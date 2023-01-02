|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 . . . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|5.3 : Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, Four!
|5.2 : Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, Another dot now, as Latham leaves this length ball alone.
|5.1 : Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, It is much fuller, wide of off. Tom LathamÂ gets across and defends it out watchfully.
|4.6 : Mir Hamza to Devon Conway, FOUR! Short and punished. Hamza spills a short ball, wide of off. Conway stays back and cuts it through point for a cracking boundary.
|4.5 : Mir Hamza to Devon Conway, Fuller, on off. Conway closes the face and tucks it to the leg side.
|4.4 : Mir Hamza to Devon Conway, This one comes in from outside off, on a fuller length. Conway blocks it out with full face.
|4.3 : Mir Hamza to Devon Conway, On off, blocked out.
|4.2 : Mir Hamza to Devon Conway, Perfect response from the bowler. Hamza angles in a length ball, wide of off. This one moves away from the batter. Conway tries to defend it out but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|4.1 : Mir Hamza to Devon Conway, FOUR! Devon ConwayÂ gets his first boundary. Hamza serves it full and straight, outside off. Devon ConwayÂ leans in and drives it through the gap at covers for a boundary.
|3.6 : Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, Two dots in a row! Good leave by Latham as this one is shaping away.
|3.5 : Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, On a length, wide of off. Tom LathamÂ lets it be.
|3.4 : Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, Fraction short, outside off. Tom LathamÂ gets it through cover-point off the backfoot. They take two before the fielder cuts it out.
|3.3 : Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, Very full, attacking the stumps. Tom LathamÂ presses forward and blocks it into the deck.
|3.2 : Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, FOUR! Nicely played. It is a full-lenght ball, on leg stump. Tom LathamÂ keeps his eyes on the ball and flicks it through the gap at mid-wicket for a fine boundary.
|3.1 : Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, A length ball, close to the batter making Latham play at it. He does so but with an angled bat to backward point.
|2.6 : Mir Hamza to Devon Conway, Full and on off. Conway pats it back to the bowler.
|2.5 : Mir Hamza to Devon Conway, Much fuller, straying on the pads. Conway stays back and tucks it through the gap at mid-wicket. The batters take a couple. Devon ConwayÂ is finally off the mark here.
|2.4 : Mir Hamza to Devon Conway, This one is an inswinger, full and on off. Conway defends it with full face.
|2.3 : Mir Hamza to Devon Conway, Outside off, left alone.
|2.2 : Mir Hamza to Devon Conway, A loud appeal for lbw but turned down! It is a length ball that is angled into the batter, it holds its line and ping Conway on his pads. Although, it is going down leg.
|2.1 : Mir Hamza to Devon Conway, Full and straight, around middle. Conway blocks it with a straight bat.
|1.6 : Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, Naseem ShahÂ starts his spell with a maiden. It is fuller, outside off. but this time it flies off the deck. Tom LathamÂ leaves it alone.
|1.5 : Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, Five dots on the trot! This is full and straight on leg. Latham stays back and nudges it to mid-wicket.
|1.4 : Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, Good length, wide of off, shaping away. Latham has no shot to offer.
|1.3 : Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, Fraction shorter, at 140 clicks. This one is in the channel. Tom LathamÂ covers his stumps and leaves it alone.
|1.2 : Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, Touch fuller, angling across the left-hander. Tom LathamÂ isn't tempted with the width on offer.
|1.1 : Naseem Shah to Tom Latham, Shah starts his spell with a length ball, outside off. Latham leaves it alone for the wicket-keeper.
|0.6 : Naseem ShahÂ to share the new ball with Mir Hamza.
|Mir Hamza to Devon Conway, A tidy over by Hamza. It is on a length, wide of off. Conway shoulders his arms at it.
|0.5 : Mir Hamza to Devon Conway, Once again Hamza gets it to shape away from the left-hander. Devon ConwayÂ watches it sail past him.
|0.4 : Mir Hamza to Devon Conway, A length ball, wide of off. Conway leaves it alone for the keeper as it stays low and moves away.
|0.3 : Mir Hamza to Devon Conway, Hamza serves it full, outside off and gets it to leave the batter. Conway lets it be.
|0.2 : Mir Hamza to Tom Latham, This is fuller, on leg stump. Tom LathamÂ stays back and clips it behind square on the leg side for a single. Tom LathamÂ and the Kiwis are off the mark.
|0.0 : We areÂ moments away from the start of this Test match! PakistanÂ players are out there in the middle. Tom LathamÂ and Devon ConwayÂ also stride out to the middle now and they would be looking to do something similar to what they did in the first Test match. Mir HamzaÂ is ready with the new cherry now. Tom LathamÂ is on the strike to face the first ball of Test cricket in 2023. Here we go...
|0.1 : Mir Hamza to Tom Latham, Mir HamzaÂ dishes a length ball, wide of off. It shapes away off the deck which carries well towards the keeper. Good shape to start with.
|0.0 : PITCH REPORT - Chris Harris is near the deck who is joined by Waqar Younis. The latter informs that the grass is scattered on the pitch. There are patches where it is very hard and some patches are filled with grass. The wicket might be a bit damp and the team winning the toss would love to bat in such conditions,
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (C), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali (In place of Mohammad Wasim), Naseem Shah (In place of Nauman Ali), Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed.Â
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (C), Matt Henry (In place of Neil Wagner), Ajaz Patel.
|TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and Tim SoutheeÂ calls it right. New ZealandÂ have decided to BATÂ first.