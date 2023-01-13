|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 1 . w | . . . . 1 .
|Last bat : Babar Azam (C)st Tom Latham b Michael Bracewell4(13b1x40x6) SR:30.77, FoW:21/2 (6.3 Ovs)
|11.4 : Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan, 1 run.
|11.3 : Slight halt! The physio is out for the mandatory concussion tests.
|Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan, Bowls it outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ looks to sweep it but gets a hit on his helmet.
|11.2 : Ish Sodhi to Fakhar Zaman, Fuller and on off, Fakhar ZamanÂ taps it to short covers and scampers through for a single.
|11.1 : Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Rizwan, Fuller and on leg, Mohammad RizwanÂ flicks it to backward square leg for one.
|10.6 : Ish SodhiÂ comes into the attack.
|10.5 : Michael Bracewell to Fakhar Zaman,Â Full andÂ around off, Fakhar ZamanÂ defends it back to the bowler.Â
|10.6 : Michael Bracewell to Fakhar Zaman, This is similar to the last delivery, Fakhar ZamanÂ defends it back again.
|10.4 : Michael Bracewell to Fakhar Zaman, On off again, some turn to offer, Fakhar ZamanÂ prods forward and defends it.
|10.3 : Michael Bracewell to Fakhar Zaman, Bowls it on off, this is defended back.
|10.2 : Michael Bracewell to Mohammad Rizwan,Â Fuller length, around off, Rizwan drills it down to long on for a single.Â
|10.1 : Michael Bracewell to Mohammad Rizwan, Fuller and on middle, this is defended back towards the bowler.
|9.6 : Powerplay 1 comes to an end! Now, four fielders can be placed outside the inner circle until the end of the 40th over.
|9.2 : Mitchell Santner to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! Fakhar ZamanÂ riding on his luck here. It is tossed up, on off. Zaman gets a thick outside edge but it flies past the keeper and runs down to the third man fence.
|9.6 : Mitchell Santner to Fakhar Zaman, Full and on off, defended out to covers. 8 runs off the over. Positive for the hosts.
|9.5 : Mitchell Santner to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! Good shot! It is a short ball, outside off. Zaman rocks back and punches it through the gap at covers. The outfield is quick and the two fielders giving it a chase here have no chance.
|9.4 : Mitchell Santner to Fakhar Zaman, Full and on leg, clipped to mid-wicket.
|9.3 : Mitchell Santner to Fakhar Zaman, Woah! Close! It is flatter, outside off, it holds its line. Zaman hangs his blade away from his body and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|9.1 : Mitchell Santner to Fakhar Zaman, On off, defended to point.
|8.6 : Michael Bracewell to Fakhar Zaman, Catch is the call but it lands safely. It is tossed up, full and on off. Zaman gets low and goes for the sweep. The ball takes the top-edge and goes towards deep square leg. It falls in no man's land. One taken.
|8.5 : Michael Bracewell to Fakhar Zaman, Michael BracewellÂ goes full once again, attacking the stumps. Zaman flicks it towards mid on but it results in yet another dot.
|8.4 : Michael Bracewell to Fakhar Zaman, Fakhar ZamanÂ defends this full ball off his front foot.
|8.3 : Michael Bracewell to Fakhar Zaman, Around off, pushed to covers.
|8.2 : Michael Bracewell to Fakhar Zaman, Full and on off, worked to mid-wicket off the inside edge.
|8.1 : Michael Bracewell to Fakhar Zaman, Michael BracewellÂ goes full, wide outside off. Zaman drives it to point.
|7.6 : Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Rizwan, Mitchell SantnerÂ goes full, on middle and leg. Rizwan strides forward and defends it to the leg side.
|7.5 : Mitchell Santner to Fakhar Zaman, Another single this time. Fuller and on off, turning into the batter, Zaman nudges it to the leg side and crosses.
|7.4 : Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Rizwan, This is full, on leg. Rizwan sweeps it to deep square leg. There is protection in the deep. They only get a single.
|7.3 : Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Rizwan, Short, outside off, turning away. Rizwan leaves it alone.
|7.2 : Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! First boundary for Rizwan. It is full, spilled down leg. Mohammad RizwanÂ gets down on one knee and sweeps it down to fine leg. It races away to the fence. Mohammad RizwanÂ is making his inent clear.
