|0.0 : After rain and bad lights played spoilsport in Rawalpindi, it is time for Test cricket to return to Karachi. Centuries from debutant, Abid Ali and Babar Azam showed why Pakistan can never be counted out. They would look to repeat the same heroics with the bat. On the bowling end of things, the hosts will be forced to make a change as Usman Shinwari is ill so it will be interesting to see if the hosts replace him with leg spinner Yasir Shah or once again surprise everyone and go without a proper
|TOSS - Pakistan skipper, Azhar Ali has the coin in hand. Up it goes and it comes down in the hosts' favour. PAKISTAN OPT TO BAT!
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah (In for Usman Shinwari), Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya (In for Kasun Rajitha), Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.
|Just before the start, Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis is caught down for a quick chat with Danny Morrison. Waqar Yonis hopes that his boys enjoy as much as he does. Reminds us that he made his debut and tells us that there is something on offer for the pacers and he hopes that his bowlers can do a good job. Tells that they knew that rain would play a part and there was a bit of a grass and hence they went with 4 pacers. Waqar says that they are bringing back Yasir Shah and he is hopeful t
|We are all set to begin! The Sri Lankan players are out in a huddle before they take their position in the field. Shan Masood and Abid Ali walk out to open the innings for the hosts. Vishwa Fernando to start the proceedings with the new ball. Masood to take the strike. Three slips and a gully. Here we go!
|0.1 : V Fernando to Masood, Vishwa starts with a fuller delivery on off. Masood starts his innings with a solid front foot defense. Hint of shape first up for Vishwa.
|0.2 : V Fernando to Masood, Goes outside off and makes it come back in. Masood shows awareness of his off pole and shoulders arms to it.
|0.3 : V Fernando to Masood, Good length ball outside off, Vishwa wants Shan to drive but Masood is happy to watch it carry to the keeper.
|0.4 : V Fernando to Masood, Good length ball on off, Masood defends it back to the bowler and shouts a loud no to his partner.
|0.5 : V Fernando to Masood, Good length ball on the pads, Masood looks to flick it to the on side but closes the phase of the bat early and it goes back to the bowler off the leading edge.
|0.6 : V Fernando to Masood, Maiden to start with. Tidy start from Vishwa. The last ball is fuller around off, Shan strokes it towards point. The fielder there dives to his left and saves runs for his side.
|Lahiru Kumara to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : L Kumara to Ali, A bit of noise there. Not sure whether it was of the ball clipping the pad or the bat hitting the pad. Kumara starts with a length ball down the leg side, Abid looks to flick but misses. Dickwella behind the stumps dives to his left but fails to take it cleanly. Wouldn't have mattered as the ball did not kiss the bat.
|1.2 : L Kumara to Ali, Another one down the leg side and once again Abid tries to flick but to no avail.
|1.3 : L Kumara to Ali, Right off the meat! Good length ball on off, Abid shows that he is a man in form as he defends it right of the middle of the blade towards cover.
|1.4 : L Kumara to Ali, Good length ball which comes in to the right-hander. It is around the pads, Ali looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|1.5 : L Kumara to Ali, Pakistan get their scoreboard underway, albeit a leg bye. Slightly fuller and angling in. Abid looks to flick but misses. The ball goes to the leg side off the pads. There is a slight appeal but the umpire turns it down as it is doing too much and in the meantime they steal a leg bye.
|1.6 : L Kumara to Masood, Beauty to end with. Back of a length delivery around off, it looks to go with the angle but straightens after hitting the deck. Shan looks to defend but gets beaten.
|2.1 : V Fernando to Ali, Very good ball this. Very full, almost a yorker around off. Abid does really well to jam it out towards mid on.
|2.2 : V Fernando to Ali, Good length ball outside off, asking Abid to have a crack at it but he shoulders arms to it.
|2.3 : V Fernando to Ali, A Steven Smith-esque leave this. Fuller outside off, Abid leaves it alone in an unorthodox manner.
|2.4 : V Fernando to Ali, Down the leg side. Abid looks to flick but misses. Looks like they are intentionally bowling one or two down the leg side to Abid Ali so that he can kiss one of his flick which can go to the keeper. Not sure whether this is a right plan or not.
|2.5 : V Fernando to Ali, Better line and length this. On the good length area and outside off, Abid leaves it alone.
|2.6 : V Fernando to Ali, Even better line. On the off pole and full. Abid defends it really nicely off his front foot.
|3.1 : L Kumara to Masood, Stifled appeal but nothing from the umpire. Looked to be high and also pitching outside leg. It is on the pads, Shan looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. The bowler goes up in appeal but the umpire is unmoved.
|3.2 : L Kumara to S Masood, EDGED AND FOUR! First runs off the bat and it has come in a streaky way. First runs in Test cricket in Pakistan for Shan Masood. Beautiful ball this. Good length ball, on the channel of uncertainty. Shan looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes right in the gap between third slip and gully to the fence for a boundary. This will encourage Lahiru more than Shan.
|3.3 : L Kumara to Masood, Short ball outside off, Maood ducks away.
|3.4 : L Kumara to Masood, Length ball on off, Masood defends it towards point and shouts a loud no.
|3.5 : L Kumara to Masood, On the fourth stump line, SM shoulders arms to it.
|3.6 : L Kumara to Masood, Full on off, Masood defends it with a straight bat towards mid on.
|4.1 : V Fernando to Ali, Good length ball outside off, it goes away with the angle. Abid does not go chasing after it and lets it carry to the keeper.
|4.2 : V Fernando to Ali, Closer to the off pole but still outside so Shan leaves it alone.
|There is an issue with the sightscreen and hence there is a delay.
|Once again Abid pulls out of his stride as Vishwa comes charging in. There are fans sitting there which has caused Abid to lose his focus. The umpire has gone near the ropes and he is having a word there.
|4.3 : V Fernando to Ali, Finally Vishwa delivers and bowls it on a length on off. Abid defends it towards point.
