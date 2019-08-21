Photos
Video
Search...
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
share
search
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
arrow_drop_down
Videos
Topics
3290
6
F
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
Scotland Tri-Series, 2019
» Summary
Papua New Guinea vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Match 6, Scotland Tri-Series, 2019, August 21, 2019
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
PNG
206/9
(50)
Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
OMA
207/6
(47.4)
Match over
share
share
Google +
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp