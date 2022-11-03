|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 4 . w . . | . . 1 6 6 4
|Last bat : Babar Azam (C)c Kagiso Rabada b Lungi Ngidi6(15b0x40x6) SR:40.00, FoW:40/3 (5.2 Ovs)
|5.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Babar Azam, OUT! CAUGHT!
|5.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Iftikhar Ahmed, No run.
|5.2 : Iftikhar AhmedÂ comes in at number 5.Â
|5.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Babar Azam, Good-length delivery outside off, Babar AzamÂ makes room looking to go through the off side and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|4.4 : Shan MasoodÂ is the new man in.
|4.6 : Anrich Nortje to Shan Masood, Slightly shorter and on middle, Shan MasoodÂ pulls it towards backward square leg for a brace. This is good running between the wickets.
|4.5 : Anrich Nortje to Shan Masood, On a length and on off, Shan MasoodÂ defends it solidly.
|4.4 : Anrich Nortje to Mohammad Haris, OUT! LBW! Mohammad HarisÂ cameo comes to an end. On a length and on middle, Mohammad HarisÂ looks to flick it but misses as the ball hits his pads. A loud shout and the finger goes up. PakistanÂ goes for a review. UltraEdge shows no spike. The Ball Tracking shows three reds and the decision stands. PakistanÂ are two down now inside five overs!
|4.3 : Anrich Nortje to Mohammad Haris, SIX! Excellent timing. Fuller one from Mohammad Haris, down leg. Mohammad HarisÂ shuffles across and scoops it over fine leg for a maximum!
|4.2 : Anrich Nortje to Mohammad Haris, On a length and on off, Mohammad HarisÂ defends it to mid off.Â
|4.1 : Anrich Nortje to Babar Azam, Fuller and on off, Babar AzamÂ knocks it to the left of the bowler. Anrich NortjeÂ puts his hands to stop it but it deflects towards mid off. They collect one.
|3.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Babar Azam, Slower one this time and outside off, Babar AzamÂ drills it to long off for one. Good over from Lungi Ngidi.
|3.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Babar Azam, Good length outside off, Babar AzamÂ looks to play at it but misses.Â
|3.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Babar Azam, Swing and a miss. Goes fuller swinging it away, Babar AzamÂ looks to heave it but misses. Close!
|3.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Babar Azam, Full and outside off, Babar AzamÂ looks to loft it but mistimes it to third man. The fielder fumbles a bit which allows the batters to take two.
|3.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Babar Azam, On a length and outside off, Babar AzamÂ eases it to the point fielder.
|3.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Mohammad Haris, Fuller one, on off. Mohammad HarisÂ works it to mid-wicket for one.
|2.6 : Wayne Parnell to Mohammad Haris, Shorter one again, Mohammad HarisÂ pulls it but doesn't connect well. It goes up in the air and lands safely at square leg. They collect one.
|2.5 : Wayne Parnell to Mohammad Haris, FOUR! Mohammad HarisÂ is on fire. Shorter one on off, Mohammad HarisÂ plays an upper cut over the keeper for a boundary!
|2.4 : Wayne Parnell to Babar Azam, Bowls it outside off again, Babar AzamÂ guides it to deep backward point for one.
|2.3 : Wayne Parnell to Babar Azam, Three dots now. On a length angling it into the batter. Babar AzamÂ defends it to backward point.
|2.2 : Wayne Parnell to Babar Azam, Play and a miss. Touch fuller, outside off. Babar AzamÂ looks to loft it but misses.
|2.1 : Wayne Parnell to Babar Azam, Good length and on off, Babar AzamÂ punches it but finds the fielder at covers.
|1.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Haris, FOUR! Pulls his length back a bit. This is slightly shorter but gets the same result. Mohammad HarisÂ pulls it through square leg for a boundary!
|1.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Haris, SIX! Another one. Mohammad HarisÂ has made up his mind now. This is fuller again, Mohammad HarisÂ uses his wrist and helps it over backward square leg for another maximum!
|1.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Mohammad Haris, SIX! Excellent from Mohammad Haris. Keeps it bowling fuller, Mohammad HarisÂ heaves it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!
|1.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Babar Azam, Kagiso RabadaÂ bowls it on leg, fuller again. Babar AzamÂ flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one. He is off the mark.
|1.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Babar Azam, Goes fuller again, Babar AzamÂ defends it to short covers. Another dot.
|1.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Babar Azam, Fuller and on off, Babar AzamÂ defends it solidly.
|0.6 : It will be Kagiso RabadaÂ to steam in from the other end.Â
|Wayne Parnell to Mohammad Haris, Shorter one and down leg, Mohammad HarisÂ looks to pull it but misses and gets a hit on his helmet. It rolls towards the keeper. Excellent over from Wayne ParnellÂ comes to an end!
|0.5 : Wayne Parnell to Mohammad Haris, This one lands outside off, Mohammad HarisÂ eases it towards point. Dot.
|0.4 : Mohammad HarisÂ comes in at number 3.
|Wayne Parnell to Mohammad Rizwan, OUT! DRAGGED ON! Wayne ParnellÂ gets rid of the dangerous Rizwan. Slightly shorter and just outside off, it nips back in a touch. Rizwan looks to defend it but gets an inside edge as the ball rattles the off pole. South AfricaÂ have an early and much needed breakthrough in the game. Excellent comeback from Wayne Parnell.
|0.3 : Wayne Parnell to Mohammad Rizwan, Back of a length now, on off. Rizwan eases it towards the point fielder.
|0.2 : Wayne Parnell to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Fine shot. Length again, outside off. Rizwan stands firm and cuts it through point for a boundary. He gets off the mark in style!
|0.1 : Wayne Parnell to Mohammad Rizwan, Wayne ParnellÂ starts with a dot. He bowls it on a length and outside off, Rizwan fends it towards backward point.
|0.0 : Right then. We are done with all the pre-match proceedings. The South AfricaÂ players now stride out to the middle and take their respective fielding positions. Followed by Babar AzamÂ and Mohammad RizwanÂ who walk out to open for Pakistan. It is going to be Wayne ParnellÂ to start with the new ball.
|We are moments away from getting underway. Before that, both the teams stride out to the middle for their respective national anthems. It will be South Africa's first, followed by Pakistan's anthem.Â
|Temba Bavuma, the captain of South AfricaÂ says that they would have batted first as well. Adds that the surface seems a bit dry and a bit of shade of green. Further says that since they have to bowl, they will hope to restrict their opponents to a low total and chase it down. mentions that they have a good team and the support is good as well. Ends by saying that David MillerÂ and Keshav MaharajÂ make way forÂ Heinrich KlaasenÂ and Tabraiz ShamsiÂ respectively.
|Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan, is in for a chat. HeÂ says that they want to put runs on the board and put pressure on South Africa. Feels that the wicket is decent and might help the spinners later on. Adds that they are going to give their 100% and try to win this game. Shares that him and his boys are confident about tonight's game. Informs that there is one change in their playing XI - Fakhar Zaman is out and he will be replaced by Mohammad Haris.
|South AfricaÂ (Playing XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich KlaasenÂ (In for David Miller), Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Tabraiz ShamsiÂ (In forÂ Keshav Maharaj), Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad HarisÂ (In for Fakhar Zaman), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Pakistan. They will BAT first.Â