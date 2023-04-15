|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . 4 1 . 4 | . . 1 . . 1
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|7.4 : Rachin Ravindra to Babar Azam, Fuller one in middle, Babar AzamÂ milks this to deep square leg for a single.
|7.3 : Rachin Ravindra to Babar Azam, Tossed up on middle, Babar AzamÂ works this to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|7.2 : Rachin Ravindra to Babar Azam, Fuller one around middle, Babar AzamÂ drives this to short cover for no run.
|7.1 : Rachin Ravindra to Mohammad Rizwan, Tossed up outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ pushes this to long off for a single.
|6.6 : James Neesham to Babar Azam, FOUR! Short-pitched delivery around the badge on the helmet, Babar AzamÂ edges this just above the keeper for a boundary.
|6.5 : James Neesham to Mohammad Rizwan, Fuller one around middle, Mohammad RizwanÂ pushes this to deep mid-wicket for a ingle.
|6.4 : James Neesham to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Short-pitched delivery around the chest, Mohammad RizwanÂ gets into the position early and pulls this for a boundary towards square leg.
|6.3 : James Neesham to Babar Azam, On a length around middle, Babar AzamÂ works this to deep square leg for a single.
|6.2 : James Neesham to Babar Azam, FOUR! Fuller one angling down the leg, Babar AzamÂ flicks this towards fine leg for four.
|0.0 : James NeeshamÂ has been brought into the attack.Â
|6.1 : James Neesham to Mohammad Rizwan, Fuller one wide of off, Mohammad RizwanÂ drives this towards deep extra cover and takes three runs.
|5.6 : Benjamin Lister to Babar Azam, FOUR! Short-pitched delivery going down leg, Babar AzamÂ helps this with a flick off his gloves fine of diving Tom LathamÂ for a boundary behind the wicket. PakistanÂ are 59 for the loss of no wickets after the Powerplay.
|5.5 : Benjamin Lister to Mohammad Rizwan, Length dragged back a bit, Mohammad RizwanÂ pushes this to square leg for a single.
|5.4 : Benjamin Lister to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Innovative stroke for four. Fuller one outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ advances down the track and slices this past the cover-point fielder for a boundary.
|5.3 : Benjamin Lister to Mohammad Rizwan, On a length outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ slices this towards short third man for no run.
|5.2 : Benjamin Lister to Babar Azam, Fuller one in the line of stumps, Babar AzamÂ drives this straight back at the stump on the other end and takes a single as the ball deflects to mid off.
|5.1 : Benjamin Lister to Babar Azam, Overpitched outside off, Babar AzamÂ drives this but finds the fielder at extra-cover.
|4.6 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! A bit of fortune here for Mohammad RizwanÂ but he collects four more runs and that makes it 20 in the over. This is on a good length and just outside off. Mohammad RizwanÂ gets an inside edge onto his body and the ball trickles past the right hand of the wicket-keeper towards the straight thrid man coundary.Â
|4.5 : Henry Shipley to Babar Azam, Bowls this full and in line with the stumps. Babar AzamÂ flicks this to deep square leg and gets a single.Â
|4.4 : Henry Shipley to Babar Azam, FOUR! This is turning out to be an expensive over! He attempts a slower delivery but is unable to execute it well. Ends up bowling a low full toss outside the off stump and Babar AzamÂ creams this towards deep cover-point for four more runs.Â
|4.3 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, Goes fuller this time and in line with the stumps. Mohammad RizwanÂ clips this towards mid-wicket and takes one.Â
|4.2 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, SIX! That sounded amazing and Mohammad RizwanÂ is finally showing some intent! Henry ShipleyÂ bowls this on a length and outside the off stump. The ball sits up nicely for Mohammad RizwanÂ and smokes this over deep square leg for an 89m six!Â
|4.1 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Mohammad RizwanÂ gets enough on this to get this away to the fence! Henry ShipleyÂ bowls this short and going down leg. Mohammad RizwanÂ gets inside the line of the ball and gets this off his gloves towards fine leg for four runs.Â
|3.6 : Benjamin Lister to Mohammad Rizwan, Bowls really full once again and into the pads. Mohammad RizwanÂ pushes this towards mid on and scampers across for a single. PakistanÂ are off to a watchful start.Â
|3.5 : Benjamin Lister to Mohammad Rizwan, Delivers this one on a yorker length and on a leg-stump line. Mohammad RizwanÂ digs this out to the right of the bowler.Â
|3.4 : Benjamin Lister to Babar Azam, Goes back to bowling full and at the stumps. Babar AzamÂ flicks this towards deep square leg and takes a run.Â
|3.3 : Benjamin Lister to Babar Azam, FOUR! This has been delicately played! Benjamin ListerÂ bowls this slightly back of a length and outside the off stump. Babar AzamÂ plays this late towards third man for four runs.Â
