|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 3 2 1 4 4 . | 4 4 . . . 1
|Last bat : Milton Shumbac & b Shadab Khan8(10b1x40x6) SR:80.00, FoW:64/3 (9.4 Ovs)
|9.6 : Shadab Khan to Sean Williams, Two more! On off, this is hit over cover for two.
|9.5 : Shadab Khan to Sikandar Raza, Raza is off the mark! A full toss on the pads, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|9.2 : Shadab Khan to Sean Williams, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|9.4 : Shadab Khan to Milton Shumba, OUT! TAKEN! Caught and bowled! That is nicely taken! Really good from Shadab Khan! This is tossed up on off, Milton Shumba looks to push at it, this one holds in the surface a touch. It goes uppishly to the right of the bowler who takes it.
|9.3 : Shadab Khan to Sean Williams, This is swept through mid-wicket for one.
|9.1 : Shadab Khan to Sean Williams, Two! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for two.
|8.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, That has taken off! Length and on middle, this one gets big on the batter. Shumba looks to fend at it, it goes off the splice and lands safe on the off side.
|8.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, DROPPED! That should have bee taken! This is short and on middle, Williams pulls, it goes more off the splice towards mid-wicket. Iftikhar Ahmed dives to his left but spills it. One taken. Shaheen would have loved that wicket. He is wicket-less since the time he has returned and that would have lifted his spirit.
|8.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Overthrow and an extra run! On off, this is pushed through covers. They go for one. The throw hits the stumps at the keeper's end and deflects away from the fielder backing up. One more taken.
|8.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Fuller and on off, this is pushed towards mid off for one.
|8.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, FOUR! Short and pulled away! On middle, this is dragged over the mid-wicket fielder and into the fence. Welcome boundary. This will release a little bit of pressure.
|8.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Goes for a yorker but ends up serving a full toss, this is worked to mid-wicket. Another dot.
|7.6 : Shadab Khan to Sean Williams, That goes just over the off pole. The extra bounce saves Williams! Tosses it up outside off, Williams looks to play the slog sweep but misses. It goes over the off pole. Pakistan continue to keep it tight.
|7.5 : Shadab Khan to Milton Shumba, Shorter and on the pads, this is pulled to short fine leg. The fielder misfields but it is just the one.
|7.4 : Shadab Khan to Milton Shumba, Shorter and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|7.2 : Shadab Khan to Milton Shumba, Another single as this is pushed down to long off.
|7.3 : Shadab Khan to Sean Williams, On middle, this is worked down to long on for one more.
|7.1 : Shadab Khan to Sean Williams, On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|6.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, That is a top over from Shaheen! Milton Shumba steps out and looks to go over mid off. Shaheen drags his length back. This lands and moves away. Goes past the outside edge.
|6.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|6.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, Leading edge but safe! Angled into middle, Williams looks to work it on the leg side. It goes off the leading edge but lands just ahead of Shaheen who runs after the ball.
|6.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, That is a beauty! Wow! Shaheen goes wide of the crease and angles it into the off pole. This lands and moves away. Williams is beaten as he looks to play it on the leg side. It goes over the off pole.
|6.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Sean Williams, BEATEN! This is on a length and outside off, this one holds its line a little. Sean Williams looks to push at it but is beaten.
|6.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Length and around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|5.6 : Mohammad Wasim to Sean Williams, Three dots to end! On off, this is pushed to cover. Pakistan have done well to pull things back in the Powerplay. Zimbabwe are 47 for 2.
|5.5 : Mohammad Wasim to Sean Williams, That is hit hard but to the fielder! Shorter and outside off, Williams cuts but to point.
|5.4 : Mohammad Wasim to Sean Williams, This is short and on middle, this one skids through. Sean Williams pulls but it goes off the splice to mid on. He was beaten for pace there.
