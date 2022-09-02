|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 4 2 . . 1 | . . . . . . 1 | 0wd w . . . w .
|Last bat : Babar Hayatb Naseem Shah0(4b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:16/2 (2.5 Ovs)
|3.6 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Kinchit Shah, No run.
|3.5 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Kinchit Shah, No run.
|3.4 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Kinchit Shah, Nicely bowled!
|3.3 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Yasim Murtaza, Bowls it flatter and quicker on middle. Yasim MurtazaÂ punches it to long on for a single.
|3.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Kinchit Shah, Tossed up, on middle. Kinchit ShahÂ drives it to long on for a single.
|2.6 : We will see some spin now as Iftikhar AhmedÂ comes into the attack.
|3.1 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Yasim Murtaza, A flatter one and tad shorter, on off. Yasim MurtazaÂ works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|2.5 : Kinchit ShahÂ comes out to the middle now.
|2.6 : Naseem Shah to Kinchit Shah, Serves it on a length, on middle. Kinchit ShahÂ clips it towards the leg side. However, there is an appeal from the bowler but no else is interested as that hit the middle of the blade. A double-wicket maiden for the impressive Naseem Shah.
|2.5 : Naseem Shah to Babar Hayat, OUT! TIMBER! Two wickets in the over and Naseem ShahÂ strikes once again! Naseem ShahÂ bowls this one a good length and aims for the top of the off pole. Babar HayatÂ looks to swing across the line but misses the ball as it goes on to clip the stumps. Naseem ShahÂ celebrates and the dangerous Babar HayatÂ makes the long walk back to the pavilion. Hong KongÂ in serious trouble here.Â
|2.4 : Naseem Shah to Babar Hayat, This one is on a good length as well and outside the off pole. Babar HayatÂ knocks this towards the point fielder.Â
|2.3 : Naseem Shah to Babar Hayat, Continues to serve this on a good length and just outside the off stump, Babar HayatÂ feels for it and gets beaten all ends up.Â
|2.2 : Naseem Shah to Babar Hayat, Naseem ShahÂ serves this on a good length and well outside the off pole. Babar HayatÂ is happy to leave this one alone.
|0.0 : Babar HayatÂ the star player for Hong KongÂ makes his way out to the middle.
|2.1 : Naseem Shah to Nizakat Khan, OUT! TAKEN! Naseem ShahÂ gets the first wicket and provides the early breakthrough for Pakistan. He bowls this full and outside off, Nizakat KhanÂ stays there and tries to play the cover drive butÂ his weight is on the back foot and he opens the face of his bat just as he hit the ball. As a result he cannot generate the power and the ball goes of the bottom part and loops up in the air towards covers. Asif AliÂ there takes a couple of steps back and pouches it s
|Naseem Shah to Nizakat Khan, WIDE! Shah starts with another wide. He bowls this way down the leg side. Wided.
|1.6 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Nizakat Khan, Short of a length and on middle, Nizakat KhanÂ goes back and flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|1.5 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Nizakat Khan, He continues with the fuller length but this time bowls it on the pads, Nizakat KhanÂ misses his flick and the ball deflects towards fine leg. Two leg bye taken.
|1.4 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Nizakat Khan, Fuller and on middle, Nizakat KhanÂ works it to mid-wicket.
|1.3 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Nizakat Khan, On a lengthÂ and around off, Nizakat KhanÂ guides it through cover-point for a brace.
|1.2 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Nizakat Khan, FOUR! Nicely played! He goes fuller adn outside off, Nizakat KhanÂ stays there and slashes it over point for a boundary. He knows that if he clears the infield he will get the reward and he did exactly that.
|0.6 : Shahnawaz DahaniÂ is ready to share the attack wiht Naseem Shah.
|1.1 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Nizakat Khan, Dahani starts with a lengthÂ delivery, on off, Nizakat KhanÂ blocks it out.
|0.6 : Naseem Shah to Nizakat Khan, Ends with a another length delivery on off. Nizakat KhanÂ i happy to work it away towards mid-wicket for a single.Â So good comeback by Nizakat KhanÂ after staring off with a wayward delivery.
|0.5 : Naseem Shah to Nizakat Khan, Serves it on a length, on off. Nizakat KhanÂ gets the inside edge again as he tries to defend it. The ball goes past stumps towards short leg.
|0.2 : Naseem Shah to Nizakat Khan, A fullish delivery on off. Nizakat KhanÂ tries to block it but gets the inside edge onto his pads.
|0.4 : Naseem Shah to Nizakat Khan, Goes fuller on middle. Khan tries to drive it away but gets the inside half of his blade and the ball goes towards square leg.
|0.3 : Naseem Shah to Nizakat Khan, Serves it on a length, on off. Nizakat KhanÂ blocks it out. Good pace this time, 144 kph.
|0.1 : Naseem Shah to Nizakat Khan, FIVE WIDES! Swing for Naseem ShahÂ but he is way off the target here! Bowls it on a length on middle. It swings in quite sharply and Khan lets it go. The keeper dives to his left and tries to stop it but it runs away towards the fence.
|Naseem Shah to Nizakat Khan, Lands it on a length, on off. Nizakat KhanÂ blocks it from his crease.