|0.0 : Hello and welcome to our coverage of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa. Well, well, it is first of all good to see international cricket back in Pakistan. They had hosted Zimbabwe for a 3-match ODI and as many T20Is towards the end of 2020 - Pakistan's first home series after COVID came calling across the world.
|But then, it has been a long time since the Pakistanis hosted a big cricketing nation and lo and behold, THE TIME HAS COME! South Africa are in for 2 Tests and 3 T20Is. Coming to the Tests, and to the first one, the South Africans had earlier steamrolled Sri Lanka, at home, in a 2-Test match series. Now though they are in away conditions but would look to perform at their best still. Kagiso is expected to feature, after almost bowling in the white ball format for a year.
|As far as Pakistan are concerned, the biggest plus for them is the return of skipper Babar, who was completely unavailable for the Tests against New Zealand earlier. Also, with Faheem in the side, in place of an extra spinner, the Pakistanis reckon that seam may have more of a role to play in the first encounter. It looks all set to be a promising clash. Stay tuned for the toss and team updates regarding the same...
|Toss - South Africa have won the Toss here, at the National Stadium, Karachi. THEY ELECT TO BAT!
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (WK/C), Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Â Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi.
|Right then, the South African batters are stepping out to the middle, while the Pakistani players are already out there, having taken their positions on the field.Â Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram are the openers. Shaheen Afridi to start with the ball for Pakistan. Here he comes...
|0.6 : Hasan Ali to bowl from the other end.
|Who will walk out to bat now? It is Rassie Van Der Dussen.
|Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Good length delivery on middle, Van der Dussen glances but finds square leg there.
|6.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Full and around off, the batsman has just blocked that from the crease.
|6.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Full length delivery down the leg side, Dean lets it be.
|6.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Full length delivery on the off pole line, blocked.
|6.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Full length ball on off, pushed to the off side.
|6.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Good shot there from Elgar. Short and wide outside off, Dean Elgar waits for it and then guides it through the vacant backward point region for a boundary.
|6.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, On off, blocked to the off side.
|7.1 : Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Angled into the middle pole, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|7.2 : Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, On off, defended.
|7.3 : Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, One more delivery on a length and around off, Rassie keeps it out.
|7.4 : Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Attacks the stumps, it is blocked.
|7.5 : Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, One more delivery on middle, Rassie defends it onto the ground.
|7.6 : Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Outside off, it is left alone.
|8.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Outside off, not played at.
|8.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, On middle, Elgar gets right behind the line and defends it onto the ground.
|8.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Length and on off, Elgar pushes it to covers.
|8.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Shorter and on off, Elgar pushes it to mid off.
|8.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, A single now as this is guided to point.
|8.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen, Angled into the pads, it is worked to mid-wicket.
|9.1 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, Outside off, left alone.
|9.2 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, Down the leg side, Elgar lets it be. The keeper does not collect it cleanly. A single taken. Bye!
|9.3 : Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|9.4 : Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR! Lovely shot! This is full and on middle, it is eased through mid on for a boundary.
|9.5 : Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, On off, this is pushed to the man at covers.
|9.6 : Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR! A little too easy! On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.
|10.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Outside off, left alone.
|10.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Shorter and put away! It is cut through point and the ball races away to the fence.
|10.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, On off, defended onto the ground.
|10.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Length again, it is kept out nicely.
|10.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, A little too straight, it is nudged around the corner for one.
|10.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen, On middle, defended.
|0.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Starts off with one down the leg side, Dean lets it be
|0.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Full and moving away, outside off, Elgar comes forward but leaves it.
|0.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Good length delivery outside off, Dean Elgar shoulders arms.
|0.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Full length ball on middle and leg, Elgar flicks it through square leg. The fielder gives chase and cuts it off before it reaches the ropes. 3 runs taken though.
|0.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Aiden Markram, Appeal for LBW but not given. Height was the issue. Good length ball around off, Aiden shoulders arms to get hit on the top of his pads. There is an appeal for lbw but umpire shakes his head.
|0.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Aiden Markram, Full and on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|1.1 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, Full and swinging down the leg side, Dean Elgar misses his flick.
|1.2 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, Good length ball on middle, Dean flicks but finds square leg there.
|1.3 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Good shot. Full and outside off, Dean leans into the drive and caresses it through covers. A couple of fielders give chase, one of them dives as it nears the ropes and seems to have kept it out well. The umpires though want to have a look at that. Replays are in....hmm.... there seems to be some contact with the ropes as the fielder flicks the ball in. Yes, a boundary has been signalled here.
|1.4 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, Good length ball around off, Dean defends it.
|1.5 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Full length delivery around the off pole line, Elgar comes forward and drives it straight back past the bowler. Another beautiful shot and a boundary results.
|1.6 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, This time it is outside off and he shoulders arms.
|11.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Dean Elgar, Full and around off, driven straight to mid off.
|11.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Dean Elgar, Full length ball on off and middle, Dean defends it to the off side.
|11.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Dean Elgar, Short and outside off, punched to point.
|11.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Dean Elgar, Full and on middle, Elgar flicks it wide of square leg and gets a couple.
|11.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Dean Elgar, Good length ball around off, Dean drives it on the up to the man at covers. A dot.
|11.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Dean Elgar, Outside off, punched to point.
|2.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Aiden Markram, Fullish and seaming in, towards off, Aiden pokes it on the off side and takes a single.
|2.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Short ball, on top of the stumps, an alert Dean sits under it.
|2.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Full length delivery around off, Dean goes for the drive. Times it well but ends up picking out the fielder there.