|4.4 : V Fernando to Ali, Good length ball on middle and off, Abid defends it to the right of the bowler.
|4.5 : V Fernando to Ali, FOUR! After a long time Abid Ali is off the mark. Good length ball outside off, Abid cuts it over point and gets off the mark with a boundary. Shot of a man in form.
|4.6 : V Fernando to Ali, Wild delivery way outside off. Abid leaves it alone.
|5.1 : L Kumara to Masood, On a good length on off, Masood punches it towards point. The batsmen take a run.
|5.2 : L Kumara to Ali, Good length delivery on off, Ali defends it off the back foot.
|5.3 : L Kumara to Ali, On a good length on middle, Abid blocks it well.
|5.4 : L Kumara to Ali, Good length delivery on off, Abid defends it off the front foot.
|5.5 : L Kumara to Ali, On a good length on middle, Abid blocks it off the back foot.
|5.6 : L Kumara to Ali, On a good length on off, Abid keeps it out.
|6.1 : V Fernando to Masood, OUT! Bowled! Beauty of a delivery! WOW! That is every pace bowler's dream delivery. Too good for Shan Masood. Vishwa charges in and shows good seam position. The ball hits the surface and shapes away at the end. Masood looks to defend but gets squared up and the ball hits the top of off pole. Cracker of a delivery to begin the over and Shan's poor series continues. You can watch this delivery on loop and you will never get bored. Shan Masood will not want to watch it t
|0.0 : Azhar Ali, the skipper, is the new batsman in.
|6.2 : V Fernando to Ali, The Pakistan Test skipper starts his innings with a calm leave to begin his innings.
|6.3 : Fernando to A Ali, OUT! Bowled! Another gem and what an over this is turning out to be. Right through the gate. Vishwa is bowling venom here. Good length ball on off, it comes in to the right-hander. Azhar Ali looks to defend but the ball goes right between the gate of bat and pads to dislodge the off stump. Azhar Ali's poor 2019 continues and the misery piles on him. A silver duck for the skipper. Wicket, dot, wicket. What an over this is turning out to be.
|Babar Azam is the next batsman in.
|6.4 : V Fernando to Azam, One bad ball. After two gems this can be let go. Down the leg side, Babar looks to flick but misses.
|6.5 : V Fernando to Azam, Good length ball outside off, Azam leaves it alone.
|6.6 : V Fernando to Azam, Another length ball outside off and Babar calmly shoulders arms to it. End of a terrific over from Vishwa. Double wicket maiden.
|7.1 : L Kumara to Ali, On a good length on off, Abid offers a solid defense on this one.
|7.2 : L Kumara to Ali, Bowls a bouncer outside leg, Abid does well to duck under it.
|7.3 : L Kumara to Ali, FOUR! Beautiful shot this. Good length ball around off, Abid gets on his back foot and punches it gorgeously through covers for a boundary. He is continuing from where he left off in Rawalpindi.
|7.4 : L Kumara to Ali, Good length delivery on middle, Ali blocks it off the back foot.
|7.5 : L Kumara to Ali, Full delivery on middle, Ali drives it back towards the bowler and Kumara picks the ball and hits the stumps at the striker's end in his followthrough. But Abid Ali was well in.
|7.6 : L Kumara to Ali, On a good length on off, Abid blocks it off the front foot.
|8.1 : V Fernando to Azam, Full delivery down the leg side, Azam looks to flick but misses it. It goes towards the keeper safely.
|8.2 : V Fernando to Azam, FOUR! Babar is off the mark with a boundary. Poor ball this. On the pads, Azam just tickles it fine down the leg side and fetches himself a boundary.
|8.3 : V Fernando to Azam, On a good length on middle, Azam blocks it off the front foot.
|8.4 : Fernando to Azam, Excitement from the keeper but not so much from Dickwella. Another one down the leg side, Azam looks to flick but there is two noises. Dickwella dives to his left and catches it. There is an appeal but the umpire turns it down. Replays later on show that the bat hit the pad and the ball kissed the pad.
|8.5 : V Fernando to Azam, On the stumps, Babar defends it with a dead bat.
|8.6 : V Fernando to Azam, Bowls it down the leg side, Babar looks to flick but misses it.
|Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne is into the attack. Looks like maybe it is for a change of ends for someone or there is an elaborate plan because you seldom see someone coming on so early for change of ends. Let's see what the Lankan skipper can offer with the ball.
|9.1 : D Karunaratne to Ali, On a good length on off, Abid defends it off the front foot.
|9.2 : D Karunaratne to Ali, Good length delivery on middle, Ali blocks it off the back foot.
|9.3 : D Karunaratne to Ali, FOUR! Nice shot. Length delivery on off, Ali slaps it through covers for a boundary.
|9.4 : D Karunaratne to Ali, On a good length on middle, Abid defends it off the back foot.
|9.5 : D Karunaratne to Ali, SIX! Poor ball this. Half tracker on off and middle. Abid will punish it even in his sleep and he pulls it over the mid-wicket fence for a the first biggie of the game.
|9.6 : D Karunaratne to Ali, On a length on middle, Abid flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|10.1 : V Fernando to A Ali, On a good length and outside off, Ali taps it to point.
|10.2 : V Fernando to Ali, FOUR! That is put away! Length delivery outside off, Abid punches it through covers for a boundary.
|10.3 : V Fernando to Ali, Outside off, Ali offers no shot to this one.
|10.4 : V Fernando to Ali, Outside off, Ali leaves it alone.
|10.5 : V Fernando to Ali, Length delivery on middle, Abid flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run.
|Big moment in the game. Babar Azam has been adjudged LBW but he has referred it straightaway which indicates there must be some bat involved. Let's see what the replays have to say. Ultra Edge shows spike and Babar survives to the relief of all the fans in Pakistan.
