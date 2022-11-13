|0.0 : Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan, says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that they will now try to put runs on the board and put pressure on England. He feels that they have good momentum and they will look to continue that in this match. Shares that their last win gives themÂ confidence and he is happy with the way the team has bounced back after the first two losses. Informs that they are going with the same team as the last game.
|Pitch Report - Nasser Hussain says that it is a perfect setting at the MCG for the final. Hopes that the rain stays away. Feels that it is a decent wicket. Adds that pacers will look to bang the ballÂ short and force the battersÂ to hit square. Reckons that bowlers need to pitch it up with the new ball. Ian Bishop adds that this wicket has dry grass as well as green patches. Ends by saying that at the MCG there is more swing in the Powerplay than any other ground.
|Jos Buttler, the captain of England, says he wants to bowl first. Adds that it's a huge game, with good energy and good nerves in the dressing room and in the stadium as well. Tells that both teams are in red-hot form and they are looking forward to the challenge. Feels that it's a good pitch, should stay true throughout, and since there is a forecast for rain, they want to chase. Wants his team to take confidence from the last victory. Informs that they are going with an unchanged XI.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favour of England. They have elected to BOWL first.
|ENGLAND (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jos Buttler(C/WK), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.
|PAKISTAN (Unchanged Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.