|2.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Off the outside edge there. Full and around off, Dean comes forward and looks to drive that through the covers. Ends up generating a healthy outside edge but the ball goes in the gap between slips and gully, to the third man region, for a boundary.
|2.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Now he lets the outswinger, which was on a full length, outside off, be.
|2.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Good length ball on off and middle, stroked straight to mid-wicket for a dot.
|12.1 : Nauman Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Full length delivery around off, it is hit down to the left of mid on for a single.
|12.2 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, Full length ball around off, driven but straight to mid off.
|12.3 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, Full and around off, flicked to the mid-wicket region for one.
|12.4 : Nauman Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Fuller in length delivery, around the off pole, blocked to the off side.
|12.5 : Nauman Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Fuller in length ball, around the off pole line, driven to the left of mid off, for a run.
|12.6 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, Fuller in length, around the off stump, dabbed down to mid off.
|3.1 : Hasan Ali to Aiden Markram, Fullish length ball outside off, left alone.
|3.2 : Hasan Ali to Aiden Markram, FOUR! Good length ball around off, Aiden prods forward in defence but gets it off the outer half. Luckily for him, it goes thick and fast in the gap between the slip cordon and gully, down to third man, for a boundary.
|3.3 : Hasan Ali to Aiden Markram, FOUR! This one is well timed. Full and swinging in, on middle and leg, Markram works it with the swing. Flicks it through square leg and obtains a boundary.
|3.4 : Hasan Ali to Aiden Markram, Good length ball outside off, left alone.
|3.5 : Hasan Ali to Aiden Markram, FOUR! Glorious shot. South Africa are playing like as if it were a T20I match here. Full length delivery outside off, Aiden drives it through the covers for a boundary.
|3.6 : Hasan Ali to Aiden Markram, Drives again but this one is straight to the cover fielder.
|4.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Full length ball on middle, Dean flicks it through square leg for a single.
|4.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Aiden Markram, Good length ball on off, defended.
|4.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Aiden Markram, NO BALL! Shaheen has overstepped here.Â It was outside off and is left alone.
|Shaheen Afridi to Aiden Markram, Down the leg side, left alone.
|4.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Aiden Markram, Full and around off, defended to the off side.
|4.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Aiden Markram, Full and outside off, left alone.
|4.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Aiden Markram, OUT! CAUGHT! A simple catch to the fielder there. Good length ball around off, Aiden wants to drive it through covers and keep the scoring momentum going. Unfortunately, he does so uppishly but finds the man at cover there. Imran takes a simple catch and Pakistan draw first blood. Too much of aggressive strokeplay has cost the South Africans their first wicket.
|5.1 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, Full and on middle, dabbed to square leg.
|5.2 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, Full length delivery around off, Dean drives but finds the man at cover there.
|5.3 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, Good length ball on off and middle, defended back on the pitch.
|5.4 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, Shortish length delivery on top of middle, Dean flicks it through mid-wicket, off the back foot, for a single.
|5.5 : Hasan Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Full length delivery around off, Rassie drives it wide of the man at mid on. The fielder there backtracks and fetches the ball but a couple of runs have been taken by then.
|13.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Good length delivery on the off stump line, blocked.
|13.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Full and outside off, guided down to third man safely.
|13.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Outside off, punched to point.
|13.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Fuller in length and around the off stump line, driven down to mid off.
|13.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR! Full and outside off, Rassie van der Dussen comes forward and drives it through the covers for a boundary.
|13.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Full and around off, played down to mid on.
|14.1 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, Floated delivery on the off pole channel, hit down to mid on.
|14.2 : Nauman Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, On off, blocked.
|14.3 : Nauman Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Full length ball on the off stump line, pushed to the off side.
|14.4 : Nauman Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Short and outside off, punched to point.
|14.5 : Nauman Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Full length delivery, it is driven down to mid on.
|14.6 : Nauman Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Floated ball, around off, pushed down to mid on. A single.
|15.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Full length delivery around off, driven down to mid off.
|15.2 : Faf du Plessis comes out to bat now.
|Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, OUT! RUN OUT! Oh.. what a way for RvdD to get out here. Good length delivery around off, Rassie pushes it to the covers region. Calls for a run and gets halfway, before Dean sends him back Van der Dussen backtracks and goes to the striker's end but by then, Babar, has thrown it there and Mohammed collects and whips the bails off. No need to go to the third umpire. Van der Dussen was miles short of his crease.
|15.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Faf du Plessis, On off, tapped to the off side.
|15.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Faf du Plessis, Fullish length delivery around off, driven through the covers for a single.
|15.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Dean Elgar, Outside off, left alone.
|15.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Dean Elgar, Length and on off, defended.
|16.1 : Nauman Ali to Faf du Plessis, Short and on off, pushed to covers off the back foot.
|16.2 : Nauman Ali to Faf du Plessis, Outside off, left alone.
|16.3 : Nauman Ali to Faf du Plessis, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|16.4 : Nauman Ali to Faf du Plessis, Short, wide outside off, Faf lets that be.
|16.5 : Nauman Ali to Faf du Plessis, Floated ball outside off, Faf drives but finds cover there.
|16.6 : Nauman Ali to Faf du Plessis, Floated on the stumps, du Plessis comes forward in defence.
|17.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Dean Elgar, BEATEN! Lovely bowling. Good length delivery around off, Dean strides forward in defence but the ball whizzes past his outside edge.
|17.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Dean Elgar, BEATEN, AGAIN! Full length delivery, around off, Dean is drawn into the drive. He though gets beaten on the outside edge there.
|17.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Dean Elgar, This time he connects on the drive but picks out cover there.
|18.2 : Nauman Ali to Faf du Plessis, Full ball, pushed to covers.
