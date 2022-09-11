|0.0 : Dasun ShanakaÂ the captain of Sri LankaÂ says that would have bowled first as well, but theyÂ are happy about batting first as well. Adds that they have been playing some goodÂ cricket and they are looking to continue to do the same. MentionsÂ that the openers and the spinners have done well, and these areÂ a few positives from this cup and this is good for the T20 World Cup as well. Informs that they are playing with the same team.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (In for Usman Qadir), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah (In for Hasan Ali).
|Babar Azam the captain of PakistanÂ says they will bowl first. Adds that they are looking for a good one as the stakes are high and they will try to win it. Mentions that they are ready for the challenge. Finally says that Usman QadirÂ and HasanÂ have been left out of the team and Naseem ShahÂ and Shadab KhanÂ are in.
|Sri Lanka (Unchanged Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favor of Babar Azam. PakistanÂ have elected to BOWL first!
|PakistanÂ on the other hand have done admirably well to reach the final of the Asia Cup. Their young pace attack has done a fine job for them while few of their batters are looking in good touch. Having played their previous game against Sri Lanka, Pakistan would know the area they would want to improve upon. It will be their batting unit that will have to come out with a stern plan to tackle Sri Lankaâs spin attack. Babar AzamÂ has not had the best time in this competition and he will be hopi