|5.3 : Mohammad Wasim to Sean Williams, FOUR! A gift for Williams to get off the mark and he takes full toll of it. This is short and outside off, Williams goes after it, it goes more off the top edge wide of the fielder at third man and into the fence.
|5.2 : Mohammad Wasim to Wesley Madhevere, A HUGE APPEAL FOR LBW BUT TURNED DOWN! Pakistan review but it seems high! OUT! THREE REDS! Did not see that coming, the way it is bouncing here, it seemed like it would go over! It though is hitting off and that is a really good review from Pakistan. They have both the openers in quick succession now. This is on a length and around off, this lands and skids through. Wesley Madhevere shuffles across and looks to flick but misses to get hit near the knee ro
|5.1 : Mohammad Wasim to Wesley Madhevere, Gets his line right this time! Slightly shorter and on the body. Wesley Madhevere hangs back and defends again.
|Mohammad Wasim to Wesley Madhevere, WIDE! Another extra! Short and down the leg side. Wesley Madhevere looks to pull but misses.
|4.6 : Haris Rauf to Craig Ervine, OUT! TAKEN! That is a fine catch and Rauf, who has been the go-to man for Pakistan, strikes in his first over and breaks the stand that was going along so nicely. This is short and fast on middle, Ervine looks to pull, he probably tries to pull as he is late in getting out of the way. He is not watching the ball while doing so. It goes off the top edge towards short fine leg. Wasim runs back and takes it nicely.
|4.5 : Haris Rauf to Craig Ervine, Really nice bounce there! Short and outside off, this one keeps on rising. Ervine looks to cut but is beaten.
|4.4 : Haris Rauf to Craig Ervine, Two mor! On the pads, this is clipped nicely towards deep square leg. The fielder runs to his right and keeps it down to two.
|4.3 : Haris Rauf to Wesley Madhevere, On off, Wesley Madhevere pushes it towards cover for one.
|4.2 : Haris Rauf to Craig Ervine, On the pads, Craig Ervine looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls towards short fine leg. A run taken.
|4.1 : Haris Rauf to Craig Ervine, Good stop in the end! Length and on off, Ervine guides it towards point. Shadab dives to his right and makes a good stop.
|3.6 : Naseem Shah to Wesley Madhevere, The extra ball does not cost Pakistan! On a length and around off, this is pushed to cover.
|Naseem Shah to Wesley Madhevere, WIDE! Another extra! Down the leg side. Wesley Madhevere looks to pull but misses.
|3.5 : Naseem Shah to Craig Ervine, Outside off, Ervine opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
|3.4 : Naseem Shah to Wesley Madhevere, Tip and run! On off, this is pushed towards cover for a quick run.
|3.3 : Naseem Shah to Wesley Madhevere, Good length and on off, Wesley guides it to point. This is where they need to bowl more.
|Naseem Shah to Wesley Madhevere, This is wayward! Down the leg side. Wesley lets it be. Wided.
|3.2 : Naseem Shah to Craig Ervine, That is a good stop again! On the pads, Ervine flicks it towards short fine leg. Wasim dives to his left and saves three for his side.
|3.1 : Naseem Shah to Craig Ervine, Two more! Pakistan continue to go full! No swing on this one again. It is hit towards mid off. Azam dives to his left and makes a good half stop. Two taken.
|2.6 : Mohammad Wasim to Wesley Madhevere, A dot to end! A testing over by Wasim but till, a productive one for Zimbabwe. On off, this shapes away. Wesley Madhevere hangs his bat out and is beaten.
|2.5 : Mohammad Wasim to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! Poor ball and put away! This is short and wide outside off, asking to be hit. Wesley Madhevere cuts it past point and this races away to the fence.
|2.3 : Mohammad Wasim to Wesley Madhevere, That has hit Wesley Madhevere! Might have hurt him! This is banged in short and on middle, Wesley Madhevere looks to pull but takes his eyes off the ball. It goes off the top edge, hits the body and then falls just beside the stumps. A run taken. Leg bye given. There may have been no top edge there.
