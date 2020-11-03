|0.0 : A dead rubber? Think again! Even though the series is lost for Zimbabwe, they have plenty to play for as ICC World Cup Super League points are up for grab and they would be desperate to get their first points on the board. Pakistan, on the other hand, have been brilliant in the 2 ODIs so far and they look the favourites to make it 3-0. Faheem Ashraf has been ruled out of this game due to food poisoning so there will certainly be one change for Pakistan. Will they make any more changes to their l
|Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Zimbabwe. They have elected to bat first.
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha (C), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro, Donald Tiripano (IN PLACE OF CARL MUMBA), Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman (IN PLACE OF ABID ALI), Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah (IN PLACE OF FAHEEM ASHRAF), Mohammad Hasnain (IN PLACE OF IMAD WASIM), Wahab Riaz (IN PLACE OF HARIS RAUF), Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa.
|We are all set to begin! The Pakistan players make their way out to the middle, followed by Chamu Chibhabha and Brian Chari. Shaheen Afridi will start with the ball.
|0.6 : Who will it be from the other end? Mohammad Hasnain it will be.
|1.3 : Zimbabwean skipper, Chamu Chibhabha fails once again. Who will comes out to bat now? The experienced Craig Ervine walks out to bat.
|Mohammad Hasnain to Craig Ervine, Beaten on defence. Length ball on off, Ervine looks to defend it off the back foot but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|3.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Craig Ervine, OUT! Strangled down the leg side! Hasnain has the second one! Length ball down the leg side, Ervine goes for the flick but cannot get it off the meat of the bat. The ball takes the edge and goes behind to the keeper who does not miss out on that. Zimbabwe in all sorts of problems.
|Brendan Taylor is the next man out in the middle.
|3.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor, Length and outside off, Taylor is happy to let that go.
|3.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor, Outside off, left alone.
|4.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Brian Chari, Full and on leg, Chari flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|4.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, A huge shout for LBW but not given by the umpire. Beautiful from Afridi. Length ball around middle, Taylor looks to fick it towards the leg side but gets beaten on it. He is rapped on the pads and there is a huge shout but the umpire is unmoved. Replays later show that Pakistan did right to not go for the review as there was a big inside edge on that one.
|4.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Length ball around off, defended to the off side off an inside edge.
|4.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Length ball around off, Taylor defends it to the off side.
|4.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, WIDE! Length ball down the leg side. Wided by the umpire.
|Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Length ball around off, Taylor pokes it tentatively but gets beaten.
|4.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, FOUR! Easy doing! Full and on the pads, Taylor just flicks it through square leg and gets a boundary. The first ome of the Zimbabwean innings.
|5.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brian Chari, BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Chari looks to drive but fails to get any bat on it.
|5.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brian Chari, On a length on off, Chari guides it to third man for a single.
|5.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor, FOUR! Nicely played. Good length ball outside off, Taylor punches it to the third man region for a boundary.
|5.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor, Outside off, left alone.
|5.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor, Short ball around off, Taylor looks to play the upper cut but fails to get any bat on it.
|5.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor, Good length ball on off, Taylor looks to punch it off the back foot but gets it off the toe end of the bat towards mid off.
|6.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Brian Chari, FOUR! That should ease the nerves. Full and around off, Chari waits for the ball to come to him and then opens the face of the bat to play it through point for a boundary.
|6.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Brian Chari, Short ball now. A typical fast bowler's reply after a boundary. Shaheen bowls a bouncer as Chari ducks under it.
|6.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Brian Chari, Length ball angled across the right hander, Chari lifts his bat and lets it go.
|6.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Brian Chari, Fuller length ball around off, driven towards extra cover for a single.
|6.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor,Ã‚Â Full and around middle, Taylor defends it to the leg side. Brilliant use of the bottom hand there. He did not try to hit that hard.
|6.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Full and on off, driven down the ground towards mid off for a single.
|7.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor, Length ball around middle, played towards mid on. The batters take a single.
|7.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brian Chari, OUT! BOWLED! Brilliant bowling from Hasnain. You can't be hanging on the back foot all the time. Hasnain bowls a yorker on the stumps, Chari does not have the time to think and react due to the pace on the ball. By the time he realises to bring his bat down, the ball already sneaks through him and clatters the stumps behind.
|Sean Williams makes his way out to the middle.
|7.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, Short of a length ball around on middle, Williams looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|7.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, Full and ouside off, Williams watchfully leaves it for the keeper to do the rest.
|7.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, Short ball around leg, Williams ducks under it.
|7.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, Length ball around off, Williams defends it out onto the pitch.