|18.3 : Nauman Ali to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Gloriously driven. Full and outside off, Faf du Plessis leans into the drive and creams it through the gap in the covers region for a boundary.
|18.4 : Nauman Ali to Faf du Plessis, NO BALL! Nauman has overstepped here. That is solidly defended off the front foot.
|Nauman Ali to Faf du Plessis, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|18.5 : Nauman Ali to Faf du Plessis, Loopy delivery around the off pole, pushed down to wide mid on and the batsmen exchange ends.
|18.6 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, Flighted delivery around the off pole line, the cover shot is out but it is hit straight to the fielder there.
|17.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Dean Elgar, Full length delivery on middle, the batsman flicks it to mid-wicket.
|17.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Dean Elgar, Full length ball on off, pushed to covers.
|17.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Faf du Plessis, Full length delivery, nudged down to mid off.
|18.1 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, Full delivery, hit down to mid on.
|Faheem Ashraf to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Starts the over with a boundary. Full length ball on the middle pole, Faf flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
|19.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Faf du Plessis, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|19.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Faf du Plessis, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|19.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Faf du Plessis, Short length delivery outside off, punched to point.
|19.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Faf du Plessis, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|19.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Faf du Plessis, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|20.1 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, Loopy delivery on the off pole line, blocked.
|20.2 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, Loopy ball on the middle pole, pushed to cover.
|20.3 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, Full length ball on middle and leg, worked to the leg side for a couple.
|20.4 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, Rameez Raja (on air) reckons that it was a good shot, even though no runs came off it. Full and outside off, Dean leans into the drive and times it well but hits it straight to the man at covers.
|20.5 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, FOUR! That is a boundary. Good shot. Elegant timing. Full length delivery on the middle pole, Dean closes the face of his bat and flicks it through square leg.
|20.6 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|21.1 : Hasan Ali to Faf du Plessis, Full and on the stumps, hit down to mid on.
|21.2 : Hasan Ali to Faf du Plessis, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|21.3 : Hasan Ali to Faf du Plessis, On off, blocked.
|21.4 : Hasan Ali to Faf du Plessis, Short and outside off, punched to point.
|21.5 : Hasan Ali to Faf du Plessis, Full length ball on the middle pole line, flicked to square leg.
|21.6 : Hasan Ali to Faf du Plessis, Outside off, left alone.
|22.1 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Loopy and on off, pushed down to mid on for one.
|22.2 : Yasir Shah to Faf du Plessis, On off and middle, driven down to mid off.
|22.3 : Yasir Shah to Faf du Plessis, On off, pushed to the off side for a single.
|22.4 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, On middle, clipped to square leg for a dot.
|22.5 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, On leg, hit to mid-wicket.
|22.6 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Full and on middle, hit down to mid on. No Ball called, as the batsmen steal a single here.
|Yasir Shah to Faf du Plessis, On off, bunted down to long on for a single.
|23.1 : Hasan Ali to Faf du Plessis, Length and outside off, punched to point.
|23.2 : Hasan Ali to Faf du Plessis, Short and wide outside off, left alone.
|23.3 : Hasan Ali to Faf du Plessis, Good length ball on middle, defended back to Hasan.
|23.4 : Hasan Ali to Faf du Plessis, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|23.5 : Hasan Ali to Faf du Plessis, Clips this to square leg for a dot.
|23.6 : Hasan Ali to Faf du Plessis, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|24.1 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Loopy on middle, Dean closes the face of his bat to flick but finds square leg.
|24.2 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Looped up delivery on middle, Elgar once again closes the face of his bat and flicks but finds square leg again.
|24.3 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Identical ball, identical result.
|24.4 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, This time he closes the face of his bat, once more, flicks, wide of square leg. Phew, finally a single.
|24.5 : Yasir Shah to Faf du Plessis, The batter comes forward and plays the off drive but it is a dot ball.
|24.6 : Yasir Shah to Faf du Plessis, Looped up ball outside off, FdP just leans into the drive and pushes it through the covers for a couple.
|25.1 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|25.2 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Short length delivery wide outside off, Dean rocks onto the back foot and slaps it through point.
|25.3 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, Fuller length delivery this time and Elgar pushes it down to mid on.
|25.4 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|25.5 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|25.6 : Hasan Ali to Dean Elgar, Outside off, played towards point. WITH THAT, IT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 1!
|A good session of Test cricket. One has to say it is South Africa who will be slightly happier of the two. Yes, they have lost two wickets but have managed to add almost 100 runs. Elgar is looking solid and the visitors will hope he can bat long, along with Faf du Plessis,Â who has got his eye in.
|The Pakistan bowlers did not begin all that well as they bowled quite a few loose deliveries early on. They though have done well as the game progressed. There is not a lot of assistance for the bowlers so patience will be the key. They know they would have to break this partnership quickly as the two batting are probably the visitorsâ best. Join us in a short while for what promises to be another interesting session...
|... Day 1, Afternoon session...
|Right then, we are back for the second session. The Pakistani players are out in the middle. Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis stride out to the middle as well. Yasir Shah to continue with the ball. Here he comes...
|26.2 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Loopy and on middle, flicked to square leg.
|26.3 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Outside off, Dean camps on the back foot and guides it behind square on the off side. However, there is a short third man there and it goes straight to him, through the carpet.
|26.4 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, FOUR OFF BYES! Down the leg side, Dean leaves it. Rizwan gets to his left but fails to stop it. The ball goes to the fence for four off byes.
|26.5 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Flighted outside off, left alone.
|26.6 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Another leave as this was outside off.
