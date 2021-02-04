|Batsmen
|32.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Tossed up and on middle and leg, Rizwan plays it back to the bowler.Â
|32.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, On middle, defended out.
|32.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Short and around off, punched to the cover region.
|32.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, On off, played to covers.
|32.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|32.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam, NOT OUT! Rizwan survives.Â Flighted on middle, tucked to the mid-wicket region and the batters want to take the single. The fielder there throws it to de Kock at the batter's end, who collects it and whips the bails off. RizwanÂ dives in and the third umpire wants to check this one upstairs. Replays roll in and the dive was enough for him to survive.
|31.6 : George Linde to Mohammad Rizwan, Tossed up and on off, Rizwan blocks. A good over for Linde. 4 runs and a wicket off it.
|Pakistan will not be too worried about how things have gone by for them on Day 3. They did well with the ball and bundled the tail of South Africa for just 201. But, their show with the bat could have been better as, by the end of Day 3, they have lost 6 wickets. They do have a lead of 200 runs but they know that they will need some more runs on the board if they want to post a competitive total. They have Rizwan and Ali out there and will be hoping that these two can build a strong partnership
|Right then. The Moving Day hangs in the balance slightly. Both the teams have played well and the first session of Day 4 will give us an idea as to where this Test is heading. Pakistan have a lead of 200 and they will want to pile on the lead. South Africa, on the other hand, will want to come out and remove Rizwan first and then the tail of Pakistan very quickly. So do join us for Day 4 which will begin at 0945 local (0445 GMT). Until then, cheers!Â
|Keshav Maharaj to Hasan Ali, Tossed up delivery on off, Hasan Ali keeps it out. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3!
|Starting off the day, the South African batters could not really cut the deficit by a lot. They tried their best to bring the deficit down but some good bowling and also some reckless running between the wickets saw them bundle up for just 201 runs and they were behind by 71 runs. Bavuma and Mulder played well but with no support from the other end, they could not do much. With the ball though, they will be happy with their exploits. They removed 6 batters and closed the day off nicely enough. T
|An interesting day of play comes to a close. Both the teams will be pretty pleased with how things have fared for them. They have both had their moments in the Day and at the end of the day, there seems to be no clear winner of the Day but it does seem that South Africa have their noses very slightly in front as they scalped 6 wickets in their second innings and Pakistan closed the day off with a lead of 200 runs.
|50.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Hasan Ali, On off, Ali blocks it off the front foot.
|50.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Floated delivery on off, Rizwan pushes it through covers for a single. PAKISTAN LEAD BY 200!
|50.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Loopy ball on middle, Rizwan pushes it to mid on.
|The light meter is out now and Aleem DarÂ is having a look at it first. Both the umpires thenÂ converged thinking about what can be done now. They check it again and decide that play cannot continue now and they have removed the bails and it is Stumps on Day 3!Â
|50.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Flighted delivery on off, Rizwan keeps it out.
|50.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Tossed up delivery on off, Rizwan pushes it to covers.
|49.6 : George Linde to Hasan Ali, Loopy delivery on middle, Hasan Ali blocks it off the front foot.
|49.5 : George Linde to Hasan Ali, Tossed up delivery on off, Hasan defends it off the back foot.
|49.4 : George Linde to Hasan Ali, Short delivery on off, Ali cuts it to point.
|49.3 : Hasan Ali is the next batsman in.
|George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, OUT! CAUGHT! A loose shot from Faheem and Pakistan lose one more wicket right towards the end of the Day's play. Linde gets his third wicket of the day and he has been bowling absolutely wonderfully in this innings. Linde bowls this one full and wide, inviting Ashraf to go for the drive which he accepts. This though turned out to be the reason of his downfall as the ball took the outer half of the blade and goes towards Nortje at backward point and he takes t
|49.2 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, Floated ball on off, Ashraf defends it off the back foot.
|49.1 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, Loopy delivery on middle, Ashraf pushes it to mid on.
|48.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Tossed up delivery on middle, Rizwan pushes it to mid on.
|48.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Floated ball on middle, Rizwan defends it off the back foot.
|48.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Loopy delivery on off, Rizwan pushes it to mid off.
|48.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Full delivery on off, Rizwan pushes it to covers.
|48.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Arm ball on middle, Rizwan keeps it out.
|48.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Tossed up delivery on middle, Rizwan defends it off the back foot.
|47.6 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, A maiden by Linde. Flighted and on middle, Faheem keeps this one out well.Â
|47.5 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, Another block offered to this one by Ashraf.
