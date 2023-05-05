share
vs Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI, New Zealand in Pakistan, 5 ODI Series, 2023, May 5, 2023

PAK 59/1 (11.1)
New Zealand elected to field
Live
CRR: 5.28
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . . . . 4 . | . 0wd 4 . . . .
Last bat : Fakhar Zamanc Tom Blundell b Matt Henry14(17b2x40x6) SR:82.35, FoW:36/1 (6.2 Ovs)
Commentary :
11.1 : Blair Tickner to Shan Masood, 1 run.
10.6 : Ish Sodhi to Babar Azam, Fuller and outside off, dropped to point.
10.5 : Ish Sodhi to Babar Azam, On off, blocked.
10.4 : Ish Sodhi to Babar Azam, Tossed up, outside off, Azam punches it through covers for a brace.
10.3 : Ish Sodhi to Shan Masood, Slower one on the pads,Â Masood bunts it to square leg for one.
10.2 : Ish Sodhi to Shan Masood, Flat and outside off,Â Masood strokes it to sweeper cover for two more.
10.1 : Ish Sodhi to Shan Masood, Shorter and on off,Â Masood punches it to cover.
9.6 : Blair Tickner to Shan Masood, Leg bye! Tailing on the pads,Â Masood eases it to square leg for a leg bye.
9.5 : Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, Full and on off. Azam dabs it to backward point for a single.
9.4 : Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, On middle, Azam blocks.
9.3 : Blair Tickner to Shan Masood, On middle, nudged to square leg for a single.
9.2 : Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, Slanting on the pads. Azam is off the mark as he flicks it to deep square leg. 50 up!
9.1 : Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, Length and outside off, played back to the bowler.
8.6 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, Fuller and around off,Â Masood drives it to mid off.
8.5 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, On middle, blocked.
8.4 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, FOUR MORE! Shorter and on middle.Â Masood pulls it through mid-wicket for easy boundary.
8.3 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, Full and on off,Â Masood drives it straight to mid off.
8.2 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, On off, nudged to mid on.
8.1 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, FOUR!Â  Too straight on the pads,Â Masood wrists it through square leg for a boundary.
7.6 : Benjamin Lister to Babar Azam, A yorker on off, Azam looks to flick but miscues it on the deck.
7.5 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, On middle, eased to mid on for a single.
7.4 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, Full and on off, pushed to mid off.
7.3 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, FOUR LEG BYES! This is on the pads.Â Masood misses his clip and it goes off the pads to fine leg.
7.2 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, Full and on off, flicked but to mid-wicket.
7.1 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, On a length and close to off. Shan defends.
6.6 : Matt Henry to Babar Azam, Length ball on off, knocked to cover.
6.5 : Matt Henry to Babar Azam, On middle, defended.
6.4 : Matt Henry to Babar Azam, Outside off, left alone.
6.3 : Matt Henry to Babar Azam, On middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
6.2 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, OUT! GONE! Just like he got out in the previous match. Zaman goes cheaply. Short of a length and around off, cramps Zaman for room who tries to pull but gets a top edge towards square leg. The keeper calls for it, looked a bit nervous but eventually holds onto it.
6.1 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, Length ball, on off, Zaman defends.
5.6 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, On a length and on off, blocked.
5.5 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, Too full and on off, flicked to deep mid-wicket for two more.
5.4 : Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, Shorter and on middle, Zaman whips it to deep square leg for one.
5.3 : Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, On off, kept out.
5.2 : Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! Class! Full and outside off. Zaman smashes it through covers for another boundary.
5.1 : Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, Fuller and on off, tucked to mid-wicket.
4.6 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, Length and on off,Â Masood punches it to point. 9 off this one.
4.5 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, FOUR!Â Masood is timing well. Full and on middle.Â Masood bunts it through mid on and it races into the fence.
4.4 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, On middle,Â Masood drops it to point.
4.3 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
4.2 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, On middle, nudged to square leg.
4.1 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! PakistanÂ are off to a good start. Short and on middle, this is pulled past square leg.
3.6 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, On a length and on middle,Â Masood blocks it out.
3.5 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, On off, kept out.
3.4 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, Length and on middle, pushed to mid on.
3.3 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, On middle, blocked.
3.2 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, FOUR! Good shot! Pitched up outside off.Â Masood leans and drives it through covers for four.
3.1 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, Too full and on middle,Â Masood flicks but finds square leg.
Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, Wide! Short in length and outside off.Â Masood swings and misses.
2.6 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, A length ball, outside off.Â Masood looks to punch but gets an outside edge to third man for one.
2.5 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, On middle, eased to mid on.
2.4 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, On a length and around off,Â Masood defends it out.
2.3 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, Outside off, driven to cover.
2.2 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, FOUR! well timed! Fuller and on middle, this is flicked through mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.1 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, Good length ball, outside off.Â Masood taps it to cover.
1.5 : Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, Length and outside off, Zaman punches it to cover.
1.4 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, Leg bye! ANgling on the pads.Â Masood misses his flick and it goes off the pads to square leg for a leg bye.
1.3 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, On middle, nudgedÂ  to mid-wicket.
1.2 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, On off, kept out.
1.1 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, FOUR! OFF THE MARK! Length ball on middle,Â Masood clips it to mid-wicket for a boundary.
Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, Wide! Down the leg side, wided.
0.6 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, On middle, defended.
0.5 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, Overthrows! Length and on off, this is punched to mid off. Zaman takes a quick single. Tom LathamÂ picks up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and the ball goes through two back up fielders for three runs. Four in total.
0.4 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, On a length and around off, Zaman blocks.
0.3 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, Fuller and on off, pushed to cover.
0.2 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, This one swings away, outside off. Zaman shoulders arms.
1.6 : Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, On off, kept out.
0.1 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, A length ball, outside off and nips away. Zaman looks to defend but is beaten on the outside edge.
0.0 : We are all set. The Kiwis are out in the middle. Shan MasoodÂ and Fakhar ZamanÂ to open for the home team. Matt HenryÂ to open for New Zealand.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Will Young, Tom Blundell (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Benjamin Lister, Blair Tickner.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf.
TOSS - New ZealandÂ have won the toss and will BOWL first!