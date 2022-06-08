|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 1 . . 4 . | . . . 2 .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|1.5 : Hasan Ali to Kyle Mayers, No run.
|1.4 : Hasan Ali to Kyle Mayers, 2 runs.
|1.3 : Hasan Ali to Kyle Mayers, Fuller and around off, the ball is coming a bit late. Mayers looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.Â
|1.2 : Hasan Ali to Kyle Mayers, On middle. on a length. Blocked out.
|1.1 : Hasan Ali to Kyle Mayers, Ali starts with a short of a length, on the hips. Mayers looks to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|0.6 : Hasan AliÂ will bowl from the other end.
|0.0 : Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
|0.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Shai Hope, A dot to end the over! Afridi bangs a bouncer, around off. Hope thinks to ramp it away but lets it through inÂ the end.Â
|0.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Shai Hope, FOUR! Beautiful shot from Hope! This is overpitched and across, around off. Hope drives it crisply through covers for a boundary.
|0.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Shai Hope, Touch fuller and on off. Hope drives it to mid off.
|0.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Shai Hope, Tight from Afridi! On a length and on middle. Hope defends it on the front foot.
|0.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Kyle Mayers, On a length and on middle. Mayers nudges it behind square on the leg side for a single.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action. The players of PakistanÂ are out in a huddle before their spread out. Shai HopeÂ and Kyle MayersÂ are the openers for the Windies. Shaheen AfridiÂ to start with the ball. West IndiesÂ players take the knee to support the BLMÂ movement.Â
|0.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Shai Hope, A length ball, outside off, shaping a bit away. Hope looks to cut but it goes off the outside edge and to third man for a single. West IndiesÂ are underway.
|0.0 : The players from both teams line up for their respective national anthems. It is West Indies' first followed by Pakistan's.
|TOSS - West IndiesÂ have won the toss and they will BAT first!
|Both the sides have won their last series. Pakistan managed to beat the Aussies here at home whereas, the Windies won their overseas tour. The hosts will be pretty confident but the Windies are a side which can never be taken lightly. A lot of interesting battles to look forward to. Who do you think will start the series with a win? Stay tuned for the toss in a bitâ¦It is not just the battle between the players but also with the sun as it will not be an easy task for the players to play under t