|8.1 : Muhammad Musa to Brendan Taylor, Length ball on off, Taylor defends it.
|3.2 : Muhammad Musa is into the attack.
|Muhammad Musa to Brendan Taylor, Short of good length angled into the body, Taylor turns it towards square leg and gets a single.
|8.3 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Short of a good length delivery around off, Sean punches it to cover-point.
|8.4 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Full and around off, Williams drives it crisply but finds the fielder at covers.
|8.5 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Length and around off, driven towards covers by Williams.
|0.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Brian Chari, Afridi starts with a lovely inswinger. He bowls it on middle, Chari looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Afridi appeals but nothing from the umpire. Good decision as there was a big inside edge on that.
|0.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Brian Chari, Full ball on middle, Chari looks to drive but gets it off the inside half of the bat towards mid-wicket.
|0.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Brian Chari, Missing the stumps this time. Full ball on the pads, Chari looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. Afridi appeals but the umpire is not interested.
|0.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Brian Chari, Full ball outside off, Chari drives but finds the fielder at point.
|0.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Brian Chari, Good length ball on the pads, Chari looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|8.6 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Good length ball on middle, Williams defends it off the back foot towards mid-wicket off the inner half of the bat.
|Shaheen Afridi to Brian Chari, A maiden to start from Shaheen Afridi. Brilliant first over from him. Full ball angling in on off, Chari drives it towards mid off for a dot.
|1.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Chamu Chibhabha, PLAY AND A MISS! Hasnain starts with a good length ball outside off, Chibhabha looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it.
|1.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Chamu Chibhabha, Back of a length ball outside off, Chibhabha lets the ball go to the keeper.
|1.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Chamu Chibhabha, OUT! CAUGHT! What a start from Hasnain and Pakistan. He strikes in his first over on his comeback. Brilliant delivery and Zimbabwe have lost an early wicket yet again. Back of a length ball on off, Chibhabha looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes towards Iftikhar Ahmed at second slip. He dives to his right and takes a good catch. Terrific start from Pakistan.
|1.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Craig Ervine, Full ball on the pads, Ervine looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
|1.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe are underway with a leg bye. Good length ball on the pads, Ervine looks to flick but it takes the pads and goes towards the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|1.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brian Chari, PLAY AND A MISS! Short ball outside off, Chari looks to cut but misses.
|9.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor,Ã‚Â Length ball outside off, Taylor leaves it.
|Shaheen Afridi to Craig Ervine, BEATEN! Lovely bowling from Afridi. He pitches one on a fuller length and gets the ball to move away from the left hander. Ervine prods forward and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|2.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Craig Ervine, Another outswinger and Ervine once again gets beaten on the drive.
|2.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Craig Ervine, Length and outside off, Ervine plays it through point for a single.
|2.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Brian Chari, Full and around off, Chari drives it to covers.
|2.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Brian Chari, Full on off, kept out by Chari.
|2.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Brian Chari, A couple to end the over. Full and on the pads, Chari clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|9.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor, Good length and around off, Taylor punches itÃ‚Â to covers.
|3.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Craig Ervine, Length ball around off, Craig plays it to point.
|9.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor, Short and pacy around off and middle, Taylor hops and defends it towards the leg side.
|3.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Craig Ervine, Length ball around leg, Ervine looks to flick but misses it to get hit on the thigh pad.
|9.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor, Length and around off, Brendan drives it straight to the man at covers.
|9.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor, Short of a good length ball around off, Taylor punches it on the up towards covers.
|9.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor, Full and targetting the stumps, Taylor watchfully keeps it out off the back foot. A maiden for Hasnain. His second of the game. ZIMBABWE END ON 23/3 AFTER PP1!
|10.1 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Length ball around off, Williams keeps it out from within the crease.
|10.2 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Full and around off, driven back to the bowler off the inner half of the bat.
|10.3 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Full and around off, Williams keeps it out off the back foot towards covers.
|10.4 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, SIX! Banged in short and Williams says enough of blocking. He pulls it but gets a top edge towards fine leg. The ball flew off like a rocket to meet the boundary cushions on the full. The umpires though go upstairs to check and it indeed is a biggie.
|10.5 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Length ball on off, Williams runs it down through the backward point region for a single.
|10.6 : Muhammad Musa to Brendan Taylor, Length ball on off, Taylor plays it towards mid off for a single.
|11.1 : Wahab Riaz to Brendan Taylor, Length ball around middle, Taylor keeps it out towards mid on offÃ‚Â the back foot.
|0.0 : Wahab Riaz is into the attack.
|11.2 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Full and around off, safely negotiated by Williams this time.
|11.3 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Length ball around off, Williams hops and plays it towards cover-point for a single.
