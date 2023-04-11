share
54003L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Gibraltar in Portugal, 3 T20I Series, 2023 » Summary

vs Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20, Gibraltar in Portugal, 3 T20I Series, 2023, April 11, 2023

GIB 22/1 (3.2)
Gibraltar elected to bat
Live
CRR: 6.6
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : Avinash Pai (C)c Kuldeep Gholiya b Junaid Khan2(4b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:3/1 (1.2 Ovs)