|Recent overs : 2 4 . . 0wd 2 . | 4 . 0wd 4 . 4 .
|Last bat : Chad Bowesc & b Shaheen Afridi54(38b7x41x6) SR:142.11, FoW:108/4 (14 Ovs)
|17.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Mark Chapman, Four!
|17.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Mark Chapman, Good length delivery outside off. Mark ChapmanÂ comes down the track to heave it away but misses.Â
|Shaheen Afridi to Mark Chapman, WIDE! Full and slanting down the leg. Mark ChapmanÂ moves across to ramp it away but misses. The umpire gives it a wide.
|16.6 : Zaman Khan to Mark Chapman, Yorker on off, Mark ChapmanÂ digs it out and works it through point for one.
|16.5 : Zaman Khan to Mark Chapman, Low full toss outside off. Mark ChapmanÂ lifts it toward the long off region and comes back for the second.
|Zaman Khan to Mark Chapman, FOUR! 3 in a row! Full and on off. Mark ChapmanÂ drives this nicely down the ground past the bowler for another boundary. Oh No! A no-ball from Zaman Khan. Free Hit coming up.
|16.4 : Zaman Khan to Mark Chapman, FOUR! BANG! Full and slanting outside off. Mark ChapmanÂ drills it hard through covers for a cracking boundary. FIFTY for CHAPMAN.
|16.3 : Zaman Khan to Mark Chapman, FOUR! Full toss just outside off. Mark ChapmanÂ picks it early and lofts it back over the bowler and down the ground for a boundary.Â
|16.2 : Zaman Khan to Mark Chapman, Bouncer angled across the batter. Mark ChapmanÂ sways out of it.
|Zaman Khan to Mark Chapman, WIDE! Full and sliding down the leg. Mark ChapmanÂ moves across to paddle it away but misses. The umpire calls it a wide.
|16.1 : Zaman Khan to Rachin Ravindra, LEG BYE! Short of a length around off, Rachin RavindraÂ is early into the pull. The ball deflects off the body toward the third man for a leg bye.
|15.6 : Haris Rauf to Rachin Ravindra, Pace-off around the off-stump line. Bunted into covers for a single.
|15.5 : Haris Rauf to Mark Chapman, Full and angled into the stumps, knocked to long on for one.
|15.4 : Haris Rauf to Mark Chapman, FOUR MORE! Back of a length angled in around off. Mark ChapmanÂ skips down, back away, and guides it through the point region for a cracking boundary.
|15.3 : Haris Rauf to Mark Chapman, FOUR! CRUNCHED! Full and just around off. Mark ChapmanÂ shimmies down and drills this brilliantly through the extra cover region for a boundary.
|15.2 : Haris Rauf to Rachin Ravindra, Slower ball, on a length and around off, Rachin RavindraÂ drops it behind the stumps and scampers for a single.
|15.1 : Haris Rauf to Mark Chapman, Good length delivery at the stumps, tucked through mid-wicket for one.
|14.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Rachin Ravindra, Slower ball, on a length and angling outside off, Rachin RavindraÂ plays and gets a faint edge that does not carry through to Rizwan. A dot to end the over.
|14.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Mark Chapman, Hard length into the surface, taps it through point for one.
|14.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Rachin Ravindra, Short of a length around off, pulled to deep backward square leg for one.
|14.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Rachin Ravindra, Hard length slanting outside off, Rachin RavindraÂ opens the bat face and guides it through point for a couple.
|13.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! WHAT A CATCH from Shaheen Afridi. Full and in the blockhole. Bowes digs it out and bunts it uppishly back toward the bowler. Shaheen AfridiÂ gets his right hand out and plucks a fine catch. Bowes departs after a well-made fifty and NZ are 4 down now.
|14.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Mark Chapman, Back of a length around off, punched to covers for a quick single.
|14.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Mark Chapman, FOUR! STREAKY! On a length and around off, Mark ChapmanÂ prods and gets an inside edge that goes past the keeper and toward the third man for a boundary.
|13.6 : Rachin RavindraÂ is the new batter in.
|13.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Mark Chapman, Short and angled down the leg, pulled to short fine leg for a single.
|13.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, Slower ball, on a length and outside off, Chad BowesÂ drags it to deep square leg for one.
|13.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Mark Chapman, Yorker tailing back into the leg peg. Mark ChapmanÂ digs and bunts into the off-side for one.
|13.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, Full and just outside off, Chad BowesÂ gets across and paddles it along the turf toward deep backward square leg for one.
|13.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Mark Chapman, Back of a length angled in around the middle and leg. Mark ChapmanÂ drags it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|New ZealandÂ will want to step on the gas from hereon with 7 overs to go.