|11.4 : Wahab Riaz to Brendan Taylor, Short of a length ball around off, Taylor keeps it out.
|11.5 : Wahab Riaz to Brendan Taylor,Ã‚Â Another length ball around off, Taylor defends it off the back foot.
|0.0 : Powerplay 2 has been signalled. Now, a maximum of 4 fielders can be stationed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|11.6 : Wahab Riaz to Brendan Taylor, Full and on middle, Taylor strokes it wide of mid on where Hasnain does well to prevent a boundary. A single taken.
|12.1 : Muhammad Musa to Brendan Taylor, FOUR! Pure timing! Short of a length ball around off, Taylor punches it off his back foot and gets it through the gap at point for a boundary.
|12.2 : Muhammad Musa to Brendan Taylor, Length ball around off, Taylor goes for the flick but misses it to get hit on the thigh pad.
|12.3 : Muhammad Musa to Brendan Taylor, Full around off, Taylor goes low as he defends it to the off side.
|12.4 : Muhammad Musa to Brendan Taylor, This time only a single. Length ball around off, Taylor punches it through cover-point but there is protection out there so just a single for the batters.
|12.5 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Full and around off, driven through covers for a couple.
|12.6 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, WIDE! Bouncer but way too short. The keeper too leaps in the air to take it. Wided by the umpire.
|Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Full around off, Williams goes for the flick to the leg side but gets an outside edge. The ball runs towards deep point for a single.
|13.1 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Outside off, guided towards third man for a single by Sean.
|13.2 : Wahab Riaz to Brendan Taylor,Ã‚Â Full and outside off, Taylor drives it through cover-point and gets a couple as the fielder does the cleaning up act.
|13.3 : Wahab Riaz to Brendan Taylor, Length ball around off, pushed to point for a quick single.
|13.4 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Length ball on the stumps, Sean keeps it out watchfully.
|13.5 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Short of a length ball around off, Williams strokes it through cover-point and gets to the other end.
|13.6 : Wahab Riaz to Brendan Taylor, Full and on off, driven straight to mid off for a run.
|14.1 : Muhammad Musa to Brendan Taylor, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Debutant Khushdil Shah is the man there. Short and outside off, Taylor slashes it hard and gets it uppishly towards third man where Shah over runs there and fails to field it. The ball rolls to the fence for a boundary. 50-up for Zimbabawe.
|14.2 : Muhammad Musa to Brendan Taylor, FOUR! Now Taylor goes straight past the bowler. Full and around off, Taylor lifts it through mid on and gets anotherÃ‚Â boundary. 8 off the two balls.
|14.3 : Muhammad Musa to Brendan Taylor, Length ball on off, Taylor defends it out.
|14.4 : Muhammad Musa to Brendan Taylor, Full and outside off, Taylor strokes it past point for a single.
|14.5 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Good length ball on off, Williams defends it out.
|14.6 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, FOUR! That should keep Musa interested. Length ball outside off, Williams looks to defend it but manages to get a thick outside edge. The ball runs to the third man fence for a boundary.
|DRINKS! Pakistan have made a terrific start as they have sent three Zimbabwe batsmen back to the pavilion. Mohammad Hasnain was the star with the ball as he did not give much away and picked up all the wickets to fall till now. They would look to continue doing the good work. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, need Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams to continue and score a big one on the board.
|15.1 : Wahab Riaz to Brendan Taylor, Good length ball on off, Taylor looks to defend but misses.
|15.2 : Wahab Riaz to Brendan Taylor, Good length ball on off, Taylor pushes it to the off side and takes a run.
|15.3 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Short ball outside off, Williams looks to cut but misses.
|15.4 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, WIDE! Down the leg side, Williams looks to flick but misses. Wided.
|Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Full on middle, Wiliams flicks it to the leg side.
|15.5 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Full on middle, flicked to square leg for a single.
|15.6 : Wahab Riaz to Brendan Taylor, Outside off, Taylor defends it to the off side for a single.
|16.1 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, Four! Good ball but a good shot too. This is the wrong Ã¢Â€Â˜un but the batsman has picked it. Reverse sweeps it through point.
|16.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, On off, defended out.
|16.3 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, Full on off, Taylor blocks it out solidly.
|16.4 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, FOUR! Nicely played. Good length ball outside off, Taylor guides it to third man for a boundary.
|16.5 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, Full on middle, Taylor flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|16.6 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, On off, defended to the off side.
|17.1 : Wahab Riaz to Brendan Taylor, Length ball around off, defended to covers.
|17.2 : Wahab Riaz to Brendan Taylor, Length ball around off, Taylor pushes it through covers for a single.
