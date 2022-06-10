|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . . 0wd 4 1 . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Fakhar Zamanc Romario Shepherd b Anderson Phillip17(28b3x40x6) SR:60.71, FoW:25/1 (6.2 Ovs)
|12.6 : Rovman Powell to Babar Azam, Length ball, outside off, slower as well. Azam knocks it to mid off. Did not time it that well there.
|12.5 : Rovman Powell to Babar Azam, Length and on top of off. Babar forces it to mid on.
|12.4 : Rovman Powell to Imam-ul-Haq, Short in length on the hips, nudged to square leg for one more.
|12.3 : Rovman Powell to Babar Azam, A single now as Azam punches it to deep cover.
|12.2 : Rovman Powell to Babar Azam, Hits the hard length, outside off. Azam slaps it to the right of deep cover and comes back for the second with ease.
|12.1 : Rovman Powell to Imam-ul-Haq, Serves it down the leg side. Imam helps it to fine leg and rotates the strike.
|11.6 : Rovman PowellÂ is into the attack now.
|Romario Shepherd to Babar Azam, A maiden from Romario Shepherd! This is full and on middle. Babar whips it to mid-wicket but straight to the man.Â
|11.5 : Romario Shepherd to Babar Azam, Slightly full and on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|11.4 : Romario Shepherd to Babar Azam, On middle, length, eased to mid on.Â
|11.3 : Romario Shepherd to Babar Azam, Straight on the pads,Â Babar flicks it to mid-wicket and the fielder is quick to react as he throws it at the keeper's end, building pressure here.
|11.2 : Romario Shepherd to Babar Azam, Length and on middle. Blocked out.
|11.1 : Romario Shepherd to Babar Azam, On a length and outside off. Azam drives it on the up but again to covers. Good shots but Azam is failing to find the gaps.Â
|10.6 : Anderson Phillip to Babar Azam, This time Babar finds the gap as he punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
|10.5 : Anderson Phillip to Babar Azam, Pitched up, outside off. Babar drives it beautifully but straight to cover.
|10.4 : Anderson Phillip to Imam-ul-Haq, Touch short and on middle, pulled to deep square leg for a single.
|10.3 : Anderson Phillip to Babar Azam, Bit full and around off, driven to the left of mid off for a single.
|10.2 : Anderson Phillip to Babar Azam, Length ball, outside off. Azam punches it hard but the point fielder makes a good stop.
|10.1 : Anderson Phillip to Imam-ul-Haq, On the pads, tucked behind square on the leg side for a single.
|9.6 : Powerplay 2! Now, 4 fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|Romario Shepherd to Babar Azam, Bit full on middle. Babar AzamÂ with a drive towards mid on.
|9.5 : Romario Shepherd to Babar Azam, Back of a length, around off. Babar AzamÂ blocks it off the back foot.
|9.4 : Romario Shepherd to Babar Azam, Hard length again from the bowler as he angles this on middle. Babar AzamÂ works it to mid-wicket.
|9.3 : Romario Shepherd to Imam-ul-Haq, On a length, on middle. Imam-ul-HaqÂ works it past square leg for a single.
|9.2 : Romario Shepherd to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR! Nice shot! Romario ShepherdÂ goes short on off. Enough time for the batter to get into his position as Imam-ul-HaqÂ rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|9.1 : Romario Shepherd to Imam-ul-Haq, On a length, on middle. Imam-ul-HaqÂ works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|8.6 : Just one over in between for Alzarri JosephÂ as Romario ShepherdÂ replaces him.
|Anderson Phillip to Babar Azam, Huge roar from the crowd as Babar AzamÂ gets off the mark! On a length, on middle. Babar AzamÂ works it past square leg and comes back for the second run.
|8.5 : Anderson Phillip to Babar Azam, Lands on a length, around off at 140.8 kph. Babar AzamÂ punches it to covers.
|8.4 : Anderson Phillip to Babar Azam, Goes fuller on off. Babar AzamÂ drives it to mid off without much timing.
|8.3 : Anderson Phillip to Imam-ul-Haq, Lands on a length, on middle. Imam-ul-HaqÂ works it to deep square leg for a single.
|8.2 : Anderson Phillip to Imam-ul-Haq, Back of a length, on off. Imam-ul-HaqÂ works it to mid-wicket.
|8.1 : Anderson Phillip to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR! Another bouncer another top edge but this time a boundary for Pakistan! Anderson PhillipÂ bangs it short on middle. Imam-ul-HaqÂ looks to hook it away. However, he gets the top edge of his blade and the ball flies over the keeper's head for a boundary.
|7.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Babar Azam, Goes fuller on middle. Babar AzamÂ drives it towards mid off.