|7.1 : Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Rizwan, It is full, outside off, angled in. Mohammad RizwanÂ defends it to the off side off the front foot.
|6.6 : Michael Bracewell to Fakhar Zaman, A wicket-taking over by Michael BracewellÂ comes to an end. It is full and on off. Zaman pushes it to the off side. PakistanÂ in a spot of bother here. Mohammad RizwanÂ has a lot of work to do here.
|6.5 : Michael Bracewell to Fakhar Zaman, Full and outside off, blocked out.
|6.3 : Mohammad RizwanÂ comes in at number 4.
|6.4 : Michael Bracewell to Mohammad Rizwan, Bracewell loops it full and outside off. Rizwan gets forward and knocks it down to long on for a single.
|6.3 : Michael Bracewell to Babar Azam, OUT! STUMPED! Michael BracewellÂ gets the breakthrough on just his third delivery here. There is a pin-drop silence across the stadium here as the PakistanÂ skipper departs. Michael BracewellÂ tosses it up, around off, it turns away a touch. Babar AzamÂ comes down the track and tries to defend it into the deck but gets beaten by the turn here. Tom LathamÂ gathers the ball and takes the bails off in a flash. Babar AzamÂ is clearly out of the crease and the sq
|6.2 : Michael Bracewell to Fakhar Zaman, This one is sliding down leg. Zaman clips it through square leg for a single.
|5.6 : Change. More spin now as Michael BracewellÂ replaces Tim Southee.
|6.1 : Michael Bracewell to Fakhar Zaman, It is a short ball, outside off. Zaman stands back and cuts it through point. They take a couple.
|5.6 : Mitchell Santner to Babar Azam, Babar AzamÂ charges down the wicket and flicks this full delivery from outside off to mid-wicket. The fielder there makes a great diving stop. No runs this time.
|5.5 : Mitchell Santner to Babar Azam, On off, defended.
|5.4 : Mitchell Santner to Babar Azam, FOUR! Babar AzamÂ tickles it fine and gets off the mark with a boundary. It is too straight, sliding down leg. Azam hangs back and glances it around the corner.
|5.3 : Mitchell Santner to Babar Azam, Mitchell SantnerÂ comes 'round the wicket for Azam. It is a length ball, on middle, coming in with the arm. Azam stays back and nudges it to mid-wicket.
|5.2 : Mitchell Santner to Fakhar Zaman, A single now as Zaman clips it full delivery through mid-wicket.
|5.1 : Mitchell Santner to Fakhar Zaman, Loops it up, just outside off. Zaman opens the face and blocks it out.
|4.6 : Change. Time for some early spin now, as Mitchell SantnerÂ comes into the attack.
|Tim Southee to Babar Azam, Goes full this time once again, just outside off. Azam dabs it towards point, but not in the gap. PakistanÂ under the pump here.
|4.5 : Tim Southee to Babar Azam, Full and on off, defended back to the bowler.
|4.4 : Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman, It is full, angling across the left-hander. Zaman leans it and tries to drive it towards extra cover but catches the outside edge. It goes to backward point for one.
|4.3 : Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! Gets fortunate this time. It is a short ball, on the bodyline. Fakhar ZamanÂ tries to heave it across the line. The ball flies towards fine leg off the top edge. A couple of bounces into the ropes.
|4.2 : Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman, Much fuller, just outside off. Zaman presses forward and defends it back to the bowler. Two dots!
|4.1 : Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman, Back of a length, angled across the left-hander. Fakhar ZamanÂ watches it sail past him.
|3.6 : Lockie Ferguson to Babar Azam, Two dots in a row to end the over. Fraction short, on fourth stump. Azam uses the depth of his crease and clips it to the leg side.Â
|3.5 : Lockie Ferguson to Babar Azam, It is fuller, just outside off. Azam strides and nudges it in front of mid on.
|3.4 : Lockie Ferguson to Fakhar Zaman, Ferguson dishes a length ball this time, on off. Zaman inside-edges it to square leg. The batters cross for one.
|3.3 : Lockie Ferguson to Fakhar Zaman, Full length, outside off. Zaman closes the face and flicks it to mid-wicket.
|3.2 : Lockie Ferguson to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! Easy pickings! First boundary of the innings for the hosts. Lockie FergusonÂ goes full, straying on the pads. Zaman clips it through the mid-wicket region off his pads. It races away and the fans have something to cheer for here.
