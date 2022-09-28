|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 2 1 . . 4 . | 1 . 0wd 1 0wd 1 . 1
|Last bat : Haider Alic & b Mark Wood4(6b0x40x6) SR:66.67, FoW:51/3 (7.3 Ovs)
|7.6 : Mark Wood to Mohammad Rizwan, Another dot to end! On middle, defended.
|7.5 : Mark Wood to Mohammad Rizwan, Shorter in length and outside off, Rizwan looks to cut but is beaten for pace.
|7.4 : Mark Wood to Iftikhar Ahmed, A single on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|9.6 : Sam Curran to Iftikhar Ahmed, Angled into the pads, Iftikhar Ahmed works it towards square leg for one.
|9.5 : Sam Curran to Iftikhar Ahmed, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|9.4 : Sam Curran to Iftikhar Ahmed, Two more! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for two.
|7.3 : Mark Wood to Haider Ali, OUT! TAKEN! Straight into the hands! Short and on middle, Ali looks to pull, this goes off the top edge and into the hands of the bowler. Wood takes it. Ali was beaten for pace. This was a good chance for him to prove himself but he fails to make a mark.
|7.2 : Mark Wood to Mohammad Rizwan, Angled into the pads, Rizwan works it through square leg for one.
|7.1 : Mark Wood to Haider Ali, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one. It went off the pads and it is given as a leg bye.
|9.3 : Sam Curran to Iftikhar Ahmed, Two! Shorter and outside off, this is guided through point for two.
|9.2 : Sam Curran to Mohammad Rizwan, Another single as this is pushed down to long on.
|9.1 : Sam Curran to Iftikhar Ahmed, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
|8.6 : Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed, Angled into the pads, Ahmed works it through mid-wicket for one.
|8.5 : Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|8.4 : Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed, The googly, it is shorter and outside off. Iftikhar Ahmed looks to cut but it goes off the underedge on the off side.
|8.3 : Adil Rashid to Mohammad Rizwan, Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|8.2 : Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed, On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|8.1 : Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed, FOUR! That is hit hard! Fuller and outside off, this is hit hard through covers, past mid off and down to the long off fence.
|6.6 : Adil Rashid to Haider Ali, A quick run! On the pads, this is nudged towards square leg for one.
|6.5 : Adil Rashid to Haider Ali, Shorter and outside off, Ali cuts it past point for two.
|6.4 : Adil Rashid to Haider Ali, On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|6.3 : Adil Rashid to Mohammad Rizwan, Tossed up on middle, Rizwan pushes it down to long on for one.
|6.2 : Adil Rashid to Haider Ali, The googly, it lands on middle and turns back in a little. It is worked through square leg for one.
|6.1 : Adil Rashid to Mohammad Rizwan, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|5.6 : David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|5.5 : David Willey to Shan Masood, OUT! TAKEN! That is a strange dismissal! England won't care though as they have another one! Masood goes for yet another low score. Lovely delivery. He sees Masood shape up for the paddle scoop and bowls a knuckle ball. Fuller and on middle. Masood is done in by the lack of pace. He is through the shot. It goes off the leading edge towards short third man where it is taken by Wood. Just as the partnership started to gain momentum, it is broken.
|5.4 : David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, A single! Fuller and on middle, Rizwan hits it back towards Willey who makes a half stop. A single taken.
|5.3 : David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, A yorker now on middle, Rizwan jams it back to the bowler.
|5.2 : David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, SIX! Over the fence! Adding salt to the wound. Dropped on the last ball and now a biggie! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over the square leg fence for a biggie.
|5.1 : David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, DROPPED! Hales drops yet another catch! He has not been at his best in the field in this series! Fuller and on middle, Rizwan looks to go over long on but it goes off the toe-end. Hales moves to his left, dives but spills it. Should have been taken. Two runs in the end. This could prove costly.
|4.6 : Sam Curran to Shan Masood, FOUR! The last two balls spoils the over! This is short again and Masood was ready for it. He pulls it over mid-wicket and into the fence.
|4.5 : Sam Curran to Shan Masood, FOUR BYES! That took off from nowhere! Shorter and on middle, Masood looks to pull but is beaten for pace and bounce. It goes over the gloves of the leaping Salt and into the fine leg fence.
|4.4 : Sam Curran to Mohammad Rizwan, Another top edge but lands safe again! Shorter and on middle, Rizwan looks to pull, it goes off the top edge but over the keeper for one.
|4.3 : Sam Curran to Shan Masood, Top edge but safe! That is a brave effort! Goes short and on middle as he sees Masood come down the track. Masood looks to pull, it goes off the top edge. The fielder runs in but it lands short. He does well to put his body on the line and stop it. A run taken.
|4.2 : Sam Curran to Mohammad Rizwan, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
|4.1 : Sam Curran to Mohammad Rizwan, Angled into middle, Rizwan works it to mid-wicket.