|47.4 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, On middle, defended.
|47.3 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf,Â Slightly short, around off, Ashraf defends it out.
|47.2 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, Faheem Ashraf does what he did on the last ball, again.Â
|47.1 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, Short and around off, Faheem goes on the back foot and blocks it out.
|46.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, On off, Rizwan offers a solid defense on this one.
|46.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Floated ball on middle, Rizwan sweeps it towards fine leg for a couple.
|46.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, On off, Rizwan keeps it out.
|46.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, Loopy delivery on off, Ashraf defends it towards point for a single.
|46.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, Floated delivery on off, Ashraf blocks it off the front foot.
|46.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, Tossed up ball on off, Ashraf defends it off the back foot.
|45.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Rizwan, Full delivery on off, Rizwan drives it to mid off.
|45.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Rizwan, Good length delivery on off, Rizwan defends it off the back foot.
|45.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Rizwan, Back of a length on off, Rizwan keeps it out.
|45.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Rizwan, Length delivery on off, Rizwan blocks it off the front foot.
|45.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Faheem Ashraf, Short delivery on middle, Ashraf pulls it through square leg for a single.
|45.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Faheem Ashraf, Length delivery on middle, Ashraf defends it off the back foot.
|44.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Flighted ball on off, Rizwan keeps it out.
|44.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, On off, Rizwan pushes it to mid off.
|44.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Full on off, Rizwan drives it to covers.
|44.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, Floated ball on off, Ashraf looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. It goes towards first slip where it falls short of the fielder.
|44.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, Full delivery on off, Ashraf looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It lands safely towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
|44.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, Tossed up delivery on middle, Ashraf defends it off the back foot.
|43.6 : Maharaj is back now. 17-2-69-2, his figures until now.
|Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Rizwan, Back of a length on off, Rizwan defends it out.
|43.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Rizwan, Good length delivery on off, Rizwan defends it off the back foot.
|43.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Faheem Ashraf, Short of a length on middle, Ashraf pulls it through square leg for a single.
|43.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Faheem Ashraf, Length delivery on off, Ashraf pushes it to mid off.
|43.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Faheem Ashraf, Back of a length on off, Ashraf defends it to covers.
|43.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Faheem Ashraf, Good length ball on middle, Ashraf defends it off the back foot.
|42.6 : Rabada is back into the attack now. 5-3-2-1 are his numbers so far. Can this change inspire a wicket for the Saffas?
|Anrich Nortje to Faheem Ashraf, Length ball on off, Ashraf punches off the back foot through covers for a single.
|42.5 : Anrich Nortje to Faheem Ashraf, Good length delivery on off, Ashraf keeps it out.
|42.4 : Anrich Nortje to Faheem Ashraf, Length delivery on off, Ashraf pushes it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|42.3 : Anrich Nortje to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Ashraf! Length ball on off, Ashraf punches it through covers for a boundary. The runs are coming in heaps now for Pakistan.
|42.2 : Anrich Nortje to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR! Wonderful shot! Back of a length outside off, Ashraf punches it hard through point for a boundary.
|42.1 : Anrich Nortje to Mohammad Rizwan, Length delivery on middle, Rizwan flicks it through square leg for a single.
|41.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR! Good shot! Tossed up ball on middle, Ashraf sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. 12 runs off the over.Â
|41.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR! Nicely swept! On middle, Ashraf plays a slog sweep over square leg for a boundary.
|41.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, Floated delivery on middle, Faheem defends it off the back foot.
|41.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR! Lovely shot! Full ball on off, Ashraf drives it through covers for a boundary.
|41.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, Tossed up delivery on off, Ashraf blocks it off the front foot.
|41.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, Full delivery on off, Ashraf drives it to mid off.
|40.6 : Change of ends for Maharaj.
|Anrich Nortje to Mohammad Rizwan, BEATEN! A wonderful way to end the over. Bowls a good length ball outside off, Rizwan looks to drive this one but he misses and only connects with thin air. Nortje has something that he wants to say to Rizwan and the wicketkeeper for Pakistan just has a wry smile on his face as he nods. Something spicy brewing maybe between these two?
|40.5 : Anrich Nortje to Mohammad Rizwan, A sharp bouncer this time on the middle pole, Rizwan just ducks under this one.
|Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, On middle and leg, Faheem looks to tuck this one but the ball takes the top edge and goes to the square leg region, past all the fielders present there.Â
|40.4 : Anrich Nortje to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Another boundary for Rizwan and he has dispatched this short ball straight past the ropes in the deep. Shortish and on the off pole, Rizwan gets on top of the bounce and pulls this one in front of square on the leg side for four more runs.
