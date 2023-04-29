|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 4 . . | 2 4 4 1 1 .
|Last bat : Will Youngc Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf19(22b4x40x6) SR:86.36, FoW:33/1 (5.4 Ovs)
|14.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Daryl Mitchell, 1 run.
|14.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Chad Bowes, 1 run.
|14.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Chad Bowes, No run.
|14.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Chad Bowes, No run.
|14.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Chad Bowes, On off, defended.
|13.6 : Ihsanullah to Chad Bowes, Short and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|13.5 : Ihsanullah to Chad Bowes, Short and down the leg side. Bowes looks to pull again but no connection.
|13.4 : Ihsanullah to Chad Bowes, Outside off, fuller, Chad Bowes slashes but misses.
|13.3 : Ihsanullah to Chad Bowes, Shorter and on middle, this is defended.
|13.2 : Ihsanullah to Chad Bowes, FOUR! A full toss and put away! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket and the ball races away.
|13.1 : Ihsanullah to Chad Bowes, On middle, kept out.
|12.6 : Mohammad Nawaz to Daryl Mitchell, Two more! On off, this is driven wide of long off for two.
|12.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Chad Bowes, A single as this is worked through square leg.
|12.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Daryl Mitchell, On middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|12.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Daryl Mitchell, FOUR! Steps out and lofts it over cover for a boundary.
|12.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Daryl Mitchell, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|12.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Daryl Mitchell, On middle, kept out.
|11.6 : Ihsanullah to Chad Bowes, FOUR! Short ball and put away! This is pulled through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
|11.5 : Ihsanullah to Daryl Mitchell, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|11.4 : Ihsanullah to Daryl Mitchell, On off, defended.
|11.3 : Ihsanullah to Chad Bowes, On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
|11.2 : Ihsanullah to Daryl Mitchell, A single as this is worked through square leg.
|11.1 : Ihsanullah to Daryl Mitchell, FOUR! Fuller and on middle, this is timed down the ground and it races away to the long on fence.
|10.6 : Mohammad Nawaz to Chad Bowes, On middle, defended.
|10.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Daryl Mitchell, On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|10.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Chad Bowes, Another single as this is eased down to long on.
|10.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Daryl Mitchell, A single as this is pushed towards cover.
|10.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Chad Bowes, On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|10.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Chad Bowes, On off, defended.
|9.6 : Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell, Outside off, left alone.
|9.5 : Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell, On the stumps, kept out nicely.
|9.4 : Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell, On off, defended.
|9.3 : Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell, On off, kept out.
|9.2 : Haris Rauf to Chad Bowes, A single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
|9.1 : Haris Rauf to Chad Bowes, On off, kept out.
|8.6 : Mohammad Nawaz to Chad Bowes, Around middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
|8.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Chad Bowes, On middle, defended.
|8.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Daryl Mitchell, A single as this is pushed towards cover for one.
|8.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Daryl Mitchell, FOUR! Uppish but wide! Daryl Mitchell steps out and hits it just wide of the fielder at mid off and to the fence.
|8.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Chad Bowes, On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|8.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Daryl Mitchell, On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|7.6 : Haris Rauf to Chad Bowes, FOUR! Caressed! This is fuller and outside off, a half volley, this is creamed through covers for a boundary.
|7.5 : Haris Rauf to Chad Bowes, On the stumps, kept out.
|Haris Rauf to Chad Bowes, WIDE! Short and down the leg side. Left alone.
|7.4 : Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell, Fuller and on middle, this is worked wide of mid on for one.
|7.3 : Haris Rauf to Chad Bowes, A single as this is pushed wide of mid off.
|7.2 : Haris Rauf to Chad Bowes, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|7.1 : Haris Rauf to Chad Bowes, On off, blocked.
|6.6 : Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, On the pads, this is worked towards square leg for one.
|6.5 : Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell, On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|6.4 : Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell, On middle, blocked.