|10.6 : Fernando to Azam, NOT OUT! Good use of the review. A full toss from Vishwa around leg. Babar looks to flick but misses and the ball hits him on the pads. The Sri Lankan players go up in a confident appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Babar does not even consult his partner and straightaway signals the 'T'. Replay rolls in and Ultra Edge shows spike as the ball goes past the bat. The on-field umpire will have to overturn his decision. The fans in here take a sigh of relief as their tal
|Drinks Break! It has been an excellent hour for Sri Lanka. They have kept it tight and have picked two wickets. Vishwa Fernando has looked superb in the morning. On the other hand, the hosts would hope that Babar Azam and Abid Ali can once again play a similar knock to which they played in Rawalpindi.
|Lasith Embuldeniya is into the attack.
|11.1 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, FOUR! Cracking shot. Short delivery outside off, Ali cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
|11.2 : L Embuldeniya to A Ali, FOUR! Short, wide and punished. Poor start from Embuldeniya. He offers width outside off, Abid quickly gets on his back foot and cuts it through point once again for a boundary. He is super strong in that area and will punish you 9/10 times.
|11.3 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, Tossed up delivery on off, Abid defends it off the front foot.
|11.4 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, BEATEN! Beauty of a delivery! Flighted delivery just outside off, Abid looks to defend but misses it due to the spin on this one.
|11.5 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, Floated delivery on off, Abid plays it to covers.
|11.6 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, Loopy delivery on middle, Ali defends it off the front foot.
|12.1 : V Fernando to Azam, Full delivery outside off, Babar drives it towards mid off.
|12.2 : V Fernando to Azam, On a good length on off, Azam defends it off the back foot.
|12.3 : V Fernando to Azam, FOUR! Nicely played. A little too full on off, Babar waits and then just squeezes it through the gap past gully for a boundary. Runs starting to flow here for Pakistan. This is the class of this man. Did not play this shot with power but with just timing and sense.
|12.4 : V Fernando to Azam, Bowls it down the leg side, Azam looks to flick but misses it.
|12.5 : V Fernando to Azam, On a good length and outside off, Azam shoulders arms to this one.
|12.6 : V Fernando to Azam, BEATEN! Full delivery outside off, Azam looks to drive but misses it.
|13.1 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, Tossed up delivery on off, Abid plays it to point.
|13.2 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, BEATEN! Flighted delivery just outside off, Abid looks to defend but misses it.
|13.3 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, Floated delivery on middle, Abid defends it off the back foot.
|13.4 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, Tossed up delivery on middle, Abid blocks it off the front foot.
|13.5 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, BEATEN! Flighted delivery outside off, Abid looks to defend but misses it due to the turn on this one.
|13.6 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, Loopy delivery on off, Ali blocks it off the front foot.
|14.1 : V Fernando to Azam, On a good length on middle, Azam blocks it off the back foot.
|14.2 : V Fernando to Azam, Outside off, Babar leaves it alone.
|14.3 : V Fernando to Azam, Good length delivery on middle, Azam blocks it off the front foot.
|14.4 : V Fernando to Azam, Outside off, Azam shoulders arms to this one.
|14.5 : V Fernando to Azam, Full delivery outside off, Azam drives it towards covers for a run.
|14.6 : V Fernando to Ali, Outside off, Abid offers no shot to this one.
|15.1 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Tossed up delivery on off, Azam defends it off the front foot.
|15.2 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Flighted delivery on middle, Azam comes down the track and blocks it.
|15.3 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Floated delivery on off, Azam punches it through point. The batsmen cross ends.
|15.4 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, Loopy delivery on middle, Ali blocks it off the back foot.
|15.5 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, FOUR! Nicely played! Flighted delivery on middle and leg, Abid sweeps it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|15.6 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, Tossed up delivery on middle, Ali defends it off the back foot.
|Lahiru Kumara is back on. 4-1-9-0 are his figures so far.
|16.1 : L Kumara to Azam, Outside off, Babar leaves it alone.
|16.2 : L Kumara to Azam, On a good length on off, Azam keeps it out.
|16.3 : L Kumara to Azam, Again outside off, Babar offers no shot to this one.
|16.4 : L Kumara to Azam, Length delivery on off, Azam taps it towards point for a run.
|16.5 : L Kumara to Ali, On a length and outside off, Ali plays it to point.
|16.6 : L Kumara to Ali, Length delivery on middle, Abid flicks it to mid-wicket.
|17.1 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, FOUR! Easy pickings this for a man of Babar's caliber. Short outside off, Babar gets on his back foot and creams his punch through covers for a boundary.
|17.2 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Flighted delivery on off, Azam defends it off the front foot.
|17.3 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Tossed up delivery on off, Azam looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards point. The batsmen take a single.
|17.4 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, Floated delivery on middle, Abid defends it off the back foot.
|17.5 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, BEATEN! Flighted delivery outside off, Abid looks to defend but misses it.
|17.6 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, Flighted delivery on middle, Ali defends it off the back foot.
|18.1 : L Kumara to B Azam, FOUR! Babar brings up the 50-run stand up in style. Slightly overpitched on off. Babar does not need much to go wrong for him to make the bowler's punish. He creams it through covers and holds the pose for the camera.
|18.2 : L Kumara to Azam, Full delivery on middle, Azam flicks it to mid on.
|18.3 : L Kumara to Azam, Full again and outside off, Azam drives it to point.
|18.4 : L Kumara to Azam, On a good length on off, Azam defends it off the front foot.
|18.5 : L Kumara to Azam, Full delivery on middle, Azam drives it towards mid on.
|18.6 : L Kumara to Azam, Good length delivery on middle, Azam blocks it off the front foot.
|19.1 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, Tossed up delivery on off, Ali defends it off the front foot.
|19.2 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, Flighted delivery on middle, Ali sweeps it through square leg. The batsmen take a run.
|19.3 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Floated delivery on off, Azam punches it to point.
|19.4 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Loopy delivery on middle, Azam nudges it towards square leg for a run.
|19.5 : L Embuldeniya to Ali, Flighted delivery on middle, Ali flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|19.6 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Tossed up delivery on middle, Azam comes down the track and blocks it.