|40.3 : Anrich Nortje to Mohammad Rizwan, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|40.2 : Anrich Nortje to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Top quality shot. Gets it through the mid-wicket region this time. Rizwan has looked good out there. Moves to 20 off just 29 balls. Fuller and on middle, Rizwan whips this one through the mid-wicket region. The timing on this one will ensure that the ball runs away to the fence.
|40.1 : Anrich Nortje to Mohammad Rizwan, On a good length and around the off pole, Rizwan defends this one to the cover region.
|39.6 : George Linde to Mohammad Rizwan, Flighted and on the pads, Rizwan sweeps this one to the fine leg region for a single.
|39.5 : George Linde to Mohammad Rizwan, Pushes this one to the mid off region this time.
|39.4 : George Linde to Mohammad Rizwan, Loopy and on off again, Rizwan is solid in his defense.Â
|39.3 : George Linde to Mohammad Rizwan, Tossed up and on middle, blocked.
|39.2 : George Linde to Mohammad Rizwan, Shortish and around off, Rizwan camps back and slashes this one through the point region. Picks up two runs before the fielder can clean up in the deep.
|39.1 : George Linde to Mohammad Rizwan, Flighted on leg, Rizwan looks to sweep this one to the leg side but the ball hits on the pads as he misses his shot.
|38.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|38.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, Tossed up and around off, FA pushes this one back to the bowler.
|38.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Tossed up and around off, Rizwan taps this one towards the cover region for a quick run.
|38.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, Quick run. Flighted around off, Ashraf plays this one to the cover region for a quick single.
|38.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Flighted around off, Rizwan drives this one through the cover region and the fielder does well to give it a chase and pull it back before the ropes. Three runs, in the end.
|37.6 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, Loopy and around off, Faheem keeps this one out.
|37.5 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, On off, blocked.
|37.4 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|37.3 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, Down the leg side, FA looks to pull this one away but he misses.Â
|37.2 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|37.1 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, Flighted on off, Ashraf keeps this one out.
|36.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, Full delivery on off, Ashraf drives it through covers for a single.
|36.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Faheem Ashraf, Floated delivery on off, Ashraf pushes it to covers.
|36.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, On middle, Rizwan sweeps it through square leg for a single.
|36.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Tossed up delivery on off, Rizwan pushes it to covers.
|36.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Rizwan punches it through covers for a boundary.
|36.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Floated delivery on off, Rizwan punches it to point.
|35.6 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, DROPPED! Elgar is the culprit! Floated delivery on off, Ashraf looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards first slip where Elgar tries to take the catch but spills it.
|35.5 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, On middle, Ashraf pushes it to mid on.
|35.4 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, Loopy delivery on middle, Ashraf blocks it off the front foot.
|35.3 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, Floated ball on off, Ashraf plays it to covers.
|35.2 : George Linde to Faheem Ashraf, Tossed up delivery on off, Ashraf pushes it to covers.
|0.0 : Faheem Ashraf is the new batsman in.
|35.1 : George Linde to Fawad Alam,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Alam walks and Markram takes a very good catch and Pakistan lose their 5th wicket. South Africa have struck right after the Drinks break as well. Could be a lapse in concentration from Alam. Tossed up and around off, Alam looks to tuck this one away but the ball takes a thin inside edge, hits him on the pads and then lobs towards short leg, where it hits Markram on the body and then Aiden holds on. South Africa are on a roll at the moment.
|34.6 : DRINKS! It has been an excellent hour for South Africa. They have picked the wickets of Babar Azam and Azhar Ali. On the other hand, Pakistan would want Rizwan and Alam to stay for a while and pile on the lead.
|0.0 : Run out check! Rizwan is the man in question. It is referred upstairs. Replays show that Rizwan's dive is enough for him to beÂ safe.
|34.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Rizwan blocks this one off his front foot this time.
|34.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, On middle, kept out.
|34.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Flighted on middle and leg, Rizwan looks to tuck this one away but misses and the ball takes the pad and goes to the off side.
|34.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Floated on off, Rizwan looks to block this one out but the ball takes the outer half of the willow and the ball goes towards the point region for a brace.
|34.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Floated on middle, pushed to the mid on region.
|34.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Mohammad Rizwan, Loopy and on middle, Rizwan sweeps this one to the fine leg region for a couple of runs.