|17.3 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Length ball around off, Williams keeps it out off the back foot.
|17.4 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Another length ball around off, Williams is happy blocking it off his back foot.
|17.5 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Full and around off, Williams plays it to wide mid on and gets a single.
|18.1 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Floated on off, kept out.
|18.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, FOUR! Floated outside off, Williams innovates as he opts for the reverse sweep and nails it perfectly towards deep point for a boundary.
|18.3 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Flighted on off, defended solidly.
|18.4 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Floated on off, Williams now brings the conventional sweep as he hits it to square leg for a single.
|18.5 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, Short ball pulled towards square leg where Wahab Riaz does well to field it. A single taken.
|18.6 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Floated on off, Williams defends it calmly.
|19.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Length and outside off, Taylor defends it to covers.
|17.6 : Wahab Riaz to Brendan Taylor, Length and outside off, Left alone for the keeper.
|19.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Full outside off, Brendan drives it through covers for a single.
|19.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, On off, blocked off the front foot now.
|19.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Another fuller length ball but Sean is good in his defense.
|19.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Outside off, pushed to covers this time by Williams.
|19.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Full and on off, driven through extra cover for a run.
|20.1 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams,Ã‚Â Floated on off, pushed past the bowler towards long off for a single.
|20.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, Flatter on middle, tucked towards square leg for a single.
|20.3 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, BEATEN! Floated outside off, Sean goes for the sweep but the ball turns away from him. nicley bowled by Ahmed there.
|20.4 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, On off, kept out.
|20.5 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Arm ball on off, Williams looks to play at it with the turn but the ball takes the inside edge and goes off the pads towards the keeper where it falls just short of Rizwan.
|20.6 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Floated on off, blocked off the front foot.
|21.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, WIDE! Short ball around off, Taylor tries the upper cut but misses it. Wide given.
|Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Good length ball outside off, Taylor does not fiddle with it.
|21.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Length and around leg, Taylor clips it to the leg side for a single.
|21.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Around off, Williams strokes it to covers.
|21.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Full outside off, Williams gets it off the inside edge towards mid-wicket for a single.
|21.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Yorker on off, Taylor spots it early and keeps it out.
|21.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Another yorker outside off, Taylor keeps it to mid-wicket.
|22.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Floated on off, Williams drives it to long off for a single.
|22.1 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Floated on middle, Williams lunges forward and defends it out.
|22.3 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, Loopy ball on middle, Taylor plays it back to the bowler.
|22.4 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, On middle, worked to square leg.
|22.5 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, Tossed up on middle, Taylor flicks it to mid-wicket.
|22.6 : Mohammad Hasnain is back on.
|Iftikhar Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, Flatter ball outside off, Taylor punches it to point for a single.
|23.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor,Ã‚Â Length ball around off, Taylor looks to play it to the leg side but gets it off the pads towards the off side. There is an appeal but Taylor got an inside edge on it.
|23.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor,Ã‚Â FOUR LEG BYES! Full and down the leg side, Taylor goes for the flick but the ball goes off his pads towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|23.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor, FOUR! FIFTY FOR TAYLOR! A well-deserved one! He came at a time when his team were in deep waters. Brilliant knock and he would know that this is not the end and he needs to continue. Short and outside off, Taylor cuts it uppishly towards deep point for a boundary.
|23.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor, Length ball on off, pushed to point for a single.
|23.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, On off, pushed to backward point.
|23.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, Full and outside off, driven towards covers for a single.
|24.1 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Floated on off, defended watchfully.
|24.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Flaoted on middle, tucked towards square leg for a single this time by Williams.
|24.3 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Brendan Taylor,Ã‚Â Flighted on middle, Taylor turns it to the leg side for a single.
|24.4 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Full on middle, turned towards mid-wicket for a run.
|24.5 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, Another floated ball on the pads, which is turned towards square leg for a single.
|24.6 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Floated on off, Williams keeps it out safely.
|25.1 : Wesley Madhevere is the next man in.
|Mohammad Hasnain to Brendan Taylor, OUT! CAUGHT! Taylor once again falls after playing a tough knock. Hasnain gets his 4th and the young seamer is no fire. Short of aÃ‚Â good length ball around off, Taylor tries to chip it in over the of fside but gets it off the toe-end of the bat towards covers. Khushdi Shah does well to take the catch.
|25.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Wesley Madhevere, Full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket for a single by Wesley.
|25.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, Short ball on off, Williams goes for the pull but gets beaten all ends up there.
|25.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, Back of a length ball outside off, played to point this time.
|25.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, Full and outside off, driven through covers for a run by Williams.