|20.1 : L Kumara to Ali, Flighted delivery on middle, Ali looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Replays show that there was a clear inside edge on this one.
|20.2 : L Kumara to Ali, Full delivery on middle, Abid drives it towards mid on.
|Last second review from Abid. He has beem adjudged LBW. It looks plumb to the naked eye but let's see what the replays have to say.
|20.3 : L Kumara to Ali, OUT! LBW! Pakistan don't just lose a big wicket but they also lose one of their reviews. This is a body blow for them. The budding stand has been cut short and this time Abid cannot convert his start. He survived an inswinging delivery early in this over but this time his luck has ran out. Very good ball this from Kumara. Fast and swinging in from around off. Abid looks to defend but misses and the ball hits him on the front pad. There is a huge appeal and the umpire raise
|Asad Shafiq walks out to bat next.
|20.4 : L Kumara to A Shafiq, Full on middle, Asad pushes it to mid on to start his innings.
|20.5 : L Kumara to Shafiq, Back of a length on off, Shafiq this time blocks it off his back foot.
|20.6 : L Kumara to Shafiq, On the pads, Asad flicks it to mid-wicket to get through the over. Successful over for Sri Lanka.
|21.1 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Flighted delivery on off, Azam defends it off the front foot.
|21.2 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Tossed up delivery on middle, Azam comes down the track and flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run.
|21.3 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Full delivery on middle, Shafiq drives it uppishly towards the bowler where it falls just short of Embuldeniya.
|21.4 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Floated delivery on middle, Shafiq blocks it off the front foot.
|21.5 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|21.6 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Loopy delivery on off, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|22.1 : L Kumara to B Azam, In the air but safe. Babar is lucky to survive this. Excellent short ball from Lahiru. It is pacy and well directed. On the body, Babar is late to get his bat up. He ends up playing a very awkward flick to the short one. He ends up chipping it to the vacant area at mid-wicket and gets a single. Very good from Lahiru to surprise BA.
|22.2 : L Kumara to Shafiq, Outside off, Shafiq shoulders arms to this one.
|22.3 : L Kumara to Shafiq, On a good length on off, Shafiq defends it to covers.
|22.4 : L Kumara to Shafiq, Length delivery on middle, Shafiq flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick run.
|22.5 : L Kumara to Azam, On a length and outside off, Azam punches it through covers. Embuldeniya tries to stop it but fumbles. The batsmen get three runs.
|22.6 : L Kumara to Shafiq, On a good length on middle, Shafiq blocks it well.
|23.1 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Tossed up delivery on off, Azam defends it out.
|23.2 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Flighted delivery on off, Azam punches it through point for a run.
|23.3 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Floated delivery on off, Shafiq blocks it well.
|23.4 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Loopy delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it out.
|23.5 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Asad blocks it off the front foot.
|23.6 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it off the front foot. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 1!
|Brilliant session for the visitors. They have been excellent with the cherry in hand. The pacers have been good. They started off bowling tight line and lengths and Vishwa Fernando was the first one to draw first blood. His double-wicket scalp put them on the front foot early on. Abid Ali and Babar Azam then continued from where they left off at Rawalpindi but after getting off to a start Abid failed to convert it this time as Lahiru Kumara got rid of him just about 12 minutes before the break.
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|We are back for the second session. The Sri Lankan players are out in the middle. Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq will resume their innings for Pakistan. Lahiru Kumara will start the proceedings for the second session.
|24.1 : L Kumara to Azam, Kumara starts with a good length ball outside off. Babar starts the session with calmness as he does not disturb this one.
|24.2 : L Kumara to Azam, Length delivery outside off, Azam shoulders arms to it.
|24.3 : L Kumara to Azam, A very low full toss on off, Babar pushes it to mid off. First ball he has hit in this session and it has come closer to the middle so solid start.
|24.4 : L Kumara to Azam, Full and swinging in on off. Azam pushes it to mid off.
|24.5 : L Kumara to Azam, Good length ball on off, Babar defends it with a straight bat.
|24.6 : L Kumara to Azam, Length delivery around off, Babar looks to play it on the off side but it goes straight off the inner half of the bat. Maiden to start the second session.
|Lasith Embuldeniya to bowl from the other end.
|25.1 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Floated delivery on off, Shafiq blocks it well.
|25.2 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on off, Shafiq punches it through point. The fielder chases it, slides and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|25.3 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Tossed up delivery on off, Azam defends it off the front foot.
|25.4 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Flighted delivery on middle, Azam defends it off the back foot.
|25.5 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Loopy delivery on middle, Azam comes down the track and drives it back towards the bowler.
|25.6 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Tossed up delivery on middle, Azam defends it off the back foot.
|26.1 : L Kumara to Shafiq, What a beautiful ball. That cut Asad Shafiq in half. Pacy and coming in from outside off. Asad looks to defend but the ball goes right between his bat and pad and over the stumps. Dickwella does really well diving to his left. It was going away from him.
|26.2 : L Kumara to Shafiq, On a good length on off, Shafiq defends it off the front foot.
|26.3 : Kumara to Shafiq, Good length delivery on off, Shafiq looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Replays show that there was a clear inside edge on this one.
|26.4 : L Kumara to Shafiq, On a good length on middle, Shafiq keeps it out.
|26.5 : L Kumara to Shafiq, On a good length on off, Shafiq defends it off the front foot.
|26.6 : L Kumara to Shafiq, Full delivery on middle, Shafiq drives it to mid on.
|27.1 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Full toss on middle, Azam comes down the track and drives it towards mid on. The fielder does well to stop it. The batsmen take a single.
|27.2 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Floated delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|27.3 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|27.4 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Full delivery on off, Azam drives it through covers. The batsmen cross ends.
|27.5 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Floated delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it out.
|27.6 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on off, Asad plays it to point.
|28.1 : L Kumara to Azam, Bowls a bouncer outside off, Azam lets it sail through to the keeper.
