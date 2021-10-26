|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 . 1 1 4 | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Kane Williamson (C)run out (Hasan Ali)25(26b2x41x6) SR:96.15, FoW:90/4 (13.1 Ovs)
|16.6 : Change.
|Shaheen Afridi to Glenn Phillips, FOUR! First boundary in sometime for New ZealandÂ and they desperately needed it. In the slot and Glenn PhillipsÂ has absolutely drilled this one back past the bowler for a boundary. 9 off the over.
|16.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Devon Conway, Excellent bowling from Afridi. Nails the yorker, around off stump. Conway looks to open the face of the bat and get it through point but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg. They get a quick single.
|16.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Glenn Phillips, A half volley, on the pads and Phillips picks it up really well. Phillips just gets a single as he picks out the fielder at deep backward square leg perfectly.
|16.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Devon Conway, Full toss, on leg stump and Devon ConwayÂ has missed out on that one. Conway whips it to deep square leg for just a single.
|16.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Glenn Phillips, LEG BYE! Slower ball, around the leg stump. Glenn PhillipsÂ looks to hoick it on the leg side but misses it completely and the ball hits the pads. The ball goes nowhere and Conway calls his partner for a quick single and they make the leg bye in time.
|15.6 : Shaheen AfridiÂ comes back into the attack. His figures read (2-1-8-0) so far.
|16.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Devon Conway, Length, on off. Conway dabs it through mid-wicket and picks up a run.
|15.6 : Hasan Ali to Glenn Phillips, A length ball, angled into the batter. Glenn PhillipsÂ gets it towards wide long on and this time they do get a couple of runs.
|15.5 : Hasan Ali to Devon Conway, On the pads and nudged to deep square leg for a single. It's now five singles in the over.
|15.4 : Hasan Ali to Glenn Phillips, It's very full again and straight from Ali, Phillips pushes it down to long on for a single yet again.
|15.3 : Hasan Ali to Devon Conway, Conway comes down the pitch and strokes the length ball through cover for another one. One of them has to go now, singles won't do at this stage.
|15.2 : Hasan Ali to Glenn Phillips, In the slot and Glenn PhillipsÂ has clubbed this one on the bounce to long on. He gets a run.
|15.1 : Hasan Ali to Devon Conway, Very full, on middle and leg, Conway digs it out to long on for a single.
|14.6 : Haris Rauf to Glenn Phillips, Good-length ball, outside off. Glenn PhillipsÂ hangs back and looks to heave it away but misses. The ball skids after pitching. A good end to the over, just five runs coming off it. Rauf has been very economical till now.
|14.5 : Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, This is the fifth single of the over. This also bring up 100 for New Zealand. Full and on off. Conway flicks it through mid-wicket for another run.
|14.4 : Haris Rauf to Glenn Phillips, Back of a length, outside off. Glenn PhillipsÂ punches it to the off side and gets another single.
|14.3 : Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, A length ball, on middle and leg. Conway tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|14.2 : Haris Rauf to Glenn Phillips, Full and on the pads. Phillips hangs back and clips it through mid-wicket for another single.
|0.0 : Haris RaufÂ (1-0-6-1) comes back into the attack.
|14.1 : Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, A single now! Full length, on off. Conway comes inside the line and flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|13.6 : Hasan Ali to Devon Conway, A single to end the over. Length ball, around off, angling into the batter. Conway stays back and defends it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
|Hasan Ali to Martin Guptill, Ali bowls a good yorker to leak just a single in the Free Hit. Yorker, on off. Guptill digs it out towards square leg and takes a single.
|13.5 : Hasan Ali to Glenn Phillips, Back of a length, on off. Glenn PhillipsÂ hangs back and pulls it towards deep square leg. He does not make the most of the Free Hit. The batters take a single.
|Hasan Ali to Devon Conway, NO BALL! Ali hurls across a length ball on the pads from around the stumps. Conway looks to tuck it behind square on the leg side but misses. The ball goes off the pads towards short fine leg and they get a leg bye. Hasan AliÂ has overstepped and a no ball is called. Free Hit time.
|13.4 : Hasan Ali to Glenn Phillips, Full and on the pads. Phillips flick it through mid-wicket for a single.
|13.3 : Hasan Ali to Glenn Phillips, An appeal for lbw but the umpire is unmoved. Length ball, around middle and leg. Phillips hangs back and looks to flick it away but misses. The ball takes the thigh pad and goes towards short third man. Ali appeals but the umpire says no.
|13.2 : Glenn PhillipsÂ is in at number 6.