|12.6 : Haris Rauf to Mark Chapman, Short of a length outside off, Mark ChapmanÂ goes for the pull but under edgesÂ it past Rizwan for one.
|12.5 : Haris Rauf to Mark Chapman, Hard length angled back into the batter. Mark ChapmanÂ looks to tuck it away but misses and wears on the pad.
|12.4 : Haris Rauf to Mark Chapman, Back of a length down the leg, tucked toward the fine leg region for a couple. Faheem AshrafÂ does well at the fence to save two for his side.
|12.3 : Haris Rauf to Mark Chapman, FOUR! Edged Away! Good length delivery skids off the surface around off. Mark ChapmanÂ plays and gets it from the toe end of the bat that goes past keeper toward third man for four runs.
|12.2 : Haris Rauf to Chad Bowes, Slower ball. Full and on off. Chad BowesÂ lifts it on a bounce to the man at long on for one.
|12.1 : Haris Rauf to Mark Chapman, Good-length delivery around off, Mark ChapmanÂ looks to work it away but through covers but gets an inside edge toward short fine leg for one.
|11.6 : Haris RaufÂ (1-0-7-0) comes back on.
|Shadab Khan to Mark Chapman, Flatter, on the leg peg, nudges it to the left of Shadab KhanÂ for a quick single.
|11.5 : Shadab Khan to Chad Bowes, Leg break just outside off, Bowes goes back and cuts it to deep cover for one.
|11.4 : Shadab Khan to Chad Bowes, SIX! BOOM! Full at the stumps. Chad BowesÂ gets down and slogs it away over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie. FIFTY for Bowes!
|11.2 : Shadab Khan to Chad Bowes, Pushed through quicker at the stumps. Chad BowesÂ drops it onto the pitch.
|11.3 : Shadab Khan to Chad Bowes, FOUR! BANG! Short and too wide outside off. Chad BowesÂ cuts it hard through the covers for a boundary.
|11.1 : Shadab Khan to Mark Chapman, Flatter and around off, Mark ChapmanÂ goes back and knocks it down to long on for one.
|10.4 : Imad Wasim to Mark Chapman, Slower and wider outside off, Chapman cuts and misses.
|10.6 : Imad Wasim to Mark Chapman, Arm ball angled on the middle and leg. Mark ChapmanÂ hangs back and works it toward mid-wicket for one.
|10.5 : Imad Wasim to Mark Chapman, Darted in flat and around off. Mark ChapmanÂ goes back and bunts it back to Wasim.
|0.0 : Drinks Break! PakistanÂ have done really well to keep the runs in check and also pick up wickets. They will look to continue this while New ZealandÂ need a partnership and Chad BowesÂ and Mark ChapmanÂ are trying to do exactly that. The game is nicely poised at the moment and we are in for some exciting action.
|10.3 : Imad Wasim to Chad Bowes, Shortish, on the middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
|10.2 : Imad Wasim to Mark Chapman, Flatter on the middle and leg. Mark ChapmanÂ knocks it to long on for one.
|10.1 : Imad Wasim to Mark Chapman, FOUR! Through the gap! Flat and just outside off. Mark ChapmanÂ rocks back and creams this through covers for a boundary.
|9.6 : Shadab Khan to Mark Chapman, In the air....safe! This is quicker, short and on middle, Mark ChapmanÂ looks to heave it away, but gets a top edge. However, it lands safely behind the bowler. They cross.
|9.5 : Shadab Khan to Mark Chapman, FOUR! Just over! Shadab KhanÂ lands this short again and around off, Mark ChapmanÂ looks to cut it, but gets an outside edge just over point for a boundary.
|9.4 : Shadab Khan to Mark Chapman, Shortish and outside off, Mark ChapmanÂ forces it towards covers.
|9.3 : Shadab Khan to Chad Bowes, Flatter, full and on middle, Chad BowesÂ drills it towards long on for a single.
|9.2 : Shadab Khan to Chad Bowes, Short and around off, Chad BowesÂ cuts it wide of cover-point where Iftikhar AhmedÂ dives to his left to make a good stop.
|9.1 : Shadab Khan to Chad Bowes, Tossed up, full and on off, Chad BowesÂ pushes it towards cover-point.
|8.6 : Haris Rauf to Chad Bowes, Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, Chad BowesÂ looks to work it away, but gets a leading edge through backward point for one.
|8.5 : Haris Rauf to Chad Bowes, FOUR! Brilliant shot! Haris RaufÂ serves this full and on middle, Chad BowesÂ stays in his crease and shows the full face of the bat to loft it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|8.4 : Haris Rauf to Mark Chapman, Short and on middle, Mark ChapmanÂ pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
|8.3 : Haris Rauf to Mark Chapman, Goes a bit fuller, on leg, Mark ChapmanÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket as Chad BowesÂ sets off for the run, but is sent back just in time as the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end too.
