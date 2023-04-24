|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 6 6 1 . 1 | . 1 . . . 4
|Last bat : Iftikhar Ahmedc Rachin Ravindra b Blair Tickner36(22b3x42x6) SR:163.64, FoW:123/4 (14 Ovs)
|15.6 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, Back of a length. Mohammad RizwanÂ rides the bounce and pulls it powerfully to deep mid-wicket from outside off. They take two runs.Â
|15.5 : Henry Shipley to Imad Wasim, Imad WasimÂ now gets a single, he moves to 2. Imad WasimÂ tucks this good-length ball off his hips and hands the strike back to the man in form.
|15.4 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, Rizwan pulls this short ball to deep mid-wicket for one.
|15.3 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Mohammad RizwanÂ is putting some life back in this crowd. What a lovely shot. Henry ShipleyÂ serves a length ball, around middle. Mohammad RizwanÂ shuffles and scoops it off the middle, for a boundary at fine leg.
|15.2 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, Length, on middle. Mohammad RizwanÂ clips it in the vacant region at mid on and collects a brace.
|15.1 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Smacked! On a length, plenty of width on offer. Mohammad RizwanÂ hangs back and crunches it through covers for a cracking boundary.Â
|Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, WIDE! Henry ShipleyÂ sees Rizwan come down the wicket and spills it outisde the tramline wide of off. Wide called.
|14.6 : Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan, Full and on middle, Mohammad RizwanÂ sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|14.5 : Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan, A low full toss, Mohammad RizwanÂ sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|14.4 : Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan, SlowerÂ one, outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ blocks it back.
|14.3 : Ish Sodhi to Imad Wasim, Lands it on off, Imad WasimÂ taps it to point for one.
|14.2 : Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan, Bowls it on middle, Mohammad RizwanÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
|0.0 : Who will walk out now? It is Imad Wasim.
|14.1 : Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Beautiful placement. Full and on leg, Mohammad RizwanÂ hangs back and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary!
|13.6 : Blair Tickner to Iftikhar Ahmed, OUT! TAKEN! Slightly shorter and on off, Iftikhar AhmedÂ looks to pull it but mistimes his stroke. The ball goes up in the air and towards deep mid-wicket.Â Rachin Ravindra settles under it and takes a sitter. Iftikhar AhmedÂ walks back after a fine knock!
|13.5 : Blair Tickner to Iftikhar Ahmed, SIX! Up, up and over. Slightly shorter and on off, Iftikhar AhmedÂ hangs back and slaps it over long off for a biggie!
|13.4 : Blair Tickner to Mohammad Rizwan, On a length and on off, Mohammad RizwanÂ pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|13.3 : Blair Tickner to Iftikhar Ahmed, Short and on off, Iftikhar AhmedÂ mistimes his pull. It goes up and lands safely at mid-wicket. They cross.
|13.2 : Blair Tickner to Mohammad Rizwan, On a length, angling in, Mohammad RizwanÂ guides it to point for one.
|13.1 : Blair Tickner to Iftikhar Ahmed, Short and wide, Iftikhar AhmedÂ taps it to covers for one.
|Blair Tickner to Iftikhar Ahmed, Wide! Lands it wide outside off, Iftikhar AhmedÂ leaves it alone.
|12.6 : Rachin Ravindra to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR MORE! Full and on off, Mohammad RizwanÂ moves forward and lofts it over extra covers for another boundary!
|12.5 : Rachin Ravindra to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Fine shot. Full and on middle, Mohammad RizwanÂ gets low and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary!
|12.4 : Rachin Ravindra to Mohammad Rizwan, Tossed up, outside off, some turn as well, Mohammad RizwanÂ guides it to third man for one.
|12.3 : Rachin Ravindra to Iftikhar Ahmed, Slightly shorter and on leg, Iftikhar AhmedÂ eases it to mid on for one.
|Rachin Ravindra to Iftikhar Ahmed, Wide! This is too wide outside off, Iftikhar AhmedÂ offers no stroke.
|12.2 : Rachin Ravindra to Iftikhar Ahmed, Four! Errs his line and bowls it down leg, Iftikhar AhmedÂ helps it through fine leg for a boundary!