|Hasan Ali to Glenn Phillips, On off, Phillips blocks it out.
|4.6 : The onfield umpires have gone upstairs for a Run Out appeal. The replay shows that Kane WilliamsonÂ failed to get back in time and has to depart cheaply.
|13.1 : Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson, OUT! RUN OUT! Kane WilliamsonÂ has to walk back after a huge mix-up in the middle. The Kiwi skipper gives away his wicket here. Short ball, outside off. Williamson looks to cut it away. But he gets an inside edge and the ball rolls out to the off side. Williamson ventured out of the crease looking for a single, but Conway sends him back immediately. There was never a single there. Hasan AliÂ collects the ball quickly and scores a direct hit at the striker's en
|12.6 : Hasan AliÂ (1-0-15-0) is brought back into the attack.
|Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, FOUR! Conway is flying at the moment. Three boundaries in a row to end the over. Tossed up, full and around off. Conway reverse-sweeps it past backward point. The ball races away to the boundary.
|12.5 : Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Conway connects much better this time. Full and on off. Conway kneels forward and sweeps it through square leg. The ball reaches the fence way before Ali could comes across to his right to make the stop.
|12.4 : Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Floated, full and on off. Conway sweeps it towards deep square leg. Asif AliÂ misfield in the deep and the ball ends up in the boundary. The entire crowd in the stadium has their eyes on Asif Ali.
|12.3 : Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, Darted on the pads. Conway flicks it through mid-wicket. The batters collect a couple.
|12.2 : Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, Full and on off. Conway reverse-sweeps it towards backward point.
|12.1 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Tossed up, around off. Williamson taps it to point and rotates the strike.
|11.3 : Kane WilliamsonÂ takes the review straightaway for an LBW decision. He feels that he hit the ball and UltraEdge confirms that indeed the ball came off the glove and then went on to hit the pads. Williamson survives and New ZealandÂ also retain the review.
|Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson, NOT OUT! Kane WilliamsonÂ survives.Â Mohammad Hafeez's second wicket gets rules out.Â Floated, around middle and off. Williamson changes his stance and looks to reverse hit it but misses. He gets rapped on his legs. Hafeez puts in an appeal at the umpire raises his finger in a flash. Kane WilliamsonÂ though calls for the review starightaway. The UltraEdge shows the bat is involved and the decision has to be overturned.
|11.6 : Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson, On off, Williamson reverse sweeps it towards point for a single.
|11.5 : Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson, SIX! All the way! OH MY! Kane WilliamsonÂ comes out with a one-handed sixer. What a shot. Full and on off. Williamson comes forwards and lifts it towards long on. His one hand comes off the bat as he connects the ball. The ball clears the long on fence easily.
|11.4 : Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Nicely played. Flatter and on off. Williamson goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket and finds a boundary.
|11.2 : Mohammad Hafeez to Devon Conway, Full and on off. Conway sweeps it to square leg for a single. Imad Wasim collects the ball and throws the ball away from the stumps at the non-striker's end. They don't go for the extra.
|11.1 : Mohammad Hafeez to Devon Conway, Tossed up, full and on middle. Conway plays it back to the bowler.
|10.6 : Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, LEG BYE! Floated, full and on off. Conway looks to sweep it away but misses. The ball goes off the pads, towards short third man. The batters collect a leg bye.
|10.5 : Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, Tossed up, on off. Conway leans in and blocks it back to the bowler.
|10.4 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Full and on off. Williamson sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
|10.3 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Some turn this time! Loopy ball, around off. The ball turn away. Williamson prods and looks to defend it out but misses.
|10.2 : Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, Floated, around middle. Conway flicks it to square leg for a run.
|0.0 : Shadab KhanÂ (1-0-2-0) is back into the attack.
|10.1 : Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, Flighed, full toss, on off. Conway reverse sweeps it towards point.
|9.6 : Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson, Fullish ball, on off and Williamson can't get it past the bowler.
|9.5 : Mohammad Hafeez to Devon Conway, Flatter delivery, around middle. Conway works it through mid-wicket with soft hands and picks up a single.
|0.0 : DRINKS â Pakistani bowlers have been impressive with the ball yet gain. They have picked up three wickets and look to be in a commanding position. New Zealand, started off slowly, but lost wickets in regular intervals to put themselves in a spot of bother. The side will hope, the current pair is able to stitch an important partnership and do the repair work successfully. Devon ConwayÂ walks out for New Zealand now.
|9.4 : Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson, On middle and punched off the back foot down to long on for one.
|9.3 : Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson, Pushed through quicker and on off, Williamson defends it back to thw bowler.