|26.1 : Yasir Shah to Faf du Plessis, On off, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
|0.0 : Will Hasan Ali continue from the other end? Nope, it will be Shaheen Shah Afridi. He has figures of 6-0-20-1 so far.
|27.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Faf du Plessis, On off, driven down to mid off.
|27.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Faf du Plessis, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|27.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Faf du Plessis, Full and outside off, driven to cover.
|27.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Faf du Plessis, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|27.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Nice shot. Full and outside off, Faf leans into the drive and powers it through the covers for a boundary.
|27.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Faf du Plessis, Drives again but this one is hit straight to cover.
|28.1 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Full and around off, pushed to the right of mid on for a single.
|28.2 : Yasir Shah to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! That is a boundary. Full and on middle, Faf times his flicks to perfection, through square leg, and gets a boundary.
|28.3 : Yasir Shah to Faf du Plessis, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Again, another instance of a South African trying to be too aggressive and perishes. It is a good catch from Mohammed Rizwan. A sharp take. Good length ball around off, Du Plessis comes on the front foot and looks to block. He though ends up generating an outside edge there. The ball goes thick and fast, to the right of Mohammed, who dives in that direction and takes a good catch.
|28.4 : Yasir Shah to Quinton de Kock, And he is off the mark straightaway. Full and on middle, Quinton glances it through mid-wicket for two.
|28.3 : Who will walk out to bat here? Quinton de Kock is out in the middle.
|28.5 : Yasir Shah to Quinton de Kock, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|28.6 : Yasir Shah to Quinton de Kock, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|29.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Bad ball. Straying on the pads with a fuller one, Dean flicks it away with ease to the fine leg boundary.
|29.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, The batter comes forward and plays the off drive but it is a dot ball.
|29.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|29.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, Outside off, Dean steers it straight to the man at short third.
|29.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Dean rocks back and lets out a ferious cut shot, through point, and bags a boundary.
|29.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Dean Elgar, The last ball of the over is outside off and is left alone.
|30.1 : Yasir Shah to Quinton de Kock, On off, driven to cover.
|30.2 : Yasir Shah to Quinton de Kock, Flighted on middle, hit to mid-wicket.
|30.3 : Yasir Shah to Quinton de Kock, On middle, clipped past square leg for a single.
|30.4 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Full and outside off, driven to cover.
|30.5 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Full, on middle, flicked but the man at mid-wicket stops it. A dot.
|30.6 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|31.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|31.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Full and outside off, de Kock leans into the shot and drives it down to mid off.
|31.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Short and outside off, de Kock punches it through point. Deep point stops it but a couple of runs result though.
|31.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Full and outside off, Quinton de Kock drives it but the man at cover-point dives to his left and stops that. A certain boundary saved there.
|31.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|31.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Short and outside off, Quinny hits it straight to the point fielder, who fumbles. Deep point has to run to his right to do all the mopping up. He does so but then, in the meanwhile, three runs are taken.
|32.1 : Yasir Shah to Quinton de Kock, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|32.2 : Yasir Shah to Quinton de Kock, On off, clipped through the square leg region for a single.
|32.3 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, On off, clipped to the mid-wicket region for a single.
|32.4 : Yasir Shah to Quinton de Kock, Comes down the track and pushes the fuller ball but finds cover there.
|32.5 : Yasir Shah to Quinton de Kock, On off and middle, clipped to mid-wicket.
|32.6 : Yasir Shah to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Flicked away with ease there. On the pads, Quinton flicks it away wide of the man at short fine leg and gets a boundary.
|33.1 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, Flighted around off, hit wide of mid on for a single.Â
|33.2 : Nauman Ali to Quinton de Kock, Full length ball around off, driven wide of the man at mid off. But they do not run here. Interesting.
|33.3 : Nauman Ali to Quinton de Kock, Flighted ball on the off pole line, blocked to the off side.
|33.4 : Nauman Ali to Quinton de Kock, On middle, clipped through mid-wicket for a single.
|33.5 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|33.6 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|34.1 : Yasir Shah to Quinton de Kock, Outside off, fuller, Quinton gets across to sweep but he misses. Rizwan does well to stop that there.
|34.2 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, On middle, clipped straight to square leg.
|34.3 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Shorter and outside off, Dean rocks back to punch but picks out point there.
|34.4 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Fuller length delivery down the leg side, Dean clips it behind square on the leg side, but straight to short fine leg.
|34.5 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, On off and middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|34.6 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Flighted outside off, Dean shoulders arms.
|35.1 : Nauman Ali to Quinton de Kock, On middle, Quinton taps it to the leg side.
|35.2 : Nauman Ali to Quinton de Kock, OUT! CAUGHT! The skipper is gone here. That was a very simple catch to the fielder. First wicket for Nauman in Tests. And what a wicket it is! Ali floats this outside off, de Kock comes forward and looks to poke it on the off side but gets it off the outer half. It goes to the right of Butt, at slip, who sharply sticks his left hand out. Manages to hold onto it and completes a fantastic catch.
|Who will walk out to bat now? Temba Bavuma it is.
|35.3 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, On off, Temba defends it with a straight bat back on the track.
|35.4 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Fuller and outside off, Bavuma pushes it on the off side but finds cover there. Should be careful as he could generate an outside edge there.
|35.5 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|35.6 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Floated outside off, Temba Bavuma shoulders arms to let that one through.
|36.1 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Flighted ball, turning in, on middle and leg, dabbed to square leg.
|36.2 : Yasir Shah to Dean Elgar, Yasir loops this on off, Dean comes forward and drives it to the man at covers. A single results here.
