|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . 1 w | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Finn Allenc Agha Salman b Mohammad Wasim29(27b6x40x6) SR:107.41, FoW:37/2 (7.3 Ovs)
|8.1 : Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell, No run.
|7.6 : Change of ends for Haris Rauf.Â
|Mohammad Wasim to Kane Williamson, No run.
|7.5 : Mohammad Wasim to Kane Williamson, No run.
|7.4 : Mohammad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, Short in length and outside off, Mitchell stands back and forces it through backward point for a single.
|7.3 : Mohammad Wasim to Finn Allen, OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammad WasimÂ strikes in his first over and removesÂ Finn Allen! Mohammad WasimÂ bangs this one short and outside off at 141.2 kph, Finn AllenÂ tries to muscle this one through the off side but does not get theÂ proper connection on it. Mishits this one uppishly towards Agha SalmanÂ who takes a good catch diving to his right. PakistanÂ will be relieved to see the back of Finn Allen.
|Daryl MitchellÂ is in next, at number 4.
|7.2 : Mohammad Wasim to Kane Williamson, Short and outside off by Mohammad Wasim, Kane WilliamsonÂ lets the ball come to him and whips this one off the back foot to the right of mid on for a single.
|7.1 : Mohammad Wasim to Kane Williamson, Mohammad WasimÂ starts with a back-of-a-length delivery outside off, the ball keeps a bit low and Kane WilliamsonÂ pushes this one to point for a dot.
|6.6 : Mohammad WasimÂ comes into the attack, replacing Haris Rauf.Â
|Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, Another heavy ball, on a length around off at 142.8 clicks, Finn stays on the back foot and defends it down.
|6.5 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, Excellent running between the wickets. A length ball on middle, at 143.6 kph, Williamson bunts it to mid on for a quick run.
|6.4 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, Naseem ShahÂ bowls this one back of a length on off, Kane WilliamsonÂ tries to defend this one but gets it from the outer part of the bat. It goes past backward point and Kane WilliamsonÂ comes back for the second run.
|6.3 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, Fuller outside off, Kane WilliamsonÂ blocks this one out from the crease for a dot.
|6.2 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, On a length around off, Finn AllenÂ pushes this one towards mid off and sets off for a quick single. Babar AzamÂ there collects it but decides to throw at the striker's end. Finn AllenÂ would have been in trouble had Babar AzamÂ hit at the non-striker's end.
|6.1 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, FOUR! Finn AllenÂ is in no mood to stop here! Banged in short and on middle by Naseem Shah, Finn AllenÂ picks the length early and pulls this one to the left of the deep square leg fielder for a boundary.
|5.6 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, Haris RaufÂ persists with short stuff, bowls this one around off and Kane WilliamsonÂ pushes it off the back foot towards mid off for a dot.
|5.5 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, Short and outside off, Kane WilliamsonÂ stays in the crease and punches this one straight to point for a dot.
|5.4 : Haris Rauf to Finn Allen, LEG BYE! Back of a length and angling in, Finn AllenÂ tries to clip this one off his hips but fails to get any bat on it. The ball comes off his pads and rolls towards fine leg for a single.
|5.3 : Haris Rauf to Finn Allen, FOUR! Haris RaufÂ goes back to short length, bowls this one at the batter, Finn AllenÂ stands tall and uses the pace of the delivery to pull this one towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
|5.2 : Haris Rauf to Finn Allen, FOUR! TWO IN TWO! Fuller and angling onto the pads by Haris Rauf, Finn AllenÂ lets the ball come to him and rolls his wrists to clip this one past mid-wicket for another boundary.
|5.1 : Haris Rauf to Finn Allen, FOUR! Short and punished! Haris RaufÂ bowls this one back of a length outside off, Finn AllenÂ shuffles across and punches this one along the ground. Gets it past extra cover and collects a boundary.
|4.6 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, Short in length and outside off, Williamson plays his trademark dab but Pakistan have plugged that area. It's stopped at short third man. Dot ball to end the over, 9 runs off it.
|4.5 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, Lands it on a length, around off at 143.5 kph, Finn pushes it off the inner half to mid on and pinches a single.
|4.4 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, FOUR! Stand and delivery, Allen has had enough. Full in length and outside off, atÂ 116.7 kph, Allen picks up the slower one early and smacks it over the bowler's head for a boundary, at long on.
|4.3 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, Width there outside off, short in length, Allen slaps it to cover-point where Mohammad NawazÂ makes a diving stop.
|4.2 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, FOUR! Here comes the first boundary of the ODI series. Fuller in length and around off at 144.7 kph, Allen drills his drive through the line and finds the gap at extra cover for a boundary.
|4.1 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, Short and wide outside off, Allen mistimes his shot towards the cover fielder.
|3.6 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, Back of a length, around off at 144 clicks, Williamson times his shot from the back foot but picks up the cover fielder.Â
|3.5 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, Fractionally short and outside off, at 142.4 kph, Williamson taps it down to the right of point. Imam makes a tumbling stop and Kane shouts a loud 'no' for a run.
