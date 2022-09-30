|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 0wd 1 . . . . . | . . . 2 . 1
|Last bat : Shan Masoodlbw b David Willey0(2b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:15/2 (3.2 Ovs)
|3.2 : Who will walk out now?
|David Willey to Shan Masood, An appeal for LBW and up goes the finger. Shan Masood after discussing with Babar AzamÂ opts for the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows three reds and the original decision remains.
|2.5 : Shan MasoodÂ makes his way out to the middle at number 3.Â
|3.1 : David Willey to Babar Azam, David WilleyÂ bowls this on a good length and just outside off, Babar AzamÂ knocks this straight past the umpire and they take a single as long off comes and cuts the ball off.
|2.6 : Richard Gleeson to Shan Masood, This is on a good length and outside off, Shan MasoodÂ taps this towards short cover. 9 runs and a wicket from this over.Â
|2.5 : Richard Gleeson to Mohammad Haris, OUT! TAKEN! Richard GleesonÂ strikes in his very first over and sends the debutant back to the hut. He follows the batter and bowls this short of a length and on leg, Mohammad HarisÂ moves across to cut it over short third man, but it is too close to his body and the ball loops up off the top half of the bat towards short third man where Adil RashidÂ takes a comfortable catch. Haris goes for a cheap score on his debut and PakistanÂ lose their first.
|2.4 : Richard Gleeson to Babar Azam, This is on a hard length and on middle, Babar AzamÂ tucks it towards deep squareÂ leg for one.
|2.3 : Richard Gleeson to Mohammad Haris, Short of a length again and on off, Mohammad HarisÂ knocks it with his gloves to the leg side for a run.
|2.2 : Richard Gleeson to Mohammad Haris, SIX! Mohammad HarisÂ gets off the mark in T20Is in some style! Richard GleesonÂ bowls a short of a length delivery, on off, Mohammad HarisÂ stays there and smokes it over the long off fence for a biggie.
|2.1 : Richard Gleeson to Babar Azam, This is on a good length and on middle, Babar AzamÂ strokes it towards mid on for a quick single.
|1.6 : David Willey to Babar Azam, Short of a length and on middle, Babar AzamÂ mistimes his pull shot towards mid on for a single. The ball is not coming on to the bat and the batters are faling to time the ball.
|1.5 : David Willey to Babar Azam, Pulls his length back a bit and on off, Babar AzamÂ stays there and punches it towards mid off.
|1.4 : David Willey to Babar Azam, Willey serves this full and on the leg stump line, Babar AzamÂ tucks it towards the vacant mid-wicket region for a brace.
|1.3 : David Willey to Babar Azam, Willey bowls this on a length and on off, sticks to the surface a bit, Babar AzamÂ strokes it towards short covers.Â
|1.2 : David Willey to Babar Azam, A bit fuller this time, on middle, Babar AzamÂ goes for the drive but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg.
|0.6 : David WilleyÂ to share the attack with Reece Topley.
|1.1 : David Willey to Babar Azam, David WilleyÂ starts with a good-length delivery, on off, Babar AzamÂ knocks it towards mid off.
|0.6 : Reece Topley to Mohammad Haris, A slower one now, on a length and on off, Mohammad HarisÂ pushes it towards point. Only 2 runs from the first over then!
|0.5 : Reece Topley to Mohammad Haris, Four dots on the trot! Mohammad HarisÂ move across way outside off, Reece TopleyÂ follows him and bowls a hard-length delivery, outside off, Haris goes for the scoop but misses.
|0.4 : Reece Topley to Mohammad Haris, Fuller one, on off, Mohammad HarisÂ uses his feet and tries to heave it but mistimes it back to the bowler.
|0.3 : Reece Topley to Mohammad Haris, On a length and on middle, Mohammad HarisÂ blocks it back to the bowler.
|0.2 : Reece Topley to Mohammad Haris, Goes fuller this time, on middle, swinging in, Mohammad HarisÂ covers the line and drives it towards mid on.
|0.1 : Reece Topley to Babar Azam, This is short of a length and on middle, Babar AzamÂ pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
|Reece Topley to Babar Azam, Reece TopleyÂ loses his line and starts withÂ a full delivery down the leg side. Babar AzamÂ misses his flick. It is callled a wide. PakistanÂ are underway!
|0.0 : We are all set for the start of the game! The two umpires are walking outÂ to the middle followed by the EnglandÂ players. We will see a new opening pair for PakistanÂ with Mohammad RizwanÂ not playing and it will be his replacement Mohammad Haris (On Debut)Â who will be partnering Babar Azam. Reece TopleyÂ to start proceedings with the ball. Let's play...
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (WK) (In for Mohammad RizwanÂ & On Debut), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani (In for Haris Rauf).Â
|England (Playing XI) - Philip Salt (WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley (In for Chris Woakes), Richard Gleeson (In for Mark Wood)..
|TOSS - EnglandÂ have won the toss and they have decided to BOWL first.
|The PakistanÂ camp have already announced that Mohammad HarisÂ will be making his T20I debut in this game.