|2.4 : Mohammad Wasim to Craig Ervine, Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|2.2 : Mohammad Wasim to Craig Ervine, Some movement for Wasim again! On middle, this one comes back in. Extra bounce too. Ervine works it on the leg side by taking one hand off the handle. A run taken.
|2.1 : Mohammad Wasim to Craig Ervine, This is a good delivery! This starts outside off and then comes back in, slightly shorter. Ervine looks to cut but not enough room to play that shot. He ends up chopping it to the keeper.
|Mohammad Wasim to Craig Ervine, WIDE! This is short and very wide outside off. Craig Ervine goes after it but misses. The Pakistan bowlers have just not started well.
|1.6 : Naseem Shah to Craig Ervine, A single to end! A good comeback then by the bowler after going for two boundaries on the first two balls. Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|1.5 : Naseem Shah to Craig Ervine, Three dots in a row! On off, this is guided to point.
|1.4 : Naseem Shah to Craig Ervine, Uppish but does not carry! Length and on off, Ervine looks to drive it on the up, he does so uppishly but on the bounce to mid off.
|1.3 : Naseem Shah to Craig Ervine, That is a beauty! Drags his length back, bowls it on off and angles it away. Ervine looks to defend but is beaten.
|1.2 : Naseem Shah to Craig Ervine, FOUR! Make that three in a row! This is timing wonderfully agai! On middle, Craig Ervine clips it past mid-wicket. This one also races away to the fence. Pakistan under pressure earlier on here.
|1.1 : Naseem Shah to Craig Ervine, FOUR! Slapped away! It is raining boundaries here! On a length and outside off, Craig Ervine stands tall and slaps it through covers for another boundary.
|0.6 : Naseem ShahÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Shaheen Afridi to Wesley Madhevere, He does and that is a dot to end! Length and outside off, left alone. A really good first over for Zimbabwe.
|0.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! To the left of Azam at mid off this time! This is even better and Zimbabwe are off to a flier. Fuller again and on off, Wesley Madhevere shows the full face of the bat and creams it through extra cover. Shaheen is not getting swing, he needs to drag his length back.
|0.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! That is wonderful, just wonderful timing! Afridi goes fuller and on off, no swing for him. This is pushed down the ground, the straight boundaries are small and this races away to the fence.
|0.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Craig Ervine, Leading edge but safe! Length and on middle, Ervine looks to work it on the leg side but this one holds its line. It goes off the leading edge down to third man for one.
|0.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Craig Ervine, Two more! Ervine is off the mark too. One more delivery on the pads, Shaheen probably looking to shape it away from leg but this goes on with the angle. It is worked over square leg for a couple.
|0.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Wesley Madhevere, Wesley Madhevere and Zimbabwe are underway straightaway! Three to start the innings. How rare is that? Do not remember a batter getting off with three runs last. Such is the ground here, you may see quite a few threes. Afridi goes for a yorker but ends up serving a full toss, this is clipped through square leg for three.
|0.0 : Done with pre-match formalities, it is time for action. The players are out in the middle. Regis ChakabvaÂ and Craig ErvineÂ to open for Zimbabwe. Shaheen AfridiÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
|We are all set for the action but as we have seen before, it will be national anthems first. It will be Zimbabwe's first followed by Pakistan's.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim (In for Asif Ali).
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Regis Chakabva (WK), Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans (In for Tendai Chatara).
|Babar Azam, the captain of PakistanÂ says they wanted to bowl first as there might be some movement earlier on. Informs everyone is fit and ready to go. Adds they have one change, Asif is out and Wasim comes in.
|Craig Ervine, the skipper of ZimbabweÂ says the wicket will play pretty much the same and they want to put up a good score on the board and put them under pressure. Adds they have to be ready for their pace attack, they need to adapt quickly and do well. Informs they have one change.
|TOSS - ZimbabweÂ have won the toss and they will BAT first!