|3.4 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, Sliding down the leg side, at 143.3 kph, Williamson quietly deflects it off his pads to deep backward square leg. Takes two runs.
|3.3 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, Full in length and around off, at 141.8 clicks, Kane gets forward and gently pushes it with an angled bat to backward point.
|3.2 : Haris Rauf to Finn Allen, A 142.2 kph shortish ball on off, Allen punches again and this time back past the bowler. The mid on fielder mops it up and they rotate the strike.
|3.1 : Haris Rauf to Finn Allen, Back of a length around off, at 144.5 kph, Allen is on his toes as he punches it back towards the bowler.
|2.6 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, Fuller and on off, Williamson presses forward and drives it back to the bowler, off the inner half.
|2.5 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, Pitches it up and outside off, at 143.4 kph, Williamson drives off the front foot but finds the fielder at point.
|2.4 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, Around off, full and angling in at 141.2 kph, Williamson defends it off his front foot to short cover.
|2.3 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, Length delivery around off, at 142.3 kph, Allen drives it to the left of the cover fielder. He stops it with a dive and they cross. Aleem Dar gestures for Allen to stay away from the danger area.
|2.2 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, Risky single and a direct hit would have been close at the bowler's end. Fuller in length, around off at 137.8 kph, Williamson drives it to mid off and sets off for a quick run. Babar has a shy but misses. Would have been out, tells the replay.
|2.1 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, Beaten! A lazy attempt from Kane. On a length and wide outside off, at 143.2 kph, Williamson uncharacteristically chases it away from his body and misses.
|1.6 : Haris Rauf to Finn Allen, Lands it on a length outside off, Allen is on the back foot as he defends it from the inner portion of his bat. A tidy over, maiden!
|1.5 : Haris Rauf to Finn Allen, Edgy! There is a lack of bounce on this 146 kph delivery, full and around off, Allen pushes at it and gets a bottom edge. It goes rolling to the keeper.
|1.4 : Haris Rauf to Finn Allen, Given lbw! Finn AllenÂ has a long chat with his skipper and takes the DRS at the very last moment. Haris RaufÂ dishes out a length ball around off and gets it to angle in atÂ 143.3 kph, Finn AllenÂ hangs back inside the crease, in his attempt to flick it across the line but misses. They appeal and the finger goes up after a while. DRS time! Nothing on the UltraEdge and the Ball Tracking shows that it's missing the stumps. Finn survives!
|1.3 : Haris Rauf to Finn Allen, Puts it on a length and close to off, at 144.3 kph, Allen tries to drive but it takes the inner edge and goes to square leg. Three dots.
|0.6 : Naseem Shah to Devon Conway, OUT! BOWLED! Early success for Pakistan as Conway is dismissed for a golden duck. Shah delivers it fast and full, around leg, Devon ConwayÂ tries to work it on the leg side but misses. It clips the toe of his back leg, unluckily,Â and gets deflected onto the stumps. Naseem ShahÂ is running in excitement and New ZealandÂ suffer an early setback. Conway has been a consistent performer for them and this is a rare failure for him.
|1.1 : Haris Rauf to Finn Allen, Lands it on a good length around off, Allen stays on the back foot and defends it down solidly.
|1.2 : Haris Rauf to Finn Allen, Fuller in length and on middle, at 143.7 kph, Allen tries to flick but fails to close the face of his bat in time. It takes the leading half of his blade and rolls tamely to mid on.
|0.6 : Kane WilliamsonÂ walks in at number 3 for New Zealand. Also, it will be Haris RaufÂ to operate with the second new ball from the other end.Â
|0.5 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, New Zealand are underway! The line is a bit straighter, on a shortish length at 141.5 kph, Allen turns it towards square leg where the fielder makes a diving stop. The batters cross.
|0.4 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, Keeps it close to off and on a fuller length, at 140.2 kph, Allen gets behind the line and pushes it back towards Naseem.
|0.3 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, Delivers it full and on off, at 141.8 kph, Allen gets on the front foot and drives it back to the bowler. We have not seen much movement so far.
|0.2 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, Make it another leave. Full and outside off, Finn has a close look at the line and then offers no shot. For how long can he resist?
|0.0 : Right then, we are done with the national anthems and we are all set for the action to start. The umpires and players make their way out in the middle. Finn AllenÂ and Devon ConwayÂ will be the openers for New Zealand.Â Naseem ShahÂ will start the proceedings with the first new ball for Pakistan. One slip in place. Here we go...
|0.1 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, Shah begins with a length delivery, in the channel outside off, Finn Allen wants a sighter and leaves it alone.
|0.0 : We are moments away from the first ball in this first ODI but before that, it's time for the national anthems. It will be New Zealand'sÂ first followed by Pakistan's.Â
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley (On debut), Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir (On debut), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
|TOSS - The coin toss lands in the favour of PakistanÂ and they have opted to bowl first.