|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|4.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, No run.
|4.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, Good length delivery angling away from the batter, Chad BowesÂ looks to block but gets beaten on his outside edge.
|4.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, Touch fuller around off, Will YoungÂ taps this in front of mid on and takes a quick single.
|3.6 : Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, On a length just outside off, Chad BowesÂ defends this to end the over.
|3.5 : Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, Good length delivery around off, Chad BowesÂ punches this of his back foot towards short cover.
|3.4 : Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, Back of a length around middle, Chad BowesÂ blocks this out.
|3.3 : Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, On a length around middle, Chad BowesÂ pushes this to short mid-wicket for no run.
|3.2 : Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, Good length delivery wide of off, Chad BowesÂ defends this near the square on off for no run.
|3.1 : Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, On a length on top of off, Chad BowesÂ defends this back towards the bowler.
|2.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, On a length around off, Will YoungÂ gets behind this and defends well towards the off side.
|2.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, Fuller one in middle, Will YoungÂ pushes this to mid on for no run.
|2.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, back of a length on top of off, Will YoungÂ defends this for no run.
|2.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, Fuller one wide of off, Chad BowesÂ gets tempted for a drive and gets a thickish edge that runs past Agha SalmanÂ at first slip for a single towards third man.
|2.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, FOUR! First one of he game. Overpiched outside off, Chad BowesÂ opens up the face of his bat and lofts this over the fielder at point for a boundary.
|2.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, Good length delivery just outside off, Chad BowesÂ drives this to the fielder at cover for no run.
|1.6 : Naseem Shah to Will Young, Back of a length angling in towards the batter, Will YoungÂ looks to play this down to off but gets beaten on his inside edge. Mohammad RizwanÂ does well to collect this behind the wicket.
|1.5 : Naseem Shah to Will Young, On a length around off, Will YoungÂ gets an inside edge back onto his pads for no run.
|1.4 : Naseem Shah to Will Young, Fuller one drifting down leg, Will YoungÂ clips this wide of fine leg for a couple of runs.
|1.3 : Naseem Shah to Will Young, Good length delivery around pads, Will YoungÂ tucks this to short mid-wicket fielder for no run.
|1.2 : Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, On a length around the pads, Chad BowesÂ rolls this to square leg and takes a single.
|1.1 : Naseem Shah to Chad Bowes, On a length just outside off, Chad BowesÂ gets beaten as he looks to defend this. It was a beautyÂ from Naseem ShahÂ to start his spell.
|0.6 : Naseem ShahÂ to operate with the second new ball from the other end.
|Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, On a length around off, Will YoungÂ stands tall and defends this to the off side for no run.
|0.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, Fuller one outside off, Will YoungÂ drives through the cover region and runs a couple to start off in this game.
|0.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, Fuller one wide of off, Will YoungÂ drives this straight to extra cover for no run.
|0.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, On a length outside off, Will YoungÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
|0.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, Fuller one on off, Will YoungÂ gets behind this and defends this right underneath his eyeline.
|0.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Will Young, Good length delivery outside off, Will YoungÂ lets it go for the keeper to collect.
|Shaheen Afridi to Chad Bowes, No run.
|0.0 : Right then, done with all the pre-match proceedings. Pakistan players now make their way out on the field. Followed by Chad BowesÂ and Will YoungÂ who walk out to open for the visitors. It will be Shaheen AfridiÂ to start with the new ball.
|The match is set to begin. Both the sides first line-up in the middle for their respective national anthems. It will be New Zealand's first followed by Pakistan's.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom LathamÂ (C/ WK), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt HenryÂ and Blair Tickner.
|PakistanÂ (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar AzamÂ (C), Shadab Khan, Mohammad RizwanÂ (WK), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Pakistan. They will BOWL first.