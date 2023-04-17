|Batsmen
|0.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, I take back my word! The crowd is getting behind every delivery of Afridi here. This is full, on middle. Tom LathamÂ gets it into covers off the outer half. They cross for a single.
|0.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, FOUR! Elegant stroke! Tom LathamÂ gets off the mark with a fine boundary. Instant silence across the stadium. It is very full, on the pads. Tom LathamÂ closes the face of the bat and wrists it through the gap at mid-wicket. The ball has enough legs to reach the fence.
|Shaheen Afridi to Tom Latham, FIVE WIDES! A dream start for the Kiwis. Shaheen AfridiÂ steams in and dishes a full-length ball, although spills it way down the leg side. It swing further down leg which takes it away from the keeper and it runs down to the fine leg fence.
|0.0 : The match is set to begin. It is a pleasant night in Lahore, but not so pleasant for the visitors. New ZealandÂ need a win here and their batters would be coming out all guns blazing. Here comes their opening pair of Tom LathamÂ and Chad Bowes. Although, the crowd shows much more love with a loud cheer as the PakistanÂ players make their way out on the field. It is going to be Shaheen AfridiÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham (C/ WK), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam MilneÂ (In for Cole McConchie), Ish SodhiÂ (In for Henry Shipley), Matt Henry, Benjamin Lister.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem ShahÂ (In for Zaman Khan).
|TOSS - New ZealandÂ win the toss and they will BAT first.