|9.2 : Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson, Slowed up and bowled on a length, around the off stump. Kane WilliamsonÂ rocks back and gets it through covers for an easy two.
|9.1 : Mohammad Hafeez to James Neesham, OUT! CAUGHT! James NeeshamÂ didn't occupy the crease for long. Mohammad HafeezÂ strikes off his first delivery as he gets rid of the dangerous Neesham. This one is tossed up, around off stump. Neesham looks to flick it across and clear the short boundary at mid-wicket. The ball goes off the toe end of the bat and Fakhar ZamanÂ runs to his left from the cow corner fence to take a nice running catch. James NeeshamÂ will be hugely disappointed with that shot.
|8.6 : Mohammad HafeezÂ comes into the attack now.
|Imad Wasim to Kane Williamson, Quicker one, fired in at middle. This one skids on and Kane WilliamsonÂ does well to keep it out.
|8.5 : Imad Wasim to James Neesham, Wasim tries to angle it in from well outside off. James NeeshamÂ cuts it behind point on the off side and gets off the mark with a single.
|8.4 : Imad Wasim to Kane Williamson, On off again, Williamson works it through cover off the back foot for a single.
|8.2 : James NeeshamÂ comes out at number 4. New Zealand changing the order a bit.
|8.3 : Imad Wasim to Kane Williamson, Flatter one, on off and Williamson taps it to backward point.
|8.2 : Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, OUT! CAUGHT! Daryl MitchellÂ looks to go back-to-back but instead holes out to long on. This is a bit short and on middle.Â Daryl MitchellÂ just looks to hit through the line of the ball. Mitchell mistimes it badly and the ball goes straight to Fakhar ZamanÂ at long on, who takes the catch well inside the boundary rope. Imad WasimÂ gets his reward for some fine bowling.
|8.1 : Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, SIX! Just over the ropes. On off and it seems like Daryl MitchellÂ is beaten in flight. Mitchell still goes after it and the ball goes flat, to the right of long off and clears the boundary rope. Shaheen AfridiÂ puts in the dive but in vain. Maximum!
|7.6 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Tossed up, on off and this one turns a bit as well. Williamson stays solid in defense.
|7.5 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Flatter one, on the stumps. Williamson blocks it off the back foot.
|7.4 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Flighted ball, on middle. Kane WilliamsonÂ leans in and drives it through mid on for a couple of runs.
|7.3 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Now a bit of turn as well. On off and this one turns away after pitching. Kane WilliamsonÂ watchfully plays it towards cover-point.
|0.0 : Shadab KhanÂ comes into the attack now.
|7.2 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Williamson will feel he missed out there. Juicy full toss, around off and Williamson caresses it towards cover.
|7.1 : Shadab Khan to Daryl Mitchell, LEG BYE! Khan starts off with the wrong one, on middle. Daryl MitchellÂ doesn't pick it up as he looks to work it across the line. The ball goes off the pads on the off side and they get a leg bye.
|6.6 : Imad Wasim to Kane Williamson, This time Wasim pushes it quicker and fuller, on off stump. Williamson is pushed on the back foot as he nudges it towards point. Just the three singles of that over.
|6.5 : Imad Wasim to Kane Williamson, This one is flatter and angled into middle and leg, Williamson does well to keep it out on the off side.
|6.4 : Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, Slightly tossed up, around off. Mitchell leans in and works it on the leg side for one.
|6.3 : Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, Quicker and flatter, on middle. Mitchell blocks it out.
|6.2 : Imad Wasim to Kane Williamson, Pushed through quicker and on middle. Williamson goes deep in his crease and works it throigh mid on for a single.
|0.0 : Imad WasimÂ (2-0-13-0) is back on now.
|6.1 : Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, On off, Mitchell skips down the track and pushes it through mid-wicket for a single.
|5.6 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Easy pickings for Kane Williamson. Angled in at the pads and Williamson just helps it past the short fine leg fielder and the ball races away into the fence. New ZealandÂ are 42/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
|5.5 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, Full and straight at 148 kph. Williamson keeps it out.
|5.4 : Haris Rauf to Daryl Mitchell, Banged into the deck, around off and Mitchell pulls it off the bottom half of the bat towards cow corner for a run.
|5.3 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, Williamson is off the mark straightaway. On the pads and flicked towards deep square leg for a single.
|5.2 : The skipper, Kane WilliamsonÂ walks out at number 3.