|25.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Wesley Madhevere, Short of a length ball outside off, Wesley keeps it out towards point.
|26.1 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Floated on off, played towards covers.
|26.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Floated on off, Sean watchfully keeps it out.
|26.3 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Another floated one on off, Williams is happy to defend it.
|26.4 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Flighted around off, Williams is in no hurry there as he safely keeps it out.
|26.5 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Full on off, pushed back to the bowler.
|26.6 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Shorter outside off, Sean plays it to long off for a single.
|27.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, Full on off, played towards mid on this time.
|27.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams,Ã‚Â Length ball outside off, Sean drives it through covers for a single.
|Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, No run, that is punched off the back foot but straight to the fielder.
|28.4 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Floated on off, pushed to covers.
|28.1 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, Fired in on off, driven towards long on for a single.
|28.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Floated on off,Ã‚Â Sean plays it to the leg side for a single.
|28.3 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, Shorter on off, Madhevere turns it to square leg for a single.
|28.5 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Quicker on off, Williams gets it off the inner half of the bat towards mid on.
|28.6 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Full and wide outside off, Williams plays it to covers.
|29.1 : Muhammad Musa to Wesley Madhevere, WIDE! Length ball down the leg side, wide called.
|27.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Wesley Madhevere, Full on the pads, tucked towards square leg for a single.
|29.1 : Muhammad Musa to Wesley Madhevere,Ã‚Â Short ball on middle, Madhevere pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep does well to get across and field it. He does well to not get in contact with the ropes behind. A couple taken.
|29.2 : Muhammad Musa to Wesley Madhevere, On off, punched towards cover-point by Madhevere.
|29.3 : Muhammad Musa to Wesley Madhevere, Length ball around leg, Wesley tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|29.4 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Short and angled across off, Williams looks to upper cut it but fails to get anything behind that shot as the ball settles into the mitts of the keeper.
|29.5 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Full and outside off, Williams drives it through covers and gets to the other end with a single.
|29.6 : Muhammad Musa to Wesley Madhevere, Length ball on off, punched off the back foot through covers for a single.
|30.1 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, DROPPED! A good effort from Shaheen but he fails to hold onto it. Floated outside off, Madhevere goes for the slog across the line butÃ‚Â manages a top edge. The ball goes towards short third man where Shaheen runs towards the ball but fails to holdf onto it. A single taken in the end.
|30.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams,Ã‚Â Floated outside off,Ã‚Â Williams goes for the reverse sweep but misses it completely and wears the blow on the pads. There is an appeal too but nothing from the umpire.
|30.3 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, FOUR! Foated on off, swept away through square leg for a boundary this time by Williams.
|27.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Wesley Madhevere, Short ball on leg, Williams ducks under it.
|27.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, Short and outside off, Williams plays it uppishly towards third man for just a single.
|30.4 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Once again goes for the sweep on this floated ball around off but gets a couple this time as the fielder in the deep does well to field it.
|27.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Wesley Madhevere, WIDE! Bumper but too high, Wide called.
|30.5 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, FOUR! Now dealing in boundaries is Williams as he reverse sweeps this full ball through backward point for a boundary.
|30.6 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Once again the broom comes out as Williams sweeps this flighted ball through the leg side for a single.
|31.1 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams,Short ball on off, Williams goes for the flick but misses it as the ball goes on the bounce towards the keeper.
|31.2 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Outside off, pushed to covers this time.
|27.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, Length ball on off, played to third man for a single.
|Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, On off, Williams is blocking everything from the pacers there.
|31.4 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, FOUR!Ã‚Â Consecutive fifties for Williams there! Billiant innings from him so far. No not really! Short and in his arc, Williams pulls it smartly in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
|31.5 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams,Ã‚Â Full and on off, Williams drives it to covers and calls for a quick single. The fielder there has a shy at theÃ‚Â stumps at the keeper's end but misses it. A single taken in the end.
|31.6 : Muhammad Musa to Wesley Madhevere, Full on off, driven to mid off.
|32.1 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Flatter ball outside off, Williams cuts it through the point region for a couple.
|32.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, On off, pushed to the off side.
|32.3 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Tossed up on middle, Williams works it to the off side for a single.
|32.4 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere,Ã‚Â FOUR! Nicely played! Short ball outside off, Madhevere punches it to the deep cover region for a boundary.
|32.5 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, On off, played to the off side for a single.
|32.6 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Flatter outside off, Williams punches it to the off side for a single.
|33.1 : Wahab Riaz to Wesley Madhevere, Good length ball on off, Madhevere guides it to third man for a single.
|33.2 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Full ball on middle, Williams flicks it to mid-wicket.