|8.2 : Haris Rauf to Chad Bowes, On a length and on off, Chad BowesÂ steers it towards deep point for a single.
|8.1 : Haris Rauf to Chad Bowes, Haris RaufÂ begins with a hard-length delivery, on off, Chad BowesÂ bunts it onto the ground to the off side.
|7.6 : Shadab Khan to Chad Bowes, Darts this one full and on leg, Chad BowesÂ looks to sweep, but misses as the ball goes off his pads towards square leg. A leg bye is taken.
|7.5 : Shadab Khan to Mark Chapman, Flighted, full and on off, Mark ChapmanÂ drills it towards long off for one.
|7.4 : Shadab Khan to Mark Chapman, Short again and outside off, Mark ChapmanÂ cuts it wide of deep point for a couple of runs.
|7.3 : Shadab Khan to Chad Bowes, Quicker, short and on middle, keeps low again, Chad BowesÂ flicks it through square leg for another run.
|7.2 : Shadab Khan to Mark Chapman, Tossed up, full and on middle, Mark ChapmanÂ drives it towards long on for a run and gets off the mark.
|7.1 : Shadab Khan to Chad Bowes, Shadab KhanÂ begins with a short delievery around off, Chad BowesÂ cuts it towards sweeper covers for a single.
|6.6 : Imad Wasim to Mark Chapman, Fires this one full, on middle, angling in, Mark ChapmanÂ blocks it out.
|6.5 : Mark ChapmanÂ is the next man in.
|Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, OUT! STUMPED! Imad WasimÂ strikes for the thrid time! New ZealandÂ in huge trouble now as they lose Daryl MitchellÂ now. Imad WasimÂ bowls this quicker and around off, keeps very low,Â Daryl MitchellÂ comes down the track to play at it, but misses due to the lack of bounce as the ball goes under his bat towards the keeper where Mohammad RizwanÂ does the rest. New ZealandÂ three down now!
|6.4 : Imad Wasim to Chad Bowes, Shorter in length and around leg, Chad BowesÂ flicks it off the back foot through square leg for one.
|6.3 : Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, Flatter, full and on leg, Daryl MitchellÂ uses his feet and tucks it through mid-wicket for another run.
|6.2 : Imad Wasim to Chad Bowes, Shortish and on off, Chad BowesÂ punches it through covers for a run.
|5.6 : Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, FOUR! A streaky one! Zaman KhanÂ bangs this short again and on middle, Chad BowesÂ gets hurried and at the last moment opens the face to ramp it over the keeper's head for a boundary. New ZealandÂ are 50/2 at the end of the Powerplay!
|6.1 : Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, Floated, full and on middle, Daryl MitchellÂ drives it towards long on for a single.
|4.6 : Imad Wasim to Will Young, OUT! DRAGGED ON! Imad WasimÂ strikes again! He bowls this flatter, full and around off, keeps low too,Â Will YoungÂ makes room and tries to go hard at it, but only manages to get an inside edge back onto the stumps. PakistanÂ gets another crucial breakthrough as New ZealandÂ are two down now!
|5.5 : Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, Short of a length and on off, Chad BowesÂ mistimes his punch towards covers.
|5.4 : Zaman Khan to Daryl Mitchell, Full again and on middle, Daryl MitchellÂ works it off the inner half through square leg for a run.
|5.3 : Zaman Khan to Daryl Mitchell, Fuller one and on middle, keeps low, Daryl MitchellÂ defends it out this time.
|5.2 : Zaman Khan to Daryl Mitchell, Zaman KhanÂ bangs in a bouncer around off, Daryl MitchellÂ leaves it alone.
|4.6 : Daryl MitchellÂ comes out to the middle now.
|5.1 : Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, On a length and on off, Chad Bowes pushes it towards covers for a quick single.
|4.5 : Imad Wasim to Will Young, FOUR! Excellent shot! Imad WasimÂ lands this short and around off, Will YoungÂ moves back quickly and punches it through covers for a boundary.
|4.4 : Imad Wasim to Will Young, Tossed up, full and on middle, Will YoungÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|4.3 : Imad Wasim to Will Young, Floated, full and on middle, Will YoungÂ winds up for the big shot, but decides to defend it in the end as it goes off his leading edge towards point.
|4.2 : Imad Wasim to Will Young, Short again and on off, Will YoungÂ pats it towards short covers.
|4.1 : Imad Wasim to Chad Bowes, Short and on middle, Chad BowesÂ works it towards long on for a single.
