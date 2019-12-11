|Batsmen
|24.5 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, No run.
|24.4 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on middle, Dimuth blocks it off the back foot.
|24.3 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, On a good length on middle, the skipper defends it off the front foot.
|24.2 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, Outside off, Dimuth shoulders arms to this one.
|24.1 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on off, Karunaratne defends it off the back foot.
|23.6 : S Afridi to O Fernando, Full again on off, Oshada drives it to covers.
|23.5 : S Afridi to O Fernando, Full delivery on middle, Oshada drives it to mid on.
|23.4 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, On a good length and outside off, Dimuth looks to defend but gets an outside edge on this one. It goes towards third man. The batsmen cross ends.
|23.3 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, FOUR! 50 for Dimuth Karunaratne. It is his 24th in Tests. Full delivery outside off, Karunaratne looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary. This has been a fine innings from the skipper.
|23.2 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, On a length and outside off, Karunaratne taps it to point.
|23.1 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, Outside off, Dimuth offers no shot to this one.
|22.6 : Shaheen Afridi is back on. 6-2-11-0 are his figures so far.
|M Abbas to Fernando, On a good length on off, Fernando taps it to point.
|22.5 : M Abbas to Fernando, Good length delivery on off, Oshada plays it to the off side.
|22.4 : M Abbas to Fernando, On a good length on off, Oshada blocks it off the back foot.
|22.3 : M Abbas to Fernando, Full delivery on middle, Fernando plays it to mid on.
|22.2 : M Abbas to Fernando, Outside off, Oshada shoulders arms to this one.
|22.1 : M Abbas to Fernando, On a good length on off, Fernando defends it off the front foot.
|21.6 : N Shah to Karunaratne, On a good length on middle, the skipper tucks it towards short leg.
|21.5 : N Shah to Karunaratne, Length delivery on off, Dimuth punches it to point.
|21.4 : N Shah to Karunaratne, On a good length on off, Karunaratne keeps it out.
|21.3 : N Shah to Karunaratne, Bowls a bouncer, Dimuth does well to duck under it.
|21.2 : N Shah to Karunaratne, On a good length on off, the skipper defends it off the back foot.
|21.1 : N Shah to D Karunaratne, FOUR! Full delivery outside off, Karunaratne looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes past point for a boundary.
|20.6 : M Abbas to Fernando, Good length delivery on middle, Oshada defends it to point.
|20.5 : M Abbas to Fernando, On a good length on off, Fernando defends it off the front foot.
|20.4 : M Abbas to Fernando, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Oshada. Pakistan losing their line and length now. Or, they are getting frustrated. Length delivery on the pads, Fernando flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|20.3 : M Abbas to O Fernando, FOUR! CLASSY! Oshada is slowly getting into his groove now. Full and around off, Fernando drives this pretty straight, thumping into the ground first and then getting it well past mid on. Not straight as an arrow, but straight enough to beat the mid on fielder.
|20.2 : M Abbas to Fernando, On a length and outside off, Oshada plays it to point.
|20.1 : M Abbas to Fernando, Length delivery outside off, Fernando taps it to point.
|19.6 : N Shah to Karunaratne, Bowls a bouncer, Karunaratne ducks under it.
|19.5 : Shah to Karunaratne, On a good length and outside off, Karunaratne offers no shot to this one.
|19.4 : N Shah to Karunaratne, BEATEN! Are we seeing the aftereffects of the hit on the head? Short and outside off, Dimuth looks to chase this delivery but misses it. No feet movement at all.
|19.3 : N Shah to Karunaratne, Bowls a bouncer on leg stump, the skipper does well to duck under it.
|19.2 : N Shah to Fernando, Full delivery on middle, Fernando drives it towards mid on and takes a quick single.
|19.1 : N Shah to D Karunaratne, The leg stump is missed by a whisker! Wow. Things are slowly starting to happen. Excellent bowling too. Reads the batsman's mind, anticipating that Karunaratne would be expecting a bouncer, given that he got hit an over ago. But the length is a fuller one which takes Dimuth by surprise. He is late, as he is deep inside the crease and makes a tentative push towards cover. The ball, as a result, exposes the gap between bat and pad. Almost sneaks through but takes the
|18.6 : M Abbas to Fernando, On a good length on off, Oshada keeps it out.