|12.1 : Rachin Ravindra to Mohammad Rizwan, Full and on off, Mohammad RizwanÂ lofts it over covers for one.
|11.6 : Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, Another one wide outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ slaps it to deep point for one.
|11.5 : Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, Bowls it wide outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ looks to slap it but misses.
|11.4 : Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, On a length and on leg, Mohammad RizwanÂ flicks it to backward square leg for a brace. Fifty up for Mohammad Rizwan. What a knock this has been!
|11.3 : Adam Milne to Iftikhar Ahmed, Short and on middle, Iftikhar AhmedÂ pulls it to square leg for one.
|11.2 : Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, Full and on middle, Mohammad RizwanÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
|11.1 : Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, SIX! On a length and on middle, Mohammad RizwanÂ hangs back and smokes it over deep mid-wicket as the ball sails into the stands for a maximum!
|10.5 : Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan,Â A full toss, on off, pulls it hard. Daryl MitchellÂ just stops it before the ropes, diving to his right. They collect two. This is superb fielding
|10.6 : Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan, Full and on middle, Mohammad RizwanÂ sweeps it to square leg for one.
|10.4 : Ish Sodhi to Iftikhar Ahmed, Slightly shorter and on off, Iftikhar AhmedÂ slaps it to covers for one.
|10.3 : Ish Sodhi to Iftikhar Ahmed, Slightly shorter and down leg, Iftikhar AhmedÂ pulls it but finds the man at short fine leg.
|10.2 : Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan, Too full again, on middle, Mohammad RizwanÂ drives it to covers for one.
|10.1 : Ish Sodhi to Iftikhar Ahmed, Full and on off, Iftikhar AhmedÂ taps it to covers for one.
|9.6 : Drinks! PakistanÂ were off to a flying start but lost their skipper just before the powerplay. Mohammad HarisÂ and Saim AyubÂ soon followed the suit and the flurry of runs slowed down a bit. New ZealandÂ will be looking for some quick wickets and get the game in their control. Let's see how the other half of the first inning pans out...
|James Neesham to Mohammad Rizwan, Shortish, around off. Rizwan taps it out to point.
|9.5 : James Neesham to Iftikhar Ahmed, Another single! Shorter, on the body. Ahmed mistimes his pull this time for one.
|9.4 : James Neesham to Mohammad Rizwan, Good length, in the channel, Rizwan strokes it into covers for a single.
|9.3 : James Neesham to Iftikhar Ahmed, Neesham goes full, on middle and leg. Ahmed drives it down to long on for one.
|9.2 : James Neesham to Iftikhar Ahmed, SIX! BANG! Iftikhar AhmedÂ is going to take on Neesham. The message is pretty clear. James NeeshamÂ fires it into the pads once again. Iftikhar AhmedÂ smokes it beyond the square leg fence and all the way into the crowd.Â
|9.1 : James Neesham to Iftikhar Ahmed, FOUR! Iftikhar AhmedÂ treats the new bowler with a boundary. It is full, going down leg. Ahmed shuffles a touch and flicks it down to fine leg. One bounce and over the ropes.Â
|8.6 : Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan, Floated and full, on off. Rizwan prods and defends it into the deck. A tidy over from Sodhi comes to an end.
|8.5 : Ish Sodhi to Iftikhar Ahmed, Half-tracker, down leg. Ahmed pulls it to deep square leg for one. Ish SodhiÂ gets lucky this time, to not get the treatment he deserves for this poor delivery.
|8.4 : Ish Sodhi to Iftikhar Ahmed, Quicker and full, on leg. Ahmed defends it out solidly.Â
|8.3 : Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan, LEG BYE! Slider, down leg. It brushes Rizwan's pad and goes to short fine. They cross for a leg bye.
|8.2 : Ish Sodhi to Iftikhar Ahmed, Iftikhar AhmedÂ now hands the strike back to the opener, as he knocks this full ball down to long on. It is all about keeping the runs ticking for Pakistan and these two batters are exactly doing that.
|8.1 : Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan, Flatter one, in the channel. Rizwan taps it to point and crosses.
|7.6 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, Touch fuller, on middle and leg. Rizwan flicks it down the park for a single.