|33.6 : George Linde to Fawad Alam, Loopy and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|33.5 : George Linde to Fawad Alam, On off, kept out.
|33.4 : George Linde to Fawad Alam, FOUR. A classy cover drive by Alam, who is also an exceptional player of spin. Floated and outside off, Alam leans into this and creams his drive through the cover region and into the ropes at the deep.
|33.3 : George Linde to Fawad Alam, Short and on off, tucked to short leg this time.
|33.2 : George Linde to Fawad Alam, Tossed up and on off, Alam pushes this one to the mid on region.
|33.1 : George Linde to Fawad Alam, Flighted on off, Alam works it to the leg side.
|31.5 : George Linde to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR BYES. Missed by everyone who was present there. Floated on leg again, Rizwan misses his sweep again and de Kock fails to collect. The ball then speeds away to the fine leg ropes.
|31.4 : George Linde to Mohammad Rizwan, Flighted on leg, Rizwan gets on his knees and looks to sweep this one away but he does not connect bat with ball and de Kock collects.
|31.3 : George Linde to Mohammad Rizwan, On off, blocked.
|0.0 : Review time! An appeal for lbw! Azhar Ali is the man in question! He reviews it as the on-field umpire has given it out. Ultra Edge was not required as there was no contact with bat and ball. Ball Tracker shows that it is three reds.
|31.2 : Mohammad Rizwan is the next batsman in.
|George Linde to Azhar Ali,Â OUT! LBW! Linde strikes this time and it is the big wicket of Azhar Ali. There was a loud appeal and the umpire agreed straightaway. Flighted and around off and middle, Azhar Ali prods forward and looks to block this one out but the ball was a straight one and he was playing for the spin. He misses and gets rapped on the pads. The umpire agrees as well. Azhar comes down and has a chat with his partner. He finally decides that the review will be required. Ultra E
|31.1 : George Linde to Azhar Ali, Goes on his back foot and flicks this one to square leg.Â
|30.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Loopy and around off, Ali works this one to the cover region and the players take a quick run. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end and strikes as well but the umpire says that the bat was in.
|30.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Flighted on off, Azhar pushes this one to the cover region.
|30.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|30.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, On middle, pushed to the mid on region.
|30.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, FOUR! Goes through Bavuma's hands this time around. Flighted on middle and leg, Ali comes forward and looks to defend this one but the ball takes the bat and goes through Bavuma at leg slip and down the ground for a boundary.
|30.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Flighted and around off, spins away after hitting the deck as the ball zips past the outside edge as Ali looks to defend.
|29.6 : George Linde to Fawad Alam, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|29.5 : George Linde to Fawad Alam, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Nortje makes a mess of this one and the ball races away to the ropes. Shortish and outside off, Alam slaps this one through the point region and Anrich lets this one through to the ropes.
|29.4 : George Linde to Fawad Alam, Floated on off, Alam keeps it out.
|29.3 : George Linde to Fawad Alam, Goes on the back foot and flicks this one to the mid-wicket region.
|29.2 : George Linde to Fawad Alam, Tossed up and on off, Alam pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|29.1 : George Linde to Fawad Alam, Flighted on off, Alam pushes it towards mid on.
|28.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, On off, Ali blocks it off the front foot.
|28.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam, Flighted delivery on middle, Alam flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|28.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam, On middle, Alam pushes it to mid on.
|28.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam, Loopy delivery on off, Alam defends it off the back foot.
|28.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Flighted delivery on middle, Azhar flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it just before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|28.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Tossed up delivery on off, Ali pushes it to point.
|27.6 : George Linde to Fawad Alam, On off, Alam defends it off the back foot.
|27.5 : George Linde to Fawad Alam, Tossed up delivery on middle, Alam flicks it towards short leg.
|27.4 : George Linde to Azhar Ali, Full delivery on middle, Ali flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|27.3 : George Linde to Azhar Ali, Loopy ball on off, Azhar drives it to mid off.
|27.2 : George Linde to Azhar Ali, Floated delivery on middle, Ali defends it off the back foot.
|27.1 : George Linde to Azhar Ali, BEATEN! Flatter delivery outside off, Azhar looks to cut but misses it.
|26.6 : Change in bowling. George Linde to roll his arm now.
|Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam, Floated delivery on off, Alam blocks it off the front foot.
|26.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam, Full ball on middle, Alam drives it to mid on.
|26.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam, Tossed up delivery on off, Alam drives it to mid off.
|26.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam, Full on off, Alam pushes it to mid off.