|36.3 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, Flighted, outside off, Temba leans forward and pushes it to covers.
|36.4 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, This time he pushes it down to mid off. Another dot.
|36.5 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, Looped up on the off pole line, Temba B drives but finds the man at cover-point.
|36.6 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, Flatter and on middle, Temba rocks back and clips it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|37.1 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, Flighted on the middle pole line, dabbed to the man at short mid-wicket.
|37.2 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, Outside off, short, punched to point.
|37.3 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, Flat, just outside off, Dean rocks back and fends it out.
|37.4 : Nauman Ali to Dean Elgar, OUT! CAUGHT! Another wicket. Pakistan are right on top here. There was a planned, packed off side field and it has resulted in a wicket. Good captaincy from Azam and good bowling from Nauman Ali. He has snared the set batsman as well. Flights this full and outside off, Dean is drawn into the cover drive there. He goes for it and gets it off his bat uppishly. Babar Azam, at covers, is waiting for it and holds onto that one. Big, big wicket this.
|Who's in now? It is George Linde.
|37.5 : Nauman Ali to George Linde, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|37.6 : Nauman Ali to George Linde, Outside off, punched to point for a single.
|38.1 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|38.2 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, On middle, Linde flicks but finds square leg there.
|38.3 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|38.4 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|38.5 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, Flatter delivery on middle, clipped through the mid-wicket region for a single.
|38.6 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, Fullish length delivery on middle and leg, stroked through mid-wicket for a single.
|39.1 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|39.2 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Down the leg side, Temba does not want to go after that.
|39.3 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Fuller and on middle, Temba works it to the leg side for a dot.
|39.4 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|39.5 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Short and wide outside off, punched firmly but straight to point.
|39.6 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|40.1 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|40.2 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, Outside off, full, driven to cover.
|40.3 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, Fullish and on middle, clipped to mid-wicket for a run.
|40.4 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|40.5 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, Short, wide outside off, left alone there.
|40.6 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|41.1 : Nauman Ali to George Linde, Misfield and three! Short length delivery, outside off, George goes back and cuts hard. The man at point looks to stop it but the ball bursts through his hands. It goes to deep point but before the fielder there can retrieve the ball, three taken.
|41.2 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|41.3 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|41.4 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Full and flighted outside off, Temba works it wide of the fielder at cover and takes a single.
|41.5 : Nauman Ali to George Linde, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|41.6 : Nauman Ali to George Linde, Fullish length ball on the middle pole line, George clips it but finds square leg there. A dot to end Nauman's 10th over.
|42.1 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|42.2 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, Flighted delivery around off, driven to mid off.
|42.3 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, Full length delivery outside off, driven to covers.
|42.4 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, Full length ball on off and middle, Temba fends it out.
|42.5 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, Works this one through mid on for a single.
|42.6 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, On middle, clipped to mid-wicket for a run and George will keep strike for the next over.
|43.1 : Nauman Ali to George Linde, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|43.2 : Nauman Ali to George Linde, FOUR! Good shot. Full and around off, George presses forward and drives it wide of the fielder at mid on.
|43.3 : Nauman Ali to George Linde, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|43.4 : Nauman Ali to George Linde, Flatter delivery on middle, Linde rocks back and clips it through mid-wicket for a single.
|43.5 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Full length delivery around off, pushed to mid off.
|43.6 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Flatter ball on the middle pole, Temba goes back and flicks it through square leg for a single.
|44.1 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|44.2 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, Flighted on the off pole, kept out.
|44.3 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, Full and outside the off pole, Temba leans into the drive and pushes it through the covers. Not enough timing on it to go away for a boundary and hence the batsmen take three runs.
|44.4 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, Fuller in length delivery on the middle pole line, clipped to square leg.
|44.5 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, This is intelligent. Camps back to a flatter delivery which was outside off and just guides it behind square on the off side, to third man, and picks up a couple.
|44.6 : Who's in now?
|Yasir Shah to George Linde, NOT OUT! Excellent review there by George. It was missing the stumps. Flatter delivery on middle and leg, George goes back to work it on the leg side. Misses and is hit on the pads. Pakistan appeal for a LBW and it is given. The batsman though, has a chat with his non-striker and takes the review. No bat on it. Onto Ball Tracker, which says that it was missing the stumps.
|45.1 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|45.2 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|45.3 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Short length delivery outside the off stump, Temba camps onto his back foot and punches it well but straight to point.
|45.4 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, On off, Temba dabs this to the off side and takes a single.
|45.5 : Nauman Ali to George Linde, Fuller in length delivery around the off stump line, Linde drives but finds mid off there.
|45.6 : Nauman Ali to George Linde, Short length ball outside the off stump line, George rocks back and punches it to cover-point.
|46.1 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, Fuller in length ball around the off pole channel, driven to cover.
|46.2 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, Short and outside the off stump channel, played to point.
|46.3 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, On the off pole, clipped down to long on for a single.
|46.4 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, On middle, clipped to mid-wicket.
|46.5 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, FOUR! Nice shot. Fuller in length and on middle, George flicks it nicely through mid-wicket for a boundary. It was a really good shot. It really was.
|46.6 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, Shorter length delivery on off and middle, George goes back in his crease to flick but finds the man at square leg there.
|47.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma, Fuller in length and around off, driven to mid off.
|47.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma, Fuller in length delivery on the middle stump, clipped to the man at mid-wicket.
|47.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma, Fuller in length ball around the off pole area, driven down to mid off.
|47.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma, Fuller in length and on the middle stump, tapped to mid-wicket.
|47.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma, Fuller in length, outside the off stump area, driven through the covers for one.
