Photos
Video
Search...
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
share
search
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
arrow_drop_down
Videos
Topics
5400
2
L
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
Gibraltar in Portugal, 3 T20I Series, 2023
» Summary
vs Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20, Gibraltar in Portugal, 3 T20I Series, 2023, April 11, 2023
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
GIB
56/1
(9)
Gibraltar elected to bat
Live
CRR:
6.22
share
share
Google +
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Batsmen
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat :
Avinash Pai (C)run out (Francoise Stoman / Kuldeep Gholiya)7(11b1x40x6) SR:63.64, FoW:15/1 (2.4 Ovs)