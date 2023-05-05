|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . 4 . | . 0wd 4 . . . .
|Last bat : Fakhar Zamanc Tom Blundell b Matt Henry14(17b2x40x6) SR:82.35, FoW:36/1 (6.2 Ovs)
|11.1 : Blair Tickner to Shan Masood, 1 run.
|10.6 : Ish Sodhi to Babar Azam, Fuller and outside off, dropped to point.
|10.5 : Ish Sodhi to Babar Azam, On off, blocked.
|10.4 : Ish Sodhi to Babar Azam, Tossed up, outside off, Azam punches it through covers for a brace.
|10.3 : Ish Sodhi to Shan Masood, Slower one on the pads,Â Masood bunts it to square leg for one.
|10.2 : Ish Sodhi to Shan Masood, Flat and outside off,Â Masood strokes it to sweeper cover for two more.
|10.1 : Ish Sodhi to Shan Masood, Shorter and on off,Â Masood punches it to cover.
|9.6 : Blair Tickner to Shan Masood, Leg bye! Tailing on the pads,Â Masood eases it to square leg for a leg bye.
|9.5 : Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, Full and on off. Azam dabs it to backward point for a single.
|9.4 : Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, On middle, Azam blocks.
|9.3 : Blair Tickner to Shan Masood, On middle, nudged to square leg for a single.
|9.2 : Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, Slanting on the pads. Azam is off the mark as he flicks it to deep square leg. 50 up!
|9.1 : Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, Length and outside off, played back to the bowler.
|8.6 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, Fuller and around off,Â Masood drives it to mid off.
|8.5 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, On middle, blocked.
|8.4 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, FOUR MORE! Shorter and on middle.Â Masood pulls it through mid-wicket for easy boundary.
|8.3 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, Full and on off,Â Masood drives it straight to mid off.
|8.2 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, On off, nudged to mid on.
|8.1 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, FOUR!Â Too straight on the pads,Â Masood wrists it through square leg for a boundary.
|7.6 : Benjamin Lister to Babar Azam, A yorker on off, Azam looks to flick but miscues it on the deck.
|7.5 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, On middle, eased to mid on for a single.
|7.4 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, Full and on off, pushed to mid off.
|7.3 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, FOUR LEG BYES! This is on the pads.Â Masood misses his clip and it goes off the pads to fine leg.
|7.2 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, Full and on off, flicked but to mid-wicket.
|7.1 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, On a length and close to off. Shan defends.
|6.6 : Matt Henry to Babar Azam, Length ball on off, knocked to cover.
|6.5 : Matt Henry to Babar Azam, On middle, defended.
|6.4 : Matt Henry to Babar Azam, Outside off, left alone.
|6.3 : Matt Henry to Babar Azam, On middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
|6.2 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, OUT! GONE! Just like he got out in the previous match. Zaman goes cheaply. Short of a length and around off, cramps Zaman for room who tries to pull but gets a top edge towards square leg. The keeper calls for it, looked a bit nervous but eventually holds onto it.
|6.1 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, Length ball, on off, Zaman defends.
|5.6 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, On a length and on off, blocked.
|5.5 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, Too full and on off, flicked to deep mid-wicket for two more.
|5.4 : Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, Shorter and on middle, Zaman whips it to deep square leg for one.
|5.3 : Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, On off, kept out.
|5.2 : Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! Class! Full and outside off. Zaman smashes it through covers for another boundary.
|5.1 : Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, Fuller and on off, tucked to mid-wicket.
|4.6 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, Length and on off,Â Masood punches it to point. 9 off this one.
|4.5 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, FOUR!Â Masood is timing well. Full and on middle.Â Masood bunts it through mid on and it races into the fence.
|4.4 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, On middle,Â Masood drops it to point.
|4.3 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
|4.2 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, On middle, nudged to square leg.
|4.1 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! PakistanÂ are off to a good start. Short and on middle, this is pulled past square leg.
|3.6 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, On a length and on middle,Â Masood blocks it out.
|3.5 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, On off, kept out.
|3.4 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, Length and on middle, pushed to mid on.
|3.3 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, On middle, blocked.
|3.2 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, FOUR! Good shot! Pitched up outside off.Â Masood leans and drives it through covers for four.
|3.1 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, Too full and on middle,Â Masood flicks but finds square leg.
|Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, Wide! Short in length and outside off.Â Masood swings and misses.
|2.6 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, A length ball, outside off.Â Masood looks to punch but gets an outside edge to third man for one.
|2.5 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, On middle, eased to mid on.
|2.4 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, On a length and around off,Â Masood defends it out.
|2.3 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, Outside off, driven to cover.
|2.2 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, FOUR! well timed! Fuller and on middle, this is flicked through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|2.1 : Matt Henry to Shan Masood, Good length ball, outside off.Â Masood taps it to cover.
|1.5 : Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, Length and outside off, Zaman punches it to cover.
|1.4 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, Leg bye! ANgling on the pads.Â Masood misses his flick and it goes off the pads to square leg for a leg bye.
|1.3 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, On middle, nudgedÂ to mid-wicket.
|1.2 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, On off, kept out.
|1.1 : Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, FOUR! OFF THE MARK! Length ball on middle,Â Masood clips it to mid-wicket for a boundary.
|Benjamin Lister to Shan Masood, Wide! Down the leg side, wided.
|0.6 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, On middle, defended.
|0.5 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, Overthrows! Length and on off, this is punched to mid off. Zaman takes a quick single. Tom LathamÂ picks up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and the ball goes through two back up fielders for three runs. Four in total.
|0.4 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, On a length and around off, Zaman blocks.
|0.3 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, Fuller and on off, pushed to cover.
|0.2 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, This one swings away, outside off. Zaman shoulders arms.
|1.6 : Benjamin Lister to Fakhar Zaman, On off, kept out.
|0.1 : Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman, A length ball, outside off and nips away. Zaman looks to defend but is beaten on the outside edge.
|0.0 : We are all set. The Kiwis are out in the middle. Shan MasoodÂ and Fakhar ZamanÂ to open for the home team. Matt HenryÂ to open for New Zealand.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Will Young, Tom Blundell (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Benjamin Lister, Blair Tickner.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf.
|TOSS - New ZealandÂ have won the toss and will BOWL first!