|3.1 : Lockie Ferguson to Fakhar Zaman, A short ball, angling across. Zaman keeps his bat to himself.
|2.6 : Tim Southee to Babar Azam, Full length, swinging away a touch, on fifth stump. Azam gets forward and taps it back to the bowler. Tim SoutheeÂ collects it on a bounce and dummies a throw at the striker's end. Just a single off the over. Tim SoutheeÂ has conceded just 2 runs off his two overs so far.Â
|2.5 : Tim Southee to Babar Azam, Make that three! Babar AzamÂ is yet to get off the mark. Fraction short, in the channel. It gets some extra bounce off the deck. Azam stands tall and jabs it to cover-point.
|2.4 : Tim Southee to Babar Azam, Two dots now on the trot! On a length, around off. Azam knocks it back to the bowler off his front foot.
|2.3 : Tim Southee to Babar Azam, So, there is a slip in place for Azam now. Southee goes full, on fifth stump. Azam gets behinds and defends it out solidly.
|2.2 : Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman, Good length, around off. Zaman taps it to mid off and crosses for a single.
|0.0 : Babar AzamÂ is the new man in.
|2.1 : Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman, Tim SoutheeÂ goes full, wide outside off. This one does not bounce much off the deck. Zaman lets it be.
|1.6 : Lockie Ferguson to Shan Masood, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! It is a length ball, that lands on leg andÂ anglesÂ across the left-hander. Shan MasoodÂ tries to block it but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge. There is an appeal for caught behind but the umpire shows no interest. Kane WilliamsonÂ thinks about it and takes the review. The UltraEdge later confirms that there is spike as the ball passes the bat. The big screen shows OUT and PakistanÂ lose an early wicket. Shan MasoodÂ is unable
|1.5 : Lockie Ferguson to Shan Masood, Shan MasoodÂ presses forward to this full ball and defends it to mid off.
|1.4 : Lockie Ferguson to Fakhar Zaman, Lockie FergusonÂ fires a full-length ball, on leg stump. Fakhar ZamanÂ hangs back and clips it through square leg off his pads for a single.
|1.3 : Lockie Ferguson to Fakhar Zaman, Length and on off, defended out watchfully.
|1.2 : Lockie Ferguson to Fakhar Zaman, Lockie FergusonÂ steams in and serves a length ball, around off, angling across the left-hander. It gets some good bounce and carry as well. Fakhar ZamanÂ stays inside his crease and tries to have a poke at it. Gets beaten on the outside edge this time.
|1.1 : Lockie Ferguson to Fakhar Zaman, Good length, wide of off. Zaman is happy with a sighter here and leaves it alone.
|0.3 : Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman, Goes full again, around middle. Zaman gets forward and eases it to mid on.
|0.6 : Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman, No, he cannot! Southee now offer some width to the batter, on a length. Zaman stays back and slashes it through the vacant backward point region for a single. A solid start for the visitors. Lockie FergusonÂ to bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman, Southee fires it full and on off. Zaman drives it down to mid off, but straight at the fielder. WIll Southee start his spell with a maiden here?
|0.1 : Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman, A stifled appeal for lbw! Tim SoutheeÂ gets the ball to talk early on. It is a length ball, angled across, it lands on off and nips back in. Fakhar ZamanÂ gets an inside edge on his pads.
|0.4 : Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman, A length ball, on fifth stump. Zaman hangs back and knocks it towards point. PakistanÂ are yet to get off the mark here.
|0.2 : Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman, It is full, attacking the leg stump. Zaman stays back and nudges it to mid-wicket.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin.Â The umpires and the players are out in the middle. Fakhar ZamanÂ and Shan MasoodÂ are the openers for Pakistan. Tim SoutheeÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
|Pitch Report - Danny Morrison and Waqar Younis are near the deck. The teams are going to play on a new surface. Younis mentions there is not much of a difference than the deck used in the last match. Adds that once the light comes on, it can get difficult to get runs. 250-260 should be a good score at this wicket.
|New Zealand (Unchanged playing XI) - Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.
|Pakistan (PlayingÂ XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Shan MasoodÂ (In for Imam-ul-Haq), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad HasnainÂ (In for Naseem Shah),Â Haris Rauf.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Pakistan. They will BAT first.