|47.6 : Shaheen Afridi to George Linde, Finds cover with his drive there.
|48.1 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Full length delivery, it is played to mid off.
|48.2 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Full length ball, worked to mid-wicket.
|48.3 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Full and outside the off pole zone, Temba leans into the drive but finds the man at covers there.
|48.4 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, On the off pole line, hit to covers for a run.
|48.5 : Nauman Ali to George Linde, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|48.6 : Nauman Ali to George Linde, Full and around the off stump zone, George drives it to the covers region.
|49.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|49.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|49.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma, NO BALL! Shaheen has overstepped here. It was full and around off, the batsman has just blocked that from the crease.
|Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma,That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|49.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma, Fullish length delivery on off, pushed to the off side for a single.
|49.5 : Shaheen Afridi to George Linde, NO BALL! Once again, Afridi has overstepped here. Fullish length ball on the off pole, played down to mid on.
|Shaheen Afridi to George Linde, Another on-drive but finds mid on again.
|49.6 : Shaheen Afridi to George Linde, FOUR! Gloriously driven. A boundary. To finish the over. Fullish length and outside the off pole line, George comes forward and creams the drive through covers.
|50.1 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Floated delivery, around the off pole line, pushed to mid off.
|50.2 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Floated ball around the off stump, driven to mid off yet again.
|50.3 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Flatter delivery on the pads, Temba rocks back to work it on the leg side but he misses. It comes off his pads and goes to the leg side and they take a leg bye.
|50.4 : Nauman Ali to George Linde, Fuller in length one, on the off pole line, dabbed down to mid off.
|50.5 : Nauman Ali to George Linde, Floated around the off stump, worked to the covers region for a single.
|50.6 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|51.1 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, Fuller delivery on the middle stump line, played to mid-wicket.
|51.2 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, Fuller ball on the middle pole channel, hit to mid-wicket.
|51.3 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, On the middle pole area, stroked wide of the man, at mid-wicket. FINALLY! A single.
|51.4 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, Yasir floats this around off, it is driven to cover.
|51.5 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, Once again it is floated around the off pole, Temba picks out cover with his drive.
|51.6 : Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma, He floats this on off, it is solidly blocked.
|52.1 : Nauman Ali to George Linde, Shorter length ball on the middle stump area, Linde backs away and strokes it through the covers for a single.
|52.2 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, On the pads, clipped down to the right of fine leg for a couple.
|52.3 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Loopy delivery around off, pushed to covers.
|52.4 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Loopy ball around the off pole, it is played down to mid on.
|52.5 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|52.6 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Full and around off, driven down to mid on for a dot.
|53.1 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, Loopy, around the off pole, stabbed to covers.
|53.2 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, Looped up, around off, driven down to mid on.
|53.3 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, Looped up delivery on middle and leg, it is the wrong 'un. Linde works it with the turn to square leg.
|53.4 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, On the middle stump area, worked to mid-wicket.
|53.5 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, That is solidly defended off the front foot.
|53.6 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|54.1 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, Outside off, guided straight to the man at short third.
|54.2 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|54.3 : Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma, OUT! RUN OUT! Oh my goodness, what has happened here? The set batsman, Temba, has been dismissed. This is some good work from the fielders. Fullish length delivery on off and middle, Bavuma strokes it through mid-wicket. He takes one and wants two but Linde stays put. Seeing that, Temba stops midway but then George Linde now starts running. He gets safely to the non-striker's end. A shocked Temba Bavuma does not know how to react to this sudden change. He tries
|54.4 : Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|54.5 : Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|54.3 : Who's in now? It is Keshav Maharaj.
|54.6 : Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj, This is down the leg side and let through.
|55.1 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, On the middle stump area, flicked to square leg.
|55.2 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, Looped up ball around off, George leans forward and pushes it down to mid on.
|55.3 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, On the middle pole zone, clipped to the mid-wicket region.
|55.4 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, Fullish and on the middle pole line, played to square leg.
|55.5 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, On the middle pole zone, tapped to square leg.
|55.6 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, Full and around off, driven to mid off.
|56.1 : Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj, Looped up on off, blocked.
|56.2 : Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj, Full and around off, driven to cover.
|56.3 : Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj, On off, blocked to the off side.
|56.4 : Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj, Looped up delivery on the off pole line, defended to the off side.
|56.5 : Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj, Full length ball around off, driven to covers.
|56.6 : Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj, On off, defended. WITH THAT, IT IS TEA ON DAY 1!
|A session which has gone the hosts way. They have got fourÂ wickets in it and not conceded a lot of runs too. They are into the bowling all-rounders and will be eager to run through the remaining wickets as quickly as possible. South Africa on the other hand, need the two batting out there to go on. Keshav has just walked in but he needs to keep going. The visitors will be aiming to get something close to 275. Can they get there? We will find out. Join us in a while for the final session of Day
|... Day 3, Final session...
|57.1 : Hasan Ali to George Linde, Length ball on off, pushed to mid off.
|0.0 : Right then, the players are making their way out to the middle for the final session on Day 1. The Pakistan players have taken their positions on the field. Babar Azam looks a happy man. George Linde and Keshav Maharaj are also out in the middle. The former will take strike. Hasan Ali to start off with the ball in the final session. Here he comes then...
|57.2 : Hasan Ali to George Linde, On a good length and around off, Linde plays it watchfully off the back foot.
|57.3 : Hasan Ali to George Linde, Fuller length delivery and around off, Linde plays it off the front foot.
|57.4 : Hasan Ali to George Linde, Good length and around off, Linde plays it off the back foot this time,
|57.5 : Hasan Ali to George Linde, Back of a length and on off, played off the back foot once again.