|6.3 : Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell, Shorter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
|6.2 : Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell, Outside off, left alone.
|6.1 : Naseem Shah to Daryl Mitchell, On middle, kept out.
|5.6 : Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell, On the pads, Daryl Mitchell looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell, WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.
|5.5 : Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell, On off, kept out.
|5.4 : Haris Rauf to Will Young, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! There is the first wicket and it is Rauf who provides. Length and on off, this lands and holds its line. Will Young looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge and it is taken by the keeper.
|5.3 : Haris Rauf to Will Young, FOUR! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|5.2 : Haris Rauf to Will Young, This one holds in the surface! Short and outside off, Will Young looks to pull but this stays low and the batter is beaten.
|5.1 : Haris Rauf to Will Young, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|4.6 : Naseem Shah to Will Young, A single as this is worked towards mid-wicket.
|4.5 : Naseem Shah to Will Young, On middle, kept out.
|4.1 : Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, Good length and on off, kept out.
|4.4 : Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|4.3 : Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, Around off, this is pushed to cover.
|4.2 : Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, On middle, kept out.
|3.6 : Ihsanullah to Will Young, FOUR! What a shot that is! Wow! New Zealand are off to an absolute flier here! This is fuller and on middle, it is thumped over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|3.5 : Ihsanullah to Will Young, Shorter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
|3.4 : Ihsanullah to Will Young, On off, kept out.
|3.3 : Ihsanullah to Will Young, Fuller and on off, this is pushed to cover.
|3.2 : Ihsanullah to Will Young, Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off for one.
|3.1 : Ihsanullah to Will Young, FOUR! Ihsanullah is leaking runs here! Fuller and on middle, this is worked wide of mid on and this one races away to the fence.
|2.6 : Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, Tidy from Naseem Shah! Length and on off, defended.
|2.5 : Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, Length and on off, Chad Bowes guides it to point.
|2.4 : Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, Two! On middle, this is clipped through mid-wicket and two is taken.
|2.3 : Naseem Shah to Will Young, Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|2.2 : Naseem Shah to Will Young, On mddle, kept out.
|1.6 : Ihsanullah to Chad Bowes, On off, defended. An expensive first over by Ihsanullah!
|2.1 : Naseem Shah to Will Young, On middle, kept out.
|1.5 : Ihsanullah to Will Young, Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|1.4 : Ihsanullah to Chad Bowes, Shorter in length and around off, this is played down to third man for one.
|1.3 : Ihsanullah to Chad Bowes, FOUR! Put away again! Width on offer and it is cut away for another boundary! Outside off, this is flayed through point. Good start for the Kiwis.
|1.2 : Ihsanullah to Chad Bowes, FOUR! Cut away! Shorter in length and outside off, Chad Bowes says thank you very much and plays it through point for a boundary.
|1.1 : Ihsanullah to Chad Bowes, Angled into the pads, this is clipped through square leg for one.
|0.6 : Naseem Shah to Will Young, A dot to end! Outside off, left alone.
|0.5 : Naseem Shah to Will Young, Back of a length and on off, blocked.
|0.4 : Naseem Shah to Will Young, FOUR! Creamed! That is a wonderful stroke to get off the mark! Fuller and on middle, this is timed down the ground and it gets to the long on fence in no time.
|0.3 : Naseem Shah to Will Young, Back of a length and on off, kept out.
|0.2 : Naseem Shah to Will Young, Fuller and on off, Young shows the full face of the bat and strokes it to mid off.
|0.1 : Naseem Shah to Will Young, Good length and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
|0.0 : Time for the action to begin! Chad Bowes and Will Young are the openers for New Zealand. Naseem Shah to begin. Here we go...
|New Zealand (PLAYING XI) - Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK/C), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry.
|Pakistan (PLAYING XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah.
|TOSS - Pakistan have won the toss and ELECTED TO FIELD!