|Haris Rauf to Martin Guptill, OUT! Cleaned up! Martin GuptillÂ looked edgy out there and now has to depart early. Martin GuptillÂ makes room and Haris RaufÂ follows him with a length ball. Guptill looks to whip it on the leg side but is through his shot a bit early. The ball crashes into his pads and goes onto hit the leg stump. The bails come off and Haris RaufÂ has drawn first blood.
|5.1 : Haris Rauf to Martin Guptill, Wow! Haris RaufÂ starts off with a spicy yorker, at 149 kph and right at the toes of Martin Guptill. Guptill can't do much about it and gets hit on the toes.
|4.6 : A change from both ends now as Haris RaufÂ is brought into the attack.
|Hasan Ali to Martin Guptill, FOUR! Guptill is on a roll here. He finds a boundary again on the last delivery of the bowler. Short ball, outside off. Guptill stays back and cuts it over backward point for a boundary. But wait, the umpire says the bowler has overstepped, it is a no ball. There is one ball to go then which will be a Free Hit.
|4.5 : Hasan Ali to Daryl Mitchell, Slower one this time. Full and on off. Mitchell check his stroke in the end and blocks it towards mid on for a single.
|4.4 : Hasan Ali to Daryl Mitchell, Back of a length, on off. Mitchell looks to pull it away, but gets an inside edge onto the pads.Â
|4.3 : Hasan Ali to Martin Guptill, Guptill gets lucky this time! It was a slower ball. Full and outside off. Guptill makes room and looks to push it to the off side. The ball takes the inside edge and goes towards fine leg. They take a single.
|4.2 : Hasan Ali to Daryl Mitchell, Slightly short, outside off. Mitchell looks to pull it away but does not connect well. The ball takes the inner half and goes towards mid on. The batters cross for a single.
|0.0 : Here comes the first change in bowling. Hasan AliÂ comes on to bowl.
|4.1 : Hasan Ali to Daryl Mitchell, SIX! BANG! Daryl MitchellÂ picks it up nicely. Full-length ball, on off. Mitchell stands tall, gets under it and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.Â
|3.6 : Imad Wasim to Martin Guptill, FOUR! Nicely played. Guptill manages to sneak a boundary at the very last ball of the over. Tossed up, around off. Guptill goes back and punches it through cover-point. The ball beats the man and races away to the boundary.
|3.5 : Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, Flatter and around off. Mitchell works it towards long on for another single.
|3.4 : Imad Wasim to Martin Guptill, Full, around middle and leg. Guptill flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|3.3 : Imad Wasim to Martin Guptill, Tossed up, around off. Guptill defends it back to the bowler.
|3.2 : Imad Wasim to Martin Guptill, Floated, full and on the pads. Guptill clips it to square leg. He was looking for a single, but the fielder was quick to collect the ball.
|3.1 : Imad Wasim to Martin Guptill, Flatter and short, outside off. Guptill cuts it to cover but finds the fielder.
|2.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Daryl Mitchell, Nice delivery to end the over! Full and on the pads. Mitchell stays inside the crease and looks to flick it away but misses. The ball hits the toe and goes back to the bowler. 8 runs coming off this one.
|2.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Daryl Mitchell, FOUR! Mitchell gets his first boundary of the game now. Some width offered and Mitchell gets on top of this one. Short and outside off. Mitchell hangs back and cuts it through cover for a boundary.
|2.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Martin Guptill, Another single this time! Length and on the pads. Guptill clips it towards square leg and gets across for a quick single.
|2.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Daryl Mitchell, Fuller and around off. Mitchell pushes it towards mid off and rotates the strike.
|2.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Daryl Mitchell, First runs coming off Afridi's spell. A length ball, on the pads. Mitchell flicks it to deep square leg. The batters come back for the second run comfortably.
|2.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Daryl Mitchell, Afridi steams in and serves a length ball, on off. Mitchell blocks it back to the bowler watchfully.
|1.6 : Imad Wasim to Martin Guptill, FOUR! Nicely cut away. Guptill gets the first boundary of the innings. Short and outside off. Guptill rocks on the back foot and cuts it through point. The ball races away to the boundary. 7 runs coming off the over, a good one for New Zealand.
|1.5 : Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, On the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for another single.
|1.4 : Imad Wasim to Martin Guptill, Martin GuptillÂ opens his account now. Flatter and around off. Guptill opens the face of the bat and guides it towards short third man. The batters cross after a bit of a hesitation from Guptill.
|1.3 : Imad Wasim to Martin Guptill, A dot now! Quicker. Full and on off. Guptill leans in and pushes it to cover.
|1.2 : Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, Daryl MitchellÂ and New ZealandÂ are off the mark! Full and on off. Mitchell steps forward and works it towards long on for a single.
