|3.2 : Ajaz Patel to Abdullah Shafique, No run.
|3.1 : Ajaz Patel to Abdullah Shafique, What a delivery! Spin, definite spin.
|2.6 : Spinner comes into the attack as Ajaz PatelÂ replaces Neil Wagner!
|Tim Southee to Imam-ul-Haq, Full and around off, shaping away, Imam covers his stumps and allows it through.Â
|2.5 : Tim Southee to Abdullah Shafique, Southee is certainly getting some movement from this new ball. Nipping into the batter from a length around off, Shafique tries to defend but it takes the inside edge once more. The ball dribbles wide of the square leg umpire and they cross.
|2.4 : Tim Southee to Abdullah Shafique, Another inswinger and another inside edge. This time Abdullah's defensive blade has sent the ball directly in the direction of the mid-wicket fielder.
|2.3 : Tim Southee to Abdullah Shafique, Edgy from Abdullah Shafique. This time Tim SoutheeÂ serves an inswinger, Abdullah tries to defend but it takes the inside edge of his blade. The ball finds its way in the gap at square leg and Pakistan get another two runs.
|2.2 : Tim Southee to Abdullah Shafique, Uses the angle of the bowler and works it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|2.1 : Tim Southee to Abdullah Shafique, Sliding down the leg side, on a good length, Abdullah ShafiqueÂ lets it go to the keeper.
|1.6 : Neil Wagner to Imam-ul-Haq, Angles in a length ball around off, Imam covers the line and defends it solidly. This time it's the end of the over.
|Neil Wagner to Imam-ul-Haq, Edgy! Around off on a length, straightening a hint, Imam defends it from the outer portion of his bat to gully. It's a late call for no ball as Neil has overstepped.
|1.5 : Neil Wagner to Imam-ul-Haq, Pitches it up and around off, in hope of some movement. There is none. Imam easily defends it off his front foot to mid off.
|1.4 : Neil Wagner to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR! Imam-ul-HaqÂ gets off the mark with a boundary. Neil WagnerÂ offers width outside off, it's short in length as well, Imam latches onto it and whacks it through backward point.
|1.3 : Neil Wagner to Imam-ul-Haq, Angling in from a length around off, Imam sticks back and defends it ahead of his front pad.
|1.2 : Neil Wagner to Imam-ul-Haq, Fuller and on off, Imam gets forward to meet the ball and defends it to the off side.
|1.1 : Neil Wagner to Imam-ul-Haq, A gentle delivery from the aggressive man. On a length and outside off, it's left alone by Imam-ul-Haq.Â
|0.6 : Neil WagnerÂ toÂ bowl from the other end.
|Tim Southee to Abdullah Shafique, Beauty from Southee. Hurls a length delivery around off and gets it to shape away a bit at the last moment. Abdullah ShafiqueÂ is beaten all ends up while trying to defend the line of the delivery.
|0.5 : Tim Southee to Abdullah Shafique, PakistanÂ have their first runs on the board, although a bit streaky. Full and on off, Abdullah ShafiqueÂ goes driving at it with hard hands and slices it through the gap at point. He collects a couple of runs to open his account.
|0.4 : Tim Southee to Abdullah Shafique, Fuller and on off, angling in, ShafiqueÂ once again covers the line and dead-bats it towards mid on.
|0.3 : Tim Southee to Abdullah Shafique, Keeps it full and on middle, very little movement, Abdullah brings down a straight bat and defends it back.
|0.1 : Tim Southee to Abdullah Shafique, Southee begins with an outswinger! He delivers it on a fuller length outside off and gets it to swerve away a bit. Abdullah ShafiqueÂ watchfully leaves. For how long will this movement last?
|0.2 : Tim Southee to Abdullah Shafique, Tim gets closer to off stump with his attempted outswinger, the length remains full. This time Abdullah ShafiqueÂ is forced to get forward and play at it. He does so and pushes it to covers.
|0.0 : Right then, we are done with theÂ pre-matchÂ proceedings. The players and the umpire make their way to the center. Abdullah ShafiqueÂ and Imam-ul-HaqÂ are the openers forÂ Pakistan. Tim SoutheeÂ starts the bowling for the visitors. Here we go...
|We are all set for the game to begin. Both teams line up in the middle for their respective national anthems.Â First, it is the national anthem of New Zealand, followed by the national anthem of Pakistan.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (C), Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (C), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed.Â
|TOSS - PakistanÂ have won the toss and will BAT first.