|57.6 : Hasan Ali to George Linde, On a length and around off, Linde opens the face of the bat and plays it towards covers. A maiden to start the session.
|58.1 : Yasir Shah to Keshav Maharaj, Tosssed up on off, blocked out.
|0.0 : Who will bowl from the other end? Yasir Shah to bowl now.
|58.2 : Yasir Shah to Keshav Maharaj, OUT! Castled! Shah strikes pretty quickly after Tea. It was on the cards and Pakistan are elated! Shah tosses it up around off, Maharaj looks to play it for the turn but is foxed by Yasir. The ball straightens after pitching and goes through the gap between bat and pad to crash into the stumps.
|58.3 : Yasir Shah to Kagiso Rabada, Tossed up on off, Rabada keeps it out.
|58.4 : Yasir Shah to Kagiso Rabada, Tossed up on off, Rabada takes a big stride forward and blocks it to the off side.
|58.5 : Yasir Shah to Kagiso Rabada, Flatter and quicker on off, Rabada pushes it off the back foot as the ball kept low there.
|58.2 : Who will come out to bat now? Kagiso Rabada to bat now.
|58.6 : Yasir Shah to Kagiso Rabada, Tossed up around off, Rabada looks to defend it but ends up getting a thick inside edge which thuds into his pads. End of a wicket maiden over from Shah.
|59.1 : Hasan Ali to George Linde, FOUR! Pulled away! Short and on middle, Linde goes for the pullÂ but ends up getting a top edge that runs to the fine leg fence . First runs of the session.
|59.2 : Hasan Ali to George Linde, Length and on off, Linde drives it to short cover. Hasan Ali oversteps! No Ball called.
|Hasan Ali to George Linde, Length and around middle, Linde clips it through the leg side for a single.
|59.3 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, Length and around off, Rabada does well to play it off to the off side.
|59.4 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, On off, kept out.
|59.5 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, Fuller and outside off, Rabada fails to nail it as he mishits to covers.
|59.6 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, On off, pushed to covers.
|60.2 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, Tossed up on off, tucked to the leg side.
|60.3 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, Flatter around off, pushed to the off side by Linde.
|60.1 : Yasir Shah to George Linde, Length and around off, Linde pushes it to the off side.
|60.4 : Yasir Shah to Kagiso Rabada, Flatter around off, Rabada does well to push it to the off side. The ball kept low there too. Rabada needs to watch that.
|60.5 : Yasir Shah to Kagiso Rabada, Tossed up on off, defended off the front foot.
|60.6 : Yasir Shah to Kagiso Rabada, FOUR! Gloriously driven! Tossed up ball on off, Rabada leans into the drive and creams it through covers for a boundary.
|61.1 : Hasan Ali to George Linde, FOUR! Useful runs! Full and wide outside off, Linde goes for the drive but the ball goes off the edge and through the vacant gully region for a boundary at third man.
|61.2 : Hasan Ali to George Linde, OUT! CAUGHT! That has just come from nowhere . What have you done George. It is a short of good lengthÂ delivery around off, instead of defending it Linde ships it in the air at mid-wicket. Mohammad Nawaz the substitute there takes the catch and Pakistan closing on South African innings.
|Who comes out next to bat for South Africa? Anrich Nortje is the new man in.
|61.3 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, NO BALL! Short and on middle, Rabada ducks under it.
|Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, Length and on off, pushed to covers.
|61.4 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, Good shot for no run! Full and outside off, Rabada drives it crisply but cannot beat the man at covers.
|61.5 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, Length and on off, defended to the off side.
|61.6 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, Short and on middle, Rabada watches it and ducks under it.
|62.1 : Yasir Shah to Anrich Nortje, Tossed up on off, Nortje keeps it out towards mid-wicket.
|62.2 : Yasir Shah to Anrich Nortje, On off, pushed to covers.
|62.3 : Yasir Shah to Anrich Nortje, A huge appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire. Tossed up on off, Nortje looks to defend it out but ends up getting a thick inside edge. There is an appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Replays show that there indeed was an inside edge.
|62.4 : Yasir Shah to Anrich Nortje, On off kept out.
|62.5 : Yasir Shah to Anrich Nortje, Floated around off, Nortje is happy to play it out safely off the front foot.
|62.6 : Yasir Shah to Anrich Nortje, Another tossed up ball and Anrich blocks it out.
|63.1 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, Length and outside off, left alone.
|63.2 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, DROPPED! Babar Azam drops a straightforward chance at slips. Length and outside off, Rabada goes for the drive but ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball goes at a catchable height towards Azam who fumbles and spills the chance there.
|63.3 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, And dropped again! Luck on Rabada's side! Legnth ball around off, Rabada goes for the pull but ends up getting a top edge which flies to the left of Mohammad Rizwan. The keeper there tries to catch and also gets a glove but fails to grab it. He tries to take it on the second attempt but fail.
|63.4 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada,Â On off, kept out.
|63.5 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, Full and on off, driven to covers for no run.
|63.6 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, Length and around off, watchfully kept out off the back foot this time.
|64.1 : Yasir Shah to Anrich Nortje, Tossed up on off, Nortje plays it off the back foot.
|64.2 : Yasir Shah to Anrich Nortje,Â Floated on off, blocked off the front foot.
|64.3 : Yasir Shah to Anrich Nortje, OUT! BOWLED! Tossed up on off, Nortje is in two minds whether to play off the front foot or off the back foot. In the end, he gets in a tangle between his shot selection and sees his stumps shattered out there.
|64.4 : Yasir Shah to Lungi Ngidi, NTossed up on off, pushed to the off side.