|33.3 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, On off, defended out.
|33.4 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Back of a length ball on off, Williams guides it to third man for a single.
|33.5 : Wahab Riaz to Wesley Madhevere, Full ball on off, Madhevere flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|0.0 : DRINKS! Brilliant recovery from Zimbabwe. They were reeling at 22/3 at one stage but a fighting 84-run stand between Taylor and Williams saw them provide some respectablity and stability to the Zimbabwean innings. Taylor in the process went past his 39th ODI fifty but fell soon after it. Williams though continued his good work and brought up his 33rd in the format in company of Wesley Madhevere. So far, only Hasnain has looked at his best as rest of them have failed to get a wicket. Though they
|33.6 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Back of a length ball on middle, Williams punches it to the leg side.
|34.1 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! Flighted ball on off, Madhevere lifts it over mid off. Hasnain chases after it and dives orward to pull the ball back in. The umpires want to check whether it is a clean save. The replays show that Hasnain's hands have touched the ropes. A boundary signalled.
|34.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! 50-run stand is up between the two. Short ball on middle, Madhevere rocks on his back foot and then pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|34.3 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, On off, pushed to the off side.
|34.4 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, Short ball on middle, Wesley pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|34.5 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, FOUR! Pulled away! This is turning out to be a good over for Zimbabwe. Short ball on middle, Williams pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|34.6 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Sean Williams, Williams pushes this to the cover region for a dot.
|35.1 : Wahab Riaz to Wesley Madhevere, Full on off, Madhevere pushes it to cover where a fumble from the fielder allows the batsmen to take a single.
|35.2 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, WIDE! Too high! Short ball around middle, Williams ducks under it. Wided.
|Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Good length ball on the pads, Williams flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|35.3 : Wahab Riaz to Wesley Madhevere, Length ball on off, Madhevere defends it to point.
|35.4 : Wahab Riaz to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! Wahab Riaz is struggling with his line a little bit. Short ball on middle, Madhevere pulls it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
|35.5 : Wahab Riaz to Wesley Madhevere, On off defended to the off side.
|35.6 : Wahab Riaz to Wesley Madhevere, Full ball on middle, Wesley defends it back to the bowler.
|36.1 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, EDGY FOUR! Williams won't mind! Fullish ball outside off, Williams looks to drive but it takes the inside edge and it goes to the fine leg region for a boundary.
|36.2 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Short ball on middle, Williams pulls it to the deep square leg region and picks up a couple.
|36.3 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Good length ball outside off, Williams punches it to deep cover for a single.
|36.4 : Muhammad Musa to Wesley Madhevere, PLAY AND A MISS! Short ball outside off, Madhevere looks to play the cut but misses.
|36.5 : Muhammad Musa to Wesley Madhevere, Full ball on middle, Madhevere flicks it to the deep mid-wicket region for a single.
|36.6 : Muhammad Musa to Wesley Madhevere, Full ball on off, Wesley pushes it to mid off and collects a single.
|37.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Wesley Madhevere, Full ball on middle, Madhevere works it to mid on and takes a quick single.
|0.0 : Mohammad Hasnain is back into the attack. He has 4 wickets already to his name can he get a fifer here?
|37.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, Full on off, Williams pushes it to the off side.
|37.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, Short ball outside off, Williams leaves it alone. seems like it is as per the norms as no signal from the umpire.
|37.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, Length ball on middle, Williams flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|37.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Wesley Madhevere, Full ball on off, Wesley defends it to the cover.
|37.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Wesley Madhevere, OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch from Hasnain! He has a 5-fer to his name now. An amazing bowling performance from him. Short ball on off, Madhevere looks to pull but gets a top edge which lobs to the side of the pitch on the leg side. Hasnain runs after it and dives to take a magnificent catch.
|Sikandar Raza comes to bat now.
|38.1 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Good length ball on off, Williams plays it to the off side for a single.
|38.2 : Muhammad Musa to Sikandar Raza, Good length ball on off, Raza defends it to the cover region.
|38.3 : Muhammad Musa to Sikandar Raza, PLAY AND A MISS! Nicely bowled! Full outside off, Raza looks to drive but misses it altogether.
|38.4 : Muhammad Musa to Sikandar Raza, Raza is off the mark. Full on middle, Raza flicks it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
|38.5 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Good length ball outside off, Williams guides it to third man for a single.
|38.6 : Muhammad Musa to Sikandar Raza, On a length on middle, Raza tucks it to the mid on region.
|39.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, Full and outside off, driven through extra cover for a single.
|39.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sikandar Raza, Length ball outside off, Raza punches it through the off side and gets a brace.