|18.5 : M Abbas to Fernando, Short and outside off, Fernando cuts it towards point where Shinwari misfields and it goes through him. Shan Masood chases it from cover and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|18.4 : M Abbas to Fernando, On a length on middle, Fernando tucks it to mid-wicket.
|18.3 : M Abbas to Fernando, On a good length on middle, Fernando flicks it to mid-wicket.
|18.2 : M Abbas to O Fernando, Full again on off, Oshada drives it past the bowler towards mid off.
|18.1 : M Abbas to Fernando, Full delivery on off, Fernando defends it off the front foot.
|17.6 : The physio is out in the middle. Karunaratne does not look too dazed, so that is a good sign. He is wearing the right kind of protection, beneath the helmet, just about covering that region between the head and neck. He has got up and is ready to play now. Replays show that he did not get hit on the helmet at all. It is even below the neck, onto the shoulder almost.
|Shah to Karunaratne, OH! That was nasty! Karunaratne is on the ground. A sharp bouncer from Naseem, Dimuth looks to duck under it but the ball does not bounce as much as he thought it would. Gets hit on the helmet. It goes towards the gully region where the fielder takes the catch. Naseem straightaway starts to celebrate but then realizes that the batsman is in a bit of a bother. Asks the opposition skipper whether he is okay and umpire Kettleborough immediately calls for the physio to com
|17.5 : N Shah to Karunaratne, Outside off, Dimuth offers no shot to this one.
|17.4 : N Shah to Karunaratne, FOUR! Easy pickings for the skipper. Full delivery on middle, Karunaratne flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|17.3 : N Shah to Karunaratne, Outside off, the skipper does not bother to play at that.
|17.2 : N Shah to Karunaratne, Full delivery on middle, Dimuth defends it off the back foot.
|17.1 : N Shah to Karunaratne, On a good length on middle, Karunaratne defends it to mid-wicket.
|16.6 : M Abbas to Fernando, Full and around off, watchfully defended towards cover.
|16.5 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, Down the leg side, flicked through fine leg for a run.
|16.4 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|16.3 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, Around off, defended from the crease.
|16.2 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, FOUR! Creamed. Nice way to bring up the 50-run stand. Karunaratne can play through the off side too. Full and outside off, Dimuth leans and drives it through the covers. Not a soul moves. This is a good solid start, though one feels that half the battle was won at the toss itself.
|16.1 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length and on off, Karunaratne looks to work it to the leg side but gets hit on the pads.
|15.6 : Mohammad Abbas comes back on. 3-1-10-0 so far.
|N Shah to Fernando, Length ball on off, defended off the back foot towards mid-wicket.
|15.5 : N Shah to Fernando, Another back of a length ball on off, Fernando once again defends it unconvincingly to the leg side.
|15.4 : N Shah to Fernando, Back of a length and on off, Fernando hops and defends it to the leg side.
|15.3 : N Shah to Fernando, Good length and on off, defended to mid on.
|15.2 : N Shah to Karunaratne, BYES! Shah bowls one outside off and on a fuller length, Dimuth lets it go through. The ball fails to bounce and goes in between the keeper's legs towards fine leg. A bye is signalled as the batsmen cross ends.
|15.1 : N Shah to Karunaratne, Length and on off, defended to mid on off the front foot.
|14.6 : U Shinwari to Fernando, Length and around off, driven through covers. The batsmen take a couple.
|14.5 : U Shinwari to O Fernando, FOUR! That is such a good shot. Sweet timing there. This should get the batsman going. He bowls one on a length and around off, Fernando drives it through mid off and the ball races to the long off fence.
|14.4 : U Shinwari to Fernando, Length and around off, blocked off the back foot to the bowler.
|14.3 : U Shinwari to Fernando, Around off, worked towards short mid-wicket.
|14.2 : U Shinwari to Fernando, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|14.1 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, Full and around off, Karunaratne looks to defend but the ball goes off the inside edge onto his pads and deflects to the leg side. A run taken.
|13.6 : DRINKS BREAK. A tough hour for the hosts. They have not found enough movement and when they have, wickets have not come by. Sri Lanka have not had to do much to survive and they have done decently to ensure that they are wicketless.