|26.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam, Flighted delivery on off, Alam keeps it out.
|26.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam, Tossed up delivery on middle, Alam pushes it back towards the bowler.
|25.6 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Outside off, Ali leaves it alone.
|25.5 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Length delivery on off, Azhar blocks it off the front foot.
|25.4 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Back of a length on middle, Ali flicks it through square leg for a couple. Great running by both these batters, this time around.
|25.3 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Length delivery on middle, Azhar defends it off the back foot.
|25.2 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Full delivery on middle, Azhar pushes it to mid on.
|25.1 : Wiaan Mulder to Fawad Alam, Length ball on middle, Mulder flicks it through square leg for a single.
|24.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Loopy delivery on off, Azhar offers a solid defense on this one.
|24.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, On off, Ali blocks it off the front foot.
|24.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Full delivery on middle, Azhar pushes it to mid on.
|24.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Loopy delivery on off, Azhar offers a solid defense on this one.
|24.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Flighted ball on middle, Ali pushes it back towards the bowler.
|24.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Tossed up delivery on off, Ali pushes it to mid off.
|23.6 : Wiaan Mulder to Fawad Alam, Good length delivery on off, Alam defends it off the front foot.
|23.5 : Wiaan Mulder to Fawad Alam, Length ball on off, Alam keeps it out.
|23.4 : Wiaan Mulder to Fawad Alam, Good length delivery on middle, Alam offers a solid defense on this one.
|23.3 : Wiaan Mulder to Fawad Alam, Back of a length on off, Alam defends it off the back foot.
|23.2 : Wiaan Mulder to Fawad Alam, Length delivery on off, Alam keeps it out.
|23.1 : Wiaan Mulder to Fawad Alam, Short delivery on off, Alam cuts it to point.
|22.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Tossed up delivery on off, Azhar blocks it off the front foot.
|22.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam, On middle, Alam flicks it through square leg for a single.
|22.4 : Fawad Alam is the new batsman in.
|Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam, OUT! LBW! Maharaj gets his second wicket and this is also the big, big scalp of the Pakistani skipper now! Floated delivery on middle, Azam looks to defend and thinks that the ball will spin away and plays the bat, keeping this in mind but this is the straighter one from Maharaj. He misses and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Babar does not bother to review it and this proves to be a good decision as replays la
|22.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam, Loopy delivery on off, Babar blocks it off the front foot.
|22.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam, Flighted on middle, Azam looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|22.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam, Tossed up delivery on middle, Azam pushes it towards the leg side.
|21.6 : Keshav Maharaj to bowl from the other end.
|Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Good length delivery on off, Ali keeps it out.
|21.5 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Length ball on middle, Azhar offers a solid defense on this one.
|21.4 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Back of a length on off, Ali keeps it out.
|21.3 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Length delivery on off, Azhar defends it off the back foot.
|21.2 : Wiaan Mulder to Babar Azam, Full again on middle, Azam flicks it through square leg for a single.
|21.1 : Wiaan Mulder to Babar Azam, Full delivery on middle, Azam defends it off the back foot.
|20.6 : We are back for the final session of Day 3. South Africa players are out in the middle. Azhar Ali and Babar Azam will resume their innings for Pakistan. Wiaan Mulder will start the proceedings for this session.
|... Day 3, Session 3 ...Â
|South Africa will not be happy with how they started off the innings but they have been fairly good with the ball in hand. They started off poorly as they were not able to hang around and turn that deficit into a lead and ended their first innings by trailing by 71 runs. With the ball, they started off really well as they did not let the openers of Pakistan settle and Rabada struck when he got rid of Butt. Then, Maharaj got the better of Abid Ali and that was where we stood at the end of the sec
|An even session of play, by the looks of things now. Though, Pakistan will be the happier side of the lot as they are in the position of ascendancy at the moment. They hold all the cards close to their chest and also head into the Tea break with a good lead of 113. They started the session of nicely as they bundled the South African tail for a total of 201 and took a lead of 71 too. Then, they came out to bat and were slow to start off with. Abid and Butt did not even opened the account when But
|Right then. Pakistan are leading by 113 runs. The duo of Azam and Ali will hope that in the final session of the day, they are able to come out and increase this lead to a hefty one. Whereas, the South African bowlers will be gunning to come out and break this stand and scalp a few more wickets to apply more pressure on the hosts. Which team takes the final session? Join us for the same shortly.
|Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, On off, Ali defends it out. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 3!
|20.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Flighted ball on off, Azhar defends it off the back foot.