|28.2 : L Kumara to Azam, FOUR! First boundary of the session and what a crunching shot it is. Full outside off, Babar gets on his front foot and slams his drive through point for a boundary.
|28.3 : Kumara to B Azam, In the air and ... Babar survies! Typical fast bowler's response but a very well directed one as well. Back of a length ball around the body. The ball shoots up onto the batsman. Babar puts his bat to defend his face. The ball takes the top edge and lobs up in the air. The bowler tries his bets to the get there but it falls away from him in no man's land.
|28.4 : L Kumara to Azam, Full delivery on off, Azam drives it to mid off.
|28.5 : L Kumara to Azam, Bowls a bouncer, Azam ducks under it.
|28.6 : L Kumara to Azam, Bowls a bumper again, Azam watches it sail through to the keeper.
|29.1 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on off, Shafiq punches it through point for a run.
|29.2 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Tossed up delivery on off, Azam plays it to point.
|29.3 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, SIX! Don't bother looking that has gone over the ropes with ease. Excellent use of the feet from Asad. This is a pressure releasing shot from him. Floated on middle, Asad comes down the track, maintains his balance and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.
|29.4 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Floated delivery on middle, Azam defends it off the back foot.
|29.5 : Embuldeniya to Azam, Tossed up delivery on off, Azam looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|29.6 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Flighted delivery on middle, Azam flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|30.1 : L Kumara to Shafiq, On a good length on off, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|30.2 : L Kumara to Shafiq, Length delivery on off, Shafiq taps it through point. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen get three runs.
|30.3 : L Kumara to Azam, On a good length on middle, Azam defends it off the front foot.
|30.4 : L Kumara to Azam, FOUR! Another smart shot from Babar. He is oozing confidence. Good length ball outside off, Babar waits and then cuts it through point for a boundary.
|30.5 : L Kumara to Azam, Full delivery on middle, Azam flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs. Brings up the 100 for the hosts.
|30.6 : L Kumara to Azam, Outside off, Azam offers no shot to this one.
|Dilruwan Perera is into the attack.
|31.1 : D Perera to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on off, Shafiq drives it back towards the bowler.
|31.2 : D Perera to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq flicks it towards the leg side.
|31.3 : D Perera to A Shafiq, Floated delivery on off, Shafiq looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards slip in one bounce.
|31.4 : D Perera to Shafiq, Full delivery on middle, Shafiq drives it through mid on for a run.
|31.5 : D Perera to Azam, The batsman has driven that ball straight back.
|31.6 : D Perera to Azam, FOUR! Another fifty for Babar Azam. Jeez this guy is some player. He has looked so good out in the middle and he brings up his fifty in style. Short outside off, Babar transfers his weight on his back foot and then cuts it through point to get to his 13th Test fifty. Time to put it back to 12 and convert this into 4th Test ton?
|Vishwa Fernando is back on. 8-3-18-2 are his figures so far.
|32.1 : V Fernando to Shafiq, FOUR! Not a welcome Vishwa would have wanted. Back of a length on off, Asad is quick to get on his back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|32.2 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Length delivery on off, Shafiq punches it to point.
|32.3 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Outside off, Shafiq offers no shot to this one.
|32.4 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Outside off again, Asad leaves it alone.
|32.5 : V Fernando to Shafiq, On a good length and outside off, Shafiq lets it go.
|32.6 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Good length delivery on off, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|33.1 : D Perera to Azam, Tossed up delivery on middle, Azam pushes it through mid on for a single.
|33.2 : D Perera to A Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq drives it to mid on.
|33.3 : D Perera to Shafiq, Floated delivery on middle, Shafiq drives it back towards the bowler.
|33.4 : D Perera to Shafiq, Loopy delivery on middle, Asad defends it off the back foot.
|33.5 : D Perera to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on off, Shafiq blocks it off the front foot.
|33.6 : D Perera to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, Shafiq comes down the track and drives it towards long on for a single.
|34.1 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Outside off, Shafiq offers no shot to this one.
|34.2 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Outside off again, Shafiq shoulders arms to this one.
|34.3 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Length delivery outside off, Shafiq slaps it through covers. The batsmen cross ends.
|34.4 : V Fernando to B Azam, Full delivery on middle, Babar drives it to mid on.
|34.5 : V Fernando to Azam, Full delivery outside off, Azam drives it to covers.
|34.6 : V Fernando to Azam, Outside off, Azam leaves it alone.
|35.1 : D Perera to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, Shafiq drives it towards mid on for a run.
|35.2 : D Perera to Azam, Flighted delivery on off, Azam defends it off the front foot.
|35.3 : D Perera to Azam, Floated delivery on middle, Azam flicks it to mid-wicket.
|35.4 : D Perera to Azam, Loopy delivery on off, Azam blocks it off the front foot.
|35.5 : D Perera to B Azam, Full delivery on middle, Azam drives it towards mid on for a single.
|35.6 : D Perera to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq drives it through mid on. The batsmen take a run. 50-run stand is up between Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam.
|36.1 : V Fernando to Shafiq, On a good length on middle, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|36.2 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Outside off, Asad leaves it alone.
|36.3 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Full delivery on off, Asad drives it towards mid off for a run.
|36.4 : V Fernando to Azam, On a length on off, Azam drives it through point. The batsmen take a run.
|36.5 : V Fernando to Shafiq, On a good length on off, Shafiq defends it off the front foot.
|36.6 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Bowls a yorker on middle, Shafiq does well to dig it out.
|37.1 : D Perera to Azam, Tossed up delivery on middle, Azam flicks it through square leg for a single.
|37.2 : D Perera to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|37.3 : D Perera to Shafiq, Floated delivery on off, Asad comes down the track and plays it towards mid on for a run.
|37.4 : D Perera to Azam, Loopy delivery on middle, Azam keeps it out.
|37.5 : D Perera to Azam, Flighted delivery on middle, Azam comes down the track and blocks it.