|N Shah to Fernando, Full and around off, Oshada defends watchfully.
|13.5 : N Shah to Fernando, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|13.4 : N Shah to Karunaratne, Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.
|13.3 : N Shah to Karunaratne, Length and on off, defended to the off side.
|13.2 : N Shah to Karunaratne, BEATEN! This time Shah bowls in the corridor of uncertainty. Dimuth looks to lay bat on ball but misses it as the ball goes past the outside edge and into the mitts of the keeper.
|13.1 : N Shah to Fernando, Finally Oshada Fernando is off the mark on the 20th ball he has faced. Though a risky one. Fernando won't mind it. Fernando works this length ball to the leg side and calls for a quick single. The fielder there pounces on ball and throws it towards the non stiker's end. This time the bails come off but Fernando was well in.
|12.6 : Second bowling change of the morning. 16-year old Naseem Shah replaces Shaheen Shah.
|U Shinwari to Karunaratne, Full and around off, coming in, pushed towards mid on.
|12.5 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, OUT, BOWLED! Wait, the bails do not fall! Full and outside off, Karunaratne gets across and shoulders arms. The ball comes back in a long way and there is a noise as the ball goes past the pad. The bowler and keeper look to have a chat, as they feel it has hit the pad. Was the ball not doing enough to hit the stumps? Oh dear... here comes the replay. Ball has hit the off stump, but the bail has been rooted to the sticks!
|12.4 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, Landed outside off, pushed straight to point.
|12.3 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, A short ball now, Dimuth swivels and plays the pull nicely, well in control, all along the ground, through square leg. Two runs taken.
|12.2 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, Full and outside off, swinging in, Karunaratne works it towards mid-wicket.
|12.1 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, Huge appeal for LBW! Umpire is unmoved. Shinwari is making Karunaratne dance to his tunes. He is getting good shape into the left hander. He brings the ball in and Karunaratne is late in his flick shot as the ball hits him on the pads. An appeal goes up but umpire shakes his head. Azhar Ali decides against the review. The ball tracker later shows that the impact was in line but the wickets was umpire's call.Hard luck for the bowler there.
|11.6 : S Afridi to Fernando, Around off, solidly blocked off the back foot by Fernando.
|11.5 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, Tap and run. This is the way you play Test cricket. Shaheen bowls full and on the pads, Karunaratne pushes it to mid-wicket and hares to the other end.
|11.4 : Square leg has gone out. A short leg is in place as well.
|S Afridi to Karunaratne, Good length and around off, driven straight to the man at covers.
|11.3 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, Length and around off, Karunaratne flicks it to mid on.
|11.2 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, Fuller in length and on off, Dimuth looks to work it to the leg side but wears it on his thigh pad.
|11.1 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, Full and swinging into Karunaratne, Dimuth defends it to the leg side off the front foot.
|10.6 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, On a good length on leg, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen change ends. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|10.5 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, Full delivery outside off, Karunaratne drives it through covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|10.4 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, Outside off, Dimuth shoulders arms to this one.
|10.3 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, On a good length on middle, Karunaratne keeps it out.
|10.2 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on off, Dimuth blocks it off the back foot.
|10.1 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, On a good length on middle, Karunaratne defends it off the back foot.
|9.6 : Afridi to Fernando, Full delivery on leg, Fernando looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. It goes towards the leg side.
|9.5 : S Afridi to Fernando, On a good length and outside off, Oshada does not bother to play at that.
|9.4 : S Afridi to Fernando, Good ball! A yorker outside off, Oshada looks to dig it out but is comprehensively beaten.
|9.3 : S Afridi to O Fernando, On a good length on off, Fernando looks to play it off the front foot but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|9.2 : S Afridi to Fernando, Full delivery on off, Oshada drives it to mid off.
|9.1 : S Afridi to Fernando, Afridi bowls a good length ball on off, Fernando looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|8.6 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on off, Karunaratne offers a calm defense on this one.
|8.5 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, On a good length on leg, Dimuth nudges it towards the leg side.
|8.4 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, Full delivery on the pads, Karunaratne flicks it towards fine leg. Naseem Shah in the deep runs to his left, gets to the ball quickly but slips and misfields. Recovers well to stop the boundary and the batsmen pounce on the opportunity to take the second.