|7.5 : Henry Shipley to Iftikhar Ahmed, Length, on off. Ahmed pushes it out and rotates the strike.Â
|7.4 : Henry Shipley to Iftikhar Ahmed, FOUR! Nicely played. A much-needed boundary for Pakistan. Iftikhar AhmedÂ gets his first of the night. It is a half-volley, on the pads. Iftikhar AhmedÂ uses his wrists extremely well and finds the gap to make the ball reach the fence.
|7.3 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, Shorter, into the batter. Mohammad RizwanÂ drags his pulls behind square leg for just one.
|7.2 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad RizwanÂ hangs back and chops this length ball to point.
|7.1 : Henry Shipley to Iftikhar Ahmed, Good length, on leg. Iftikhar AhmedÂ knocks it down to long on for a single.
|6.6 : Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan, Darted on the pads, Rizwan clips it through the gap at mid-wicket for a brace.
|6.5 : Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad RizwanÂ prods to this full one and defends it back to the bowler.
|6.4 : Ish Sodhi to Iftikhar Ahmed, LEG BYE! Fuller, sliding down leg. Ahmed fails to clip it away. It brushes his pads and runs down to short fine. They cross for a leg bye.
|6.3 : Ish Sodhi to Iftikhar Ahmed, Fuller, on off, blocked out watchfully.
|6.2 : Iftikhar AhmedÂ walks in.
|Ish Sodhi to Saim Ayub, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Ish SodhiÂ picks up his first wicket in only his second ball. Saim AyubÂ now trudges back on a duck. PakistanÂ are really in a spot of bother here. Ish SodhiÂ serves a googly, around off. Saim AyubÂ tries to flick it into the leg side, but is a touch early. The ball pops off the leading edge. Ish SodhiÂ goes to his right and takes a dolly.Â
|6.1 : Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad RizwanÂ now pushes this full one into covers for one.
|5.6 : Blair Tickner to Saim Ayub, A length ball, on off. Saim AyubÂ defends it out solidly. Blair TicknerÂ misses out on his Hat-Trick.Â
|5.5 : Saim AyubÂ is the new batter.
|Blair Tickner to Mohammad Haris, OUT! CAUGHT! WHAT! Blair TicknerÂ strikes again and there is silence now across the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Mohammad HarisÂ departs on a golden duck. He will ge gutted,as this is the first time in this series he got a chance to play and it blew it away in no time. Blair TicknerÂ finds him on a Hat-Trick out of no where. It is a full-length ball, outisde off. Mohammad HarisÂ tries to be fancy, he shuffles away across and tries to scoop it away over short fine
|5.4 : Mohammad HarisÂ walks in.
|Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, OUT! CAUGHT! Babar AzamÂ tries to replicate what Rizwan is doing, but holes out instead. Blair TicknerÂ goes full, on the pads. Babar AzamÂ stays back and flicks it aerially to deep square leg. The Pakistan skipper does not get the desired distance on it and Will YoungÂ takes a sharp catch in the deep to break the momentum of the hosts.Â
|5.3 : Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, Good length, outside off. Azam punches it to point off his back foot.
|5.2 : Blair Tickner to Mohammad Rizwan, Length, on off. Rizwan knocks it down to mid on. There is a misfield and the batters cross for one.
|5.1 : Blair Tickner to Mohammad Rizwan, SIX! HUGE! This one comes off from the middle as well. Mohammad RizwanÂ races away to 30. It is a length ball, outside off. Mohammad RizwanÂ shuffles and slogs it over the mid-wicket fence.
|4.6 : Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, On a length and on off, Mohammad RizwanÂ cuts it to backward point for one.
|4.5 : Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Well played. Back of a length, on off, Mohammad RizwanÂ rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket as the ball races away from the fence.
|4.4 : Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, A yorker, outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ digs it to mid off.Â
|4.3 : Adam Milne to Babar Azam, Full and on middle, Babar AzamÂ knocks it to mid on for one.
|4.2 : Adam Milne to Babar Azam, Bowls it on middle, Babar AzamÂ looks to flick it but gets a leading edge. It carries and lands safely at point. They collect two.
|4.1 : Adam Milne to Babar Azam, On a length and on middle, Babar AzamÂ taps it to mid on. Dot.