|37.6 : D Perera to Azam, FOUR! Good shot. Tossed up delivery on off, Babar punches it through point for a boundary.
|38.1 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Length delivery on off, Shafiq pushes it towards point for a run.
|38.2 : V Fernando to Azam, Full delivery on middle, Azam drives it to mid on.
|38.3 : V Fernando to Azam, Short delivery outside off, Babar looks to pull but misses it.
|38.4 : V Fernando to Azam, Length delivery on off, Azam plays it towards point for a single.
|38.5 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Full delivery on middle, Shafiq drives it through mid on. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|38.6 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Outside off, Shafiq leaves it alone.
|Drinks Break! Brilliant hour or so of session for Pakistan. Babar has got to his fifty and he is looking very good out in the middle. Asad Shafiq too has found his feet and the pair has managed to put up a very good stand. Sri Lanka have looked a bit jaded and out of ideas. They need to find a way to get the breakthrough.
|Lasith Embuldeniya to bowl after the break. He has made some odd balls spin but has not been able to get into the wickets column. His skipper wants him to provide the breakthrough. Can he deliver? 10-1-38-0, his figures so far.
|39.1 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Flighted delivery on middle, Azam defends it off the front foot.
|39.2 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Tossed up delivery on off, Babar defends it off the back foot.
|39.3 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Floated delivery on middle, Azam keeps it out.
|39.4 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, Loopy delivery on off, Babar defends it off the front foot.
|39.5 : L Embuldeniya to Azam, OUT! Stumped! Karunaratne called Embuldeniuya to provide him with the breakthrough and he has done just that. He has got the big fish here. Brilliant bowling this from Lasith. Gives this air on off, the ball turns and bounces away from Babar. Azam tries to come down the track and defend it but gets beaten. Dickwella behind the stumps does the rest as Babar was too far down the track. Maybe the break brought in a lapse of concentration here for the ever focused Babar.
|Haris Sohail is the new man in.
|39.6 : L Embuldeniya to Sohail, Tossed up delivery on middle, Sohail offers a forward defense on this one.
|40.1 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Length delivery on off, Shafiq taps it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|40.2 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Bowls it down the leg side, Shafiq looks to flick but misses it.
|40.3 : V Fernando to Shafiq, On a good length on middle, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|40.4 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Good length delivery on off, Asad blocks it off the back foot.
|40.5 : V Fernando to Shafiq, Bowls it down the leg side, Shafiq offers no shot to this one.
|40.6 : Fernando to Shafiq, On a length on leg, Shafiq looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards Dickwella who appeals for caught behind but the umpire shakes his head.
|41.1 : L Embuldeniya to Sohail, Flighted delivery on middle, Sohail looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a run. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|41.2 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|41.3 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Floated delivery on off, Shafiq plays it towards covers for a run.
|41.4 : L Embuldeniya to Sohail, Loopy delivery on off, Sohail keeps it out.
|41.5 : L Embuldeniya to Sohail, Full delivery on middle, Sohail drives it to mid on.
|41.6 : L Embuldeniya to Sohail, Tossed up delivery outside off, Sohail looks to defend but misses it.
|42.1 : D Perera to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq flicks it to mid-wicket.
|42.2 : D Perera to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on off, Shafiq blocks it off the front foot.
|42.3 : D Perera to A Shafiq, Floated delivery on middle, Shafiq drives it through mid on for a single.
|42.4 : D Perera to Sohail, Loopy delivery on off, Sohail blocks it off the back foot.
|42.5 : D Perera to H Sohail, Full delivery on off, Haris drives it to mid off.
|42.6 : D Perera to Sohail, Flighted delivery on off, Sohail keeps it out.
|43.1 : L Embuldeniya to A Shafiq, Full delivery on off, Shafiq drives it to covers.
|43.2 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq blocks it off the front foot.
|43.3 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, FOUR! Nice way to put off the spinner. Flighted on off, Asad gets down on one knee and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary. They needed that as the spinners are slowly getting the grip of this game.
|43.4 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Flighted on off, AS pushes it to cover for one. Smart batting follows the boundary with a single.
|43.5 : L Embuldeniya to Sohail, SIX! Haris is off the mark in swome style. Tossed up on middle and leg, Haris comes down the track and lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie.
|43.6 : L Embuldeniya to Sohail, Darted on the pads, Sohail follows the biggie with a glance towards square leg for a single. He keeps the strike.
|44.1 : D Perera to Sohail, Flighted delivery on off, Sohail defends it off the back foot.
|44.2 : D Perera to Sohail, Outside off, Haris leaves it alone.
|44.3 : D Perera to Sohail, Full delivery on off, Sohail drives it through covers for a single.
|44.4 : D Perera to Shafiq, FOUR! Smartly played. Floated around off, Asad gets down on one knee and paddles it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|44.5 : D Perera to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on off, Shafiq punches it to point.
|44.6 : D Perera to Shafiq, Full delivery on middle, Shafiq drives it to mid on.
|45.1 : L Embuldeniya to Sohail, Flighted delivery on middle, Sohail defends it off the front foot.
|45.2 : L Embuldeniya to Sohail, Tossed up delivery on off, Sohail blocks it off the front foot.
|45.3 : L Embuldeniya to Sohail, Bowls it down the leg side, Sohail offers no shot to this one.
|45.4 : L Embuldeniya to Sohail, FOUR BYES! Bowls it down the leg side, Sohail looks to flick but misses it. It goes past the keeper towards fine leg for a boundary.
|45.5 : L Embuldeniya to Sohail, Full delivery on middle, Sohail drives it to mid on.
|45.6 : L Embuldeniya to Sohail, Full again on middle, Sohail drives it to mid on.
|46.1 : D Perera to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq flicks it to mid-wicket.
|46.2 : D Perera to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on off, Shafiq drives it towards mid off.
|46.3 : D Perera to Shafiq, Full delivery on middle, Asad drives it to mid on.