|8.3 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, FOUR! The plan is set for that leg-side flick shot but Karunaratne has gone up and over. Not a bad ball at all. Plenty of swing but the skipper has played it nicely. Full and around middle, swinging in, Dimuth walks across and flicks it in the air. 'CATCH IT!' is the call but the ball is well over the man at square leg.
|8.2 : U Shinwari to Karunaratne, Hit on the pads again. On a good length on leg, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|8.1 : Shinwari to Karunaratne, Terrific nut. Now, the ball is taking. Now, the seamers are awake. This is the ball with which Usman gets wickets in white-ball cricket. Full and outside off, Karunaratne walks across, looking to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Usman appeals as he sees the batsman falling over but the umpire is unmoved. Probably going down the leg side.
|7.6 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, On a good length on off, Karunaratne plays it towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
|7.5 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, Full delivery on middle, Dimuth drives it to mid on.
|7.4 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, On a good length and outside off, Dimuth offers no shot to this one.
|7.3 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on middle, the skipper defends it out.
|7.2 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, On a good length and outside off, Dimuth leaves it alone.
|7.1 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, Bowls a bouncer, Karunaratne does well to duck under it.
|6.6 : U Shinwari to Fernando, Good ball to end the over. Outside off, fuller in length, Fernando shoulders arms to this one. The ball then moves a mile, but after it goes past the stumps. The slip cordon likes that.
|6.5 : U Shinwari to Fernando, Full again on off, Oshada drives it to covers.
|6.4 : U Shinwari to Fernando, Full delivery on middle, Oshada drives it to mid on.
|6.3 : U Shinwari to Fernando, On a good length on middle, Fernando plays it to mid on.
|6.2 : A bit of a break. Shinwari is not happy with his landing area. The ground staff is being called for, probably for a hammer alongside. Meanwhile, Karunaratne and Oshada call for a mini-drinks break. The DJ has started playing and finally, someone is awakened. No hammer but some sawdust comes out at last, being sprinkled on the landing area. A good two minutes already lost in this. Right. All set for the game to resume.
|U Shinwari to Fernando, Good length delivery on off, Fernando keeps it out.
|6.1 : U Shinwari to Fernando, On a good length on middle, Oshada defends it off the back foot.
|5.6 : Usman Shinwari is into the attack.
|S Afridi to Karunaratne, On a good length on off, the skipper blocks it off the back foot.
|5.5 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on off, Dimuth defends it out.
|5.4 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Karunaratne looks to defend but misses it.
|5.3 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, FOUR! That is a wonderful shot. Full delivery on middle, perhaps a bit too straight from the angle of the left-armer from over the wicket, Karunaratne walks across a touch, covers the line and flicks it through wide mid on for a boundary.
|5.2 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Karunaratne looks to poke at it but misses it.
|5.1 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, On a good length on off, Dimuth plays it to covers.
|4.6 : Abbas to Fernando, Massive shout for LBW! No, says umpire Gough. Abbas is not too much interested in the review. Full and outside off, 129.6 kph, coming in, Oshada gets a big stride and then shoulders arms. The ball hits his pads and up go all the Pakistan players, asking the question. Impact does not matter in this case as Fernando is not offering a shot. But perhaps it was not coming back enough to hit the stumps. One of the rare good deliveries this morning.
|4.5 : M Abbas to Fernando, On a good length on off, Oshada defends it off the back foot.
|4.4 : M Abbas to Fernando, Bowls it down the leg side, Fernando looks to flick but misses it.
|4.3 : M Abbas to Fernando, On a good length on off, Fernando blocks it off the back foot.
|4.2 : M Abbas to Fernando, On a good length on middle, Oshada tucks it to mid-wicket.
|4.1 : M Abbas to Fernando, FOUR BYES! Wild, very wild from Abbas. He sprays this down the leg side, Oshada looks to flick but cannot get any bat on it. The ball pitches and then swings further away from Rizwan who dives to his left but in vain. The ball races to the fine leg fence.
|3.6 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, Again outside off, Karunaratne lets it go.
|3.5 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, Outside off, the skipper shoulders arms to this one.
|3.4 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, On a good length on off, Dimuth plays it to point.