|7.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Babar Azam, Back of a length, on off. Babar AzamÂ looks to defend but the ball keeps low and Azam gets the inside edge of his blade onto the pads.
|7.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Imam-ul-Haq, This is fuller and onÂ off. Imam-ul-HaqÂ looks to work it towards the leg side. However, the ball catches the outside edge of his blade and goes towards third man for a single.
|7.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Imam-ul-Haq, Serves a length delivery on off. Imam-ul-HaqÂ is solid in defence again.
|7.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Imam-ul-Haq, On a length, on off. Imam-ul-HaqÂ blocks it out.
|7.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Babar Azam, Huge appeal from Alzarri JosephÂ for LBW but the umpire is not interested and Nicholas PooranÂ eventually convinces his bowler that it is going down leg. This is full and around leg. Azam looks to clip it away but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes towards fine leg. A leg bye taken.
|6.6 : Anderson Phillip to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR! There is no stopping this one and Imam-ul-HaqÂ find the gap perfectly this time. Short and wide again, outside off. Imam-ul-HaqÂ cuts it hard and the ball goes past the diving point fielder for a boundary.
|6.5 : Anderson Phillip to Imam-ul-Haq, Short and wide, outside off. Imam-ul-HaqÂ cuts but straight to the point fielder.
|6.4 : Anderson Phillip to Imam-ul-Haq, Anderson PhillipÂ bangs it short, around off. Imam-ul-HaqÂ pulls but straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
|6.3 : Anderson Phillip to Imam-ul-Haq, Back of a length, around off. Not enough room for Imam-ul-HaqÂ to cut that and he just looks to guide it away but gets beaten.
|6.2 : The man in form, Babar AzamÂ walks out.
|Anderson Phillip to Fakhar Zaman, OUT! CAUGHT! Fakhar ZamanÂ departs early again! Anderson PhillipÂ strikes and this is a big wicket for West IndiesÂ on this very good batting track. This delivery is shorter in length, on middle. Fakhar ZamanÂ looks to pull it away but gets a huge top edge. The ball goes high in the air towards short fine leg and Romario ShepherdÂ takes a good catch. This will be a big disappointment for Fakhar Zaman, he has missed out on two games in a row in conditions th
|6.1 : Anderson Phillip to Fakhar Zaman, On the shorter side, around off. Fakhar ZamanÂ pushes it towards the off side.
|Anderson Phillip to Fakhar Zaman, WIDE! Back of a length, around leg. Fakhar ZamanÂ looks to whip it away but misses.
|5.6 : Romario Shepherd to Imam-ul-Haq, So after a couple in the first delivery, Romario ShepherdÂ has done well to bowl five dots balls in a row. On a length, on off. Imam-ul-HaqÂ skips down the track and pushes it towards covers.
|5.5 : Romario Shepherd to Imam-ul-Haq, Skiddy delivery that is near the off pole. Imam-ul-HaqÂ defends it square off the wicket on the off side.
|5.4 : Romario Shepherd to Imam-ul-Haq, Serves a length delivery on middle. Imam-ul-HaqÂ works it to mid-wicket.
|5.3 : Romario Shepherd to Imam-ul-Haq, Goes a bit short this time, around off. Imam-ul-HaqÂ punches it to mid off.
|5.2 : Romario Shepherd to Imam-ul-Haq, Hits the length hard again, on off. Imam-ul-HaqÂ blocks it solidly from his crease.
|5.1 : Romario Shepherd to Imam-ul-Haq, Starts off with a length delivery on the pads. Imam-ul-HaqÂ clips it nicely through mid-wicket for a couple.
|4.6 : Change from both ends as Romario ShepherdÂ is into the attack.
|Anderson Phillip to Fakhar Zaman, On a length andÂ on off. Zaman mistimes his pull to mid-wicket. Just three runs off the over. Good start by Anderson Phillip.
|4.5 : Anderson Phillip to Fakhar Zaman, Sprays this one on the pads. Zaman tickles it to short fine leg where Mayers dives to his right and gets a hand to it. The batters take two till then.
|4.4 : Anderson Phillip to Fakhar Zaman, Tight on the stumps from Phillip. Zaman blocks it out.
|4.3 : Anderson Phillip to Fakhar Zaman, Length ball at 139 clicks, this one stays a bit low. Zaman mistimes his punch to covers.Â
|4.2 : Anderson Phillip to Fakhar Zaman, Length ball on middle, nips back in a touch. Zaman looks to push but inner edges it onto the pads.Â
|0.0 : Anderson PhillipÂ is into the attack now as he replaces Alzarri JosephÂ after just a two over spell.
