin from the opposite end as Maheesh TheekshanaÂ shares the new ball with Mukesh Choudhary.
|Mukesh Choudhary to Mayank Agarwal, Mukesh ChoudharyÂ goes a little bit wide of the crease and delivers it full and outside off, Mayank AgarwalÂ plays a firm drive off the front foot but picks the cover fielder. 4 from the opening over!
|0.5 : Mukesh Choudhary to Shikhar Dhawan, Lands it full and on off, Dhawan pushes it defensively in the gap at covers and opens his account with a quick run.
|0.3 : Ambati RayuduÂ seems to have got stung on the wrist on the previous delivery and is going off the pitch for probably an ice pack.
|0.4 : Mukesh Choudhary to Mayank Agarwal, Risky single! Fullish and around off, Agarwal opens the face of his bat slightly and pushes it towards cover-point for a brisk run. A direct hit at the striker's end would have been interesting.
|0.3 : Mukesh Choudhary to Mayank Agarwal, Pitches it up and outside off, in the hope of some movement but there is none. Agarwal drives off the front foot but fails to beat Rayudu at covers. Ambati RayuduÂ seems to have hurt his left hand in the process and is going off the field.
|0.2 : Mukesh Choudhary to Mayank Agarwal, Good shape on this delivery. Attacks the stumps with a length ball, nipping in a bit, Mayank plays it near his front pad and keeps it out with an angled bat to point.
|0.1 : Mukesh Choudhary to Mayank Agarwal, Mukesh Choudhary begins with a full delivery, around off, Mayank drives it wide of mid off and finds the gap. It's chased down in the deep by Jadeja and Punjab are away with a couple of runs.
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The two umpires make their way out to the middle and they are followed by the players from Chennai. Mayank AgarwalÂ and Shikhar DhawanÂ who is playing his 200th Indian T20 League match are the openers for Punjab. Mukesh ChoudharyÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Punjab's skipper Mayank AgarwalÂ says that they don't mind having a bat first because they are playing on the same track from yesterday. Adds that they don't want to dwell upon the last game and just want to move on. Mentions that the energy is good in the side and it's just about executing their plans. Informs that they have made three changes with Sandeep Sharma, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ and Rishi DhawanÂ coming in.
|ChennaiÂ (Unchanged XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary andÂ Maheesh Theekshana.
|PunjabÂ (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (In for Nathan Ellis), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan (In for Shahrukh Khan), Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma (In for Vaibhav Arora) andÂ Rahul Chahar.
|Ravindra Jadeja, the captain of Chennai, says that they don't know whether the dew will be a factor or not and that's why they are bowling first. Adds that they try to keep things simple and stick to plans. Mentions that they need to keep improving and he cannot put his finger on any one area where they need to improve specifically. Informs that they are going unchanged.
|TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in favour of Chennai. They will have a BOWL first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to match number 38 of the Indian T20 League. It's Punjab taking on Chennai at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it is a crucial match for both sides. Chennai lost the reverse fixture by a huge margin earlier in the season but have found a new wind and have kept their hopes alive. With match-winning performances from Mukesh ChoudharyÂ and MS Dhoni, Chennai will look to build a bit of momentum with another win here tonight.
|PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann is pitchside.Â Swann says that one side is very, very small with the square boundary being 58 meters and the other side being 71 meters. Adds that KL Rahul did get a hundred on this wicket but other batters suffered and the surface is a bit tacky. He reckonsÂ varying theÂ pace will be the key here and it is a 160-170 wicket. Ends by saying that the side winning the toss might look to bat first.Â
|Punjab started off staying in touch with the top four places but lately, it just hasn't gone their way. A fourth defeat in their previous match against Delhi means that Punjab now languish in the bottom half of the table. A defeat tonight might even send their opponents above them in the table. They will take some positivity from the fact that they have already defeated Chennai once this season and will look to turn the tide back in their favour. So, will Chennai get back-to-back wins for the fi