|3.3 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, Full delivery on middle, Dimuth defends it off the front foot.
|3.2 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Karunaratne looks to drive but misses it due to the late movement on this one.
|3.1 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on off, Karunaratne defends it off the front foot.
|2.6 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, Length delivery on leg, Dimuth flicks it through square leg for a run.
|2.5 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, On a good length and just outside off, Karunaratne lets it go.
|2.4 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, Outside off, Dimuth shoulders arms to this one.
|2.3 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on middle, the skipper blocks it off the front foot.
|2.2 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, Full delivery on off, Dimuth looks to drive but it goes off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket.
|0.0 : An incredible stat. 232 Tests is what the combined experience of Pakistan's XI for today states. But, every one of them is playing his first home Test.
|2.1 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, On a good length on off, Karunaratne defends it off the back foot towards mid on.
|1.6 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, On a good length on off, Karunaratne taps it towards the off side and takes a quick single.
|1.5 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, Again outside off, Karunaratne leaves it alone.
|1.4 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, Outside off, the skipper offers no shot to this one.
|1.3 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, FOUR! Poor delivery from Shaheen. Full delivery on the pads, Dimuth flicks it easily towards fine leg for a boundary.
|1.2 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on middle, Karunaratne keeps it out.
|1.1 : S Afridi to Karunaratne, On a good length on off, Karunaratne defends it off the back foot.
|0.6 : Shaheen Afridi to share the new ball with Abbas.
|M Abbas to Karunaratne, Misfield from Naseem. Full and down the leg side, Karunaratne flicks it behind square leg. Naseem comes charging in from fine leg, gets to the ball but then, looks up, taking his eyes off for a second. That is enough for a mistake to be committed. He fumbles and the batsmen take the third.
|0.5 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, Full and around middle, DK looks to flick again but the ball swings in, goes off the inner half and finds the gap at square leg. By the time fine leg can get across, two runs are taken.
|0.4 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, Better, in the old corridor of uncertainty, outside off, Dimuth shoulders arms.
|0.3 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, FOUR! First runs in this historic Test! Loosener from Abbas. Not quite warmed up yet. Full and on the pads, Karunaratne flicks it through mid-wicket. Easy pickings.
|0.2 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, Similar ball, this is defended towards mid on.
|0.1 : M Abbas to Karunaratne, Quiet start. Full and around off, watchfully defended down to the bowler.
|0.0 : The players are out in the middle. Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando are out to open for the Lankans. Mohammad Abbas to start off proceedings to Karunaratne. Three slips and a gully in place.
|The anthems are done and we are moments away from this historic Test in Rawalpindi. It is a pretty hazy morning, with the floodlights already switched on. The pitch looks a bit green, which could be tricky in the month of December. Given the cool conditions, the first session will be crucial for both sides, with the bowlers having their say.
|Time for the national anthems. Namo, Namo, Namo Matha first up.
|Interesting to note the playing combinations. NO SPINNER FOR PAKISTAN. Or a proper spinner, shall we say. Yasir Shah has been dropped. They have gone in with four pacers. They did not have this combination even at the 'Gabba. Also, NO FAWAD ALAM, after all the hype! As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, they are following a standard rule - three seamers and one spinner. Will Angelo Mathews bowl?
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Shan Masood, Abid Ali (DEBUT), Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Usman Shinwari (DEBUT), Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Dilruwan Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara.
|TOSS - Right. As expected, the toss is indeed on time. SRI LANKA HAVE WON IT AND ELECTED TO BAT FIRST. No surprises, as hardly does a team elect to field in a Test in Asia. The conditions are a bit chilly as well, so the captain will not like to put his bowlers and fielders into the cold.
|There was some overnight rain because of which, the ground was covered this morning. However, we are expecting the toss and match to start on time. The forecast is a bit iffy for the next two days.
|'Jive, Jive Pakistan!' These will be the chants in Rawalpindi. International cricket came back to Pakistan a few years ago - more prominently, a few months ago. But Test cricket has returned after a decade. Ironically, the same team which last toured this nation, is ready to play a Test 10 years later. Massive moment for everyone, including the players, as everyone will be playing their first Test at their proper home venue! Hello and a warm welcome to the opening day of the Test series between