|46.4 : D Perera to Shafiq, Loopy delivery on off, Shafiq defends it off the front foot.
|46.5 : D Perera to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq nudges it towards square leg for a run.
|46.6 : D Perera to Sohail, Floated delivery on middle, Sohail defends it off the back foot.
|47.1 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on off, Shafiq plays it to point.
|47.2 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|47.3 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, FOUR! Beautiful shot. Shorty outside off, Asad waits and waits and waits and then he plays the late cut excellently through the backward point fence for a boundary. Not an easy shot to play but boy he has made it look so easy.
|47.4 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Floated delivery on off, Shafiq defends it off the front foot.
|47.5 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it out.
|47.6 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Loopy delivery on middle, Asad blocks it off the front foot.
|Lahiru Kumara is back on. 12-4-32-1 are his figures so far.
|48.1 : L Kumara to Sohail, Bowls a bouncer outside leg, Sohail does well to duck under it.
|48.2 : L Kumara to Sohail, Length delivery on middle, Sohail flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|48.3 : L Kumara to Shafiq, On a good length on middle, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|48.4 : L Kumara to Shafiq, Good length delivery on off, Asad blocks it off the front foot.
|48.5 : L Kumara to Shafiq, Full delivery on middle, Shafiq drives it through mid on. The fielder chases it, slides and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|48.6 : L Kumara to H Sohail, On a good length and outside off, Sohail looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards second slip in one bounce.
|49.1 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|49.2 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on off, Asad blocks it off the front foot.
|49.3 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Floated delivery on middle, Shafiq keeps it out.
|49.4 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|49.5 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq blocks it well.
|49.6 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, FOUR! This is good batting from Asad. Short delivery outside off, Shafiq cuts it through point for a boundary.
|50.1 : L Kumara to Sohail, Bowls a bouncer outside off, Sohail lets it sail through to the keeper.
|50.2 : L Kumara to Sohail, On a good length on middle, Sohail defends it off the back foot.
|50.3 : L Kumara to Sohail, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Sohail looks to defend but misses it.
|50.4 : L Kumara to Sohail, Good length delivery on off, Sohail defends it off the back foot.
|50.5 : L Kumara to Sohail, Bowls a bumper, Sohail watches it sail through to the keeper.
|50.6 : L Kumara to H Sohail, On a good length on middle, Sohail looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|51.1 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Floats it up on middle, Shafiq lunges and keeps it out.
|51.2 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Slower through the air and on middle, Shafiq prods forward and keeps it out again.
|51.3 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it off the front foot.
|51.4 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on off, Shafiq drives it through mid off for a single.
|A huge shout and up goes the finger! Sohail has been given out LBW. He reviews though. Looks out if there ain't an inside edge.
|51.5 : Embuldeniya to Sohail, OUT! No bat and three reds! Pakistan lose both their reviews. No. 5 goes down on the stroke of Tea. Haris Sohail's struggle comes to an end. Pakistan in some trouble here. Embuldeniya tosses it up around off, Haris Sohail lunges forward and looks to defend but does not account for the turn. It spins back in sharply and brushes the front pad and then the back. A huge shout and up goes the finger. Sohail reviews just in the nick of time after having a chat with his par
|Mohammad Rizwan is the next batsman in.
|51.6 : L Embuldeniya to Rizwan, FOUR! Ends the session with a boundary. Floated delivery on middle, Rizwan plays a sweep towards fine leg for a boundary and gets off the mark in style. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 1!
|What a final hour of the session for the visitors. Pakistan were on top in the first half of the session with Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq taking the charge. Babar looked very strong and got to his fifty but drinks brought in a lapse of concentration for him as soon after he was stumped. The Sri Lankan spinners then started to take charge. They put brakes on the run flow. Haris struggled and just before the end of the session his struggles came to an end. Asad Shafiq is still there unbeaten on 49
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|We are back for the final session! 37 overs to go so we are in for a long one. Rizwan and Shafiq will continue their innings. Lahiru Kumara to bowl the first over after the break. Here we go...
|52.1 : L Kumara to Shafiq, And Shafiq gets to his fifty as he gets a single on the very first ball of this session! On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one. He has held fort at one end and he needs to continue. Needs someone to support him though.
|52.2 : Kumara to M Rizwan, OUT! KABOOM! Right through the defense and Rizwan is knocked over. Sri Lanka continue from where they left off before the break. That is another excellent delivery. It lands just outside off and it is on a length. It jags back in sharply. Rizwan prods forward to defend but does so outside the line. The ball sneaks between the gap of bat and pad and hits the top of middle. Another one bites the dust and Sri Lanka into the bowling-all rounders now. Pakistan have a good ch
|Yasir Shah, the batsman joins Asad Shafiq out in the middle. Do not doubt his capability with the bat. He was one of the shining spots with the bat in Pakistan's recently concluded tour of Australia.
|52.3 : L Kumara to Shah, OUT! LBW! That is plumb in front. What a delivery to bowl to the no. 8 batter. Too good for someone who does not have a big reputation with the bat. Extremely full and on off, Yasir Shah plants his front foot across, he looks to flick but misses and is trapped in front. Up goes the finger immediately as the Lankans start appealing. Kumara on a hat-trick. Asad Shafiq continues to watch wickets falling at the other end. Pakistan in big, big trouble now.
|Hat-trick ball and it will be Mohammad Abbas who will be in the firing line. Can he somehow manage to see it off? Kumara is bowling flames here.
|52.4 : L Kumara to Abbas, OHHH! top, top hat-trick delivery but equally well played. A very full ball and on off, Abbas jams it out nicely.
|It is all happening out there! Sri Lanka review now as an appeal for an LBW has been turned down. Dickwella wants it to be reviewed and he does so. Looks to be going down leg.
