|0.0 : England (Playing XI) - Philip Salt (WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes (In for Richard Gleeson), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK) (In for Mohammad Haris), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf (In for Shahnawaz Dahani), Mohammad Hasnain (In for Aamer Jamal).Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and Babar AzamÂ calls it right. PakistanÂ have elected to BOWL first.
|EnglandÂ will fÃ©el that they have the chance to win the series from here onÂ touring PakistanÂ after 16 years, and they will try and make this tour memorable and this will also boost theirÂ energy before the World Cup. TheirÂ batting and bowling both have been on par which was expected due to all the chopping and changing of players. However, their batters were on song in the last game and they will look to replicate that here.Â . Both teams will give their all to win the series and finish on a