|20.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, On off, Ali offers a solid defense on this one.
|20.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Floated delivery on off, Azhar defends it out.
|20.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Flighted delivery on middle, Azhar sweeps it towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|20.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Tossed up delivery on off, Azhar pushes it to mid off.
|19.6 : Wiaan Mulder to Babar Azam, Back of a length on off, Azam keeps it out.
|19.5 : Wiaan Mulder to Babar Azam, Length delivery on off, Azam defends it off the back foot.
|19.4 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Full delivery on middle, Ali flicks it through square leg for a single.
|Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, NO BALL! Mulder oversteps! Length delivery on off, Azhar offers a solid defense on this one.
|19.3 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Back of a length on off, Azhar keeps it out.
|19.2 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Good length delivery on off, Azhar defends it off the back foot.
|19.1 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Length ball on middle, Ali pushes it through mid on for a couple.
|18.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam,Â The skipper comes on the front foot and blocks this one out.
|18.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam, On middle, pushed to the mid on region.
|18.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam, On middle, blocked.
|18.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam, FOUR! Azam sends this one to the ropes this time. Great shot. Flighted and on middle, Azam whips this one through the mid-wicket region and the ball speeds away to the ropes.
|18.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam, Shorter and on off, punched to the left of mid on this time.
|18.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam, Flighted on off, Azam pushes this one to the cover region.
|17.6 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Back of a length ball on off, Azhar looks to flick this one to the leg side but the ball takes the outer half of the blade and goes to the deep point region for a single.
|17.5 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Goes slightly fuller and on middle, Azhar Ali tucks this one to the mid-wicket region.
|17.4 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Short of a length and on off, Azhar blocks this one out again.
|17.3 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Gets his bat down and blocks this one out well.
|17.2 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali,Â Another good length ball on off, Azhar keeps this one out.
|17.1 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali,Â Back of a length ball on off, Ali blocks.
|16.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|16.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam, On middle, BA blocks.
|16.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, On middle, flicked to the leg side for a single.
|16.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam, Flighted on off, Azam looks to block this one but the ball takes the inside edge and goes to the leg side for a single.
|16.2 : The skipper, Babar Azam makes his way into the middle now.
|Keshav Maharaj to Abid Ali, OUT! CAUGHT! Strangled down the leg side now. Abid Ali looks to sweep this one to the leg side but in doing so, he loses his wicket. He was going at a very slow rate and he took long to score his first run as well and his uncomfortable stay out in the middle has been ended by Maharaj. This is floated up nicely just around the leg pole, Abid Ali gets low and looks to sweep this one but the ball bounces a tad bit more and takes the glove and goes to de Kock, who g
|16.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Abid Ali, Tossed up delivery on off, Abid looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|15.6 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Length ball on off, Azhar defends it off the back foot.
|15.5 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Back of a length on middle, Azhar pushes it to mid on.
|15.4 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Good length delivery on off, Azhar offers a solid defense on this one.
|15.3 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Back of a length on off, Ali keeps it out.
|15.2 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Length delivery on off, Azhar pushes it to point.
|Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, NO BALL! Mulder oversteps! Good length ball outside off, Azhar leaves it alone.
|15.1 : Wiaan Mulder to Azhar Ali, Length delivery outside off, Azhar shoulders arms to it.
|14.5 : Bowling change. Wiaan Mulder has the ball in hand now and will bowl for the first time in this innings.
|14.6 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Bouncer on off, Abid ducks under it.
|14.5 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Bumper again on middle, Abid ducks under it.
|14.4 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Bouncer on middle, Abid does well to duck under it.
|14.3 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Back of a length on off, Abid keeps it out.
|14.2 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Length ball on off, Abid pushes it to covers.
|14.1 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Full delivery on middle, Abid flicks it to mid-wicket.
|13.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, FOUR! Good shot! Full on middle, Azhar drives it through mid on for a boundary.
|13.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Floated ball on off, Azhar blocks it off the front foot.
|13.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Full on off, Azhar pushes it to covers.
|13.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Abid Ali, Loopy delivery on off, Abid punches it through point for a single.
|13.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Full on middle, Azhar flicks it through square leg for a single.
|13.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Tossed up delivery on off, Azhar pushes it to covers.
|12.6 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Back of a length on off, Abid defends it off the back foot.
|12.5 : Anrich Nortje to Azhar Ali, Length ball on off, Azhar punches it through covers. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|12.4 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Full delivery on off, Abid pushes it towards covers for a single.