|52.5 : L Kumara to Abbas, NOT OUT! That is a waste of a review to be honest! It is not only going down leg but also too high. Sri Lanka lose a review. This is shorter in length and on the pads. Abbas fails to put bat on ball and is hit high on the pads. Dickwella makes a huge appeal and Kumara joins in late. The umpire shakes his head. The keeper wants his captain to review and he does so. Replays show the on-field call is the right one. Dickwella probably got a little too excited with all the wi
|52.6 : L Kumara to Abbas, A bumper to end! Abbas ducks under it. End of a brilliant over by Kumara. The Lankans could not have had a better start after the break. Just the run and two wickets from it.
|Lasith Embuldeniya to bowl from the other end.
|53.1 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on off, Shafiq drives it to mid off.
|53.2 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, Asad defends it off the front foot.
|53.3 : L Embuldeniya to A Shafiq, Short delivery on off, Shafiq cuts it towards point for a run.
|53.4 : L Embuldeniya to Abbas, Floated delivery on middle, Abbas blocks it off the front foot.
|53.5 : L Embuldeniya to Abbas, Loopy delivery on middle, Abbas defends it out.
|53.6 : L Embuldeniya to Abbas, Tossed up delivery on off, Abbas looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|54.1 : L Kumara to Shafiq, FOUR! Brilliant shot! Full delivery outside off, Shafiq drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
|54.2 : L Kumara to Shafiq, Bowls a bouncer, Shafiq does well to duck under it.
|54.3 : L Kumara to Shafiq, Length delivery on middle, Shafiq nudges it towards the leg side.
|54.4 : L Kumara to Shafiq, On a length and outside off, Shafiq pushes it towards covers for a run.
|54.5 : L Kumara to Abbas, On a good length on off, Abbas defends it off the front foot.
|54.6 : L Kumara to Abbas, On a good length on leg, Abbas looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|55.1 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Tosses it up on middle, defended.
|55.2 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, One more floated delivery on middle, solidly blocked.
|55.3 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Angled on the pads, it is worked to mid-wicket.
|55.4 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, A full toss on off, it is hit down to long off for one.
|55.5 : L Embuldeniya to M Abbas, OUT! CAUGHT! Embuldeniya gets his third wicket. Flighted delivery on middle, Abbas looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards first slip where Dhananjaya de Silva takes a good catch.
|Shaheen Afridi is the new man in.
|55.6 : L Embuldeniya to Afridi, Tossed up delivery on off, Afridi defends it off the front foot.
|56.1 : L Kumara to Shafiq, Full delivery on middle, Shafiq flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it just before the ropes. The batsmen get two runs.
|56.2 : L Kumara to Shafiq, Short delivery outside off, Shafiq cuts it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|56.3 : L Kumara to Shafiq, Full delivery on middle, Shafiq drives it back towards the bowler.
|56.4 : L Kumara to Shafiq, On a good length on off, Asad blocks it well.
|56.5 : L Kumara to Shafiq, Good length delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it back towards the bowler.
|56.6 : L Kumara to Shafiq, Short delivery on middle, Shafiq pulls it through square leg for a run.
|57.1 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on off, Shafiq defends it off the front foot.
|57.2 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Asad keeps it out.
|57.3 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Floated delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it out.
|57.4 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Loopy delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it off the front foot.
|57.5 : L Embuldeniya to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, Asad flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|57.6 : L Embuldeniya to Afridi, Flighted delivery on middle, Afridi tucks it to mid-wicket.
|58.1 : L Kumara to Shafiq, OUT! TAKEN! Lahiru Kumara has got the last recognized batter, the well set Asad Shafiq. His 4th wicket and Pakistan are nine down and there are still 15 more runs for them to get to 200. It is banged short and on the body, Asad looks to help it on its way but gets a top edge. It goes high in the air towards fine leg where Fernando runs in a little and takes it easily. 5 balls Kumara has in this over to get the fifer.
|0.0 : Naseem Shah is the last man in.
|58.2 : L Kumara to Shah, Full delivery on off, Naseem plays it towards covers for a single.
|58.3 : L Kumara to Afridi, On a good length on off, Afridi plays it to point.
|58.4 : L Kumara to Afridi, Full delivery on off, Afridi plays it towards mid off.
|58.5 : L Kumara to Afridi, Short delivery outside off, Shaheen looks to cut but misses it.
|58.6 : L Kumara to Afridi, Full delivery on middle, Afridi flicks it through square leg for a single.
|59.1 : L Embuldeniya to Afridi, Flighted delivery on off, Afridi defends it off the back foot.
|59.2 : L Embuldeniya to Afridi, FOUR! Nice shot. Tossed up delivery on middle, Afridi plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|59.3 : L Embuldeniya to Afridi, OUT! CAUGHT! That's the end of a very timid show with the bat from Pakistan. Embuldeniya gets his fourth. Floated delivery on off, Afridi comes down the track and lofts it over mid off but does not get the timing on it. It goes towards Angelo Mathews who runs backwards from mid off and takes a good catch. From 127/3 PAKISTAN ARE ALL OUT FOR 191!
|What an effort by the Lankans after the break! What an effort by the Lankans overall. High-fives between their players and all smiles for them at the moment as they will be extremely pleased with how things stand at the moment.
|Pakistan on the other hand, will be very disappointed with how things went out after they elected to bat. Right from the morning session they were probably on the back foot. They lost two early wickets, then there were two 50-plus run stands for wicket 3 and 4 but both could not go on to something significant. Once Azam fell, the procession started. They failed to cross the 200-run mark after being 127 for 3. Just the three batters scoring in double digits out of the 11 is always a sorry scoreca
|The Sri Lankan coach and captain could not have asked anything better from their bowlers. It was Vishwa Fernando who started things off and then Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Embuldeniya took over. Both finished with 4-fers. The former bowled with pace and got it to nip around and the latter bowled the right pace, got it to turn and both were rewarded. The bowlers will feel their job is done and it is now time for the batters to capitalize.
|The wicket is not very easy, there is some assistance for the bowlers and Pakistan do have dynamic bowling attack. Can they do what the Lankan bowlers did or will the visitors continue to dominate? Stay tuned to find out in a while.