|39.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sikandar Raza, Short and on off, Raza plays it to the leg side for a single.
|39.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sean Williams, DROPPED! Just not what the doctor ordered! Musa is the culprit there. He had all the time on earth to see it and take it still he spills it. Short and around off, Williams goes for the upper cut but gets it a bit square towards third man where Mohammad Musa runs in towards the ball but drops it at the last moment. How costly will this prove? As it was the well set Sean Williams who was dropped. A Single taken in the end.
|39.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sikandar Raza, Length around off, blocked to the off side.
|39.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Sikandar Raza, On off, Raza once again is happy to keep it out.
|40.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Full ball on off, Williams pushes it to cover.
|0.0 : Time for Powerplay 3. Now 5 fielders can be stationed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings. Shaheen Afridi is back on.
|40.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Another full ball on middle, Williams drives it past the bowler and takes a single before the mid off fielder cleans it up.
|40.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Sikandar Raza, Good length ball on off, Raza defends it back to the bowler.
|40.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Sikandar Raza, FOUR! UPPISH BUT WIDE OF THE FIELDER! Ful outside off, Raza drives it uppishly but wide of the fielder at cover for a boundary.
|40.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Sikandar Raza, Very full on the pads, Raza flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|40.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, On a length on off, Williams taps it to point.
|41.1 : Wahab Riaz to Sikandar Raza, Full and outside off, Raza drives it to deep cover for a single.
|41.2 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, On a length on off, Williams defends it out.
|41.3 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, FOUR! Good shot. Fullish on middle, Williams flicks it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|41.4 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Good length ball on middle, Williams tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|42.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Sikandar Raza, Short ball around off, Raza sways away from it.
|42.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Sikandar Raza, Back of a length ball on off, Raza pushes it to the off side for a single.
|42.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Full on off, Williams drives it to long on for a single.
|41.5 : Wahab Riaz to Sikandar Raza, On off, guided to third man for a single.
|41.6 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Good length ball on off, Williams drives it to cover.
|42.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Sikandar Raza, Good length ball on off, Raza taps it to the off side for a single.
|42.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, That was hit really hard from Williams. Full on middle, Williams hammers it back to the bowler. Afridi looks to take evasive action but gets hit on the hand. Let's hope that he is fine.
|42.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Low full toss on middle, Williams flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|43.1 : Wahab Riaz to Sikandar Raza, Short ball on the pads, Raza flicks it to fine leg for a single.
|43.2 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Very full on the pads, Williams digs it out to the leg side and crosses over for a single.
|43.3 : Wahab Riaz to Sikandar Raza, Length ball on off, Raza guides it to third man and takes a run.
|43.4 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, FOUR! Beautifully played from Williams. Wahab bowls a full toss on middle, Williams heaves it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|43.5 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, NO BALL! Riaz bowls a full toss above the waist. Williams plays it to the leg side for a single. A Free Hit will follow.
|Wahab Riaz to Sikandar Raza, SWING AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Raza looks to hammer it to the leg side but misses.
|43.6 : Wahab Riaz to Sikandar Raza, Length ball on the pads, Raza flicks it to fine leg for a single.
|44.1 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Good length ball outside off, Williams punches it to deep cover region for a single.
|44.2 : Muhammad Musa to Sikandar Raza, FOUR! Beautifully played! Full ball outside off, Raza creams the drive through the cover region for a boundary.
|44.3 : Muhammad Musa to Sikandar Raza, FOUR! Another one! Zimbabwe are making a move-on now. Very full outside off, Raza thrashes it to the deep extra cover region for a boundary.
|44.4 : Muhammad Musa to Sikandar Raza, Good length ball on off, Raza defends it to cover.
|44.5 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, FOUR! This one was hammered from Williams. Full on middle and leg, Williams hammers it towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|44.6 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Good length ball outside off, Williams looks to drive but misses it out.
|45.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Sikandar Raza, Full outside off, Raza taps it to third man for a single.
|45.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, TWO WIDES! Good length ball down the leg side, Williams looks to flick but misses. Rizwan fails to collect and the batters collect an extra.
|0.0 : Last 5 overs remaining.Ã‚Â How many can Zimbabwe add more with Raza and Williams out there? Can they go beyond the 270-run mark?
|45.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Sikandar Raza, Very full on middle, Raza digs it out towards mid on for a single.
|45.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Length ball on off, Williams defends it out to the off side.
|45.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Very full on middle, Williams manages to defend it out.
|45.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Full on off, Williams punches it to mid off.
|45.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Full toss on middle, Williams flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|46.1 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, Full ball outside off, Williams drives it to the deep cover region and a fumble allows the batters to take a couple.