|0.6 : It's going to be spin from the other end as Imad WasimÂ comes on to bowl.
|1.1 : Imad Wasim to Daryl Mitchell, Tossed up, full and on off. Daryl MitchellÂ defends it to cover.
|0.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Martin Guptill, Yes, he does. A maiden over for Shaheen Afridi. Length ball, outside off. Guptill stays back and looks to chase it away but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge. Rather than the bowler, it looks like the crowd put in an appeal and the bowler later joined in. It is a wonderful atmosphere, but the umpire remains unmoved.
|0.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Martin Guptill, Make it 5! Afridi fires in a yorker, on the money. Guptill stays inside the crease and digs it towards cover. Will Afridi start with a maiden over?
|0.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Martin Guptill, Four dots on the trot! Afridi has been brilliant. Length and around off. Guptill hangs back and defends it out.
|0.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Martin Guptill, Length ball, on off. Guptill gets his bottom hand into play and whips it towards mid on. The fielder there stops the ball easily.
|0.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Martin Guptill, Good-length ball, outside off. Guptill stays back and lets it go to the keeper. The fans are chanting "Afridi" on every ball, as he steams in.
|0.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Martin Guptill, Afridi hurls a full-length ball, around off. The ball swings inÂ a bit. Guptill hangs back and plays it back to the bowler. A fiery start by Afridi.
|0.0 : The umpires are out in the middle as the PakistanÂ team can be seen in a huddle before taking the field. Martin GuptillÂ and Daryl Mitchell, the New ZealandÂ openers stride out to the middle as well. The players are seen taking the knee to show their stand against racism and in support of theÂ Black Lives MatterÂ movement. Shaheen AfridiÂ to start proceedings with the ball. Let's play...
|The two teams are out in the middle for their respective national anthems. It's going to be New Zealand'sÂ national anthem first, followed by the national anthem ofÂ PakistanÂ .
|PITCH REPORT - It is a typical Sharjah pitch and it is the surface that favours spin the most. The pace bowlers will have to rely on their variations and the batters will look to take advantage of the shorter boundaries here. There might be a bit of dew later on in the evening.
|Mohammad Hafeez is in for a chat.Â HeÂ says that definitely the last match was a good one and it got them prepared for the whole tournament. Adds that they have their focus on the next game and they are mentally and physically ready for the match. Mentions that knowing the conditions does have slight advantage but its about adjusting and applying oneself. Mentions that now they are moving to a new venue and they will have to assess the conditions in Sharjah as they are playing over there after t
|Kane Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, is up for a chat. He says, there is a fantastic crowd, and good energy in the ground. Adds, they will hope to commit to the plan and hope they adapt quickly to the conditions, as all three venues are completely different.
|The Pakistan skipper, Babar AzamÂ says that they will bowl first and look to take early wickets to put pressure on the opposition and also due to the dew factor. Adds that the last match was a good game but they need to keep up the momentum. Says that the boys are in good shape and will look to adapt to conditions here. Informs that they are going with the same playing XI.
|New ZealandÂ (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane WilliamsonÂ (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim SeifertÂ (WK), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.
|Pakistan (Unchanged playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
|TOSS - Both the skippers stride out to the middle for an all-important toss. The coin goes up and lands in favour of Pakistan. They have opted to BOWL first.
|Update - A huge blow for New Zealand. It is being said that Lockie FergusonÂ has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup. But, New Zealand do have an option in Adam Milne, who can replace him for the future fixtures. Although, it will be subject to ICC approval.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to game number 19 of the ICC Menâs T20 World Cup, 2021. In this game, Pakistan will be locking horns against New Zealand. Pakistan are coming into this game after a mighty victory against their neighbours India, whereas New Zealand will be kick-starting their campaign against a tough looking Pakistan side.
|Pakistan side surely has the winning momentum with them coming into this game. They have broken their jinx against India in the World Cup format and it couldnât have been any better. The last game started off with some brutal pace bowling by Shaheen Afridi, who torn apart the opening pair and the rest of the bowlers chipped in as well. Then the pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stole the show with the bat for the side. Both players knocked half-centuries and made sure to get those crucial
|On the other hand, New Zealand is coming into this game hunting for their winning momentum. Also, the Kiwis have struggled in such UAE conditions, they will hope the stat changes in their favour this time around as they do well in ICC events. During the warm-up games, New Zealand could not get a win under their belly, they suffered consecutive defeats, the first one against Australia followed by one against England. Their batters need to up their game, they could not deliver their potential in t