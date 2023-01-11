|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 1 . w . | . . 4 1
|Last bat : Finn Allenc Mohammad Nawaz b Naseem Shah1(4b0x40x6) SR:25.00, FoW:2/1 (0.5 Ovs)
|1.4 : Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, 1 run.
|1.3 : Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, FOUR! That is the first boundary of the innings!
|1.2 : Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, Goes fuller this time, on off, Devon ConwayÂ blocks it down the pitch.
|1.1 : Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, Haris RaufÂ begins with a good-length delivery, on middle, Devon ConwayÂ works it with the inner half towards square leg.
|0.6 : Haris RaufÂ to steam in from the opposite end.
|Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, BEAUTY! This is on a hard length and on the fifth stump line, holds its line after hitting the deck, Kane WilliamsonÂ gets squared up and the ball just goes past the outside edge to the keeper.
|0.5 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, OUT! TAKEN! Naseem ShahÂ draws first blood! PakistanÂ getÂ the breakthrough in the first over again. Naseem ShahÂ serves this fuller and around off, Finn AllenÂ stays there and drives it uppishly towards short covers where Mohammad NawazÂ dives to his left to take a terrific catch. Finn AllenÂ goes back to the hut for a low score and the Kiwis lose their first wicket.
|Kane WilliamsonÂ is in early at number 3.
|0.4 : Naseem Shah to Devon Conway, Back of a length and on middle, shaping away, Devon ConwayÂ looks to work it away, but gets beaten by the extra bounce and the ball goes off his thigh pads past slip cordon. A single is taken.
|0.3 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, Finn AllenÂ gets a bit lucky there! New ZealandÂ getÂ underway in streaky fashion! Naseem ShahÂ once again bowls this on a good length and on off, shaping in, Finn AllenÂ looks to cut it, but gets an inside edge just past the stumps and towards fine leg. They cross.
|0.2 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, This is on a good length and around off, Finn AllenÂ lifts his bat and lets it go to the keeper.
|0.1 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, Naseem ShahÂ starts with a full delivery, on the pads, swinging in, Finn AllenÂ flicks it towards square leg.
|0.0 : We are all set for the start of the play! The umpires are in the middle and so are the players of Pakistan. Finn AllenÂ and Devon ConwayÂ are out in the middle to open the innings for New ZealandÂ and they are wearingÂ black armbands in order to pay respect to former Test cricketer Bruce Murray who recently passed away. Naseem ShahÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|PITCH REPORT - Chris Harris is pitchside.Â He says that there is no grass so it will be a good pitch for batting. Adds that the moisture will come in the second innings and the spinners will play a big part while the pacers will find it a bit difficult.
|Pakistan (Unchanged XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah andÂ Haris Rauf.Â
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (In for Henry Shipley), Tim Southee andÂ Lockie Ferguson.
|TOSS - New ZealandÂ have won the toss and they will BAT first.