|12.3 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Length ball outside off, Abid leaves it alone.
|12.2 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Length delivery outside off, Abid shoulders arms to it.
|12.1 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Bouncer on off, Abid does well to duck under it.
|11.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, NOT OUT! It is umpire's call! Flighted delivery on off, Azhar looks to defend but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire denies it. South Africa review it. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is umpire's call. Azhar Ali survives!
|11.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, On off, Azhar keeps it out.
|11.5 : Review time! An appeal for lbw! Azhar Ali is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is a flat line when the ball passes the bat. Ball Tracker shows that it is umpire's call.
|11.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Abid Ali, On middle, Abid sweeps it through square leg for a single.
|11.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Abid Ali, Floated delivery on middle, Abid pushes it to mid on.
|11.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Abid Ali, FOUR! Nicely swept! Flighted ball on middle, Abid plays a slog sweep over square leg for a boundary.
|11.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Abid Ali, Tossed up delivery on off, Abid defends it off the back foot.
|10.6 : Anrich Nortje to Azhar Ali, Outside off, Azhar leaves it alone.
|10.5 : Anrich Nortje to Azhar Ali, Length delivery on middle, Ali keeps it out.
|10.3 : Anrich Nortje to Azhar Ali, Good length ball on off, Ali looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|10.4 : Anrich Nortje to Azhar Ali, Bouncer outside off, Ali sways away from it.
|10.2 : Anrich Nortje to Azhar Ali, Back of a length on middle, Ali pushes it to mid on.
|10.1 : Anrich Nortje to Azhar Ali, Good length delivery on off, Ali defends it to covers.
|9.6 : DRINKS. Pakistan would be happy with how they have started off. Yes, they have lost Butt early on but they do have a lead to their name, which with the experience of Azhar Ali and Abid Ali out there, they will hope to inflate. South Africa has bowled well so far and have kept a tight leash on the runs and will look to scalp a few quick wickets before Tea.Â
|Keshav Maharaj to Abid Ali, On middle, defended.Â
|9.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Abid Ali, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|9.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Abid Ali, On a length and on off, Abid pushes it to the point region. The fielder decides to give it back to the keeper but de Kock was not expecting this one to come back and the ball goes to the leg side. The batters pick up two runs off overthrows.Â
|9.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Abid Ali, Short and around off, pushed to the cover region.
|9.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Abid Ali, Goes on the back foot and blocks this one out.Â
|9.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Abid Ali, On middle, blocked to the leg side.
|8.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Abid Ali, Full toss on middle, worked to the leg side for a single.
|8.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Abid Ali, Back of a length and on off, Abid pushes this one to the mid on region.
|8.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Abid Ali, Short of a length and on off, Abid keeps this one out well.
|8.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Abid Ali, Pushed to the point region this time by Abid.
|8.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Abid Ali, On off, pushed to the cover region.
|8.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Abid Ali, Bumper on middle, Abid ducks under this well.
|7.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|7.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Abid Ali, STOP THE PRESS! ABID ALI HAS FINALLY OPENED HIS ACCOUNT THIS TIME! It has taken some time but he has done it finally. He has taken 23 balls to get here as well. Shortish and outside off, Abid Ali gets on his back foot and slaps this one through backward point. Van der Dussen gives this chase and does well to pull it back before the ropes. Gets three runs, does Abid. The umpires have a look to see if this is a clean save and replays roll in and the third umpire de
|7.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, On middle, whipped to the right of mid on for a single.
|7.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|7.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, FOUR! Misfield from Rabada. He falls and tumbles, which allows the ball to trickle through to the ropes. Flighted and on middle, Azhar Ali gets on his knees and paddles this one to the fine leg region and a fumble from the pacer sees the Pakistanis get a boundary.
|7.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Azhar Ali, Floats and lands it on middle, Azhar pushes this to mid on.
|6.6 : Keshav Maharaj is coming onto bowl.
|Kagiso Rabada to Abid Ali, And the wait continues on. Good length and on off, Abid pushes this one to mid on. A loud and clear 'No' is heard this time as well. 22 balls. No runs for Abid.
|6.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Abid Ali, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|6.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Abid Ali, Abid Ali hops to this back of a length delivery and taps this one to the leg side. 'No' is the call from Abid. Still waiting for a 'YES, YES, YES' from Abid, so that he can finally open his account.
|6.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Abid Ali, Outside off on a good length, left alone by Abid.
|6.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Abid Ali, Gets his bat across and keeps this one out, does Abid.Â
|6.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Abid Ali, Short of a length and around the off pole, Abid Ali hops and blocks this one out well.