|3.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, On a length and on off, Will YoungÂ steers it towards short third man.
|3.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, Fullish and on middle, Chad BowesÂ mistimes his drive towards mid on for a run.
|3.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, FOUR! Make that three in a row! Shaheen AfridiÂ lands this short and on off, Chad BowesÂ gets on top of the bounce and pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for four more runs.
|3.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, FOUR! Another one! This is fuller and on off, Chad BowesÂ leans on to his drive and shows the full face of the bat to drive it wide of mid off for another boundary.
|3.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, FOUR! Lovely shot! Shaheen AfridiÂ pitches this one up, on off, Chad BowesÂ stays there and carasses it through covers for a boundary as nobody even moved.
|3.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, Back of a length and around off, Will YoungÂ guides it towards third man for a single.
|2.5 : Will YoungÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|2.6 : Imad Wasim to Will Young, Darts this one full and on leg, Will YoungÂ works it through square leg for a single and gets off the mark.
|2.5 : Imad Wasim to Tom Latham, OUT! TAKEN! Imad WasimÂ draws first blood! Tom LathamÂ goes back to the hut for a low score. Wasim bowls this a bit quicker, full and on middle, skids through, Tom LathamÂ goes down and sweeps it, but the bat rolls in his hands and he only manages to get an top edge as the ball flies towards deep sqaure leg where Haris RaufÂ settles under it and takes it after fumbling a bit. New ZealandÂ lose their first wicket!
|2.4 : Imad Wasim to Chad Bowes, Floated, full and on leg, angling in, Chad BowesÂ drives it towards long on for a run.
|2.3 : Imad Wasim to Chad Bowes, Quicker, short and on off, Chad BowesÂ pushes it towards short covers again.
|2.2 : Imad Wasim to Chad Bowes, Flatter, full and on middle, Chad BowesÂ moves back and manages to keep it out towards short covers.
|2.1 : Imad Wasim to Tom Latham, Imad WasimÂ starts with a short delivery, on off, Tom LathamÂ moves back and clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|1.6 : We will see some spin now as Imad WasimÂ replaces Shaheen Afridi.
|Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, Nice change of pace! Zaman KhanÂ lands this short and on middle, slower too, Chad BowesÂ is early through his pull shot, and misses.
|1.5 : Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, Short and on middle, Chad BowesÂ pulls it towards wide of deep square leg where the fielder dives to his left to make a good stop. Two runs taken!
|Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, Zaman KhanÂ sprays this full but down the leg side, Chad BowesÂ misses his flick. Wided.
|1.4 : Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, Goes a bit fuller and on middle, Chad BowesÂ knocks it towards mid on.
|1.3 : Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, Good comeback from Zaman Khan! He bangs in a bouncer around off, Chad BowesÂ leaves it alone.
|1.2 : Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, FOUR! Fine shot! Zaman KhanÂ lands this back of a length and outside off, Chad BowesÂ accepts the width and crunches it through point for a boundary.
|1.1 : Zaman Khan to Chad Bowes, Zaman KhanÂ begins with a short delivery, on middle, Chad BowesÂ pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace and gets off the mark.
|0.6 : Zaman KhanÂ to share the attack.
|Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, A dot to end the over! Shaheen AfridiÂ bangs in a bouncer, on middle, Tom LathamÂ ducks under it. 13 runs off the first over then!
|0.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, UPPISH BUT FOUR! Shaheen AfridiÂ bowls a slower delivery, full and on off, Tom LathamÂ is into his drive early, and it goes in the air, but well over extra covers for another boundary.
|0.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, This is pitched up, on middle, Tom LathamÂ defends it on the front foot.
|0.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, FOUR! Nice shot! Shaheen AfridiÂ serves this full on middle in search of swing, Tom LathamÂ moves across a bit and tucks it away with good timing past mid-wicket for a boundary.
|Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, Another full delivery around leg again, Tom LathamÂ misses his flick. Wided.
|0.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, Full again and on middle, shaping away, Tom LathamÂ blocks it down the pitch.
|0.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, FOUR! Tom LathamÂ and New ZealandÂ are underway in style! Shaheen AfridiÂ starts with a full delivery, but down the leg side, Tom LathamÂ glances it wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
|0.0 : The action is all set to begin! The two umpires walk out to the middle with the ball in hand followed by the PakistanÂ players who spread out to take their respective field positions. Tom LathamÂ and Chad BowesÂ are the two openers for New Zealand. Shaheen AfridiÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham (C)&(WK), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie (In place of James Neesham), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Henry Shipley (In for Benjamin Lister), Matt Henry.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan (In place of Naseem Shah).Â
|TOSS - PakistanÂ have won the toss and they have decided to BOWL first.