|46.2 : Muhammad Musa to Sean Williams, On a length on off, Williams punches it to deep cover for a single.
|46.3 : Muhammad Musa to Sikandar Raza, Length ball on off, Raza punches it to cover.
|46.4 : Muhammad Musa to Sikandar Raza, EDGY FOUR! Zimbabwe won't mind the runs anyhow they come. Full ball on the pads, Raza looks to heave it away but it takes the inside edge and it goes past the keeper and into the fine leg fence.
|46.5 : Muhammad Musa to Sikandar Raza, SIX! Powered! 250 up for Zimbabwe. Brilliant from Raza. Full on middle, Raza lifts this over long on for a biggie.
|46.6 : Muhammad Musa to Sikandar Raza, Short ball around middle, Raza sways away from it. Tough day at the office for Musa as he finishes with 10-0-80-0.
|47.1 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, CENTURY FOR SEAN WILLIAMS! 4th hundred for him in ODIs. This has been a great knock and it has come at a time when Zimbabwe needed it the most. Excellent from the left-hander. Full on middle, Williams whips it to the deep mid-wicket region for a couple.
|47.2 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, FOUR! Brilliant, just brilliant. Full outside off, Williams hammers it to the deep cover region for a boundary.
|47.3 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Short and outside off, Williams punches it through the extra cover region and picks up a couple.
|47.4 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Full on middle, Williams drives it to long on and gives Raza the strike with a single.
|47.5 : Wahab Riaz to Sikandar Raza, Full on middle, Raza flicks it to mid-wicket and takes off for a single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Would have been close.
|47.6 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, FOUR! 14 from the over and another good one for Zimbabwe. Good length ball outside off, Williams hammers it to the deep extra cover region for a boundary.
|48.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Sikandar Raza, Full ball outside off, Raza lifts it over extra cover and picks up a couple.
|48.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Sikandar Raza, Full toss on middle, Raza tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|48.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Full ball on middle, Williams makes room and then looks to drive but it goes off the inside half of the bat towards mid off. A single taken.
|48.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Sikandar Raza, Fullish outside off, Raza drives it to cover and takes a single.
|48.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Excellent delivery! Very full outside off, Williams fails to dig it out.
|48.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Missed out. Full toss on middle, Williams heaves it to long on for a single.
|49.1 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, FOUR! Just one bounce and four. Brilliant hit from Williams. Gorgeous. Full on middle, Williams lifts it over the bowler's head for a boundary. The umpires check whether it is a six or a four. The replays show that it is a boundary.
|49.2 : Wahab Riaz to Sean Williams, Short ball on middle, Williams pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|49.3 : Wahab Riaz to Sikandar Raza, Good length ball outside off, Raza powers it over deep cover and picks up a couple.
|49.4 : Wahab Riaz to Sikandar Raza, Short ball around off, Raza looks to upper cut but misses.
|49.5 : Wahab Riaz to Sikandar Raza, OUT! TIMBER! Raza falls after playing a good knock. Full on middle, Raza makes room and then looks to heave it away to the leg side but misses and the ball goes onto hit the stumps.
|Donald Tiripano is the new man in with just one ball remaining in the Zimbabwean innings.
|49.6 : Wahab Riaz to Donald Tiripano, Full toss outside off, Tiripano slashes it to third man for a single. ZIMBABWE FINISH ON 278 FOR 6.
|Right then! The target for Pakistan is 279. Now the onus is on their batters and especially their openers who have been under a lot of criticism for slow starts. With Fakhar Zaman, it could change today. For Zimbabwe to win this, they need their bowlers to fire and fire early. Can the team from Africa win it or will Pakistan complete a whitewash? Do join us on the other side of the break for the chase.
|A tale of two halves is what the Zimbabwean innings can be termed as. After opting to bat they once again got off to the worst start. Once again they lost their skipper Chamu Chibhabha for a nought to the returning Mohammad Hasnain. Craig Ervine and Brian Chari too could not offer any resistance against the Pakistan bowlers thunderbolts. Once again the onus fell on the experienced pair of Taylor and Williams who did not disappoint as they stitched an 84-run stand. Taylor reached his fifty in the
|Pakistan's bowling unlike Zimbabwe's batting blew hot and cold. They started on fire with Hasnain and Afridi in full flow. The former though was oozing fire as he sent the three Zimbabwean batsmen back to the pavillion inside the first Powerplay. Since then, it was a dry run for all the bowlers as the pair of Williams and Taylor grinded it out in the middle. Though Hasnain came back to snare a couple of wickets to complete his ODI 5-fer, the rest could not live up to the challenge. Afridi was on