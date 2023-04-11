share
54002L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Gibraltar in Portugal, 3 T20I Series, 2023 » Summary

vs Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20, Gibraltar in Portugal, 3 T20I Series, 2023, April 11, 2023

GIB 56/1 (9)
Gibraltar elected to bat
Live
CRR: 6.22
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : Avinash Pai (C)run out (Francoise Stoman / Kuldeep Gholiya)7(11b1x40x6) SR:63.64, FoW:15/1 (2.4 Ovs)