|64.5 : Yasir Shah to Lungi Ngidi, Loopy ball on off, Ngidi blocks it off the front foot,
|64.3 : The final batsman for South Africa is? Lungi Ngidi is the last man in for South Africa with the bat.
|64.6 : Yasir Shah to Lungi Ngidi, Flighted around off, Ngidi defends it out.
|65.1 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, FOUR! Magnificent. That is how Ian Bishop would have described it, had he been there in the commentary box. Supreme shot. Full length delivery around off, Kagiso comes forward and drives it well wide and past the bowler for a boundary.
|65.2 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, On middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple.
|65.3 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, Swing and a miss! Oh, ho, ho! Rabada having a very wild swing at that one. It was outside off, he swings for the heavens, but misses.
|65.4 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|65.5 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, FOUR! Superb. Absolutely superb. It really is. Good length delivery around off, Kagiso Rabada drives it through the covers.
|65.6 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|66.1 : Yasir Shah to Lungi Ngidi, Floated around off, Ngidi is watchful as he defends this ball to the off side.
|66.2 : Yasir Shah to Lungi Ngidi, BEATEN! Googly around off, Lungi tries to slash it away through the off side but is lucky not to edge one behind to the keeper.
|66.3 : Yasir Shah to Lungi Ngidi, On off, kept out off the front foot.
|66.4 : Yasir Shah to Lungi Ngidi, Lovely bowling this from Shah! Tossed up ball from Yasir and Ngidi goes to have a feel of it but just about manages to not get an edge.
|66.5 : Yasir Shah to Lungi Ngidi, The batsman has blocked this well from within the crease.
|66.6 : Yasir Shah to Lungi Ngidi, Googly on off, Ngidi looks to defend it but fails to read the delivery and is struck on the pads there is a muted appeal but the umpire does not give it in.
|67.1 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, Length and on off, kept out off the front foot by Rabada.
|67.2 : Hasan Ali to Kagiso Rabada, Short of good length, Rabada stands tall and pulls it through mid-wicket for a single this time.
|67.3 : Hasan Ali to Lungi Ngidi, Good length and around off, Ngidi defends it out off the front foot.
|67.4 : Hasan Ali to Lungi Ngidi, Length and around off, driven straight to covers for a dot.
|67.5 : Hasan Ali to Lungi Ngidi, FOUR! Slashed away! Length ball outside off, Ngidi throws the kitchen sink at it and gets it past the point fielder and into the fence behind for a boundary.
|67.6 : Hasan Ali to Lungi Ngidi, Length and around off and middle, Ngidi does well to play it out off the back foot.
|68.1 : Yasir Shah to Kagiso Rabada, Fuller on the pads, Rabada flicks but cannot get it past the short leg fielder.
|68.2 : Yasir Shah to Kagiso Rabada, Floated around off, Rabada is well inside his crease as he blocks it out.
|68.3 : Yasir Shah to Kagiso Rabada,Â DROPPED AND SIX! Wow! That's a massive hit! Full and on off, Rabada goes dowtown he though gets the height but not the distance as Shaheen Afridi there takes the catch but parries it into the ropes as he falls over. Rabada and South Africa won't mind these runs.
|68.4 : Yasir Shah to Kagiso Rabada, Floated around off, Rabada keeps it off the front foot this time.
|68.5 : Yasir Shah to Kagiso Rabada, BEATEN! Rabada line once again to go over the fence but this time fails to read the delivery which is a googly as he gets beaten there.
|68.6 : Yasir Shah to Kagiso Rabada, Floated around off, pushed off the back foot this time.
|69.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Lungi Ngidi, FOUR! These are some useful runs! Pakistan getting frustrated there! Short of good length and outside off, Ngidi cuts it through backward point and gets a boundary.
|69.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Lungi Ngidi, OUT! LBW! And finally the South African innings ends! Shaheen Afridi it is who ends it with another wicket to his name. Full lengthÂ ball on off, Ngidi shuffles across and looks to flick it to the leg side but is beaten to get rapped on the pads. There is an appeal from Afridi and his teammates.The umpirethinks for a while before raising his finger. Ngidi immediately signals 'T'. Time for replays now. Nothing on Ultra Edge when the ball was close to the bat.
|It has been a superb bowling performance from Pakistan. The first two days are expected to be conducive for batting. And in such conditions, to curtail South Africa this well, speaks volumes of their bowling prowess. One can argue about home conditions and all but that does not take away any credit fromÂ the way they bowled and fielded in the first innings.
|After winning the toss, the South Africans opted to bat, and rightly so. The pitch was expected to be a batting heaven but the visitors have failed to cash in on that. They started off well, blazing to a run-a-ball 30 and then lost Markram. From thereon though, there never was any partnership of great significance. Only mini-partnerships were the charecteristic of the Saffas' innings. In the end, they were bowled out for 220 in their first innings.
|Pakistan have done a splendid job and captain BA would be very happy with the result, thus far. Even though spin was largely expected to have an impact from Day 3, it had very visible signs of the same now itself. The spinners have scalped 5 wickets amongst them and debutant, Nauman, impressed with the wickets of Dean and Quinton.Â Afridi snared 2 wickets while Hasan Ali could manage just 1. The pick of the wickets though, was Yasir Shah, with a 3-fer.
|Right then, Pakistan have been given a good chance to now bat well and if they do well, they can get past this total and build a good lead. To their assistance, the batting conditions are expected to remain favourable for Days 1 and 2. So, they would try to milk on that to the maximum extent possible. Stay tuned for their response as they step out to bat shortly...