|4.1 : Anderson Phillip to Imam-ul-Haq, Starts with a length ball on the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
|3.6 : Kyle Mayers to Fakhar Zaman, Full and on off. Zaman on drives it to mid off. Imam wants a single but is sent back wisely and he makes it with a big dive. 9 runs off the over. PakistanÂ are off to a positive start.
|3.5 : Kyle Mayers to Fakhar Zaman, A length ball from 'round the wicket, outside off. Zaman hits it back to the bowler.
|3.4 : Kyle Mayers to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! Freebie again! Too much width there, full and outside off. Zaman drives it crisply through covers for another boundary.
|3.3 : Kyle Mayers to Fakhar Zaman, Full and on off, pushed to mid off.
|3.2 : Kyle Mayers to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! Poor from Mayers! There is no one standing at square and he serves a half-volley, on the pads. Zaman flicks it to square leg for a boundary.
|3.1 : Kyle Mayers to Imam-ul-Haq, Outside off, length, cut to deep point for a single.
|2.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Fakhar Zaman, Hits the hard length, around off. Zaman keeps it out on the leg side.
|Alzarri Joseph to Fakhar Zaman, Wide! Bangs a bouncer at 143 kph, on off. Zaman leaves it. Alzarri is not happy as that is given as a wide for height.
|2.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Fakhar Zaman, Pushes his length fuller, around off, driven to mid off.
|2.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Fakhar Zaman, Way outside off, easy leave forÂ Zaman.
|2.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Fakhar Zaman, Keeps it short and on middle. Zaman looks to pull but miscues it to covers. The ball is holding just a bit in the surface.
|2.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Fakhar Zaman, Short of a length, in the corridor, outside off. Zaman leaves it.
|2.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Fakhar Zaman, Angles it on the pads, it is flicked behind square on the leg side for a couple.
|1.6 : Kyle Mayers to Imam-ul-Haq, On a length and just outside off.Â Imam-Ul-Haq punches off the back foot but straight to cover.
|1.5 : Kyle Mayers to Fakhar Zaman, TAP AND RUN! On a length and on off. Zaman drops it to mid off for a single.
|1.4 : Kyle Mayers to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! First boundary for Zaman and he gets off the mark with a beautiful shot. This is full and way outside off. Zaman leans and drives it hard through cover-point for a boundary.
|Kyle Mayers to Fakhar Zaman, Wide! Tries to nip back into the left-hander but this one straightens and goes down the leg side. Zaman leaves it.Â
|1.3 : Kyle Mayers to Fakhar Zaman, Much better! This is near to the off pole, on a length at 122 clicks. Zaman covers his stumps and lets it through.
|1.2 : Kyle Mayers to Fakhar Zaman, Touch fuller and outside off. Zaman leaves it alone.
|1.1 : Kyle Mayers to Imam-ul-Haq, A length ball, across the left-hander, Imam-ul-HaqÂ tries to defend but the angle across takes the outside edge and goes to third man. PakistanÂ are underway with a single.
|0.6 : Kyle MayersÂ will share the new ball with Alzarri Joseph.
|Alzarri Joseph to Fakhar Zaman, Maiden over to start with! Good pace from Alzarri Joseph, keeps bowling at 140 clicks. This one is on the pads. Fakhar looks to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads.Â
|0.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Fakhar Zaman, Around off, this is on a length. Zaman punches it straight to covers.Â
|0.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Fakhar Zaman, Joseph keeps it short and angles it across. Zaman shoulders arms to it.
|0.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Fakhar Zaman, Short in length, outside off at 140 clicks. Zaman looks to pull it but misses. Good start by Joseph.
|0.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Fakhar Zaman, On a length and on middle. Zaman defends on the front foot.
|0.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Fakhar Zaman, Short of a length, around off, it nips back in. Zaman shoulders arms but the ball hits him on the body.Â
|0.0 : Outwalk the on-field umpires! We are all set to begin as the West Indies players are in the huddle with skipper, Nicholas PooranÂ giving some last minute instructions to his team. They disperse now to take their respective positions. Imam-ul-HaqÂ and Fakhar ZamanÂ are the openers for Pakistan. West IndiesÂ players take knee while Pakistan players keep their hand on their heartÂ in support of the Black Lives MatterÂ movement. Alzarri JosephÂ will start with the ball for West Indies. Here we go...
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (C), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip (In place of Jayden Seales), Hayden Walsh.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C),Â Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan,Â Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim (In place of Hasan Ali), Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Pakistan. They have elected to BAT first.
|Multan will host this match and there will be no reprieve for the players as the conditions will be tough to play at. The temperature is aroundÂ 40s and players will be ready to play in taxing flaming heat.Â It is a must win game for West Indies and the first match saw the batters doing an incredible job to score above 300 but they were coming against a top side who didnât back out easily and chased it pretty comfortably in the end. PakistanÂ are always coming in as the favorites and they will