|3.6 : Chris Woakes to Shan Masood, A HUGE APPEAL BUT TURNED DOWN! It is reviewed. The question is, has it pitched in line? NOT OUT! It has pitched outside leg! England lose a review. This is on the pads. Masood looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad. A loud shout but turned down. It is reviewed right at the end after a discussion between the England players. The review goes in vain. End of another good over from Woakes.
|3.5 : Chris Woakes to Mohammad Rizwan, Mix-up but safe in the end! A slower one just outside off, Mohammad Rizwan walks across and looks to pull but misses. The ball hits the pad and rolls on the off side. There is an appeal from the bowler but nothing from the umpire. Masood is off. Rizwan hesitates but then goes for it. The fielder at point, picks the ball up but hits Rizwan. All safe in the end.
|3.4 : Chris Woakes to Shan Masood, A quick run! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket for one.
|3.3 : Chris Woakes to Mohammad Rizwan, Rizwan walks across, this is shorter and on middle, it is pulled down to fine leg for one.
|3.2 : Chris Woakes to Shan Masood, Shorter and on middle, Masood pulls it through square leg and takes one.
|3.1 : Chris Woakes to Mohammad Rizwan, On the pads, Rizwan works it down to fine leg and gets to the other end.
|2.6 : Mark Wood to Shan Masood, Back of a length and on off, Masood defends it onto the ground.
|2.5 : Mark Wood to Babar Azam, OUT! TAKEN! The extra pace of Wood does the trick! He gets the Pakistan skipper and England have a good start with the ball! This is short and on middle, Azam looks to pull, it goes more off the top edge and Ben Duckett at deep square leg takes a good catch running to his left. Wood comes back into the side and strikes.
|2.4 : Mark Wood to Mohammad Rizwan, Good length and on off, Rizwan defends it out.
|2.3 : Mark Wood to Babar Azam, Leg bye! On the pads, Azam looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|2.2 : Mark Wood to Mohammad Rizwan, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|2.1 : Mark Wood to Babar Azam, Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|1.6 : David Willey to Babar Azam, Shorter and on the pads, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
|1.5 : David Willey to Babar Azam, On middle, defended.
|1.4 : David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, Shorter and on the pads, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
|David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, WIDE! Willey is struggling with his line. Down the leg side. Rizwan looks to flick but misses.
|1.3 : David Willey to Babar Azam, A quick run! Shorter and outside off, this lands and jags back in. Azam looks to cut but gets an inside edge onto the body. It rolls on the off side. The batters go for one. Willey gets to the ball and looks to kick it onto the stumps but misses. Could have been close.
|David Willey to Babar Azam, WIDE! Well stopped by Salt! Down the leg side. Azam looks to pull but misses. Salt dives to his left and stops it with one hand.
|1.2 : David Willey to Babar Azam, Shot! To the fielder though! Length and on off, Azam hits it on the up but to covers.
|1.1 : David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, Slightly shorter and on the body, Rizwan pulls it down to fine leg and gets to the other end.
|0.6 : Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, A dot to end a good over for Pakistan! Drags his length back and lands it on off, defended.
|0.5 : Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, FOUR! That is a wonderful stroke! Beautiful! One of the toughest shots in the game and Azam has played it brilliantly! Fuller and on middle, Azam strokes it down the ground, past the diving mid on fielder and into the fence.
|0.3 : Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, Some swing for Azam! Fuller and around off, this shapes away. Azam looks to drive but is beaten.
|0.4 : Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, Length and on off, Azam strokes it on the up to the man at cover.
|0.1 : Chris Woakes to Mohammad Rizwan, Rizwan and Pakistan are underway! On the pads, this is worked down towards deep square leg for two.
|0.2 : Chris Woakes to Babar Azam, Two! Azam is off the mark too! Shorter and on middle, this gets big on the batter. Azam pulls it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action to begin! Chris Woakes has the new ball in hand. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are the openers for Pakistan. Here we go...
|ENGLAND (PLAYING XI) - Philip Salt (WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan (IN FOR Will Jacks), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran (IN FOR Liam Dawson), Chris Woakes (IN PLACE OF Reece Topley), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood (IN FOR Olly Stone).
|PAKISTAN (PLAYING XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (IN FOR Usman Qadir), Haider Ali (IN FOR Khushdil Shah), Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal (MAKING HIS DEBUT), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim.
|TOSS - ENGLAND HAVE WON THE TOSS AND OPTED TO FIELD!
|Jos ButtlerÂ is still injured but his job as the skipper has been done decently by Moeen Ali. Still, they are missing Buttler, the batter as England could have chased down the target in the last match and could have come in this match with an upper hand. That being said, both teams are trying all the possibilities as they gear up for the upcoming World Cup. PakistanÂ are mostly relying on their opening stand to give the perfect start while for England, the inexperienced middle order is doing a g