|5.6 : Anrich Nortje to Azhar Ali, Tucked to the fielder at short mid-wicket for yet another maiden over.
|5.5 : Anrich Nortje to Azhar Ali, Bouncer outside the off pole, Azhar does not offer any shot toÂ this one.
|5.4 : Anrich Nortje to Azhar Ali, On middle, tucked to the short leg fielder.Â
|5.3 : Anrich Nortje to Azhar Ali,Â Bumper outside off, Azhar has no problems in letting this one go.Â
|5.2 : Anrich Nortje to Azhar Ali, On a good length and around off, Azhar pushes this one to the cover region.
|5.1 : Anrich Nortje to Azhar Ali, Back of a length and on off, Azhar blocks.
|4.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Abid Ali, 16 balls faced and Abid Ali has still not scored a run. On middle, tucked to the short leg fielder. A brilliant over for Rabada and the Proteas. Only one run and a wicket off this one too.
|4.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Abid Ali, Another bouncer on middle, Abid Ali sits under this one.
|4.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Abid Ali, Abid plays this one back towards Rabada, this time.
|4.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Abid Ali, Bumper on middle, Abid ducks under this one.
|4.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Azhar Ali, Azhar Ali comes out and gets the first run straightaway. A short one on middle, Azhar fends this one awkwardly to the square leg region for a single.
|4.1 : Azhar Ali is the new batsman in.
|Kagiso Rabada to Imran Butt,Â OUT! LBW! There itÂ is! The pressure was building too much and something was bound to give. Rabada bowls a wonderful delivery and Pakistan lose their first wicket, without registering a single run on the board. Rabada steams in and hurls across a delivery which is just behind the good length area. Lands it around off and gets it to tail back in ever-so-slightly. Butt misses his tuck away to the leg side and gets rapped on the pads. Rabada believes and so do the
|3.6 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Blocked to the leg side this time. Yet another maiden for South Africa. Pressure is building on the hosts. Something is bound to give.
|3.5 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Short one on middle, Ali does well to sway away from the line of the ball.
|3.4 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|3.3 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, BEATEN! Woohoooo! That is the length, Nortje. Bowls a back of a length ball around off, straigtens after hitting the deck, this time. Ali feels that he can try to block this one but the ball zips past the outside edge to de Kock.
|3.2 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, A back of a length ball on middle, nips into the right-hander, Ali looks for the tuck away but he misses and the ball takes the pad and goes to the off side.
|3.1 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Dishes a back of a length ball on off, Ali taps this one to point.
|2.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Imran Butt, The third maiden in a row. The Pakistani openers are yet to open their account in this inning so far. On a length and outside off, Butt does not have a poke at this one.
|2.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Imran Butt, Another block offered by Imran. But this time, it is pushed to the leg side.
|2.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Imran Butt, Butt pushes this one back towards Rabada with a straight bat.
|2.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Imran Butt, Bouncer on middle, Butt just ducks under this one.
|2.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Imran Butt, On a good length and outside off, tapped to the gully region.
|2.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Imran Butt, Length and outside off, no shot offered to this one by Butt.
|1.6 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, PLAY AND A MISS! On a length and outside off, Ali looks to drive this one but the ball whizzes past the outside edge and goes through to the keeper.
|1.5 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, In that channel of uncertainty outside the off pole, Ali shoulders arms to this one as well.
|1.4 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Outside off, left alone.
|1.3 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Short of a length and on off, Ali looks to pull this one to the leg side but the ball takes the inside edge and hits him on the pads.Â
|1.2 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, BEATEN! Beautiful delivery. A short of a length ball on off, it bounces a tad bit more as Abid misses his block and the ball fizzles to the keeper.
|1.1 : Anrich Nortje to Abid Ali, Anrich starts off with a length ball outside off, Abid lets it go.
|0.6 : Anrich Nortje to bowl from the other end.
|Kagiso Rabada to Imran Butt, A maiden to start off by Rabada. Another length ball on off, Butt pushes this one towards the point region.
|0.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Imran Butt, On a good length and around off, Butt blocks this one out.
|0.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Imran Butt, A shortish length delivery outside off, Butt hops and just lets this one be.
|0.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Imran Butt, Outside off, left alone.
|0.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Imran Butt,Â Identical to the last delivery. Butt offers the same shot this time as well. Which is basically no shot.
|0.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Imran Butt, Rabada starts off with a good length ball outside off, Butt shoulders arms to this one.