|3.6 : Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, Full again, on middle, Babar AzamÂ clips it to square leg for one. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|3.5 : Blair Tickner to Mohammad Rizwan, Keeps it bowling on middle, Mohammad RizwanÂ turns it to square leg for one more.
|3.4 : Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, Full and on middle, Babar AzamÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
|3.3 : Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, On a length and on off, Babar AzamÂ taps it to the man at extra covers.
|3.2 : Blair Tickner to Mohammad Rizwan, Full again, on middle, Mohammad RizwanÂ knocks it to mid on for one.
|3.1 : Blair Tickner to Mohammad Rizwan, Too full, on middle, Mohammad RizwanÂ taps it to mid on for one. An overthrow allows the batter to take one more.
|2.6 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, Slightly shorter and on off, Mohammad RizwanÂ miscues his block towards short mid-wicket for a quick single.
|2.5 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, Good length and some extra bounce, Mohammad RizwanÂ looks to block it but gets beaten.
|Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, Wide! Bowls it down leg, shaping away further, Mohammad RizwanÂ misses his flick.
|2.4 : Henry Shipley to Babar Azam, Touch fuller and on middle, Babar AzamÂ guides it towards third man for one.
|2.3 : Henry Shipley to Babar Azam, FOUR! Another one on a length and some width on offer, Babar AzamÂ steers it through covers for four more.
|2.2 : Henry Shipley to Babar Azam, FOUR! Nicely timed. Touch fuller and on middle, Babar AzamÂ hangs back and nudges it through mid-wicket. Two fielders chase but the ball wins the race.
|2.1 : Henry Shipley to Babar Azam, On a length and just outside off, a bit of movement as well, Babar AzamÂ looks to block it but gets beaten.
|1.6 : Rachin Ravindra to Babar Azam, Back of a length, on middle, Babar AzamÂ clips it to mid-wicket for one.
|1.5 : Rachin Ravindra to Babar Azam, Bowls it on middle, it skids through, Babar AzamÂ blocks it to short covers.
|1.4 : Rachin Ravindra to Mohammad Rizwan, Slightly shorter and on off, Mohammad RizwanÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
|1.3 : Rachin Ravindra to Mohammad Rizwan, SIX! Two in two and this is even bigger. Touch fuller and on off, Mohammad RizwanÂ gets low and slogs it over deep midwicket for another maximum!
|1.2 : Rachin Ravindra to Mohammad Rizwan, SIX! All the way. Back of a length, on middle, Mohammad RizwanÂ gets on his knee and slogs it over deep mid-wicket as the ball sails into the stands.
|1.1 : Rachin Ravindra to Mohammad Rizwan, Tossed up, on middle and leg, Mohammad RizwanÂ blocks it back.
|0.6 : Rachin RavindraÂ to share the new ball. So, New ZealandÂ go with early spin now.
|Adam Milne to Babar Azam, FOUR! Babar AzamÂ gets off the mark in style. On a length and outside off, Babar AzamÂ picks it well and punches it in the gap, through extra covers as the ball finds the fence.
|0.5 : Adam Milne to Babar Azam, An inswinger from outside off, Babar AzamÂ covers his line and blocks it to mid off.
|0.4 : Adam Milne to Babar Azam, Beauty! A hint of shape away from the batter, Babar AzamÂ looks to block it but gets beaten.
|0.3 : Adam Milne to Babar Azam, Another one outside off, Babar AzamÂ taps it towards the point fielder. Dot.
|0.2 : Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, Good length shaping it away from the right-hander, Mohammad RizwanÂ steers it to backward point for one.
|0.1 : Adam Milne to Mohammad Rizwan, Starts with a length ball in the channel outside off, a bit of a swing as well, Mohammad RizwanÂ leaves it alone.
|0.0 : The match is set to begin. New ZealandÂ players are seen to be in a huddle, before they take the field. Soon Babar AzamÂ and Mohammad RizwanÂ make their way out on the track as well with their swords in hand. Adam MilneÂ to start with the new ball.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham (C/ WK), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, James NeeshamÂ (In for Cole McConchie), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Henry Shipley, Blair TicknerÂ (In for Matt Henry).
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad HarisÂ (In for Fakhar Zaman), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, IhsanullahÂ (In place of Zaman Khan).
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of New Zealand. They will BOWL first.