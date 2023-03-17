share
53592L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Pacific Island Men's Cricket Challenge, 2023 » Summary

Papua New Guinea XI vs Samoa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Semi-Final, Pacific Island Men's Cricket Challenge, 2023, March 17, 2023

SAM 71/10 (17.1)
Papua New Guinea XI beat Samoa by 58 runs
PNGXI 129/9 (20)
Live
CRR: 6.45
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : Maene Tuilaepac Patrick Nou b Toa Nou2(8b0x40x6) SR:25.00, FoW:71/10 (17.1 Ovs)