|3.2 : Benjamin Lister to Babar Azam, Continues to bowl full and into the stumps. Babar AzamÂ flicks this towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.Â
|3.1 : Benjamin Lister to Mohammad Rizwan, Benjamin ListerÂ bowls this full and outside the off pole. Mohammad RizwanÂ gets an outside edge straight to the backward point fielder. An unnecessary overthrow allows them to take a single.Â
|2.6 : Matt Henry to Babar Azam, On a good length this time and just outside the off stump. Babar AzamÂ looks to block and get a thick outside edge into the gap at cover-point for a couple of runs.Â
|2.5 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, On a fuller length once again served outside the off pole. Mohammad RizwanÂ knocks this towards mid off and takes another risky run.Â
|2.4 : Matt Henry to Babar Azam, Continues to bowl full and outside the off stump. Babar AzamÂ pushes this to the left of mid off for a quick single.Â
|Matt Henry to Babar Azam, WIDE! Angles this down leg on a fuller length. Babar AzamÂ misses his flick and the umpire calls this wide.Â
|2.3 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, Bowls this on a good length as well and in line with the stumps. Mohammad RizwanÂ dabs this towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
|2.2 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, Matt HenryÂ beats the outside edge once again! This is on a good length and just outside the off pole. Mohammad RizwanÂ hangs his bat out to dry and gets beaten.Â
|2.1 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, Goes full and into the pads. Mohammad RizwanÂ clips this towards deep backward square leg and collects a brace.Â
|1.6 : Henry Shipley to Babar Azam, FOUR! Babar AzamÂ notches up his first boundary and this is a cracking shot! Henry ShipleyÂ bowls this on a good length and outside off. Babar AzamÂ punches this on the up towards deep point for four runs.Â
|1.5 : Henry Shipley to Babar Azam, Delivers this on a good length and outside the off pole. Babar AzamÂ knocks this firmly to the fielder at cover-point.Â
|1.4 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, Bowls this one back of a length and into the batter. Mohammad RizwanÂ covers the line of the ball and dabs this into the leg side. They take a risky single.Â
|1.3 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! That is the first boundary for PakistanÂ and Mohammad Rizwan! This is banged in short and outside the off pole. Mohammad RizwanÂ gets on his toes and upper cut this towards deep backward point for four runs.Â
|1.2 : Henry Shipley to Mohammad Rizwan, BEATEN! Henry ShipleyÂ gets this one to nip back in sharply from a good length and outside the off stump. Mohammad RizwanÂ leans forward into the shot and gets beaten on the inside edge.Â
|1.1 : Henry Shipley to Babar Azam, Henry ShipleyÂ begins with a good length delivery angled into the pads. Babar AzamÂ clips this towards deep mid-wicket and takes a run.Â
|0.6 : Henry ShipleyÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
|Matt Henry to Babar Azam, Short this time and outside the off stump. Babar AzamÂ pulls this to deep mid-wicket for a single to open his account. 2 runs from the first over.
|0.5 : Matt Henry to Babar Azam, Delivers this on a fuller length and just outside the off pole. Babar AzamÂ looks to stroke this away but gets beaten by the movement back in. The ball misses the stumps by a fraction.Â
|0.4 : Matt Henry to Babar Azam, Bowls this on a good length and in line with the stumps. Babar AzamÂ gets squared up and the ball goes off the outside part of his bat towards cover-point.Â
|0.3 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, Continues to bowl on a fractionally fuller length outside off. Mohammad RizwanÂ knocks this towards cover and sets off for a quick single to get off the mark.Â
|0.2 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, Bowls a touch fuller and outside the off stump. Mohammad RizwanÂ dabs this towards mid off.Â
|0.1 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, Matt HenryÂ starts with a jaffa! He bowls this on a good length and just outside the off pole. He gets the ball to move away and beats the outside edge of Mohammad Rizwan's bat as he looks to push at this.Â
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin as the umpires make their way out to the middle. The Kiwi players spread out and take their respective positions on the field as the crowd waits in anticipation. Babar AzamÂ and Mohammad RizwanÂ walk out to open the inning for Pakistan. Matt HenryÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
|Official photographs are being taken and we are moments away from the start of this game.Â
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham(C/WK), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra (In place of Ish Sodhi), Cole McConchie (In place of Adam Milne), Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Benjamin Lister.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.